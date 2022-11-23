A map showing the location of Chick N Fish 623 Caliente DriveView gallery
Seafood

Chick N Fish 623 Caliente Drive

review star

No reviews yet

623 Caliente Drive

Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

6 pc Jumbo Wings
Fish & Chips
Chicken Chow Mein

Boiled Seafood In Buckets

Shrimp Boil 1 lb

$14.99

Crawfish Boil 1 lb

$13.99

Clams 1 lb

$13.99

Mussels 1 lb

$13.99

Seafood Boil Combo #1

$44.99

Mix and Match any 3 lbs from A. Includes 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes, and 2 Pieces of Sausages

Seafood Boil Combo #2

$55.99

Mix and Match any 4 lbs from A. Includes 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes, and 2 pieces of Sausages

The Cajun

$21.99

1 lb head on shrimp with 2 Corns , 2 Potatoes and 2 Pieces of Sausage.

The Cajun Classic

$34.99

1 lb head on Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish with 2 Corns , 2 Potatoes and 2 Pieces of Sausage.

Whole Dungeness Crab 1

$39.99

Chicken Wings

Lightly breaded with Cajun seasoning, deep fried. Pick your flavor with Cajun, Honey & Garlic, Buffalo, Salt& Pepper or Lemon Pepper

6 pc Jumbo Wings

$9.95

Lightly breaded with Cajun seasoning, deep fried. Pick your flavor with Cajun, Honey & Garlic, Buffalo, Salt& Pepper or Mango Habanero Sauce. 1 Flavor, 1 Dipping Sauce

12 pc Jumbo Wings

$19.95

Lightly breaded with Cajun seasoning, deep fried. Pick your flavor with Cajun, Honey & Garlic, Buffalo, Salt& Pepper or Mango Habanero Sauce. 2 Flavors, 1 Dipping Sauce

20 pc Jumbo Wings

$32.95

Lightly breaded with Cajun seasoning, deep fried. Pick your flavor with Cajun, Honey & Garlic, Buffalo, Salt& Pepper or Mango Habanero Sauce. 2 Flavors, 2 Dipping Sauces

Seafood Baskets & Fries

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Battered Swai Fish in Cajun Seasoning. Comes with Fries . Served with Tarter Sauce.

Fried Fish Only

$6.50+

Battered Swai Fish Fillets in Cajun Seasoning. Served with Tarter Sauce.

Salt & Pepper Fish Fillets

$12.99

Lightly fried panko breaded Swai Fish fillet stir-fried with garlic and onion and red chili pepper in Salt & Pepper seasoning.

Fried Calamari N Fries

$12.99

Lightly Battered Calamari deep fried. Comes with Fries , served with Tarter Sauce .

Fried Oysters (8) N Fries

$12.99

Lightly Breaded , comes with Fries , served with Cocktail sauce.

Coconut Shrimps (6) N Fries

$12.99

Panko Breaded Prawn, served with Fries and Cocktail sauce.

Starters

French Fries

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$4.99

Fries with Cajun Seasoning.

Fried Calamari (10)

$10.99

Battered Calamari deep fried. Served with Tarter Sauce.

Fried Oysters ( 8 )

$9.99

Lightly Breaded Oyster deep fried. Served with Cocktail Sauce.

Coconut Shrimps ( 4)

$6.50

Coated with coconut .

Mozzerella Sticks (6)

$4.99

Breaded sticks with Mozzerella Cheese.

Sides

Garlic Noodle

$9.99

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Corns on the Cob (3)

$3.50

Corns on the cobs boiled in cajun seasoing.

Chow Mein/Noodle

Stir-fried noodle tossed with diced garlic and house sauce. Topped with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley.

Garlic Noodle

$9.99

House Special Chow Mein

$13.99

Stir-fried noodle tossed with Beef, Shrimp , Chicken, Egg and Mix Veggie.

Chicken Chow Mein

$11.99

Stir-fried noodle tossed with Chicken, Cabbage, Carrot and Green Onion.

Shrimp Chow Mein

$12.99

Stir-fried noodle tossed with Shrimp, Cabbage, Carrot and Green onion.

Veggic Chow Mein

$11.99

Stir-fried noodle tossed with cCabbage, Broccoli, Carrot, Onion and Green Onion.

Fried Rice

Stir-fried rice tossed with Shrimp, calamari,,imitation crab meat, egg and Mix veggie.

House Special Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir-fried rice tossed with Beef, Shrimp, Chicken, Egg and Mix veggie.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.99

Stir-fried rice tossed with Shrimp , Green peas, Lettuce, Eggs, Carrot and Green Onion.

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir-fried rice tossed with Chicken ,Egg. Green Peas, Lettuce , Carrot and Green Onion.

Veggie Fried Rice

$11.99

Stir-fried rice tossed with cabbage, carrot lettuce, green peas, egg and green onion.

Party Tray

Garlic Noodle ( Half Size Tray ) #4

$38.00

Approx. for 6-8 people

Garlic Noodle ( Full Size Tray) #8

$75.00

Approx. for 12-16 people

Cowa Meal Plan

One week meal plan

$750.00

Meal Plan

$1,200.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.75

Fanta (500 ML )

$2.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

623 Caliente Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pacific Catch - Cupertino
orange star4.6 • 5,419
19399 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
545 San Antonio Rd, Suite 34 Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurantnext
Scott's Chowder House - - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
326 Commercial St San Jose, CA 95112
View restaurantnext
Poor House Bistro
orange star4.4 • 5,144
91 S Autumn St San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Scott's Chowder House - - St. John
orange starNo Reviews
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100 San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
SCOTT'S CHOWDER HOUSE
orange starNo Reviews
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50 San Jose, CA 95113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sunnyvale

Gumba's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,359
176 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Meyhouse
orange star4.5 • 401
133 S Murphy Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Sunnyvale
orange star4.8 • 260
795 E El Camino Real sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3507-Sunnyvale
orange star4.1 • 78
598 East El Camino Real Sunnyvale, CA 94087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunnyvale
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (46 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston