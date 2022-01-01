Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken District

review star

No reviews yet

518 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Order Again

Popular Items

*6 Wings
*4 Tenders
*10 Wings Meal

Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Fiji Water

$2.49

WING & TENDER MEALS

*6 Wings

$11.00

Choice of 1 Wing Sauce, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, Celery. Served with 1 Side.

*10 Wings Meal

$16.00

Choice of 2 Wing Sauces, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, Celery. Served with 1 Side.

*4 Tenders

$11.00

Choice of 2 Dipping Sauces. Served with 1 Side.

*6 Tenders

$15.00

Choice of 2 Dipping Sauces. Served with 1 Side.

STARTERS

*Loaded Fries

$7.00

queso, bacon, ranch, black olives, jalapenos, & green onion garnish

*Beer Battered Mushrooms

$7.00

parsley garnish with spicy ranch on the side

*Fried Cheese Sticks

$7.00

parmesan & parsley garnish with marinara on the side

Cauliflower Bites

$7.00

fried cauliflower, gochujang sauce, sesame seeds & green onion

Chick-Arrones

$7.00

pieces of boneless chicken thighs fried to perfection with buffalo sauce & ranch

SALADS

*Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, & Croutons.

*Caesar Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese Blend, & Croutons.

*Chicken Tender Salad

$11.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, & Croutons.

*Greek Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fried Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Black Olives, & Croutons.

*House Salad

$7.00

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, & Croutons.

DISTRICT FRIES

*BBQ Chicken Fries

$11.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries, Fried Chicken, Queso, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Ranch, & Jalapenos.

*Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries, Fried Chicken, Queso, House Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Ranch, & Jalapenos.

*Cajun Ranch Chicken Fries

$11.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries, Fried Chicken, Queso, Cajun Ranch Sauce, Bacon, Cajun Seasoning, & Jalapenos.

*Hot Honey Lemon Pepper Chicken Fries

$11.00

Season Waffled Fries, Fried Chicken, Queso, Hot Honey Sauce, Lemmon Pepper Seasoning, Bacon, & Jalapenos.

*Jerk Chicken Fries

$11.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries, Fried Chicken, Queso, Jerk Sauce, Bacon, Ranch, & Jalapenos.

*Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$11.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries, Fried Chicken, Queso, Nashville Hot Sauce, & Chopped Pickles.

*Sriracha Bourbon Chicken Fries

$11.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries, Fried Chicken, Queso, Sriracha Bourbon Sauce, Bacon, Ranch, & Jalapenos.

SANDWICH MEALS

*The District Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken, Mustard, Cole Slaw, & Pickles. Served with 1 Side.

*The Classic Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles. Served with 1 Side.

*Chicken Club Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, & Pickles. Served with 1 Side.

*Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken, Ranch, Bacon, & Pickles. Served with 1 Side.

*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, House Buffalo Sauce, Pickles, & Jalapenos. Served with 1 Side.

*Nashville Hot Sandwich

$12.50

Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Pickles, & Pickles. Served with 1 Sides.

Special

$12.50

KIDS MENU

*Kids Chicken Sandwich Meal

$7.00

Fried Chicken & Pickle. Served with fries.

*Kids Tender Meal

$7.00

2 Tenders, Fries and Choice of Dipping Sauce.

*Kids Wing Meal

$7.00

4 Wings, Fries, 1 Wing Sauce, Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese, & Celery.

SIDES A LA CARTE

*Seasoned Waffle Fries

$4.00

*Coleslaw

$4.00

*Fried Okra

$4.00

*Potato Salad

$4.00

*Side Salad

$4.00

WINGS AND TENDERS ONLY

5 Tenders*

$9.00

2 Dipping Sauces & Celery.

10 Tenders*

$17.00

2 Dipping Sauces & Celery.

15 Tenders*

$24.00

3 Dipping Sauces & Celery.

20 Tenders*

$30.00

4 Dipping Sauces & Celery.

25 Tenders*

$36.00

5 Dipping Sauces & Celery.

*10 Wings Only

$13.00

2 Wing Sauces, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, & Celery.

20 Wings

$25.00

2 Wing Sauces, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, & Celery.

30 Wings

$37.00

3 Wing Sauces, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, & Celery.

40 Wings

$48.00

4 Wing Sauces, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, & Celery.

50 Wings

$60.00

5 Wing Sauces, Ranch or Bleu Cheese, & Celery.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

518 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

Gallery
Chicken District - The Insider Food Hall image
Banner pic
Chicken District - The Insider Food Hall image

