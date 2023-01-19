  • Home
Pizzeria Delphina 518 Dauphin Street

No reviews yet

518 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BY THE SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$3.50

RANCH

$1.00

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

4 CHEESE PIZZA - LARGE

$22.00

4 CHEESE PIZZA - MEDIUM

$18.00

4 CHEESE PIZZA - REGULAR

$12.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER PIZZA - LARGE

$22.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER PIZZA - MEDIUM

$18.00

BACON CHEESE BURGER PIZZA - REGULAR

$12.00

CADILLAC PIZZA - LARGE

$26.00

CADILLAC PIZZA - MEDIUM

$21.00

CADILLAC PIZZA - REGULAR

$15.00

CHEESE PIZZA - LARGE

$18.00

CHEESE PIZZA - MEDIUM

$14.00

CHEESE PIZZA - REGULAR

$10.00

GARDENIA PIZZA - LARGE

$22.00

GARDENIA PIZZA - MEDIUM

$18.00

GARDENIA PIZZA - REGULAR

$12.00

GRECO PIZZA - LARGE

$26.00

GRECO PIZZA - MEDIUM

$21.00

GRECO PIZZA - REGULAR

$15.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA - LARGE

$18.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA - MEDIUM

$15.50

MARGHERITA PIZZA - REGULAR

$11.00

PARMA PIZZA - LARGE

$22.00

PARMA PIZZA - MEDIUM

$18.00

PARMA PIZZA - REGULAR

$12.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA - LARGE

$18.00

PEPPERONI PIZZA - MEDIUM

$15.50

PEPPERONI PIZZA - REGULAR

$11.00

SALSICCA PIZZA - LARGE

$18.00

SALSICCA PIZZA - MEDIUM

$15.50

SALSICCA PIZZA - REGULAR

$11.00

NON ALC DRINK

Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

518 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

