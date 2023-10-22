Las Catrinas Mobile
518 Dauphin St
Mobile, AL 36602
Popular Items
"Savor the bold flavors of our Asada Tacos – tender, marinated slices of grilled beef nestled in warm handmade tortillas. Each bite is a symphony of savory and smoky notes, enhanced by a medley of fresh toppings and zesty salsa. Experience the essence of authentic street-style cuisine in every delicious bite. All tacos come with cilantro- onion- lime
Slow-cooked beef infused with our traditional spices. Enjoy with our hand made tortillas and rich consomme for a truly amazing taste if mexico. All tacos come with cilantro- onion- lime
Slow-cooked and full of flavor, our tender beef barbacoa is a true masterpiece, lovingly embraced by warm corn tortillas. Enhanced with a sprinkle of diced onions, fragrant cilantro, and a touch of zesty salsa, these tacos pay homage to the rich traditions of Mexican culinary artistry, delivering a melt-in-your-mouth sensation with every bite."
Las Catrinas - Mobile
Tacos
Slow-cooked beef infused with our traditional spices. Enjoy with our hand made tortillas and rich consomme for a truly amazing taste if mexico. All tacos come with cilantro- onion- lime
Our delightful twist on a classic. Light airy flour torillas- filled with mouth watering beef or chicken- lettuce- pico- cheese and crema. A unique balance of flavors.
"Savor the bold flavors of our Asada Tacos – tender, marinated slices of grilled beef nestled in warm handmade tortillas. Each bite is a symphony of savory and smoky notes, enhanced by a medley of fresh toppings and zesty salsa. Experience the essence of authentic street-style cuisine in every delicious bite. All tacos come with cilantro- onion- lime
"Experience taco perfection with our Carnitas Tacos. Succulent, slow-cooked pork is delicately crisped for a satisfying crunch, then cradled in warm corn tortillas. Complemented by finely chopped onions, vibrant cilantro, and a dash of zesty lime, these tacos are a symphony of textures and flavors that pay homage to the art of Mexican culinary craftsmanship."
"Indulge in our Al Pastor Tacos, a taste of tradition with a modern twist. Savory, marinated pork is slow-cooked to perfection on a vertical spit, resulting in tender, flavorful slices that are nestled in soft corn tortillas. Topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, and a burst of tangy pineapple, these tacos offer a harmonious blend of sweet and savory that will transport your taste buds to the heart of Mexico.
Slow-cooked and full of flavor, our tender beef barbacoa is a true masterpiece, lovingly embraced by warm corn tortillas. Enhanced with a sprinkle of diced onions, fragrant cilantro, and a touch of zesty salsa, these tacos pay homage to the rich traditions of Mexican culinary artistry, delivering a melt-in-your-mouth sensation with every bite."
Juicy, marinated chicken is grilled to tender perfection, then lovingly tucked into soft handmade tortillas. Topped with a colorful medley of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, these tacos offer a delightful harmony of flavors and a satisfying nod to the timeless classic of Mexican cuisine.
Seasoned ground beef, cooked to savory perfection, is cradled in soft handmade tortillas. Topped with diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and a sprinkle of shredded cheese, these tacos capture the essence of home-cooked goodness with each flavorful bite, delivering a satisfying and familiar Mexican-inspired experience."
Succulent, marinated shrimp are expertly grilled to perfection, then nestled in warm handmade tortillas. Topped with a vibrant lettuce,tomato, cilantro, these tacos offer a harmonious blend of fresh seafood and bold, smoky accents that transport your taste buds to a coastal paradise."
Crispy and golden, the marinated beef tripe is masterfully cooked to perfection, creating a tantalizing crunch with every bite. Wrapped in warm hand made tortillas and adorned with diced onions, vibrant cilantro, and a burst of zesty salsa, these tacos offer a harmonious balance of textures and tastes that celebrate the bold spirit of Mexican street cuisine."
Discover a truly authentic delight – our Lengua Tacos. Tender, braised beef tongue is expertly seasoned and sliced into exquisite bites, nestled within soft corn tortillas. Topped with fresh onion and cilantro, these tacos offer a unique and savory experience that combines traditional flavors with a touch of culinary adventure."
Entrees
Enjoy our hand-crafted burrito, filled with your choice of grilled protein or veggies, seasoned rice, creamy beans, and fresh vegetables. It's a perfect blend of flavors and textures in every bite.
Dive into the ultimate nacho experience with our Classic Nachos. Crispy tortilla chips are lavishly smothered in melted cheese and crowned with zesty jalapeños. A generous dollop of creamy guacamole and tangy sour cream adds the perfect balance to each bite. Whether you're sharing with friends or savoring them solo, these nachos are a timeless delight that will satisfy your snack cravings and ignite your taste buds.
Delight in the perfect blend of flavors with our Savory Quesadilla. Melted cheese embraces your choice of protein all nestled between two perfectly toasted tortillas. Served with a side of zesty salsa and cooling sour cream, each bite offers a symphony of textures and tastes that's both satisfying and comforting. Experience the classic goodness of a quesadilla that's crafted to perfection.
Loaded Nacho Fries. Crispy, golden fries serve as the canvas for a mouthwatering masterpiece. Generously topped with seasoned ground beef (or your choice of protein), gooey melted cheese, zesty jalapeños, and a dollop of creamy sour cream, each bite is a burst of savory, spicy, and creamy goodness. Embark on a culinary adventure that's perfect for sharing or savor it all to yourself – these loaded nacho fries are the ultimate comfort food experience.
Rich birria-infused broth meets the comfort of ramen, creating a tantalizing harmony of flavors. Tender birria meat, slow-cooked to perfection, floats alongside traditional ramen ingredients, including springy noodles, crisp vegetables, and a perfectly cooked egg. This unique blend of Mexican tradition and Japanese comfort will transport your taste buds to a realm of unparalleled satisfaction.
Succulent birria-style meat, slow-cooked to perfection, is nestled within a soft, toasted roll. Enhanced with melted cheese, caramelized onions, and a touch of our zesty salsa, each bite is a harmonious blend of savory and tangy notes. Elevate your sandwich experience with this Mexican classic, designed to satisfy your cravings and awaken your taste buds.
Snacks/Candy
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Indulge in our authentic Mexican flavors, where every bite takes you on a trip to Mexico. From our savory meats, our sweets, our zesty salsas and sauces will satisfy your cravings and your wanderlust.
518 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602