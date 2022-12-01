POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
POST is located in downtown Mobile specializing in crafted cocktails and wine!
Location
571 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Mobile
Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurant