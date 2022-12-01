Restaurant header imageView gallery

POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

571 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Order Again

Cocktail Class

Camisha -PRIVATE- 1 Ticket for Cocktail Class March 26

$50.00

Inlcludes: ~ The class ~ 3 different cocktails ~ Appetizers ~ Parting Gift

Margaret - PRIVATE- 1 Ticket for Cocktail Class February 16

$50.00

Inlcludes: ~ The class ~ 3 different cocktails ~ Appetizers ~ Parting Gift

Shareable Snacks Catering

Blackened Seared Tuna Catering

$10.00

Crab Cakes Catering

$12.00

Meatballs Catering

$10.00

Veggie Spring Rolls Catering

$10.00

2meat 2cheese Charcuterie Board Catering

$18.00

3meat 3cheese Charcuterie Board Catering

$24.00

Beignets Catering

$5.00

Ahi Tuna Salad Catering

$12.00

Breakfast Begal Catering

$7.00

Brunch Bowl Catering

$12.00

Chicken Waffle Pizza Catering

$15.00

POST Toast/Thin Crust GF Catering

504 Toast Catering

$10.00

Caprese Toast Catering

$10.00

Chicken Balsamic Catering

$10.00

Four Meat Toast Catering

$10.00

504 GF Thin Crust Catering

$15.00

Caprese GF Thin Crust Catering

$15.00

Chicken Balsamic GF Thin Crust Catering

$15.00

Four Meat GF Thin Crust Catering

$15.00

MOvember Fashioneds

Paw Paws Medicine

$11.00

Rocks Glass Stirred in glass with square cube 1.5oz Basil Hayden’s 3-4 dashes Orange bitters 1/2oz orange juice Garnish with flamed orange zest

A Brittle Pecan

$11.00

Old Fashioned glass square cube Stirred in beaker 1.5oz Knob Creek Rye 1oz Pecan Syrup 2 dashes Molasses Bitters Stirred and pour over rock Garnishes with piece of Pecan Brittle

Smoked Peach Thyme

$11.00

Rocks glass 2oz Bourbon 1/2oz Thyme Turbinado simple Muddled peaches 2-3 dashes Angostura Dbl-strain into Rocks glass on square cube/ Garnish: charred peach & thyme stem

Cocktail Mix & Kits

32oz Cocktail Mix

$20.00

Will make about 15 cocktails

32oz Cocktail Kit

32oz Cocktail Kit

$50.00

Comes with a Bottle of your choice

Merch

Wine Glass

$10.00

Rocks Glass

$10.00

POST White Mardi Gras Snapback

$20.00

POST Sea-foam Blue Snapback

$20.00

POST Grey Snapback

$20.00

POST Black & Gold Snapback

$20.00

POST Blue Denim Brown Bill Snapback

$20.00

POST Light Blue Stripped Snapback

$20.00

POST Bucket Hat

$25.00

Champagne Flute

$10.00

POST Black & White

POST BLACK & WHITE

$20.00

Wine Tumblar

$12.00

Post Snapback Navy Blue

$20.00

Wine Wednesday 1/2off

Paula Kornell Glass

$5.00

Three Finger Jack Glass

$5.00

Winderlea Bottle

$27.00

Postmark Bottle

$27.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

POST is located in downtown Mobile specializing in crafted cocktails and wine!

Website

Location

571 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

Gallery
POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding image
POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding image
POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding image
POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding image

