Hammered Cow
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
The smash style burger is hammering its way into the Port City. With its fun and fresh ingredients, Hammered Cow is excited to bring a delicious take on the smash style patty to The Insider Food Hall. Mooooooove over because there is a new burger in town!
Location
518 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Mobile
Hacienda San Miguel - Mobile (Schillinger)
4.4 • 2,184
880 SCHILLINGER RD S MOBILE, AL 36695
View restaurant