Hammered Cow

518 Dauphin St

Mobile, AL 36602

Order Again

Popular Items

Double
Single
Moo-shroom Cheeseburger

Shareables

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$11.00

Fries topped with house queso, house made chili, and jalapenos

LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$11.00

Fries topped with house queso, bacon, ranch, and jalapenos

HAMMER FRIES

$12.00

Fries topped with house queso, hammer patty, lettuce & hammer sauce

MOO-UAU FRIES

$12.00

Fries topped with house queso, hammer patty, BBQ sauce, bacon, onion & grilled pineapple

Build Your Own Hammer

Single

$9.00

One smash patty with the toppings of your choice

Double

$12.00

Two smash patties with the toppings of your choice

Triple

$15.00

Three smash patties with the toppings of your choice

Specialty Burgers*

Moo-uau Burger

$14.00

Two Smash patties, American cheese, bacon, grilled pineapple, onion, BBQ sauce

Moo-shroom Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two Smash patties, provolone cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions & house made horseradish aioli

Pimento Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two Smash patties, pimento cheese, American cheese, bacon, lettuce & mayo

Chili Cheeseburger

$14.00

Two Smash patties, house made queso, house made chili & jalapenos

The Hammer

$16.00

Three Smash patties, American cheese, provolone cheese, pepper jack chreese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & house made Hammer sauce

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's size Smash patty with American cheese

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's size Smash patty; plain

Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Water

$2.49
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
The smash style burger is hammering its way into the Port City. With its fun and fresh ingredients, Hammered Cow is excited to bring a delicious take on the smash style patty to The Insider Food Hall. Mooooooove over because there is a new burger in town!

518 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36602

Directions

