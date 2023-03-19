  • Home
Chophouse on Main - CRS NEW 401 East Main Street

No reviews yet

401 East Main Street

Mahomet, IL 61853

Appetizers/Sides/Sauces

Appetizers

Balsamic Bruschetta

$12.00

Local herb focaccia, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh sliced mozzarella, white balsamic vinegar and olive oil.

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Choice of plain or garlic curds. Choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauce.

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Four house breaded chicken tenders. Served with your choice of sauce.

Chophouse Sampler Platter

$16.00

House breaded onion rings, house breaded chicken strips and choice of plain or garlic cheese curds. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$19.00

Two house made crab cakes served with our signature sauce.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried pickles served with house made ranch dressing.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

Wedge fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$9.00

House breaded onion rings served with creamy horseradish sauce.

Shrimp Sampler Appetizer

$15.00

8 jumbo shrimp with your choice of two preparations: 4 grilled, 4 cajun grilled, 4 scampi or 4 hand breaded. *You may choose two of the same style.

Wedge Fries

$6.00

Wedge cut fries.

Wings

$10.00

6 jumbo chicken wings with your choice of sauce.

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked potato with house seasoning. Butter and sour cream available upon request.

Bread & Butter

$2.00

Baguette with whipped butter.

Cup of French Onion Soup

$6.50

House made french onion soup.

Soup of day- Cup

$4.00

Varies Daily

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Grilled asparagus with house seasoning.

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Baked potato served with whipped butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and green onions.

Side of Hand Breaded Onion Rings

$6.00

House breaded onion rings.

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$5.50

House made 6 cheese macaroni and cheese.

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed broccoli with house seasoning.

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet potato wedge fries.

Side of Wedge Fries

$4.00

Wedge cut fries.

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

House made rice pilaf.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and house made croutons.

Small House Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and house made garlic croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Mashed and Gravy

$4.00

Caramelized onion cheddar cheese, house mashed potatoes with bordelaise style gravy.

Mashed w/ Gravy On Side

Mashed no gravy

$4.00

Caramelized onion cheddar cheese, house mashed potatoes.

Cole Slaw

$4.00

House made creamy coleslaw.

Dressings/Sauces

Side of 1000 Island

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side of French Dressing

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Itlian Dressing

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Salads

Breaded Chicken & Bacon Salad

$13.50

Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, green onions, sliced hand breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and house made garlic croutons. *Protein can be added for an additional charge.

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Chopped grilled chicken, chopped bacon, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and house made garlic croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Orange & Bleu Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, green onions, sliced hand breaded chicken tenders, buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Salad

$23.00

Mixed greens, fresh berries, cucumbers, red onions, soy marinated grilled salmon with your choice of dressing *Raspberry vinaigrette is recommended

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Quartered head of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and diced heirloom tomatoes.

Asian Tuna Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Soups

Soup

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Varies daily.

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Varies daily.

French Onion Soup

$6.50

House made french onion soup.

Dinner Entrees

Steaks

10 oz Ribeye

$30.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.

12 oz Ribeye

$37.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.

12 oz NY Strip

$30.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.

6 oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.

8 oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.

Surf & Turf

$44.00

12 oz USDA Choice Angus Ribeye served with our signature red wine compound butter, 4 shrimp of your choice and your choice of one side.

Chicken

All Chicken Entrees are Gluten Free, with the exception of the Chophouse Chicken, and served with your choice of one side. *Chophouse Chicken can be made Gluten free by ordering with out Onion Rings.

Chophouse Chicken

$23.00

8 oz grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings. Served with your choice of one side.

Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.00

8 oz grilled, marinated chicken breast served with our house made bourbon sauce and your choice of one side.

Smothered Chicken

$26.00

8 oz grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese. Served with your choice of one side

Chops

All pork chop entrees are Gluten Free, with the exception of the Chophouse Porkchop, and are served with your choice of one side *Chophouse Porkchop can be made Gluten Free by ordering without the onion rings.

Pork Chop

$19.00

8 oz hand cut boneless pork chop served with house made bourbon sauce and your choice of one side

Chophouse Pork Chop

$23.00

8 oz hand cut boneless pork chop topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings. Served with your choice of one side.

Smothered Pork Chop

$26.00

8 oz hand cut boneless pork chopped topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese. Served with your choice of one side.

Lamb Chops

$38.00

12 oz lamb chops, house seasoned with garlic rosemary butter. Served with your choice of one side.

Seafood

All Seafood entrees are served with your choice of one side.

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$29.00

7 oz honey and soy marinated salmon filet with fresh parsley. Served with your choice of one side.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$32.00

Three handmade crab cakes served with our signature sauce and your choice of one side.

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

Six jumbo sea scallops with beurre blanc sauce served with your choice of one side.

Shrimp Duo Dinner

$22.00

8 jumbo shrimp. Choose up to two different preparations. Either 4 grilled, 4 grilled with cajun seasoning, 4 scampi or 4 hand breaded. Served with your choice of one side.

Shrimp Trio Dinner

$29.00

12 jumbo shrimp. Choose up to three different preparations. Either 4 grilled, 4 grilled with cajun seasoning, 4 scampi or 4 hand breaded. Served with your choice of one side.

Captains Special

$32.00

Two handmade crab cakes and choice of one shrimp preparation: 4 grilled shrimp, 4 grilled shrimp with cajun seasoning, 4 shrimp scampi or 4 hand breaded shrimp. Served with your choice of one side.

Vegetarian

Cajun Tofu & Veggies

$19.00

Sliced smoked tofu, rice pilaf and grilled cajun vegetables.

Veggie Scampi

$17.00

Assorted seasonable vegetables sauteed with scampi butter and served with rice pilaf.

Mushroom Stroganoff

$19.00

Creamy garlic mushroom sauce served over orecchiette pasta. Served with grilled asparagus and local herb focaccia bread.

Hummus & Veggie Plate

$13.00

House made hummus, fresh vegetables and toasted crostini.

Cheese & Olive Plate

$16.00

Assorted olives and cheese served with local herb focaccia bread.

Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

$16.00

Creamy 6 cheese macaroni and cheese.

Catch Of Week

Fried Haddock Dinner

$22.00

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.50

Catering

Bruschetta Tray - 50 people

$105.00

BBQ Meatballs - 50 people

$110.00

Vegetable Platter - 50 people

$80.00

Catering - 5 appetizers

$20.00

50 Jumbo Chicken Wings (sauces on the side)

$85.00

Vegetable Platter (25-30 people)

$55.00

Beef Meatballs (25-30 people)

$65.00

Mini BLT Sliders (25-30 people)

$55.00

Tray of Tortilla Chips with Salsa & Queso

$65.00

Bruschetta Tray - 30 pcs

$55.00

Chef special

Tuna w/ Kim Chee Fried Rice

$27.00Out of stock

Shepherd's Pie

$27.00

Burgers & Wraps

Chophouse Burger

$17.00

1/3 lb. fresh ground choice angus beef patty, char grilled and topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings on a toasted brioche bun.

Signature Angus Burger

$14.00

1/3 lb. fresh ground choice angus beef patty, char grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Orange & Bleu Burger

$15.00

1/3 lb. fresh ground choice angus beef patty, char grilled and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and buffalo sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Pizza Burger

$15.00

1/3 lb. fresh ground choice angus beef patty, char grilled, topped with marinara, provolone cheese and Italian herbs, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Falafel Burger

$12.00

House-made chickpea and herb patty served with mint tahini on a toasted brioche bun.

Breaded Chix WRAP

$16.50

Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, green onions, sliced hand breaded chicken tenders & honey mustard dressing.

Orange & Blue WRAP

$17.50

Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, green onions, sliced hand breaded chicken tenders and buffalo sauce.

Caesar WRAP

$15.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, house made garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing and fresh shaved parmesan cheese.

Chopped WRAP

$18.50

Chopped grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, heirloom tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers served with your choice of dressing.

Wedge WRAP

$18.50

Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, diced heirloom tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing.

Salmon WRAP

$26.50

Honey and soy marinated salmon filet, mixed greens, fresh berries, cucumbers and red onions served with raspberry vinaigrette.

House WRAP

$15.50

Mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and house made garlic croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Chophouse BLT

$12.00

Four strips of applewood smoked bacon, sliced heirloom tomatoes, crisp lettuce and a side of herb dijonaise served on texas toast.

Chophouse Chix Sandwich

$18.00

6 oz marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings served on a toasted brioche bun.

Chophouse Pork Chop Sandwich

$18.00

6 oz hand cut grilled pork chop, topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings served on a toasted brioche bun.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

House made jumbo lump crab cake served on a toasted brioche bun with mixed greens and a side of our signature sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

6 oz marinated grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of herb dijonaise.

Hand Breaded Chix Sandwich

$13.00

6 oz hand breaded chicken breast served on a pretzel bun with a side of house made beer mustard.

Open Faced Ribeye Sandwich

$23.00

6 oz grilled ribeye with sauteed mushrooms & onions served on grilled texas toast.

Polish Sausage

$12.00

Grilled Heinkel polish sausage served topped sauteed onions on a toasted french roll.

Pork Chop Sandwich

$15.00

6 oz hand cut marinated pork chop served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of herb dijonaise.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.00

6 oz hand breaded pork tenderloin served on a pretzel bun with house made beer mustard.

Seasonal Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Variety of mixed cheese with seasonal filling on grilled texas toast.

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.50

Jumbo hand breaded shrimp, lettuce tomato and our signature sauce served on a toasted french roll.

Vegetable Po Boy

$11.00

Cajun seasoned grilled vegetables with our signature sauce served on a toasted french roll.

Reuben

$15.00

Lunch Specials

Soup & Half Salad

1/2 of any one of our signature salads and a cup of soup.

Soup & Half Salad

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

$9.00

Three hand breaded chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

4 oz fresh ground choice angus burger.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Texas toast with american cheese.

Kid's Mac n Cheese

$8.00

House made 6 cheese macaroni and cheese.

Kid's Ribeye

$15.00

5 oz ribeye grilled to order.

Kid's Chicken Breast

$10.00

6 oz grilled marinated chicken breast.

Kid's Breaded Shrimp

$11.00

4 jumbo hand breaded shrimp.

N/A Bevs

Soda/Iced Tea

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea/Coffee/Juice

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Desserts

Colossal New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Tart

$12.00

Creme Brulee with Fresh Berries

$9.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$15.00

Hot Toddy Cake

$11.50

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 East Main Street, Mahomet, IL 61853

