Chophouse on Main - CRS NEW 401 East Main Street
No reviews yet
401 East Main Street
Mahomet, IL 61853
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers/Sides/Sauces
Appetizers
Balsamic Bruschetta
Local herb focaccia, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh sliced mozzarella, white balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Cheese Curds
Choice of plain or garlic curds. Choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Strips
Four house breaded chicken tenders. Served with your choice of sauce.
Chophouse Sampler Platter
House breaded onion rings, house breaded chicken strips and choice of plain or garlic cheese curds. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
Crab Cakes Appetizer
Two house made crab cakes served with our signature sauce.
Fried Pickles
Fried pickles served with house made ranch dressing.
Loaded Cheese Fries
Wedge fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream.
Onion Rings
House breaded onion rings served with creamy horseradish sauce.
Shrimp Sampler Appetizer
8 jumbo shrimp with your choice of two preparations: 4 grilled, 4 cajun grilled, 4 scampi or 4 hand breaded. *You may choose two of the same style.
Wedge Fries
Wedge cut fries.
Wings
6 jumbo chicken wings with your choice of sauce.
Sides
Baked Potato
Baked potato with house seasoning. Butter and sour cream available upon request.
Bread & Butter
Baguette with whipped butter.
Cup of French Onion Soup
House made french onion soup.
Soup of day- Cup
Varies Daily
Grilled Asparagus
Grilled asparagus with house seasoning.
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked potato served with whipped butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon and green onions.
Side of Hand Breaded Onion Rings
House breaded onion rings.
Side of Macaroni & Cheese
House made 6 cheese macaroni and cheese.
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Steamed broccoli with house seasoning.
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato wedge fries.
Side of Wedge Fries
Wedge cut fries.
Rice Pilaf
House made rice pilaf.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and house made croutons.
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and house made garlic croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Mashed and Gravy
Caramelized onion cheddar cheese, house mashed potatoes with bordelaise style gravy.
Mashed w/ Gravy On Side
Mashed no gravy
Caramelized onion cheddar cheese, house mashed potatoes.
Cole Slaw
House made creamy coleslaw.
Dressings/Sauces
Salads
Breaded Chicken & Bacon Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, green onions, sliced hand breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and house made garlic croutons. *Protein can be added for an additional charge.
Chopped Salad
Chopped grilled chicken, chopped bacon, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and house made garlic croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Orange & Bleu Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, green onions, sliced hand breaded chicken tenders, buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles served with your choice of dressing.
Salmon Salad
Mixed greens, fresh berries, cucumbers, red onions, soy marinated grilled salmon with your choice of dressing *Raspberry vinaigrette is recommended
Wedge Salad
Quartered head of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and diced heirloom tomatoes.
Asian Tuna Salad
Dinner Entrees
Steaks
10 oz Ribeye
USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.
12 oz Ribeye
USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.
12 oz NY Strip
USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.
6 oz Filet Mignon
USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.
8 oz Filet Mignon
USDA Choice Angus Beef served with our signature red wine compound butter and your choice of one side.
Surf & Turf
12 oz USDA Choice Angus Ribeye served with our signature red wine compound butter, 4 shrimp of your choice and your choice of one side.
Chicken
Chophouse Chicken
8 oz grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings. Served with your choice of one side.
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast
8 oz grilled, marinated chicken breast served with our house made bourbon sauce and your choice of one side.
Smothered Chicken
8 oz grilled, marinated chicken breast topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese. Served with your choice of one side
Chops
Pork Chop
8 oz hand cut boneless pork chop served with house made bourbon sauce and your choice of one side
Chophouse Pork Chop
8 oz hand cut boneless pork chop topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings. Served with your choice of one side.
Smothered Pork Chop
8 oz hand cut boneless pork chopped topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and melted provolone cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
Lamb Chops
12 oz lamb chops, house seasoned with garlic rosemary butter. Served with your choice of one side.
Seafood
Grilled Salmon Fillet
7 oz honey and soy marinated salmon filet with fresh parsley. Served with your choice of one side.
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Three handmade crab cakes served with our signature sauce and your choice of one side.
Pan Seared Scallops
Six jumbo sea scallops with beurre blanc sauce served with your choice of one side.
Shrimp Duo Dinner
8 jumbo shrimp. Choose up to two different preparations. Either 4 grilled, 4 grilled with cajun seasoning, 4 scampi or 4 hand breaded. Served with your choice of one side.
Shrimp Trio Dinner
12 jumbo shrimp. Choose up to three different preparations. Either 4 grilled, 4 grilled with cajun seasoning, 4 scampi or 4 hand breaded. Served with your choice of one side.
Captains Special
Two handmade crab cakes and choice of one shrimp preparation: 4 grilled shrimp, 4 grilled shrimp with cajun seasoning, 4 shrimp scampi or 4 hand breaded shrimp. Served with your choice of one side.
Vegetarian
Cajun Tofu & Veggies
Sliced smoked tofu, rice pilaf and grilled cajun vegetables.
Veggie Scampi
Assorted seasonable vegetables sauteed with scampi butter and served with rice pilaf.
Mushroom Stroganoff
Creamy garlic mushroom sauce served over orecchiette pasta. Served with grilled asparagus and local herb focaccia bread.
Hummus & Veggie Plate
House made hummus, fresh vegetables and toasted crostini.
Cheese & Olive Plate
Assorted olives and cheese served with local herb focaccia bread.
Macaroni & Cheese Dinner
Creamy 6 cheese macaroni and cheese.
Catering
Bruschetta Tray - 50 people
BBQ Meatballs - 50 people
Vegetable Platter - 50 people
Catering - 5 appetizers
50 Jumbo Chicken Wings (sauces on the side)
Vegetable Platter (25-30 people)
Beef Meatballs (25-30 people)
Mini BLT Sliders (25-30 people)
Tray of Tortilla Chips with Salsa & Queso
Bruschetta Tray - 30 pcs
Burgers & Wraps
Chophouse Burger
1/3 lb. fresh ground choice angus beef patty, char grilled and topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings on a toasted brioche bun.
Signature Angus Burger
1/3 lb. fresh ground choice angus beef patty, char grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun.
Orange & Bleu Burger
1/3 lb. fresh ground choice angus beef patty, char grilled and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and buffalo sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Pizza Burger
1/3 lb. fresh ground choice angus beef patty, char grilled, topped with marinara, provolone cheese and Italian herbs, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Falafel Burger
House-made chickpea and herb patty served with mint tahini on a toasted brioche bun.
Breaded Chix WRAP
Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, green onions, sliced hand breaded chicken tenders & honey mustard dressing.
Orange & Blue WRAP
Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, green onions, sliced hand breaded chicken tenders and buffalo sauce.
Caesar WRAP
Crisp romaine lettuce, house made garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing and fresh shaved parmesan cheese.
Chopped WRAP
Chopped grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, heirloom tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers served with your choice of dressing.
Wedge WRAP
Iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, diced heirloom tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing.
Salmon WRAP
Honey and soy marinated salmon filet, mixed greens, fresh berries, cucumbers and red onions served with raspberry vinaigrette.
House WRAP
Mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and house made garlic croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
Chophouse BLT
Four strips of applewood smoked bacon, sliced heirloom tomatoes, crisp lettuce and a side of herb dijonaise served on texas toast.
Chophouse Chix Sandwich
6 oz marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings served on a toasted brioche bun.
Chophouse Pork Chop Sandwich
6 oz hand cut grilled pork chop, topped with applewood smoked bacon, Chophouse BBQ sauce and hand breaded onion rings served on a toasted brioche bun.
Crab Cake Sandwich
House made jumbo lump crab cake served on a toasted brioche bun with mixed greens and a side of our signature sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6 oz marinated grilled chicken breast served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of herb dijonaise.
Hand Breaded Chix Sandwich
6 oz hand breaded chicken breast served on a pretzel bun with a side of house made beer mustard.
Open Faced Ribeye Sandwich
6 oz grilled ribeye with sauteed mushrooms & onions served on grilled texas toast.
Polish Sausage
Grilled Heinkel polish sausage served topped sauteed onions on a toasted french roll.
Pork Chop Sandwich
6 oz hand cut marinated pork chop served on a toasted brioche bun with a side of herb dijonaise.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
6 oz hand breaded pork tenderloin served on a pretzel bun with house made beer mustard.
Seasonal Grilled Cheese
Variety of mixed cheese with seasonal filling on grilled texas toast.
Shrimp Po Boy
Jumbo hand breaded shrimp, lettuce tomato and our signature sauce served on a toasted french roll.
Vegetable Po Boy
Cajun seasoned grilled vegetables with our signature sauce served on a toasted french roll.
Reuben
Lunch Specials
Soup & Half Salad
Kids Menu
Kid's Chicken Strips
Three hand breaded chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce.
Kid's Cheeseburger
4 oz fresh ground choice angus burger.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Texas toast with american cheese.
Kid's Mac n Cheese
House made 6 cheese macaroni and cheese.
Kid's Ribeye
5 oz ribeye grilled to order.
Kid's Chicken Breast
6 oz grilled marinated chicken breast.
Kid's Breaded Shrimp
4 jumbo hand breaded shrimp.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
401 East Main Street, Mahomet, IL 61853
Photos coming soon!