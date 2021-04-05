Main picView gallery

Sam's ChowderMobile #4 Ascent Apartments

5805 Charlotte Drive

San Jose, CA 95123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FAVORITES

Calamari- Full

Calamari- Full

$11.95
Popcorn Shrimp- Full

Popcorn Shrimp- Full

$11.95
Clam Chowder 12oz

Clam Chowder 12oz

$6.50
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$22.50
Shortie

Shortie

$17.50
Shrimp Po'Boy and Fries

Shrimp Po'Boy and Fries

$14.95

Andouille Po'Boy and Fries

$14.95
Fish Sandwich and Fries

Fish Sandwich and Fries

$14.95
Chicken Po'Boy and Fries

Chicken Po'Boy and Fries

$14.95
Spicy Shrimp Taco

Spicy Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Fried Fish Taco

$6.50
Lobster Taco

Lobster Taco

$9.50

Veggie Taco

$6.50
2pc Fish n' Chips

2pc Fish n' Chips

$13.95
3pc Fish n' Chips

3pc Fish n' Chips

$15.95
Crab Cake Tray

Crab Cake Tray

$12.95
ADD Crab Cake

ADD Crab Cake

$10.75
Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Chips

$2.25

Roll on Side

$1.00
1pc Fish n' Chips

1pc Fish n' Chips

$8.25
Chicken Tenders w/Fries

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$7.00
Hot dog w/Fries

Hot dog w/Fries

$6.75

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Glass Soda

Glass Soda

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00
La Croix

La Croix

$2.00

Can Soda

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sam's ChowderMobile offers the same fresh New England Style seafood as our original restaurant location, Sam's Chowder House, in Half Moon Bay. Our fleet of mobile trucks travels throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, from Napa to Monterey. We are a San Francisco Bay Area gourmet food truck that serves fresh seafood including lobster rolls, clam chowder, fish and chips, and more. We serve lunch, dinner, corporate events, private events, and weddings.

