Main picView gallery

It’s Italia Restaurant 401 Main St

1,935 Reviews

$$

401 Main St

Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cranberry Walnut Salad
Spaghetti Meatball Bolognese
Beet Salad

ANTIPASTI

Truffled Focaccia Balls

$10.00

crescenza, truffle oil, garlic, rosemary, thyme

Brick Oven Prawns

$15.00

cherry tomatoes, feta, calabrian peppers

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

citrus zest, shaved fennel salad, lemon oregano dressing, micro cilantro

Tequila Mussels and Clams

$19.00

manila clams, PEI mussels, lemon, tequila, butter, cilantro, grilled crostini

Tomato Basil Bruschetta

$12.00

tomato, basil, garlic, rosalind crostini, asiago, evoo

Honey Burrata Bruschetta

$14.00

hazelnuts, hmb honey, evoo, sea salt, grilled Rosalin Bread

Field to Table Minestrone

$9.00

Original 25 year old favorite recipe! tomato based, onion, carrot, celery, Iocopi Farm’s gigante beans, fusilli noodles Vegeratian

Oven Roasted Mushrooms

$15.00

garlic and herb roasted shiitake, portabello and button mushrooms, with arugula and feta Gluten-Free, Vegetarian

Giant Meatball

$16.00

pork, beef and Italian sausage meatball, over soft Bramata polenta, topped with house marinara, finished with Asiago and Grana Padano

House Focaccia

$6.00

5 pieces of focaccia, served with EVOO and balsamic

Giusti Farms Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

oven roasted with pears, applewood bacon, Grana Padano. Gluten Free

INSALATA

Beet Salad

$14.50

citrus marinated beets, english peas, pickeld shallots, mint, toasted pistachio, pea shoots, cashew crema VEGAN

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Daddy's bacon, cherry tomatoes, green onion, bleu cheese dressing

Caesar

$13.00

romaine, creamy anchovie dressing, asiago, manchego, parm crisps, pea shoots

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$15.00

baby greens, candies walnuts, cranberries, valbrese feta, raspberry vinaigrette

Pumpkin Festival Salad

$15.00

baby greens, roasted butternut squash, pepitas, shaved grana padano, nutmeg vinaigrette, avocado

FROM THE LAND

Filet Mignon

$56.00

8 oz, manchego potatoes, haricort verts

Half Chicken

$28.00

oven roasted w garlic, oregano, creamer potatoes, arugula, red onion, portabella mushrooms

It's Italia Burger

$22.00

100% all natural pasture raised ground beef, carm onion, daddy's bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, truffle aioli, brioche, w red creamer potatoes, and mixed greens

Ribeye Steak

$52.00

Cowboy Cut Bone-In Ribeye 16 oz. dry aged 100% black angus choice cut, sauteed mushrooms & onions, swiss chard, roasted red creamer potatoes. Gluten Free

Osso Bucco

$38.00

wild boar braised and simmered with tomatoes, celery, carrots, garlic, and herbs, bramata polenta, rosemary garnish

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

button mushrooms, marsala wine, cream, sautéed spinach, served over garlic mashed potato, grana padano, asiago

FROM THE SEA

Calamari Steak

$27.00

pan-seared, panko, garlic, lemon, butter, raosted artichoke hearts, roasted fennel, creamer potatoes

King Salmon

$36.00

6 oz wild salmon, garlic mashed potatoes, braised chard, lemon caper cream sauce

Seafood Risotto

$28.00

tiger prawns, bay scallops, manila, clams, garlic, shallot, roasted tomato, lemon, cream

FRESH PASTA & RISOTTO

Carbonara

$24.00

pancetta, garlic, egg, cream, parm

Mushroom Chicken Pasta

$26.00

linguine, chicken, wild mushrooms, roasted tomato, spinach, basil, garlic

Field Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

sage butter, shiitake, portobello and button mushrooms, shaved parm, truffle oil, fresh herbs

Seafood Risotto

$28.00

tiger prawns, bay scallops, manila, clams, garlic, shallot, roasted tomato, lemon, cream

Pumpkin Ravioli

$24.00

butternut squash ravioli, brown butter, sage, garnished with goat cheese, hazelnuts, arugula, fleur de sel

Fusilli Basil Pesto

$24.00

finished with burrata and toasted pine nuts

Spaghetti Meatball Bolognese

$26.00

pork and beef meatball, tomato ragu, asiago, shaved parm

Lasagne

$26.00

layers of pasta, tomato meat ragu, msurooms, ricotta, mozzarella

Gnocchi Alfredo

$23.00

house rolled gnocchi in alfredo

Gnocchi Meat Sauce

$24.00

House rolled gnocchi with meat sauce

Gnocchi Pesto

$23.00

house rolled gnocchi in pesto, finished with asiago and shaved grana padano. *pesto contains pine nuts and dairy

Gnocchi Tartufata

$26.00

black truffle sauce, garlic, brown butter, light cream, shaved grana padano, truffle oil

Gnocchi Tomato

$23.00

roasted tomatoes, marinara, light cream

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Fusilli pasta, parmesan

Linguini and Prawns

$24.00

tiger prawns, roasted tomatoes, garlic, roasted tomatoes, cream, harissa

Rigatoni Vodka

$24.00

pork and beef tomato ragu, vodka, cream, shallots, garlic, grana padano, asiago

Pasta Marinara

$19.00

Fresh Linguine with house marinara, finished with asiago and Grana Padano. Vegetarian

Pasta Alfredo

$19.00

alfredo, parmesan, asiago

PIZZA

(MD) FULL MOON

$14.95

marinara, mozzarella

(MD) MARGARITA MOON

$18.50

tomatoes, chopped garlic, fresh leaf basil

(MD) HALF MOON BAY

$20.50

artichoke hearts, caramelized onions, shiitake mushrooms, Italian sausage

(MD) THE LINKS

$19.50

basil pesto, onions, spinach, feta

(MD) HATHWOODS

$19.95

roasted portobello mushrooms, pancetta, garlic, asiago

(MD) MAVERICKS

$16.95

canadian bacon, pineapple

(MD) MONTARA MOUNTAIN

$25.95

salami, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, button mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, black olives and feta

(MD) SAN BENITO FIELDS

$20.50

onions, green bell peppers, crimini mushrooms, black olives, sliced tomatoes, artichoke hearts

(MD) FLOWER MARKET

$20.50

pears, parma prosciutto, gorgonzola dolci, caramelized onions, extra virgin olive oil

(MD) THE FUNGHI

$21.50

portabella, shiitake, and button mushrooms, white onion, alfredo, mozzarella, white truffle oil, thyme and oregano

(MD) THE TUNNEL

$21.50

burrata, wild arugula, truffle oil

(M) TUNITAS CREEK

$20.50

barbecue chicken, smoked gouda, mozzarella, red & green onions, Hoisin sauce, cilantro

(LG) FULL MOON

$18.95

(LG) MARGARITA MOON

$23.50

(LG) HALF MOON BAY

$24.95

(LG) THE LINKS

$23.95

(LG) HATHWOODS

$23.95

(LG) MAVERICKS

$20.95

(LG) MONTARA MOUNTAIN

$31.95

(LG) SAN BENITO FIELDS

$24.50

(LG) FLOWER MARKET

$24.50

(LG) THE FUNGHI

$25.50

(LG) TUNITAS CREEK

$23.50

(LG) TUNNEL

$25.50

(XL) FULL MOON

$21.95

(XL) MARGARITA MOON

$26.95

(XL) HALF MOON BAY

$29.95

(XL) THE LINKS

$27.95

(XL) HATHWOODS

$28.95

(XL) MAVERICKS

$24.95

(XL) MONTARA MOUNTAIN

$37.95

(XL) SAN BENITO FIELDS

$29.95

(XL) FLOWER MARKET

$29.95

(XL) THE FUNGHI

$30.95

(XL) TUNITAS CREEK

$26.50

(XL) TUNNEL

$29.50

Build Pizza SMALL

$10.95

marinara, cheese

Build Pizza MEDIUM

$13.95

marinara, cheese

Build Pizza LARGE

$16.95

marinara, cheese

Build Pizza XLARGE

$19.95

marinara, cheese

FOR THE FUR BABIES

Grilled Chicken with Green Beans

$10.00

Plain grilled chicken and some green beans. Healthy and yummy!

Grilled Salmon with Green Beans

$14.00

Grilled Salmon and some green beans. Packing in those omega 3’s for the little one!

Grilled Beef Patty with Green Beans

$12.00

Grilled beef patty with some green beans. The perfect indulgence, sure to make the tail wag!

DOLCI

Raspberry Italia

$10.50

raspberries and amarena cherries in brandy and chambord, served over vanilla gelato, aged cherry balsamic drizzle, vanilla bean whipped cream

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

fresh squeezed lime juice, whipped cream and mascarpone, graham cracker crust

Tiramisu

$9.50

a traditional delight! Fluffy ladyfingers, espresso, creamy mascarpone

Submission

$15.00

our signature molten cake, made with shokinag chocolate. With vanilla gelato and amarena cherries

Special Dessert

$11.00

Caramelized Pear Dessert

$11.00

FAMILY STYLE ORDERS

Family Style Chicken Marsala

$146.00

button mushrooms, shallots, garlic marsala wine, cream, sautéed spinach, served over garlic mashed potatoes. Half Tray/serves 12. Please allow 2 hours

Family Style Spaghetti & Meatballs

$146.00

pork, beef, and Italian sausage meatballs, tomato meat ragu, grana padano. Half Tray/serves 12. Please allow 2 hours

Family Style Lasagne

$155.00

layers of pasta, tomato meat ragu, mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella. Half Tray/serves 12. **One day call ahead please

Family Style Pesto Pasta

$138.00

fussili, basil, toasted pine nuts, burrata, lemon zest, asiago. Half Tray/serves 12. Please allow 2 hours

PFEST 2022

Pumpkin Festival Salad

$15.00

Burrata Beets

$17.00

Mushroom Chicken Pasta

$26.00

Gnocchi Tartufata

$26.00

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$26.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$26.00

Linguine And Prawns

$24.00

Mussels And Clams

$19.00

Calamari Caesar

$26.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Chefs Burger

$22.00

BLAT

$19.00

Royal Banger Dog

$19.00

Margarita Pizza

$18.50

Half Moon Bay

$20.50

The Links

$19.50

Hatch Woods

$19.50

Tunitas Creek

$20.50

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Prawns

$9.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Main St, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Pie
orange star4.5 • 21
225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
orange star3.5 • 268
20 Stone Pine Rd Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
The Mountain House Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
13808 Skyline Blvd Woodside, CA 94062
View restaurantnext
Neal's Coffee Shop - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 826
114 De Anza Blvd San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurantnext
Brothers Cafe - San Mateo - 1338 West Hillsdale Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1338 West Hillsdale Boulevard San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
orange star4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Half Moon Bay

Pasta Moon
orange star4.2 • 2,143
845 Main St Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie
orange star4.5 • 21
225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Half Moon Bay
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Pacifica
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston