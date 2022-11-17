Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cinnamon Hill Kitchen

119 N Church Street

Lexington, SC 29072

Salads

Oh Kale Yeah!

$14.00+

Local Kale, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Sunflower seeds, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, White Balsamic Vinaigtette

Wraps

Hail Caesar! Wrap

Hail Caesar! Wrap

$9.00+

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Steak or Shrimp, Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing, Flour Tortilla

From the Grill

Marinated Grilled Chicken Tenders

$8.00+

Three Marinated Grilled Chicken Tenders and Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

The Killer Cheese Burger

The Killer Cheese Burger

$14.00

Chargrilled Chuck, Brisket and Short Rib, Cheedar, Lettuce, Tomato, Killer Burger Sauce, Grilled Brioche Bun

California Turkey Burger

$13.00

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger Pattie, Spinach, Sundried Tomato Jam, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Brioche Bun

Sides

Miss Vickie's Chips

$2.00

Apple-Blue Cheese Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Desserts

Southern Banana Pudding Cup

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Ice Zero Sugar

$2.00
