Restaurant header imageView gallery

O'Hara's Bakery Café 121 E Main St

review star

No reviews yet

121 E Main St

Lexington, SC 29072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specialty Coffee

House Coffee

$2.95

Low acidity dark roast coffee, great flavor, no bitter aftertaste. Can be made iced.

Decaf Coffee

$2.95

Medium roast without staying up all night. Can be made iced.

House Espresso

$1.25

High quality medium roast espresso.

Decaf Espresso

$1.25

High quality medium roast espresso, without the caffeine.

Latte

$4.50

Steamed whole milk with 2 shots of espresso made with flavor of your choice. Can be made iced.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Foamed whole milk with 2 shots of espresso and flavor of your choice.

Macchiato

$4.50

Sweeted and steamed whole milk topped with 2 shots of espresso. Can be made iced.

Americano

$4.50

2 shots of espresso in a mug filled with hot water. 3 shots if iced.

Dirty Chai

$4.50

Classic chai tea latte with steamed whole milk and 2 shots of espresso.

Frappachino

$5.00

Extra Shot

$0.75

BOGO Coffee Open-2pm

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Made with steamed whole milk and chocolate shavings.

Chai

$3.50

Mixed spiced tea with steamed whole milk.

Hot Tea

$2.95

Ask for current herbal tea options.

Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

HI-C Fruit Punch

$2.95

HI-C Lemonade

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

White Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Sweet/unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Cocktails

White Chocolate Strawberry Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$8.00

S'mores Coffee Please

$8.00

Not So Traditional Irish Coffee

$7.00

Skinny Russian

$9.00

Tequila Cobbler

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Nooku Coffee

$7.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Grasshopper

$7.00

Toasted Pineapple

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Longbranch Manhattan

$8.00

Blueberry Bellini

$7.00

Rosé Sangria

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.95

Mimosa Carafe

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$6.95

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Black Maria

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.95

Buttery Fingers Shake

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Shake

$10.00

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$10.00

Salted Caramel Shake

$10.00

O'Hara Driver

$7.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Liquor

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Absolute Juice Strawberry

$6.00

Titos Double

$14.00

Absolut Double

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla Double

$12.00

Absolute Juice Strawberry Double

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray Double

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire Double

$16.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan Double

$12.00

Bacardi Double

$12.00

Malibu Double

$12.00

Espolon

$6.00

Altos Plata

$6.00

Espolon Double

$12.00

Altos Plata Double

$12.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$10.00

Jameson

$6.00

Angel's Envy Double

$24.00

Knob Creek Rye Double

$20.00

Elijah Craig Double

$22.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch Double

$20.00

Jameson Double

$12.00

Glenlivet Founders

$11.00

Glenlivet 14 yr.

$15.00

Aberlour 12 yr.

$12.00

Port Charlotte Islay Barley

$22.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Glenlivet Enigma

$6.00

Glenlivet Founders Double

$22.00

Glenlivet 14 yr. Double

$30.00

Aberlour 12 yr. Double

$24.00

Port Charlotte Islay Barley Double

$44.00

Jim Beam Double

$12.00

Makers Mark Double

$14.00

Crown Royal Double

$14.00

Glenlivet Enigma Double

$12.00

Martell VSSD

$12.00

Hennessey VSOP Privilege

$21.00

Grand Marnier VSOP Louis Alexander

$21.00

Baileys

$6.00

Baileys Almond Milk

$6.00

Nooku Bourbon Cream

$6.00

Godiva Milk Chocolate

$6.00

Gozio Amaretto

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Remy Martin XO

$35.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Martell VSSD Double

$24.00

Hennessey VSOP Privilege Double

$42.00

Grand Marnier VSOP Louis Alexander Double

$42.00

Baileys Double

$12.00

Baileys Almond Milk Double

$12.00

Nooku Bourbon Cream Double

$12.00

Godiva Milk Chocolate Double

$12.00

Gozio Amaretto Double

$12.00

Kahlua Double

$12.00

Remy Martin XO Double

$60.00

Rumplemintz Double

$12.00

Sambuca Double

$12.00

Beer

Harp

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Guinness Blonde

$6.00

Ace Seasonal

$5.00

Clown Shoes IPA

$7.00

Corona

$4.50

Guinness

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Seasonal

$6.00

Sam Smith Lager

$6.00

Catawba White Zombie

$5.50

Wine by the Glass

Sea Glass PN GLS

$9.00

Hopes End Red Blend GLS

$8.00

Juggernaut Cab GLS

$10.00

Fonsecca Port Bin 27 GLS

$8.00

Warres Port GLS

$10.00

Oyster Bay PG GLS

$8.00

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc GLS

$9.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling GLS

$8.00

Gemma Di Luna Moscato GLS

$8.00

Josh Cellars Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Champagne GLS

$7.00

Rose GLS

$9.00

Wine Bottles

Sea Glass PN BTL

$29.00

Hopes End Red Blend BTL

$26.00

Juggernaut Cab BTL

$36.00

Oyster Bay PG BTL

$27.00

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc BTL

$29.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling BTL

$23.00

Gemma Di Luna Moscato BTL

$27.00

Josh Cellars Prosecco BTL

$27.00

Champagne BTL

$37.00

Rose BTL

$40.00

Breakfast

House Made Challah Bread* French Toast

$8.95

Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with butter, hot syrup and fresh fruit. Includes raisins but available without.

Belgian Waffle Plate

$7.95

Served with fresh seasonal berries, butter and hot syrup. One topping included (pecans, chocolate chips, banana slices)

Bananas Foster Pancakes

$8.95

Cinnamon, vanilla, and delicious caramelized brown sugar sweetness wrap the fresh banana slices to complete this classic breakfast dish.

Southwest Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with mexican rice, chorizo, scrambled eggs, green onion, and a blend of cheeses. Topped with sour cream and spicy salsa.

Maggie's Avocado Toast

$8.95

Fresh, whole avocado cut and blended with olive oil, lemon, and red pepper flakes, on toasted multi grain bread, topped with an over easy egg*. Served with fresh berries.

Cheddar Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$8.95

Served with 2 eggs* your way.

Fresh Fruit Plate

$8.95

With vanilla greek nonfat yogurt.

Eggs

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Grilled canadian bacon on toast points with poached eggs*, topped with a perfect hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted red potatoes. Substitue grilled salmon for canadian bacon, $3.00.

Steak and Eggs

$14.95

6 oz. top angus sirloin cooked to your liking and served with two eggs* your way. Served with roasted red potatoes and toast.

Egg Sandwich Made Your Way

$8.95

Served with choice of bread, cheese, meat, and one side.

Build Your Own 3 Egg Omelette

$9.95

Includes two mix-ins, cheese and choice of toast.

2 Egg Breakfast

$8.95

Includes one side, one meat, and choice of toast.

Mushroom Quiche

$10.95

Crab Quiche

$13.95

Quiche Of The Day

$10.95Out of stock

Breakfast Bowls

Slow Roasted Corned Beef Bowl

$10.95

Fall apart tender corned beef tossed with roasted sweet potatoes and shredded cheese, topped with 2 over easy eggs.

Thick Cut Bacon, Egg and Cheese Bowl

$10.95

2 over easy eggs* atop thick cut bacon, roasted red potatoes and shredded cheddar cheese.

Kids menu

Kids Egg Plate

$3.95

1 scrambled egg, 1 slice white toast and 1 strip of bacon

Kids Pancake Plate

$3.95

3 pancakes, 1 scrambled egg and 1 strip of bacon.

Breakfast Meats

2 slices thick cut bacon

$2.95

4 oz black forrest ham

$2.95

4 oz sausage patty

$3.95

Slow roasted Corned Beef

$3.95

Sides

Roasted red potatoes

$2.95

Sweet potatoes

$2.95

Yellow Grits

$2.95

Fresh Fruit

$2.95

Guacamole

$2.95

Side salad

$2.95

1 egg

$1.95

2 eggs

$2.95

Chips

Breakfast Breads

Toasted Cheddar Cheese Biscuit

$2.45

2 slices toast

$1.95

White or wheat with butter and jelly

Bagel

$2.95

Plain or everything with cream cheese

Toasted Croissant

$2.95

Scone*

$3.45

Blueberry Muffin*

$3.45

Chocolate Chip Muffin*

$3.45

Lunch

New England Clam Chowder

Soup of the Day

Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

House roasted white meat chicken breast cubed and blended with pecans, red grapes, and celery, all on a buttery croissant, topped with lettuce and tomato.

Soda City Club

$10.95

Smoked turkey and bacon, bourbon glazed ham and swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on bakery fresh multigrain wheat toast. Served with fresh fruit or chips.

Lexington Square Salad

$10.95

Julienned ham and turkey, smoked bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers along with swiss and cheddar cheeses on a bed of seasonal greens.

The Pretty Bird

$8.95

All white meat chicken breast, lightly seasoned and pan fried golden brown, served with house made honey vinegar slaw on a baker fresh cheddar biscuit with your choice of side.

The Upper Crust Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Smoke gouda, dill havarti, and cheddar served on a buttery crusted (and bakery fresh) challah bread.Served with one side or half sandwich with soup.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95Out of stock

Sides

Roasted red potatoes

$2.95

Sweet potatoes

$2.95

Yellow Grits

$2.95

Fresh Fruit

$2.95

Guacamole

$2.95

Side salad

$2.95

1 egg

$1.95

2 eggs

$2.95

Chips

Bread

Croissant

$2.45

Challah Bread

$7.95

Irish Soda Bread

$8.95

Cheddar Biscuit

$2.45

4 Count Biscuits

$6.95

Sweets

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Apple Fritter

$2.95

Danish

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Sugar Cookie

$2.95

Turnover

$2.95

Monkey Bread

$3.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.45

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.45

Donut

$1.95

6 Donuts

$9.95

Brownie

$3.95

Holiday Brownie

$4.95

Bailey's Brownie

$4.95

Assorted Muffin

$3.45

Cookie Sandwich

$5.95

Scone

$3.45

Cake Cup

$4.95

Macedamia Nut Tart

$7.95

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$5.95

Cannoli Cup

$9.95

Banana Pudding Cup

$7.95

Key Lime Pie Cup

$7.95

Strawberry Shortcake Cup

$7.95

Fancy Cannoli

$3.95

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Honey Walnut Tart

$8.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Ice Cream

$3.45

Banana Split

$6.95

Milkshakes

$4.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$4.95

Brownie Sundae

$4.95

Cupcakes 1\2 Dozen

$14.95

Cupcake 1dozen

$24.95

Yoyo Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Crème Brulee

$7.95Out of stock

Cookie Cake Slice

$3.50

Coffee Cake

$4.25

Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant

$3.95

Cakes

Almond Amaretto Cake

Almod Joy Cake

Apple Cinnamon Cake

Apple Pie Cake

Bailey's Irish Cream Cake

Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cake

Black And White Cake

Black Forrest Cake

Blueberry Cake

Butter Pecan Cake

BUtterfinger Cake

California Almod Cake

Candy Corn Cake

Caramel Pecan Cake

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Chip Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake

Chocolate Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Funfetti Cake

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

Chocolate Mocha Cake

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

Out of stock

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Chocolate Temptation Cake

Cinnamon Roll Cake

Out of stock

Coconut Cake

Dark Chocolate Godiva Cake

Dulce De Leche Cake

Elvis Cake

Espresso Cake

Funfetti Cake

Gamecock Cake

German Chocolate Cake

Guinness Cake

Hazelnut Cake

Heath Bar Cake

Out of stock

Hummingbird Cake

Keylime Cake

Kitkat Cake

Lemon Blueberry Cake

Lemon Cake

Out of stock

Maple Bacon Cake

MInt Chocolate chip Cale

Mixed Berry Cake

Mocha Cake

Nutella Cake

Orange Creamsicle Cake

Oreo Cake

Peach Pie Cake

Pina Colada Cake

Pineapple Cake

Pink Velvet Cake

Pistachio Cake

Pound Cake

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Raspberry Almond Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Reece's Cake

Salted Caramel Cake

S'mores Cake

Snickerdoodle Cake

Snickers Cake

Snowball Cake

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Lemonade Cake

Sugar Cookie Cake

Turtle Cake

Out of stock

Twix Cake

Vanilla Cake

Vanilla Latte Cake

White Chocolate Godiva Cake

White Choolate Peppermint Cake

White Chocolate Raspberry Cake

Raspberry Lemonade

$8.95

Strawberry Margarita Cupcake

Special/Seasonal Cake

Cheesecake

Almond Joy Cheesecake

Bailey's Cheesecake

Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

Butter Pecan Cheesecake

Butterfinger Cheesecake

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake

Coconut Lime Cheesecake

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Out of stock

Fresh Berry Cheesecake

Funfetti Cheesecake

Ganache Cheesecake

German Chocolate Cheesecake

Gluten Free Cheesecake

Heath Bar Cheesecake

Key Lime Cheesecake

Kit Kat Cheesecake

Lemon Cheesecake Cheesecake

M&M Cheesecake

Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

Peach Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Pineapple Cheesecake

Raspberry Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Reece's Cheesecake

S'mores Cheesecake

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Snickerdoodle Cheesecake

Snickers Cheesecake

Strawberry Champagne Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Toffee Crunch Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

Twix Cheesecake

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

White Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake

S'more's Cheesecake

Key Lime Cheesecake

6 Count Cheesecake Bites

$15.95

Special/Seasonal Cheesecake

Pie/Cobbler

Apple Pie

Blueberry Pie

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Cherry Pie

CCC Pie

Chocolate Chip Pie

Cookie Pie

Deep Dish Apple Praline Pie

Keylime Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Apple Cobbler

$6.95

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$6.95

Peach Cobbler

$6.95

Strawberry Peach Cobbler

$6.95Out of stock

Special/Seasonal Pie

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Baked in-house, fresh and delicious, and served with a smile!

Location

121 E Main St, Lexington, SC 29072

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CafeStrudel Food Truck - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
O'Hara's Public House - 131 E Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
131 E Main Street Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Hill Mobile Kitchen - 119 N Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
119 N Church Street Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
orange starNo Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Private Property
orange starNo Reviews
220 West Main St Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Comfort Scratch Kitchen - 407 N. Lake Dr
orange starNo Reviews
407 N. Lake Dr Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Eggs Up Grill - Lexington, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,490
205 Columbia Avenue Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Lexington Square
orange star4.7 • 157
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite F Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston