O'Hara's Bakery Café 121 E Main St
No reviews yet
121 E Main St
Lexington, SC 29072
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specialty Coffee
House Coffee
Low acidity dark roast coffee, great flavor, no bitter aftertaste. Can be made iced.
Decaf Coffee
Medium roast without staying up all night. Can be made iced.
House Espresso
High quality medium roast espresso.
Decaf Espresso
High quality medium roast espresso, without the caffeine.
Latte
Steamed whole milk with 2 shots of espresso made with flavor of your choice. Can be made iced.
Cappuccino
Foamed whole milk with 2 shots of espresso and flavor of your choice.
Macchiato
Sweeted and steamed whole milk topped with 2 shots of espresso. Can be made iced.
Americano
2 shots of espresso in a mug filled with hot water. 3 shots if iced.
Dirty Chai
Classic chai tea latte with steamed whole milk and 2 shots of espresso.
Frappachino
Extra Shot
BOGO Coffee Open-2pm
Non-Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Made with steamed whole milk and chocolate shavings.
Chai
Mixed spiced tea with steamed whole milk.
Hot Tea
Ask for current herbal tea options.
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
HI-C Fruit Punch
HI-C Lemonade
Rootbeer
Fresh Squeezed OJ
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
White Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Sweet/unsweet Tea
Sprite
Cocktails
White Chocolate Strawberry Martini
Chocolate Martini
Caramel Apple Martini
S'mores Coffee Please
Not So Traditional Irish Coffee
Skinny Russian
Tequila Cobbler
Old Fashioned
Nooku Coffee
Mudslide
Grasshopper
Toasted Pineapple
Aperol Spritz
Longbranch Manhattan
Blueberry Bellini
Rosé Sangria
Mimosa
Mimosa Carafe
Bloody Mary
Dirty Martini
Espresso Martini
Black Maria
Irish Coffee
Buttery Fingers Shake
Triple Chocolate Shake
Strawberry Shortcake Shake
Peanut Butter Cup Shake
Salted Caramel Shake
O'Hara Driver
Red Sangria
Peach Bellini
Liquor
Titos
Absolut
Absolut Vanilla
Absolute Juice Strawberry
Titos Double
Absolut Double
Absolut Vanilla Double
Absolute Juice Strawberry Double
Tanqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray Double
Bombay Sapphire Double
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Malibu
Captain Morgan Double
Bacardi Double
Malibu Double
Espolon
Altos Plata
Espolon Double
Altos Plata Double
Angel's Envy
Knob Creek Rye
Elijah Craig
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Jameson
Angel's Envy Double
Knob Creek Rye Double
Elijah Craig Double
Wild Turkey Longbranch Double
Jameson Double
Glenlivet Founders
Glenlivet 14 yr.
Aberlour 12 yr.
Port Charlotte Islay Barley
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Crown Royal
Glenlivet Enigma
Glenlivet Founders Double
Glenlivet 14 yr. Double
Aberlour 12 yr. Double
Port Charlotte Islay Barley Double
Jim Beam Double
Makers Mark Double
Crown Royal Double
Glenlivet Enigma Double
Martell VSSD
Hennessey VSOP Privilege
Grand Marnier VSOP Louis Alexander
Baileys
Baileys Almond Milk
Nooku Bourbon Cream
Godiva Milk Chocolate
Gozio Amaretto
Kahlua
Remy Martin XO
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Martell VSSD Double
Hennessey VSOP Privilege Double
Grand Marnier VSOP Louis Alexander Double
Baileys Double
Baileys Almond Milk Double
Nooku Bourbon Cream Double
Godiva Milk Chocolate Double
Gozio Amaretto Double
Kahlua Double
Remy Martin XO Double
Rumplemintz Double
Sambuca Double
Beer
Wine by the Glass
Sea Glass PN GLS
Hopes End Red Blend GLS
Juggernaut Cab GLS
Fonsecca Port Bin 27 GLS
Warres Port GLS
Oyster Bay PG GLS
Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc GLS
Chateau St. Michelle Riesling GLS
Gemma Di Luna Moscato GLS
Josh Cellars Prosecco GLS
Champagne GLS
Rose GLS
Wine Bottles
Breakfast
House Made Challah Bread* French Toast
Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with butter, hot syrup and fresh fruit. Includes raisins but available without.
Belgian Waffle Plate
Served with fresh seasonal berries, butter and hot syrup. One topping included (pecans, chocolate chips, banana slices)
Bananas Foster Pancakes
Cinnamon, vanilla, and delicious caramelized brown sugar sweetness wrap the fresh banana slices to complete this classic breakfast dish.
Southwest Breakfast Burrito
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with mexican rice, chorizo, scrambled eggs, green onion, and a blend of cheeses. Topped with sour cream and spicy salsa.
Maggie's Avocado Toast
Fresh, whole avocado cut and blended with olive oil, lemon, and red pepper flakes, on toasted multi grain bread, topped with an over easy egg*. Served with fresh berries.
Cheddar Biscuit and Sausage Gravy
Served with 2 eggs* your way.
Fresh Fruit Plate
With vanilla greek nonfat yogurt.
Eggs
Classic Eggs Benedict
Grilled canadian bacon on toast points with poached eggs*, topped with a perfect hollandaise sauce. Served with roasted red potatoes. Substitue grilled salmon for canadian bacon, $3.00.
Steak and Eggs
6 oz. top angus sirloin cooked to your liking and served with two eggs* your way. Served with roasted red potatoes and toast.
Egg Sandwich Made Your Way
Served with choice of bread, cheese, meat, and one side.
Build Your Own 3 Egg Omelette
Includes two mix-ins, cheese and choice of toast.
2 Egg Breakfast
Includes one side, one meat, and choice of toast.
Mushroom Quiche
Crab Quiche
Quiche Of The Day
Breakfast Bowls
Kids menu
Breakfast Meats
Sides
Breakfast Breads
Lunch
New England Clam Chowder
Soup of the Day
Roasted Chicken Salad Sandwich
House roasted white meat chicken breast cubed and blended with pecans, red grapes, and celery, all on a buttery croissant, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Soda City Club
Smoked turkey and bacon, bourbon glazed ham and swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on bakery fresh multigrain wheat toast. Served with fresh fruit or chips.
Lexington Square Salad
Julienned ham and turkey, smoked bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers along with swiss and cheddar cheeses on a bed of seasonal greens.
The Pretty Bird
All white meat chicken breast, lightly seasoned and pan fried golden brown, served with house made honey vinegar slaw on a baker fresh cheddar biscuit with your choice of side.
The Upper Crust Grilled Cheese
Smoke gouda, dill havarti, and cheddar served on a buttery crusted (and bakery fresh) challah bread.Served with one side or half sandwich with soup.
Shrimp Tacos
Sides
Sweets
Chocolate Croissant
Apple Fritter
Danish
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sugar Cookie
Turnover
Monkey Bread
Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Donut
6 Donuts
Brownie
Holiday Brownie
Bailey's Brownie
Assorted Muffin
Cookie Sandwich
Scone
Cake Cup
Macedamia Nut Tart
Chocolate Mousse Cup
Cannoli Cup
Banana Pudding Cup
Key Lime Pie Cup
Strawberry Shortcake Cup
Fancy Cannoli
Cinnamon Roll
Honey Walnut Tart
Tiramisu
Ice Cream
Banana Split
Milkshakes
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
Brownie Sundae
Cupcakes 1\2 Dozen
Cupcake 1dozen
Yoyo Cookie
Crème Brulee
Cookie Cake Slice
Coffee Cake
Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant
Cakes
Almond Amaretto Cake
Almod Joy Cake
Apple Cinnamon Cake
Apple Pie Cake
Bailey's Irish Cream Cake
Banana Pudding Cake
Black And White Cake
Black Forrest Cake
Blueberry Cake
Butter Pecan Cake
BUtterfinger Cake
California Almod Cake
Candy Corn Cake
Caramel Pecan Cake
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Chip Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake
Chocolate Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Chocolate Funfetti Cake
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
Chocolate Mocha Cake
Chocolate Raspberry Cake
Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake
Chocolate Strawberry Cake
Chocolate Temptation Cake
Cinnamon Roll Cake
Coconut Cake
Dark Chocolate Godiva Cake
Dulce De Leche Cake
Elvis Cake
Espresso Cake
Funfetti Cake
Gamecock Cake
German Chocolate Cake
Guinness Cake
Hazelnut Cake
Heath Bar Cake
Hummingbird Cake
Keylime Cake
Kitkat Cake
Lemon Blueberry Cake
Lemon Cake
Maple Bacon Cake
MInt Chocolate chip Cale
Mixed Berry Cake
Mocha Cake
Nutella Cake
Orange Creamsicle Cake
Oreo Cake
Peach Pie Cake
Pina Colada Cake
Pineapple Cake
Pink Velvet Cake
Pistachio Cake
Pound Cake
Pumpkin Spice Cake
Raspberry Almond Cake
Red Velvet Cake
Reece's Cake
Salted Caramel Cake
S'mores Cake
Snickerdoodle Cake
Snickers Cake
Snowball Cake
Strawberry Cake
Strawberry Lemonade Cake
Sugar Cookie Cake
Turtle Cake
Twix Cake
Vanilla Cake
Vanilla Latte Cake
White Chocolate Godiva Cake
White Choolate Peppermint Cake
White Chocolate Raspberry Cake
Raspberry Lemonade
Strawberry Margarita Cupcake
Special/Seasonal Cake
Cheesecake
Almond Joy Cheesecake
Bailey's Cheesecake
Blueberry Cheesecake
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
Butterfinger Cheesecake
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake
Coconut Lime Cheesecake
Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Fresh Berry Cheesecake
Funfetti Cheesecake
Ganache Cheesecake
German Chocolate Cheesecake
Gluten Free Cheesecake
Heath Bar Cheesecake
Key Lime Cheesecake
Kit Kat Cheesecake
Lemon Cheesecake Cheesecake
M&M Cheesecake
Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Mixed Berry Cheesecake
NY Style Cheesecake
Orange Creamsicle Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
Peach Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Pineapple Cheesecake
Raspberry Cheesecake
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Reece's Cheesecake
S'mores Cheesecake
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Snickerdoodle Cheesecake
Snickers Cheesecake
Strawberry Champagne Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Toffee Crunch Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake
Twix Cheesecake
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
White Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake
S'more's Cheesecake
Key Lime Cheesecake
6 Count Cheesecake Bites
Special/Seasonal Cheesecake
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Baked in-house, fresh and delicious, and served with a smile!
121 E Main St, Lexington, SC 29072