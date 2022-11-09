Restaurant header imageView gallery

O'Hara's Public House 131 E Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

131 E Main Street

Lexington, SC 29072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pot Roast
Fish and Chips
Public House Burger

Appetizers

Irish Nachos

$9.45

Pub chips topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing

Spinach Dip

$7.95

With flatbread wedges

Bavarian Pretzels

$7.95

With Harp Lager beer cheese

Onion Rings

$6.95

Beer battered and served with honey mustard.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Served with ranch dressing.

Disco Fries

$6.95

Housemade fries with gravy and melted provolone cheese.

6 Boneless Wings

$8.95

Crispy boneless wings with your choice of house-made sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

6 Traditional Wings

$9.95

Crispy bone-in wings with your choice of house-made sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.

Salads

Grilled Heart of Ceasar

$7.95

With parm crisps and croutons.

Seasonal Mixed Greens Salad

$6.95

Cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and your choice of dressing. Add chicken or salmon.

Public House Salad

$14.95

Seasonal greens topped with candied walnuts, strawberries, goat cheese and grilled chicken. Served with champagne vinagrette.

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$16.95

Seasonal greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, house fries, shredded cheddar, and filet tips with your choice of dressing.

Light Bites / Half Servings

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Includes choice of side.

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Includes choice of side.

Mac n' Cheese

$6.95

Spaghetti

$6.95

Simply buttered or with Marinara.

Loaded Colcannon

$6.95

Mashed potatoes with bacon, cheese, cabbage and scallions.

HALF Corned Beef and Cabbage

$8.95

HALF Pot Roast

$8.95

HALF Bangers n' Mash

$6.95

PB & J

$6.95

Irish Classics

Fish and Chips

$16.95

Beer battered hadock fillet served with steak fries and lemon caper tartar sauce.

Guiness Stew

$15.95

Traditional Irish beef stew (carrots, celery, onions, and potatoes in a hearty beef stock)

Bangers and Mash

$13.95

Guiness braised sausages with caramelized onion gravy over mashed potatoes.

Shepherd's Pie

$13.95

Ground beef simmered in red wine gravy with peas, carrots and onions, topped with a crisped mashed potato crust. *Top it off with a fried egg and cheese.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.95

Slow cooked corned beef with braised cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and celery.

Comfort / Beefier

Pot Roast

$14.95

Red wine braised chuck roast over mashed potatoes and carrots, topped with brown gravy.

*12oz. Ribeye

$33.95

Covered with a sweet mushroom and onion demi glace served with duchess potatoes and grilled asparagus.

Filet and Shrimp

$38.95

8 oz super tender filet mignon, grilled to your liking, smothered in our rich housemade boursin cream sauce, topped with two jumbo sauteed shrimp and served with grilled asparagus and herb roasted red potatoes

From the Sea

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

With honey whiskey glaze, served over rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$21.95

Over basmati rice with asparagus and topped with teriyaki and house-made boom boom sauce.

Shrimp and Grits with an Irish Twist

$15.95

The southern classic with Guiness braised sausage pieces.

Burgers

Benny Burger

$10.95

6oz. patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese.

Public House Burger

$13.95

8oz. patty with cheddar, thick cut bacon, onion ring, and Guiness BBQ sauce.

Hawaiian Burger

$13.95

8oz. patty with provolone, house cured bacon, grilled pineapple, and teriyaki sauce.

Wimsley Burger

$13.95

8oz. patty with a giant onion ring filled with sauteed mushrooms and bleu cheese sauce, topped with melted swiss.

Inferno Burger

$13.95

8oz. patty with melted cheddar-jack, a giant onion ring and fried jalepenos, topped with our extremely hot inferno sauce.

Sandwiches

Reuben

$11.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on lightly seeded marble rye. (turkey available)

Bird in the Hand

$11.95

6oz. chicken breast with thick-cut bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun.

Irish Dip

$12.95

Shaved ribeye and melted provolone on a fesh toasted hoagie roll. Served with au jus and your choice of side item.

Corned Beef Burger

$11.95

Slow-roasted corned beef with dijonaise, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Jerry Reisnauer

$14.95

Panko-crusted haddock fillet, lettuce, tomato, and served with creamy tartar.

Steelworker

$12.95

Your choice of meat paired with provolone, a huge handfull of house fries, vinegar slaw, and tomatoes all served between two slices of thick cut italian bread.

Sides

Rice Pilaf

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Steak Fries

$2.95

Herb Roasted Red Potatoes

$2.95

Steak Fries

$2.95

House-made Fries

$2.95

Pub Chips

$2.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$2.95

Fresh Fruit Medley

$2.95

Vinegar Slaw

$2.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Side Onion Rings

$3.95

Mac n Cheese

$3.95

Asparagus

$3.95

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$5.95

House-made, topped with whipped cream, caramel, cinnamon and sugar.

Brownie Sundae

$5.95

Warm with ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Cheesecake

$6.95

Retail

O'Hara's T-shirt

$15.00

O'Hara's Sweatshirt

$25.00

Extras

Extra Gravy

$1.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.00

Extra Pita Bread

$1.00

Side Baguette

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Specials/Fresh Catch

Delicious yummy

Bowl Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Cup Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Swordfish Special

$28.95Out of stock

Braised Pork Shank

$22.95Out of stock

Blackened Scallops

$26.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Warm and welcoming celebration of community, food, music and fun!

Location

131 E Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CafeStrudel Food Truck - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
orange starNo Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Hill Mobile Kitchen - 119 N Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
119 N Church Street Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
O'Hara's Bakery Café - 121 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
121 E Main St Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Private Property
orange starNo Reviews
220 West Main St Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Comfort Scratch Kitchen - 407 N. Lake Dr
orange starNo Reviews
407 N. Lake Dr Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Eggs Up Grill - Lexington, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,490
205 Columbia Avenue Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Lexington Square
orange star4.7 • 157
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite F Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Evans
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston