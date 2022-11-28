Cinnamon Hill Kitchen 119 N Church Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
119 N Church Street, Lexington, SC 29072
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CafeStrudel Food Truck - Food Truck
No Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant
O'Hara's Public House - 131 E Main Street
No Reviews
131 E Main Street Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant
Cafe Strudel LX - 309 South Lake Drive
No Reviews
309 South Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurant