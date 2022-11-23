Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clara B's Kitchen Table 106 E Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

106 E Main Street

Belleville, IL 62220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Savory

Sausage and Cheddar Mini Savory Croissant

$3.50+

Brie & Hibiscus Jam Danish

$5.00+

Triple Cream Brie, House Hibiscus Jam, Flaky Danish

Quiche Lorraine Whole

$36.00

Deep Dish Quiche with Local Bacon, Onion, and Gruyere in All Butter Pastry

Vegetarian Quiche

$36.00

Deep Dish Quiche with Vegetarian Sausage, Onion and Gruyere

Bread Basket

$18.00

House made Country Loaf, Whole Wheat Seeded Ciabatta, and Fruit Focaccia with Maple Butter. Serves 6-8

Spicy Chorizo Pimento Dip

$12.00+

Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Red Pepper and Spices with Pork Chorizo. Served with Tajin Tortilla Crisps. Serves 4-6

Chicken Buffalo Dip

$12.00+

Roasted Chicken, Cream Cheese, Smoked Cheddar, Buffalo Sauce, Green Onion, Blue Cheese. Served with Crackers and Tortilla Crisps.

Four Onion Dip

$8.00+

Caramelized Sweet Onion, Shallot, Garlic and Chives in a Creamy Base. Served with Flatbread Crisps and Crusty Bread

Cookies & Bars

Chocolate Malt Sandwich Cookies

$30.00+

Chocolate Malt Cookies with Rich Chocolate Malt Filling

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$18.00+

Brown Butter, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips, Maldon Salt

Triple-Ginger Rye Cookies

$15.00+

Candied Ginger, Fresh Ginger, Spices, Brown Sugar

Cardamom Shortbread and Dulce de Leche Sandwich Cookies

$18.00+

Citrusy Spice Shortbread Cookies with Rich Dulce de Leche Filling

Chocolate Mint Brownies

$27.00+

Fudgy Brownie, Mint Cream, Mint Ganache

Key Lime Pie Bars

$18.00+

Graham Cracker Crust, Tart Key Lime Custard, White Chocolate Mousse

Carrot Cake Bar with Buttermilk Cream Cheese Icing

$18.00+

Carrot Spice Cake, Pineapple, Walnuts, Cream Cheese Frosting

Cranberry Orange Cookies

$18.00+

Tart Cranberry, Brown Sugar Cookie, Orange Glaze

Cheesecake and Pie

Apple Dolce Pie

$24.00

Local Apples, Dolce Caramel, Sweet Spice, Vanilla Bean Creme Anglaise

Rye Bourbon Pecan Pie

$35.00

Bourbon Rye Sugar Custard, Toasted Pecans, All Butter Crust

Pear Frangipane Tart

$25.00

Poached Pear, Almond Creme Custard, Sweet Tart Pastry

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$30.00

Roasted Sweet Potato Cheesecake, Ginger Snap Cookie Butter, Cinnamon Graham Cracker Crust

Pastries

Texas Cinnamon Rolls

Texas Cinnamon Rolls

$8.00+Out of stock

Housemade Rolls with Buttermilk Cream Cheese Icing

Pumpkin Spice Rolls with Espresso Icing

$6.00+

Maple Mascarpone Baked French Toast

$22.00

Maple Rum Custard, Cinnamon Chip, Mascarpone Cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Clara B's Kitchen Table, we aspire to provide true hospitality and a nurturing environment to our community through an eclectic and Texas Southern-inspired cuisine that utilizes the best ingredients sourced locally. Whether dining with us at our Food Truck or at our new location in Downtown Belleville, our offerings define comfort food with rustic refinement

Website

Location

106 E Main Street, Belleville, IL 62220

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eckert's Country Store & Restaurant - Belleville
orange starNo Reviews
951 S. Greenmount Rd. Belleville, IL 62220
View restaurantnext
Main Street Brewing Company - 4204 Main - 6435 W Main St #3801
orange starNo Reviews
6435 W Main St #3801 Belleville, IL 62223
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Smokehouse - O'Fallon
orange starNo Reviews
1425 N. Greenmount Rd O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
O'Town Food Hall & Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1214 Central Park Dr O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange starNo Reviews
1630 Illinois Highway 50 O'Fallon, IL 62269
View restaurantnext
Tropical Breeze Cafe - Belleville - 4901 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
W Main St Belleville, IL 62223
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Belleville
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston