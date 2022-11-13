Restaurant header imageView gallery

The TapRoom at Clarksburg Cider

review star

No reviews yet

4493 Walden Ave

Lancaster, NY 14086

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Kids Cheeseburger
Pulled Pork Sandwich

4-Packs

4-Pack Botanical Blueberry

4-Pack Botanical Blueberry

$11.00

Bright blueberry accented with fresh rosemary.

4-Pack Chai-der Cider

$11.00
4-Pack Cranberry Ginger Cider

4-Pack Cranberry Ginger Cider

$11.00Out of stock

Cranberry with hints of ginger.

4-Pack Double Dry Hopped Cider (16oz)

4-Pack Double Dry Hopped Cider (16oz)

$14.00

A juicy hop aroma with a semi-sweet finish. Made with Galaxy hops.

4-Pack Dry Cider

4-Pack Dry Cider

$11.00

Crisp and lively with a bright and easy finish.

4-Pack Pineapple Hibiscus

$11.00
4-Pack Savory Citrus Cider

4-Pack Savory Citrus Cider

$11.00

A twist of lemon with a whisper of sea salt.

4-Pack Semi-Sweet Cider

4-Pack Semi-Sweet Cider

$11.00

A gentle approach to sweet that pays tribute to ripe apples.

4-Pack Shout Cider

$11.00
6-Pack Sampler: Dry/Semi-Sweet

6-Pack Sampler: Dry/Semi-Sweet

$14.50

(3) Semi Sweet and (3) Dry 12oz Cans

6-Pack Sampler: Seasonal

6-Pack Sampler: Seasonal

$14.50

(2) Savory Citrus, (2) Botanical Blueberry, and (2) Cranberry Ginger 12oz Cans

Apparel

New Era Hat: Black

New Era Hat: Black

$25.00

Relaxed fit, adjustable hat with Clarksburg logo as front patch.

New Era Hat: Beige

New Era Hat: Beige

$25.00

Relaxed fit, adjustable hat with Clarksburg logo as front patch.

New Era Hat: Red

New Era Hat: Red

$25.00

Relaxed fit, adjustable hat with Clarksburg logo as front patch.

New Era Hat: Green

New Era Hat: Green

$25.00

Relaxed fit, adjustable hat with Clarksburg logo as front patch.

Camo Trucker Hat

Camo Trucker Hat

$30.00

Mesh back adjustable camo hat with leather logo patch on the front.

Logo T-Shirt: Red

Logo T-Shirt: Red

$20.00

Clarksburg badge logo on back, small white Clarksburg wordmark logo on front left chest.

Logo T-Shirt: Green

Logo T-Shirt: Green

$20.00

Clarksburg badge logo on back, small white Clarksburg wordmark logo on front left chest.

Can Art Blue T Shirt

Can Art Blue T Shirt

$20.00

Clarksburg multi-color can print on back, small white Clarksburg wordmark logo on front left chest.

Green Camo Hat

Green Camo Hat

$35.00

Full back camo hat with leather logo patch on the front.

Green Sleeve Hoodie

Green Sleeve Hoodie

$60.00

Green sleeved cotton blend hoodie sweatshirt featuring multi-color can design on back and Clarksburg Cider logo on front.

Maroon Sleeve Hoodie

Maroon Sleeve Hoodie

$60.00

Maroon sleeved cotton blend hoodie sweatshirt featuring multi-color can design on back and Clarksburg Cider logo on front.

Full Zip Maroon

Full Zip Maroon

$60.00

Maroon full front zip cotton blend hoodie with Drink More Cider word mark on front. Clarksburg logo on left sleeve.

Anniversary Shirt

$20.00

Bottles

Fireside Cinnamon BTTL

Fireside Cinnamon BTTL

$10.00

Bourbon barrel aging imparts rich notes of caramel and vanilla bean to our dry hard cider.

Mint Julep BTTL

Mint Julep BTTL

$17.00

Spearmint and cane sugar add lift to the rich caramel and vanilla bean notes of our bourbon barrel-aged hard cider.

Crowlers

32oz Botanical Blueberry

$12.00

Bright blueberry accented with fresh rosemary.

32oz Chai-Der

$12.00

32oz Concord Grape

$12.00
32oz Cranberry Ginger Cider

32oz Cranberry Ginger Cider

$12.00

Cranberry with hints of ginger. (Glass sold separately.)

32oz Double Dry Hopped Cider

32oz Double Dry Hopped Cider

$12.00

A juicy hop aroma with a semi-sweet finish. Made with Galaxy hops. (Glass sold separately.)

32oz Dry Cider

32oz Dry Cider

$12.00

Crisp and lively with a bright and easy finish. (Glass sold separately.)

32oz Margarita

$12.00
32oz Pineapple Hibiscus

32oz Pineapple Hibiscus

$12.00

Fruit-forward with bold pineapple notes and a floral finish.

32oz Pomegranate Blueberry

$12.00
32oz Semi-Sweet Cider

32oz Semi-Sweet Cider

$12.00

A gentle approach to sweet that pays tribute to ripe apples. (Glass sold separately.)

32oz Single Dry Hopped Cider

32oz Single Dry Hopped Cider

$12.00Out of stock

Citrus notes paired with a floral nose and a light hoppy finish. (Glass sold separately.)

Merchandise

Clarksburg Cider Tulip Glass

Clarksburg Cider Tulip Glass

$9.00

The perfect vessel for cider - heavy weight tulip glass with Clarksburg Cider logo.

Clarksburg Cider Can Koozie

Clarksburg Cider Can Koozie

$4.00

Soft koozie available in camo, gray, and green.

Clarksburg Cider Poly Sticker

Clarksburg Cider Poly Sticker

$3.00

5"x3" adhesive sticker of Clarksburg Cider logo - perfect for cars, coolers, etc.

Drink More Cider Mini Pennant

Drink More Cider Mini Pennant

$8.00

Small Oxford Pennant with Drink More Cider and Clarksburg Cider logo: size: 4" x 9"

Drink More Cider Large Pennant

Drink More Cider Large Pennant

$19.00

Large Oxford Pennant with Drink More Cider and Clarksburg Cider logo: size 9" x 27"

Clarksburg Cider Picnic Blanket

Clarksburg Cider Picnic Blanket

$30.00

Roll-up Fleece Picnic Blanket with water-resistant polyester backing measures 47" x 52" - red plaid with Clarksburg Cider logo on Velcro flap. Perfect for picnics or a day at the beach.

Gift Basket

$100.00
Black Beanie

Black Beanie

$15.00
Green Beanie

Green Beanie

$15.00

Shareable/Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Hydroponic romaine, caesar dressing, bacon, croutons, apples

Gumbo Dip

Gumbo Dip

$15.00

Andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, onions, pimento cheese, crackers, served warm

Meat and Cheese Board

Meat and Cheese Board

$21.00

NYS Cheeses paired with NYS Meats, house cured vegetables, warm baguette

Poutine

Poutine

$16.00

Handcut fries, pastrami burnt ends, cheese curds, cider bourbon gravy

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Pomodoro sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, black pepper, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00
Buffalo Ranch Pizza

Buffalo Ranch Pizza

$17.00
Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$17.00
Fall Pizza

Fall Pizza

$19.00

Handheld

Served with hand cut froes with your choice of Smoked Chipotle Ketchup or Cider Pickle Ranch. Gluten-free rolls and bread available upon request
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, whole grain honey mustard

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

House smoked pork, apple bbq sauce, cider slaw, cider pickles

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

Smoked pastrami, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on rye bread

Plates

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Cheesy grits, Cajun shrimp, andouille sausage

Pecan Crusted Salmon

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$24.00
Pasta Della Terra

Pasta Della Terra

$20.00

Sides

Chef's Soup

$9.00

Please ask our service staff for details

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Hand-cut, seasoned fries, served with choice of chipotle ketchup or cider pickle ranch for dipping

Mac and Cheese Side

Mac and Cheese Side

$7.00

Four cheese blend, panko crust

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

Baby reds, bacon, cider onions

Sprouts

Sprouts

$7.00

Bacon, cider onions, goat cheese, cider syrup

Vegetable Au Gratin

Vegetable Au Gratin

$7.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Served with fries and a drink

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Served with fries and a drink

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Served with fries and a drink

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Served with fries and a drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Served with fries and a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with fries and a drink.

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Served with fries and a drink

Dessert

Clarksburg Flan

Clarksburg Flan

$9.00

Delicious house made custard with crème caramel, fresh whipped cream, and blueberries.

Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Pumpkin Roll Slice

$8.00

GF Fall Spiced Cupcake

$9.00

Add-Ons

Bread

Bread

$3.00

Brick oven toasted bread basket

Chipotle Ketchup

Chipotle Ketchup

$0.50

Spicy tomato ketchup

Cider Gravy

Cider Gravy

$1.00

Bowl of our famous cider gravy - great for dipping!

Dill Pickle Ranch

Dill Pickle Ranch

$0.50

Ranch made with our signature cider dill pickles.

GF Bread

GF Bread

$4.00

Sliced brick oven toasted gluten free bread.

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ever wish there was a place where Clarksburg Cider never ran dry? Where hard cider enthusiasts and the newly enlightened could bond over seasonals and signatures, along with some darn good eats? Or just want to get out of the house? The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider welcomes you with an unfussy atmosphere, wood-fired pizza, house-made fare, local craft beer, cocktails, wine, and of course, exceptional hard cider.

4493 Walden Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086

The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider image
The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider image
The Tap Room at Clarksburg Cider image

