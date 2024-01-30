Restaurant info

CLAYWOOD offers a curated selection of Wines and Whiskeys. We do not disappoint when it comes to a few local brews and vodka selections, as well. Our artisan charcuterie will feature delights, wild game, imported and locally sourced cured meats, sausages and house created features. Plus, a wide array of small plates, nightly specials and grazing table in the Social (Our Private Dinning Room) Simply put, we offer an experience! In addition to our main dining experience we pull back the curtain to our private dining room experience, The Social Room! There are countless uses for this special room where we can offer up a compelling grazing table and exclusive beverage menu for your personal and professional gatherings. Coming Soon! Want to enjoy our delightful menu in the comforts of your own home or for an office function or an exclusive gifting experience? Catering will be the ultimate in taste and experience where it matters most.

