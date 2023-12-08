Vibe 2072 Somerville Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Monday
|7:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|7:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Friday
|7:00 pm - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|7:00 pm - 3:45 am
Vibe is a 700 Capacity Venue inside with up to 1,000 with doors open.
2072 Somerville Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402
