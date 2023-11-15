- Home
- Toms River
- Cluck U Toms River
Cluck U Toms River
No reviews yet
552 Lakehurst Road
Toms River, NJ 08755
Food
Buffalo Wings
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Chicken Fingers
Appetizers
- Reg Onion Rings$6.49
Beer battered
- Lg Onion Rings$12.99
Beer battered
- 5 pcs Fried Shrimp$6.49
- 10 pcs Fried Shrimp$12.99
- 20 pcs Fried Shrimp$23.99
- 5 pcs Mozzarella Cheese Stix$5.99
Beer battered stix served with marinara sauce
- 10 pcs Mozzarella Cheese Stix$11.99
Beer battered stix served with marinara sauce
- 5 pcs Broccoli Bites$5.99
- 10 pcs Broccoli Bites$11.98
- Reg Corn Nuggets$5.99
- Lg Corn Nuggets$10.99
Mini Bites
Combo Packs
- #1 Chicken Sandwich Combo Pack$11.99
Any chicken sandwich with choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #2 Burger Combo Pack$11.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #2 Fish Combo Pack$11.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #3 Wrap Combo Pack$12.49
Any wrap with choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #4 (5) pcs Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$13.49
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #4 (10) pcs Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$18.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #5 (5) pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$8.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #5 (8) pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$12.99
- #5 (10) pcs Boneless Buffalo Wings Combo Pack$16.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #6 (5) pcs Chicken Fingers Combo Pack$8.00
With choice of 1 side & regular soda,
- #6 (8) pcs Chicken Fingers Combo Pack$12.99
- #6 (10) pcs Chicken Fingers Combo Pack$16.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda,
- #7 Fried Chicken Pieces Combo Pack$8.99
3 Pieces. With choice of 1 side & regular soda. White meat extra
- #8 Small Mini Bites Small Combo Pack$9.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
- #8 Med Mini Bites Medium Combo Pack$13.99
With choice of 1 side & regular soda
Family Packs
- 20 Buffalo Wings Family Pack$36.99
With choice of 4 sides
- 25 Chicken Tenders Family Pack$36.99
With choice of 4 sides
- 25 Boneless Buffalo Wings Family Pack$36.99
With choice of 4 sides
- Fried Chicken Family Pack$33.99
With choice of 4 sides 12 pieces mixed
- 60 Crispy Mini Bites Family Pack$46.99
- 60 Buffalo Style Mini Bites Family Pack$46.99
Salads
- Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, green & red peppers, & pepperoncini, choice of dressing
- Garden CHK salad$9.99
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & caesar dressing with grilled or crispy chicken
- Caesar Chicken Salad$9.99
- BBQ Chicken Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, pepperoncini, green and red peppers, and our famous honey hickory sauce with grilled or crispy chicken
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions & pepperoncini, green & red peppers, choice of dressing & grilled or crispy chicken
Wraps
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese (or ranch), traditional wing sauce
- Texmex Chicken Wrap$8.49
Brown rice, black beans & choice of wing sauce or nacho cheese
- Balsamic Chicken Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, roasted red peppers & balsamic dressing
- Ranchero Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, bacon, ranch dressing
- Honey Dijon$8.49
Cluckwiches®
- The Original Cluckwich$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, cool mayo
- BBQ Cluckwich$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, our signature honey hickory sauce & cool mayo
- Parmesan Cluckwich$7.49
Marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
- Roman Cluckwich$7.49
Garlic sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Bleu Cluckwich$7.49
Lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese & choice of wing sauce
- Red Roman Cluckwich$7.49
Garlic sauce, marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
- Fishwich$7.49
Lettuce & tartar sauce
- Classic$7.49
- Honey Dijon$7.49