Restaurant header imageView gallery

Collective Coffee and Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

2922 Conestoga Road

Glenmoore, PA 19343

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Coffee

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$4.75Out of stock

Nitro Cold Brew 20oz

$5.25Out of stock

Nitro Hopped Cold Brew 120z

$6.00

Specialty & Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00

3 oz of espresso

Traditional Macchiato

$3.00

2 parts espresso to 1 part milk

Cortado

$3.50

equal parts espresso and milk (1.5 oz each)

Cappuccino

$3.00

1 part espresso 2 parts milk - make with less foam unless instructed otherwise

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Steamer

$2.90+

Glass of Milk

$2.30+

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot Matcha Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Hot London Fog

$4.50+

Iced London Fog

$4.50+

Arnold Palmer 16oz

$3.50

Arnold Palmer 20oz

$4.00

Grab And Go Case

Natalie's OJ

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Boxed Water

$4.00

Tangerine Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Retail

12oz Whole Bean

West Arsi

$18.50

Aricha Mill

$19.00

Finca Cruz Loma

$22.00

Bourbon Barrel Aged

$19.00

Synergy

$15.00

Decaf Galeras

$14.00

Mexico Chiapas

$16.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small batch roasted coffee, espresso bar, seasonal baked goods and happiness!

Website

Location

2922 Conestoga Road, Glenmoore, PA 19343

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Revival - 240 Windgate Drive
orange starNo Reviews
240 Windgate Drive Chester Springs, PA 19425
View restaurantnext
Bloom Southern Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 883
123 Pottstown Pike Chester Springs, PA 19425
View restaurantnext
Carmine's Parkside Pizza
orange star5.0 • 39
180 Little Conestoga Rd Chester Springs, PA 19425
View restaurantnext
Al pastor - 560 Wellington Square
orange starNo Reviews
560 Wellington Square Exton, PA 19341
View restaurantnext
Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden - 570 Wellington Square
orange star4.2 • 592
570 Wellington Square Exton, PA 19341
View restaurantnext
Limoncello Chester Springs
orange star3.8 • 506
499 E Uwchlan Ave Chester Springs, PA 19425
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Glenmoore
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston