Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond 3835 Richmond Avenue

No reviews yet

3835 Richmond Avenue

Houston, TX 77027

Popular Items

16" Large Cheese
8" Individual Cheese
House Salad

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Cork Fee

$2.00

Espresso

$2.75

Cappucino

$3.99

Coffee

$2.49

500ml San Pellegrino

$2.99

500ml Panna Spring Water

$2.99

1 Liter Panna Spring Water

$3.99

1 liter San Pellegrino

$3.99

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Peroni

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

St. Arnold's

$4.00

Starters

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, classic Caesar dressing with fresh homemade croutons

Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast

Foccacia Bread

$2.99

Topped with fresh garlic, rosemary, and romano cheese. Baked fresh throughout the day

Calamari Sauteed

$11.99

Calimari prepared in house, and sauteed in a lemon garlic sauce.

Calamari Fried

$11.99

Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara

Dried Herb Plate

$1.99

Dried Italian herbs, garlic and olive oil

Fresh Herb Plate

$2.99

Fresh Italian herbs, garlic and olive oil

Garlic Bread

$2.99

House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onion, black olives and house vinaigrette

Italian Chop Chop

$9.99

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with a blend of our italian deli meats, and house dressing.

Minestrone Soup

$5.99

Four beans and fresh vegetables, an Italian classic

Mista Terra

$9.99

Roma tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onion, roasted bell peppers, eggplant, feta, black olives and house vinaigrette over lettuce

Oysters Ernie

$11.99

Lightly dusted with flour and sauteed in brown-butter Worcestershire sauce

Pomodoro Basilico

$8.99

Marinated roma tomatoes, fresh basil, artichoke hearts, red onion, romano cheese, black olives and house vinaigrette

Portobello Mushroom

$9.99

Oven roasted with herbs & spices, served over sauteed spinach and topped with provolone cheese

Stuffed Artichoke

$8.99

Steamed artichoke half stuffed with artichoke hearts, Italian bread crumbs, romano cheese, topped with garlic butter and baked.

Wedge Salad

$9.99

Iceberg wedge topped with bacon, tomato and bleu cheese dressing

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Mista

$4.99

Side Wedge

$4.99

Side Chop Chop

$4.99

Side Pom Basil

$4.50

Caprese

$9.99

Calzone

Marinara, Italian Sausage, Spinach, Four Cheeses

12" Calzone

$11.99

12" Cheese

$20.94

Mini Calzone

$9.99

Greca

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Black Olive, Roma Tomatoes, Onion, Feta Cheese

8" Greca

$7.99

12" Greca

$16.99

16" Greca

$19.99

20" Greca

$23.99

Hawaiian

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Pineapple, Black Olive, Jalapeños

8" Hawaiian

$8.99

12" Hawaiian

$18.99

16" Hawaiian

$20.99

20" Hawaiian

$24.99

Margherita

Olive Oil, Roma Tomatoes, Garlic Basil

8" Margherita

$7.99

12" Margherita

$15.99

16" Margherita

$18.99

20" Margherita

$21.99

Meatlovers ♡

8" Meatlovers ♡

$8.99

12" Meatlovers ♡

$18.99

16" Meatlovers ♡

$20.99

20" Meatlovers ♡

$24.99

Mona Lisa

Red Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mushroom, Spinach, Feta Cheese

8" Mona Lisa

$8.99

12" Mona Lisa

$16.99

16" Mona Lisa

$19.99

20" Mona Lisa

$23.99

Mona Lisa a la Lisa

Red Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mushroom, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Onion, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Jalapeños

8" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$8.99

12" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$18.99

16" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$20.99

20" Mona Lisa a la Lisa

$24.99

Pollo

Cream, Chicken, Basil, Marinara

8" Pollo

$8.99

12" Pollo

$16.99

16" Pollo

$19.99

20" Pollo

$23.99

Primavera

Red Sauce, Spinach, Broccoli, Zucchini, Mushroom, Garlic, Green Bell Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Carrots

8" Primavera

$7.99

12" Primavera

$15.99

16" Primavera

$18.99

20" Primavera

$21.99

Rustica

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Eggplant, Red Bell Pepper

8" Rustica

$7.99

12" Rustica

$16.99

16" Rustica

$19.99

20" Rustica

$23.99

Z-Special

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Olive

8" Z-Special

$8.99

12" Z-Special

$18.99

16" Z-Special

$20.99

20" Z-Special

$24.99

Seafood𓆟

8" Seafood𓆟

$11.99

12" Seafood𓆟

$24.99

16" Seafood𓆟

$39.99

20" Seafood𓆟

$59.99

CHEESE

8" Individual Cheese

$6.99

12" Medium Cheese

$12.99

16" Large Cheese

$15.99

20" Jumbo Cheese

$18.99

Pasta

Spaghetti with meatballs

$12.99

Spaghetti with marinara and meatballs

Spaghetti with meatsauce

$12.99

Spaghetti with our homemade meat sauce

Fettuccine Tettrazini

$16.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onion, cream and parmesan

Lasagna

$13.99

Layers of pasta, meat sauce and cheeses

Ravioli

$12.99

Cheese filled pasta in tomato-cream sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$12.99

Classic meat sauce

Tortellini

$13.99

Italian sausage and spinach filled pasta with alfredo sauce

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$12.99

Seasoned bread crumbe, mozzarella and a side of rigatoni with marinara

Mannicotti

$11.99

Pasta filled with four cheeses and sugo sauce

Grilled Veg Las

$12.99

Layers of fresh pasta, grilled seasonal vegetables and cheeses with crema rosa

Linguini Pomodoro Fresco

$12.99

Fresh tomatoes in juice, basil, garlic and olive oil

Linguini Primavera

$12.99

Fresh vegetables, olive oil and garlic

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$19.99

Fresh shellfish tossed with linguini and spicy marinara

Siciliano

$12.99

Eggplant, black olives, capers and marinara over angel hair pasta

Vegetable Cann

$12.99

Fresh vegetables, garlic, four cheeses and sugo sauce

Spag with marinara

$9.99

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo + Chkn

$16.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.99

Paninis

Cheesesteak Panini

$8.99

Thinly sliced ribeye, onions, provolone and marinara

Chicken Parm Panini

$8.99

Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella, parmesan and marinara on French bread

Eggplant Parm Panini

$8.99

Eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan and marinara on French bread

Italian Panini

$8.99

Turkey, mortadella, Italian ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion with olive dressing

Italian Muff

$9.99

Same as our Italian panini, served hot on foccacia bread

Meatball Panini

$8.99

Fresh homemade meatballs, provolone and marinara

Vegetable Muff

$9.99

Sauteed vegetables, olive dressing, tomato, lettuce, on foccacia bread

Turkey Panini

$8.99

Turkey breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and dijon mustard

Pollo

Chicken Parm Dinner

$17.99

Seasoned bread crumbs, fresh mozzarella, and marinara

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Chargrilled chicken breast with a marsala wine mushroom sauce

Chicken Piccata

$17.99

Chargrilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms and capers in a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Rosmarino

$17.99

Chargrilled chicken breast with fresh rosemary, olive oil, garlic and lemon juice

Desserts

Brownie

$1.99

Butterscotch Square

$1.99

Lemon Square

$1.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

French Vanilla Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Decadence

$5.99

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$5.99

Italian Cream Cake

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream 1 scoop

$1.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Strawberry Hill Cake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3835 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

