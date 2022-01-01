Kolache Shoppe Greenway
1,629 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!
Location
3945 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Collina's Italian Cafe - Richmond - 3835 Richmond Avenue
No Reviews
3835 Richmond Avenue Houston, TX 77027
View restaurant
Fajitas A Go Go - 3773 Richmond Ave - Suite 1-C - 713-661-0501
4.0 • 17
3773 Richmond Ave Houston, TX 77046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant