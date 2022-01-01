Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kolache Shoppe Greenway

1,629 Reviews

$

3945 Richmond Ave

Houston, TX 77027

Order Again

Popular Items

-Sausage, Egg & Cheese-
-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-
-Kiolbassa & Cheese-

Breakfast Style

-Cheeseburger-

-Cheeseburger-

$4.75Out of stock

Cheeseburger Kolache featuring burger-chan. Loaded with 44farms ground beef and their savory umami glaze, shredded cheddar, sauteed onions all wrapped in our classic kolache dough. 10% of Cheeseburger Kolache sales will be benefiting their work with Food is Love!

-Ham, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45
-Sausage, Egg & Cheese-

-Sausage, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Breakfast Style with crumbled breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese

-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-

-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-

$3.45

Breakfast Style with crumbled breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.

-Ham & Swiss-

-Ham & Swiss-

$3.45

Breakfast Style with diced ham and Swiss cheese.

-Brisket-

$4.99

Pinkerton's Brisket with BBQ sauce.

-Brisket with Jalapeno-

-Brisket with Jalapeno-

$4.99

Pinkerton's Brisket with BBQ sauce and jalapenos.

-Ranchero, Egg & Cheese-

-Ranchero, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made ranchero salsa, scrambled egg & American cheese.

-Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

-Ranchero, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-

$3.45

Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made ranchero salsa, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.

-Spinach, Egg & Cheese-

-Spinach, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made spinach filling, scrambled eggs & American cheese.

-Potato, Egg & Cheese-

-Potato, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made potato filling, scrambled egg & American cheese.

-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-

-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-

$3.45

Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.

Savory

-Small Sausage Plain-

-Small Sausage Plain-

$1.75
-Small Sausage & Cheese-

-Small Sausage & Cheese-

$1.75
-Bacon Plain-

-Bacon Plain-

$1.75
-Bacon & Cheese-

-Bacon & Cheese-

$1.75
-Kiolbassa Plain-

-Kiolbassa Plain-

$3.05

Kiolbassa Polish-Style Sausage

-Kiolbassa & Cheese-

-Kiolbassa & Cheese-

$3.05

Kiolbassa Polish-Style sausage and cheese.

-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-

-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-

$3.05

Kiolbassa Polish-Style jalapeno sausage with cheese.

-Venison & Cheese-

-Venison & Cheese-

$3.05

Prasek's venison & pork sausage with cheese.

-Venison, Cheese, & Jalapeno-

-Venison, Cheese, & Jalapeno-

$3.05

Prasek's venison & pork sausage with cheese & jalapeno.

Sweet

-Peaches and Cream-

-Peaches and Cream-

$1.95Out of stock

Peachy goodness balanced with cream cheese

-Cherry-

-Cherry-

$1.75
-Apple-

-Apple-

$1.75
-Blueberry-

-Blueberry-

$1.75
-Strawberry-

-Strawberry-

$1.75
-Apricot-

-Apricot-

$1.75
-Peach-

-Peach-

$1.75
-Cream Cheese-

-Cream Cheese-

$1.75
-Lemon-

-Lemon-

$2.40
-Nutella-

-Nutella-

$2.40
-Poppy Seed-

-Poppy Seed-

$1.75
-Cinnamon Roll-

-Cinnamon Roll-

$2.75

-Cinnamon Twists-

$2.00Out of stock
-Chasing the DREAMsicle-

-Chasing the DREAMsicle-

$3.05Out of stock

Celebrate the Astros playoff run with a sweet-filled special! Cream cheese topped with orange curd from Just Pure Flavors.

Drip Coffee

-Drip Coffee-

-Drip Coffee-

$2.75+

Freshly-brewed drip coffee using locally-roasted beans from Boomtown.

Bottled Beverages

-Milk-

$2.75Out of stock

-Chocolate Milk-

$2.75

-Apple Juice-

$2.50

-Orange Juice-

$2.50

-Simply Lemonade-

$2.50

-Coke-

$1.75

-Diet Coke-

$1.75

-Sprite-

$1.75

-Dr. Pepper-

$1.75Out of stock

-Slingshot Nitro Cold Brew-

$4.00Out of stock

-Bottle of Water-

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

50 years of scratch-made kolaches and locally-roasted coffee!

Location

3945 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027

Directions

Gallery
Kolache Shoppe image
Kolache Shoppe image

