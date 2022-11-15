Comet Chicken Loveland

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

3 Piece Basket
4 Piece Basket
5 Piece Basket

Sandwich Combo

Original Chicken Sandwich Combo

Original Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

House sauce, pickles

Nashville Hot Sandwich Combo

Nashville Hot Sandwich Combo

$11.98

spicy tenders, pickles, power slaw, smokey goodness sauce

Buffalo Sandwich Combo

Buffalo Sandwich Combo

$11.98

power slaw, buffalo & bleu cheese sauce

Bahn Mi Sandwich Combo

Bahn Mi Sandwich Combo

$11.98

cucumbers, pickled vegetables, cilantro, sriracha mayo, spicy thai sauce

Bandit Bird Combo

Bandit Bird Combo

$11.98

tomatillo cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon

Club Sandwich Combo

Club Sandwich Combo

$12.48

tenders, bacon, slaw, pickles, house sauce

Sandwiches

Original Chicken Sandwich

Original Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

House sauce, pickles

Nashville Hot Sandwich

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$7.99

spicy tenders, pickles, power slaw, smokey goodness sauce

Buffalo Sandwich

Buffalo Sandwich

$7.99

power slaw, buffalo & bleu cheese sauce

Bahn Mi Sandwich

Bahn Mi Sandwich

$7.99

cucumbers, pickled vegetables, cilantro, sriracha mayo, spicy thai sauce

Bandit Bird

Bandit Bird

$7.99

tomatillo cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.49

tenders, bacon, slaw, pickles, house sauce

Tenders

2 Piece Basket

2 Piece Basket

$7.99

Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce

3 Piece Basket

3 Piece Basket

$9.99

Served with Fries, Slaw, and a dipping sauce

4 Piece Basket

4 Piece Basket

$11.99

Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces

5 Piece Basket

5 Piece Basket

$13.99

Served with Fries, Slaw, and two dipping sauces

Chicken & Churros

Chicken & Churros

$9.99

2 tenders, 2 churros, 2 sauces, fries

10 Piece Tender Pack

10 Piece Tender Pack

$32.99

10 Tenders, 4 sides, 4 sauces

15 Piece Tender Pack

15 Piece Tender Pack

$39.99

15 Tenders, 6 sides, 6 sauces

Salad & Bowls

House Salad

House Salad

$11.49

2 tenders, greens, radish, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.49

2 tenders, greens, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, egg

Bowl Baja Power

Bowl Baja Power

$10.99

Tenders, Rice, Quinoa, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Guac, Cilantro-Lime Cream

Bowl Bahn Mi

Bowl Bahn Mi

$10.99

Spicy Thai Tenders, rice, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo, cilantro, lime

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.49
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

greens, radish, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion

Space Fries

Space Fries

$3.99

fries tossed in space dust, a spicy house blend of spices

Solo Tender

Solo Tender

$2.49
Brownie

Brownie

$3.29

homemade Ghirardeli chocolate brownie

Churros

Churros

$2.79

2 homemade churros rolled in cinnamon sugar

Side Slaw

Side Slaw

$1.00
Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Boylan's cane sugar sodas and fresh brewed ice teas

Catering

20 Tenders

20 Tenders

$49.99

served with 6 sauces

40 Tenders

40 Tenders

$89.99

served with 12 sauces

60 Tenders

60 Tenders

$129.99

served with 18 sauces

80 Tenders

80 Tenders

$169.99

served with 25 sauces

100 Tenders

100 Tenders

$209.99

served with 30 sauces

Catering House Salad

Catering House Salad

$39.99

serves 4 - 6 as entree, greens, radish, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red onion

Catering Cobb Salad

Catering Cobb Salad

$45.49

serves 4 - 6 as entree, greens, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, egg

Gallon House Brewed Tea

$15.00Out of stock

ask for our current flavors!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

When we say tenders, we mean it. They’re boneless, skinless,  all white meat, and as tender as their name suggests.  Oh… and they’re hand-breaded in house. But that’s not the only thing we do right at Comet Chicken. You also get delicious food, served quick!

Website

Location

129 E 5th St, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

