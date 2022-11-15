Comet Chicken Loveland
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
When we say tenders, we mean it. They’re boneless, skinless, all white meat, and as tender as their name suggests. Oh… and they’re hand-breaded in house. But that’s not the only thing we do right at Comet Chicken. You also get delicious food, served quick!
Location
129 E 5th St, Loveland, CO 80537
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tom Davis Saloon - 450 N Cleveland Ave
No Reviews
450 N Cleveland Ave Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurant