Commandough's Pizza
1,265 Reviews
$$
5841 Gall Blvd
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mari's Dough Knots
Dough Knots made from scratch, tossed in garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of our house made red sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Deep Fried Breaded Cheese Sticks. Served with Red Sauce and Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.
Beer Battered Pickle Spears
Freedom Fries
Bruschetta
Loaded BBQ Potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Pretzel Bites
Quesadilla
Chicken Tenders
Salads
Tossed Salad
Romaine and spinach mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, and black olives.
Antipasto Salad
A tossed salad, topped with artichoke hearts, ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Chicken Club Salad
A tossed salad topped with roasted chicken, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A Tossed Salad topped with fried chicken, tossed in our medium buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons and grated parmesan cheese.
Caprese Salad
Fresh sliced Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and chopped basil. Served over a bed of baby spinach and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Submarines
Philly Cheesesteak Sub
Steak, caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese.
Torpedo Sub
Ham, pepperoni, salami, and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and Italian dressing.
Jughead Sub
Chicken, caramelized onions, pineapple, spinach, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo.
Maverick Sub
Turkey, caramelized onions, and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, and mayo.
The Dream Weaver Sub
Bacon, lettuce, bruschetta, and pesto mayo on a garlic toasted roll.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried chicken tenders tossed in our medium buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and finished with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza - SM
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
B.O.M.B Pizza - SM
Pesto Base with Bacon, Caramelized Onions and Fresh mushrooms. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.
Margherita Pizza - SM
Red Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes and Finished with Fresh Basil.
Mighty Meatlover's Pizza - SM
Red Base Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs and Mozzarella Cheese.
Potato Launcher Pizza - SM
A White Base with Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Onions and a Sour Cream Swirl.
Screaming Buffalo Pizza - SM
Grilled Chicken Tossed in our Medium Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella and Finished with a Bleu Cheese or Ranch Swirl and Diced Celery.
Steak Attack Pizza-Small
Your Choice of Red or White Base with Grilled Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Provolone.
Vital Veggie Pizza - SM
A red sauce with all your favorite veggies. Fresh garlic, spinach, mushrooms, onions, roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, green peppers, and black olives.
Warrior Pizza - SM
A White Base with Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers and Ricotta.
Tampa Cuban Pizza - SM
Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami, and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh cut pickles.
Supreme - SM
A Red Base piled high with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Peppers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts and Extra Mozzarella.
Cheese Pizza - Med
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
B.O.M.B Pizza - Med
Pesto Base with Bacon, Caramelized Onions and Fresh Mozzarella. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.
Margherita Pizza - Med
Red Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes and Finished with Fresh Basil.
Mighty Meatlover's Pizza - Med
Red Base Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs and Mozzarella Cheese.
Potato Launcher Pizza - Med
A White Base with Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Onions and a Sour Cream Swirl.
Screaming Buffalo Pizza - Med
Grilled Chicken Tossed in our Medium Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella and Finished with a Bleu Cheese or Ranch Swirl and Diced Celery.
Steak Attack Pizza - Med
Your Choice of Red or White Base with Grilled Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Provolone.
Vital Veggie Pizza - Med
A red sauce with all your favorite veggies. Fresh garlic, spinach, mushrooms, onions, roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, green peppers, and black olives.
Warrior Pizza - Med
A White Base with Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers and Ricotta.
Tampa Cuban Pizza - Med
Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami, and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh cut pickles.
Commandough's Supreme - Med
A Red Base piled high with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Peppers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts and Extra Mozzarella.
Cheese Pizza - Large
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
B.O.M.B Pizza - Large
Pesto Base with Bacon, Caramelized Onions and Fresh Mozzarella. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.
Margherita Pizza - Large
Red Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes and Finished with Fresh Basil.
Mighty Meatlover's Pizza - Large
Red Base Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs and Mozzarella Cheese.
Potato Launcher Pizza - Large
A White Base with Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Onions and a Sour Cream Swirl.
Screaming Buffalo Pizza - Large
Grilled Chicken Tossed in our Medium Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella and Finished with a Bleu Cheese or Ranch Swirl and Diced Celery.
Steak Attack Pizza - Large
Your Choice of Red or White Base with Grilled Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Provolone.
Vital Veggie Pizza - Large
A red sauce with all your favorite veggies. Fresh garlic, spinach, mushrooms, onions, roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, green peppers, and black olives.
Warrior Pizza - Large
A White Base with Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers and Ricotta.
Tampa Cuban Pizza - Large
Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami, and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh cut pickles.
Commandough's Supreme - Large
A Red Base piled high with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Peppers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts and Extra Mozzarella.
Calzone
Prepared with homemade, hand tossed dough. Stuffed with shredded mozzarella and creamy ricotta cheese. Served with a side of our red sauce. Add toppings for only $1.99 each!
Chicken Wings
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kid's French Bread Pizza
Kid's Wings and Fries
Four wings (traditional or boneless) tossed in your choice of sauce, served with freedom fries, and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Kid's Tenders and Fries
Two chicken tenders with freedom fries. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Sides/Sauces
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Garlic Butter
Marinara 4oz
Mild
Medium
Hot
Nalpalm
Garlic Mild
Garlic Med
Garlic Hot
Honey Hot
BBQ
HBBQ
Spicy BBQ
Sweet Chili Thai
Mango Habanero
Spicy Ranch
Caesar
Italian
Honey Mustard
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Mayo
Pesto
Pesto Mayo
Salsa
Sour Cream
Teriyaki
Raspberry Melba
Chocolate
Caramel
Honey
Balsamic Glaze
Beer Mustard
Beer Cheese
Side of Celery
Side of Pickle Spears
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Banana Peppers
Side of Pepperoncini
Side of Anchovies
Side of Fries
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
2 Oz Cheddar Jack
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Please be aware that all quote times given are just an estimate and are subject to vary depending on volume of the kitchen! We appreciate your patience! Sign up for our rewards program at the end of your purchase!
