Commandough's Pizza

1,265 Reviews

$$

5841 Gall Blvd

Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza - Large
Mari's Dough Knots
12 Traditional

Food Specials

2 Large 2 Toppings & 12 Knots

$39.99

Med 1 Top 6 Knots

$12.99

One Medium 1-Topping Pizza and 6 Mari's Dough Knots.

Do it yourself Pizza Kit

$20.00

Four Personal Pizza Doughs, Sauce, Cheese, and your choice of up to 4 toppings. Instructions included. Stretch it, Roll it, Do it yourself!

NA Beverages

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Mist Twist

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.99

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$2.99

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

Btl Water

$1.50

Appetizers

Mari's Dough Knots

$3.50+

Dough Knots made from scratch, tossed in garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with a side of our house made red sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

5 Deep Fried Breaded Cheese Sticks. Served with Red Sauce and Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.

Beer Battered Pickle Spears

$7.99

Freedom Fries

$1.99+

Bruschetta

$11.99

Loaded BBQ Potatoes

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99+

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$3.99+

Romaine and spinach mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, and black olives.

Antipasto Salad

$7.99+

A tossed salad, topped with artichoke hearts, ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Chicken Club Salad

$8.99+

A tossed salad topped with roasted chicken, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99+

A Tossed Salad topped with fried chicken, tossed in our medium buffalo sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Chopped romaine lettuce, tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing. Topped with croutons and grated parmesan cheese.

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Fresh sliced Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and chopped basil. Served over a bed of baby spinach and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Submarines

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

Steak, caramelized onions, sautéed peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese.

Torpedo Sub

$11.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and Italian dressing.

Jughead Sub

$10.99

Chicken, caramelized onions, pineapple, spinach, provolone cheese, and pesto mayo.

Maverick Sub

$10.99

Turkey, caramelized onions, and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, and mayo.

The Dream Weaver Sub

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, bruschetta, and pesto mayo on a garlic toasted roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in our medium buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and finished with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza - SM

$8.99

Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!

B.O.M.B Pizza - SM

$14.99

Pesto Base with Bacon, Caramelized Onions and Fresh mushrooms. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.

Margherita Pizza - SM

$9.99

Red Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes and Finished with Fresh Basil.

Mighty Meatlover's Pizza - SM

$17.99

Red Base Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs and Mozzarella Cheese.

Potato Launcher Pizza - SM

$17.99

A White Base with Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Onions and a Sour Cream Swirl.

Screaming Buffalo Pizza - SM

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Tossed in our Medium Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella and Finished with a Bleu Cheese or Ranch Swirl and Diced Celery.

Steak Attack Pizza-Small

$15.99

Your Choice of Red or White Base with Grilled Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Provolone.

Vital Veggie Pizza - SM

$14.99

A red sauce with all your favorite veggies. Fresh garlic, spinach, mushrooms, onions, roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, green peppers, and black olives.

Warrior Pizza - SM

$17.99

A White Base with Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers and Ricotta.

Tampa Cuban Pizza - SM

$18.99

Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami, and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh cut pickles.

Supreme - SM

$18.99

A Red Base piled high with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Peppers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts and Extra Mozzarella.

Cheese Pizza - Med

$10.99

Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!

B.O.M.B Pizza - Med

$16.99

Pesto Base with Bacon, Caramelized Onions and Fresh Mozzarella. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.

Margherita Pizza - Med

$11.99

Red Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes and Finished with Fresh Basil.

Mighty Meatlover's Pizza - Med

$19.99

Red Base Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs and Mozzarella Cheese.

Potato Launcher Pizza - Med

$19.99

A White Base with Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Onions and a Sour Cream Swirl.

Screaming Buffalo Pizza - Med

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Tossed in our Medium Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella and Finished with a Bleu Cheese or Ranch Swirl and Diced Celery.

Steak Attack Pizza - Med

$17.99

Your Choice of Red or White Base with Grilled Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Provolone.

Vital Veggie Pizza - Med

$16.99

A red sauce with all your favorite veggies. Fresh garlic, spinach, mushrooms, onions, roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, green peppers, and black olives.

Warrior Pizza - Med

$19.99

A White Base with Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers and Ricotta.

Tampa Cuban Pizza - Med

$20.99

Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami, and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh cut pickles.

Commandough's Supreme - Med

$20.99

A Red Base piled high with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Peppers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts and Extra Mozzarella.

Cheese Pizza - Large

$13.99

Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!

B.O.M.B Pizza - Large

$19.99

Pesto Base with Bacon, Caramelized Onions and Fresh Mozzarella. Finished with our homemade Bruschetta.

Margherita Pizza - Large

$14.99

Red Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes and Finished with Fresh Basil.

Mighty Meatlover's Pizza - Large

$22.99

Red Base Topped with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Meatballs and Mozzarella Cheese.

Potato Launcher Pizza - Large

$22.99

A White Base with Roasted Potatoes, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Green Onions and a Sour Cream Swirl.

Screaming Buffalo Pizza - Large

$21.99

Grilled Chicken Tossed in our Medium Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Mozzarella and Finished with a Bleu Cheese or Ranch Swirl and Diced Celery.

Steak Attack Pizza - Large

$20.99

Your Choice of Red or White Base with Grilled Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Provolone.

Vital Veggie Pizza - Large

$19.99

A red sauce with all your favorite veggies. Fresh garlic, spinach, mushrooms, onions, roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, green peppers, and black olives.

Warrior Pizza - Large

$22.99

A White Base with Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers and Ricotta.

Tampa Cuban Pizza - Large

$23.99

Beer mustard base topped with ham, salami, and seasoned pulled pork. Finished with fresh cut pickles.

Commandough's Supreme - Large

$23.99

A Red Base piled high with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatballs, Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Peppers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts and Extra Mozzarella.

Calzone

$9.99

Prepared with homemade, hand tossed dough. Stuffed with shredded mozzarella and creamy ricotta cheese. Served with a side of our red sauce. Add toppings for only $1.99 each!

Chicken Wings

Traditional or Boneless, served with celery and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

6 Traditional

$9.99

12 Traditional

$18.99

25 Traditional

$36.99

50 Traditional

$72.99

6 Boneless

$9.99

12 Boneless

$18.99

25 Boneless

$36.99

50 Boneless

$72.99

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.99

A very rich slice of classic cheesecake, drizzled with your choice of sauce.

Zeppolis

$3.99

Bite Sized Fried Dough Coated in Powered Sugar served with a Raspberry Dipping Sauce.

Kids Menu

Kid's French Bread Pizza

$5.99

Kid's Wings and Fries

$5.99

Four wings (traditional or boneless) tossed in your choice of sauce, served with freedom fries, and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Kid's Tenders and Fries

$5.99

Two chicken tenders with freedom fries. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Sides/Sauces

Ranch

$0.95

Bleu Cheese

$0.95

Garlic Butter

$0.95

Marinara 4oz

$0.95

Mild

$0.95

Medium

$0.95

Hot

$0.95

Nalpalm

$0.95

Garlic Mild

$0.95

Garlic Med

$0.95

Garlic Hot

$0.95

Honey Hot

$0.95

BBQ

$0.95

HBBQ

$0.95

Spicy BBQ

$0.95

Sweet Chili Thai

$0.95

Mango Habanero

$0.95

Spicy Ranch

$0.95

Caesar

$0.95

Italian

$0.95

Honey Mustard

$0.95

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.95Out of stock

Mayo

Pesto

$0.95

Pesto Mayo

$0.95

Salsa

$0.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

Teriyaki

$0.95

Raspberry Melba

$0.95Out of stock

Chocolate

$0.95

Caramel

$0.95

Honey

$1.99

Balsamic Glaze

$1.99

Beer Mustard

$0.95

Beer Cheese

$1.99

Side of Celery

$0.99

Side of Pickle Spears

$0.99

Side of Jalapenos

$0.69

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.69

Side of Pepperoncini

$0.99

Side of Anchovies

$1.49

Side of Fries

$1.99

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

2 Oz Cheddar Jack

$0.75
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Please be aware that all quote times given are just an estimate and are subject to vary depending on volume of the kitchen! We appreciate your patience! Sign up for our rewards program at the end of your purchase!

5841 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541

