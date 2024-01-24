Common Ground Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Common Grounds Café
Location
606 Main St, Lansdale, PA 19446
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Chef Chipper at AAA Catering - 211 West Main Street
No Reviews
211 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurant