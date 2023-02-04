  • Home
  Lancaster
  Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

No reviews yet

2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

Lancaster, CA 93534

Order Again

Popular Items

Cabernet Baked Brie
Lobster Bisque
House Salad

Specials

Brown Butter Pear & Burrata

$19.00

roasted pears, burrata, brown butter, pecans, walnuts, herb honey, and crostini pairing: prosecco

Pumpkin Maple Salad

$15.00

butternut squash, cranberries, pears, candied pecans, toasted pumpkin seeds, bacon, red onion, mixed greens pairing: chardonnay or light bodied red

Pumpkin Ravioli

$35.00

seared scallops, pumpkin ravioli, roasted pecans and walnuts, sage beurre blanc pairing: chardonnay

Tuscan Chicken and Shrimp

$28.00

broccolini, pearl onions, herb mashed potatoes, asiago, tomato and garlic butter cream sauce pairing: medium to full bodied white

Jackfruit Pot Roast

$20.00

**VEGAN** shredded jackfruit, mushrooms,carrots , onions, peas, fingerling potatoes, and herbs, in a savory sauce pairing: medium to full bodied red

Chocolate Dipped Pumpkin Cannoli's

$14.00Out of stock

dark chocolate, hazelnuts, pumpkin cream filling pairing: sparkling or medium to full bodied red wine

Chocolate Truffles

$12.00

Starters

Olives

$8.00

mixed castelvetrano and greek olives - gluten free; vegetarian Wine Pairing:

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$15.00

tangy artichoke, creamy spinach, parmesan and mozzarella baked and served with warm crostinis and/or veggies; gluten free; vegetarian Wine Pairing:

Ignited Hummus

$12.00

house hummus recipe loaded with fresh herbs, garbanzo beans, olives, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, feta and a special blend of seasonings served with warm flatbread and/or veggies - gluten free; vegetarian Wine Pairing:

Wine Grenade

$14.00

grilled avocado topped with burrata cheese, bruschetta, parmesan cheese and balsamic reduction with 8 pieces of bread - gluten free; vegetarian Wine Pairing:

Cabernet Baked Brie

$15.00

baked brie topped with caramelized pear and apple praline with pecans and walnuts served with crostini bread - vegetarian Wine Pairing:

Bruschetta

$12.00

tomatoes, basil, garlic, vinegar and house bruschetta seasoning topped with parmesan cheese and balsalmic reduction Wine Pairing:

Small Bites

Crab Cakes

$19.00

with creole remoulade Wine Pairing:

Tombstone Sliders

$18.00

three bison sliders with applewood smoked cheddar, cabernet onions, arugula and roasted tomato with dijon aioli Wine Pairing:

Cajun Shrimp Dip

$20.00

shrimp and house cajun cream topped with parmesan and mozzarella Wine Pairing:

Salads

Traditional Caprese Salad

$10.00

mozzarella, tomato, basil - Gluten Free; Vegetarian Wine Pairing

California Caprese Salad

$12.00

traditional caprese with avocado, bacon and red wine vinegar - Gluten Free Wine Pairing:

House Salad

$13.00

arugula, spinach, red onion, avocado, asparagus, and tomatoes with chimichurri dressing - Gluten Free; Vegetarian Add meat options: Scallops, Steak (Filet Mignon), Grilled Salmon, Shrimp, Chicken Wine Pairings:

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

fresh romaine, grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing garnished with grilled lemon slices Wine Pairing:

Spinach Salad

$12.00

fresh spinach, dried cranberries, gorgonzola, walnuts, aged balsamic, and parmesan cheese - gluten free; vegetarian Add meat options: scallops, steak (filet mingon), grilled salmon, shrimp, or chicken Wine Pairings:

Strawberry Fields Salad

$15.00

strawberries, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, walnuts, almonds, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, bacon, arugula and spinach tossed in a dijon vinaigrette dressing - gluten free Add meat options: scallops, steak (filet mingon), grilled salmon, shrimp, or chicken Wine Pairings:

Soup

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Wine Pairing:

Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Wine Pairing:

French Onion

$10.00

Wine Pairing:

Grilled Cheese

Traditional Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Smoked gouda, mozzarella and munster cheese on grilled sourdough bread - served with choice of soup Wine Pairing:

Cali Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Avocado, bacon, tomato, creole aioli, smoked gouda, mozzarella and munster cheese on grilled sourdough bread - served with choice of soup Wine Pairing:

Flatbread

Spicy Italian Salami

$20.00

arrabiata sauce with red pepper flakes, salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato and reduced balsamic topped with parmesan cheese Wine Pairing:

Caprese Flatbread

$18.00

marinara, mozzarella, heirloom tomato, reduced balsamic, basil and parmesan - vegetarian Wine Pairing:

Chicken Pesto

$20.00

cilantro pesto, chicken, tomato, avocado, arugula, mozzarella and parmesan Wine Pairing:

Flatbread Pepperoni

$19.00

cilantro pesto, bacon, mozzarella and parmesan - available with marinara sauce upon request Wine Pairing:

Mac 'n Cheese

Lobster Mac

$20.00

cheddar, mozzarella, lobster and tuscan marinara Wine Pairing:

Classic Creamy

$14.00

cheddar, mozzarella, herb cream

Squealer

$16.00

jalapeno, bacon and jack cheese Wine Pairing

Complexities

Beef Bourguignon

$27.00

shredded beef short ribs, mushrooms, gigli pasta, cippolini onions, red wine sauce and herbs Wine Pairing:

Endless Pastabilities

$30.00

lobster and shrimp fettucini with a robust lemon cream sauce, spinach, mushrooms and sundried tomatoes Wine Pairings:

Grilled Shrooms

$18.00

portabello with bruschetta, artichoke, mozzarella and parmesan atop turmeric rice and zucchini Wine Pairing:

Sassy Shrimp

$24.00

shrimp, polenta, cajun butter, mushrooms, zucchini and sundried tomatoes Wine Pairing:

Scallop & Shrimp Scampi

$35.00

pan seared scallops, herb mashed potatoes, broccolini, walnuts and sage beurre blanc Wine Pairing:

6 oz Filet

$40.00

Filet mignon, asparagus, pearl onion, crimini mushrooms, fingerling potatoes

Surf 'n Turf Tacos

$24.00

house-made tortillas, sauteed shrimp and grilled steak topped with seasoned corn, jalapeno, pickled onion, served with mango salsa and cilantro Wine Pairing:

Sweet Salmon

$27.00

salmon, fingerling potatoes, asparagus, pistachio dust and honey garlic glaze Wine Pairing:

The Naked Hen

$21.00

chicken breast, marinated cucumber, turmeric rice, spinach and mushrooms Wine Pairing:

The Odyssey

$51.00

filet mignon, seared scallops, mashed potatoes, and broccolini Wine Pairing:

Tuscan Salmon

$27.00

seared salmon and roasted asparagus over creamy polenta topped with savory garlic butter and tomato basil sauce Wine Pairing:

Grilled Salmon & Shrimp

$30.00

Vegan

Coconut Vodka Pasta

$20.00

Sundried tomatoes, portobellos, squash, crimini mushrooms, linguini and vegan mozzarella in a sweet and zesty vodka sauce.

Portobello Steak

$18.00

portobello, seared tofu, squash, crimini mushroom, broccolini, onion, bell peppers, and basmati rice with a light coconut curry

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Marinara and mozzarella Cheese

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Noodles with butter and parmesan

Classic Creamy - kids

$10.00

cheddar, mozzarella, herb cream

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

marinara and mozzarella cheese

Pasta with Marinara

$9.00

noodles with marinara

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

cheddar and munster cheese on brioche bread

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

topped with brie, serrano honey and walnuts

Thyme Potatoes

$6.00Out of stock

fingerling potatoes with thyme and herb aioli

Side Salad

$6.00

caesar, house or spinach

Polenta

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Crimini Mushrooms

$6.00

Extra Bread or Veggies

$3.00

Side Meat

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

rum and coffee soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone creme and dusted with cocoa

Apple Crumble Cheesecake

$14.00

topped with caramelized apples, oat crumble and vanilla ice cream

Drunk Red Velvet Cake

$65.00+

red velvet cake infused with kahlua and a cream cheese frosting

Ice Cream with berries and chocolate sauce

$8.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

1 Item

$10.00

1 person

3 items

$21.00

1-2 people

5 Items

$29.00

2-3 people

7 Items

$33.00

3-4 people

5 Item F&F

$37.00

4-6 people

7 Item F&F

$45.00

6-10 people

Cheese by oz

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster, CA 93534

