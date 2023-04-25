Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happy Hours Bar and Grill Lancaster Blvd

741 West Lancaster Boulevard

Lancaster, CA 93534

NA BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Energy

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

FOOD Door Dash

Apps & Fried Food

Carrots & Celery

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Giant Pretzel

$8.99

Loaded Wedges

$9.99

Nachos

$11.99

Sampler Platter

$17.99

Sliders

$11.99

Wings

$9.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Fried Avocado

$9.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Salads, Wraps & Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Patty Melt

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Loaded Fries & More

Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$6.99

Animal Fries

$7.99

Animal Tots

$8.99

Loaded Fries

$10.99

Loaded Tots

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$12.99

Potato Wedges

$6.99

Animal Wedges

$8.99

Good Eats

Bowl Of Chili

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Fish N' Chips

$10.99

Hot Dog

$8.99

Tacos

$9.99

Burgers

Buffalo Burger

$11.99

Classic Burger

$11.99

Happy Blue

$11.99

Rise N' Shine

$11.99

Western Burger

$11.99

Sides

Side Of Ranch

$1.50

Side Of BC Dressing

$1.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$1.50

Side Of Honey Garlic

$1.50

Side Of Buffalo

$1.50

Side Of BBQ

$1.50

Side Of Jalapeno Mango

$1.50

Side Of Caesar

$1.50

Side Of 1000

$1.50

Side Of Italian

$1.50

Side Of Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Of Salsa

$1.50

Side Of Jalapenos

$1.50

To Go Steak

$21.99

Chip Refill

$3.00

Single Beef Patty

$6.00

Single Veggie Patty

$8.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Why Limit Happy To One Hour?

741 West Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster, CA 93534

