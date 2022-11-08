Cooking In Prepared Foods & Catering
7 Pleasant Street
Milton, MA 02186
Popular Items
ATTENTION
Daily Orders
Please place your order by 10 AM delivery the same day. Delivery is between 2 - 4 every day. If you are located outside of Milton, please call to arrange for delivery. Please call anytime to arrange for pick up. And, if it is after 10 please call - if we can accommodate you we will. We will gladly take your order in advance too! 617-322-1811. Your food will come cooked and ready to reheat with instructions. Thank you!
CURBSIDE PICK UP INSTRUCTIONS
Apps & Dips
1# yogurt (GF)
1# of Sophia's Greek Yogurt - We have multiple flavors. Flavors include honey, honey lemon, honey vanilla, honey coconut, honey coffee or honey raspberry. Please note your preference with your order. Delicious!!
All Natural Crudite with Ranch Dip (GF)
Veggie Sticks with Ranch dip
All Natural Hummus (GF)
Authentic Middle Eastern Recipe
All Natural Salsa (GF)
Tomatoes, Garlic, Onions, and Fresh Cilantro
All Natural Tom/Mozz/Basil Mixture (GF)
The Classic Mixture of deliciousness - add some bruschetta toasts to enjoy this with!
All Natural Tortilla Chips (GF)
Berry Sauce (GF)
Homemade fresh berry sauce - perfect on your ice cream or yogurt parfait!
Black Bean Dip (GF)
Fresh Fruit Salad (GF)
Ripe melon with Strawberries and Kiwi
Greek Layer dip (GF)
Our homemade hummus topped with plain Greek yogurt and a mixture of cucumbers, kalamata olives, scallions, feta, and fresh mint. Goes great with our Bruschetta toasts or just a fork!
Lasagna Rolls
Lasagne noodles filled with a ricotta, goat cheese, and fresh parsley mixture, topped with marinara and cheese
Mini Charcuterie (GF)
An assortment of cheeses, fruit, dried fruits, and cured meat.
Snack Pack
Perfect Combo of hummus, naan, celery and carrot sticks, and all natural chicken strips. Great for an on the go pick-me-up!
Tzatziki Sauce (GF)
Whipped Ricotta Cheese (GF)
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, homemade salsa, and cheddar cheese on a white wrap
Egg Cups (GF)
Eggs, tomato, and spinach in muffin form. Perfect to heat and eat!
Egg White Wrap
Egg whites, spinach, and mozzarella cheese on a white wrap
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Old fashioned oats, fresh berries, cinnamon and honey.
Power Parfait
Protein packed Sophia's Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and homemade granola.
Soups
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
Butternut Cranberry Soup (GF)
A delicious soup of the season with hints of butternut, pumpkin, maple syrup and dried cranberries.
Chicken Noodle Soup
Housemade all natural chicken, vegetables, and noodles in broth - the perfect comfort food!
Soup & Salad Meal
Soup & Salad Meal of the Month - Choose from Turkey Chili (GF), Chicken Noodle, or Butternut Cranberry Soup (VG, GF); plus a crusty baguette (or tortilla chips) and a side salad (please note your choice with your order)
Turkey Chili (GF)
Housemade with ground turkey, tomatoes, peppers, onions and chili spices
Salads & Bowls
All Natural Grilled Chicken Strips (GF)
The perfect Salad topper!
Asian Chicken Salad with Sesame seeds, almonds, & Soy ginger dressing
Baby Spinach, Strawberry, Glazed Walnut & Goat Cheese Salad
Baby Spinach, Glazed walnuts, Dried cranberries, Goat Cheese, and Liquid Gold dressing
Beet, Walnut, & Blue Cheese Salad (GF)
Roasted Beets, heart healthy walnuts, and Blue Cheese over romaine; served with Liquid Gold dressing
Buddha Bowl (GF)
Kale, Quinoa, roasted vegetables, and garbanzo beans served with our homemade tahini dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad (GF)
All natural boneless chicken strips in Buffalo sauce with Blue Cheese crumbles over a bed of romaine; served with homemade blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with Croutons, Shaved Parm, and Caesar Dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze over greens.
Chicken Salad with Dried Cran & Walnuts (GF)
Chicken Spinach Salad with Feta and Chopped Almonds (GF)
All natural chicken with dried cranberries, almonds, and feta cheese over a bed of baby spinach.
Cobb Salad
Romaine topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, and blue cheese
Fresh Fruit Salad with Berries and Kiwi (GF)
Greek Salad (GF)
Romaine lettuce with cukes, tomatoes, peppers, olives, feta, and a Cider Shallot dressing
Hoison Salmon Quinoa Bowl
6 oz of our Hoison Salmon atop baby spinach greens with quinoa, edamame, cucumbers, and carrots; served with an Asian soy dressing
Hoison Salmon Spinach Salad
Fresh Chilean Salmon with a hoison glaze, feta cheese, and chopped almonds over a bed of baby spinach.
Homemade Liquid Gold dressing (GF)
Our signature Cider Shallot dressing
Side Salad of the month
Our side salad of the month (GF) - Baby spinach, dried cranberries, feta and chopped almonds; served with our signature Liquid Gold dressing
Steak Salad Topper
Steak Taco Salad
Taco Salad (GF)
Black beans, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, shredded cheddar, and tortilla strips over a bed of romaine.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Caesar Salad Wrap
Crunchy romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons tossed with Caesar dressing in a white wrap
Caprese Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and balsamic glaze in a sub roll
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts in a white wrap
Figgy Panini
Prosciutto, fig jam, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and arugula on focaccia bread
Greek Veggie Wrap
Hummus, romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, and feta in a white wrap
Roasted Veggie Wrap
Roasted vegetables, goat cheese, and pesto in a white wrap
The Italian
Salami, provolone cheese, ham, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing on a baguette
The North End
Chicken cutlet, roasted red pepper, mozzarella cheese, pesto and balsamic glaze on a sub roll
Mains
Acorn Squash stuffed with Quinoa, Cranberries & Feta (VG, GF)
Acorn Squash stuffed with a quinoa, cranberry, spinach, and feta mixture served over a bed of white rice.
BBQ Chicken Kabobs with Roasted Veg (GF)
BBQ Wings (GF)
All Natural wings in tasty BBQ sauce
Black Bean Quesadillas
Black beans, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh cilantro
Buffalo Wings (GF)
All Natural wings in tangy Buffalo sauce
Caprese Chicken (GF)
Caprese Pesto Quesadillas
Flour tortillas filled with tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and pesto sauce then pan fried until golden.
Cheese Lasagne
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken topped with Marinara sauce and Cheese
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken and cheese in flour tortillas served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Tenders and Potatoes
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti
Hoison Salmon Dinner with Roasted Vegetables
Fresh Roasted Chilean salmon topped with a Hoison Glaze served with roasted vegetables.
Lemon Chicken (GF)
All Natural Chicken with Lemon, Parsley and butter; served with spinach & white rice
Meatloaf with Ketchup Brown Sugar Glaze
Classic meatloaf basted with a ketchup brown sugar glaze; served with roasted potatoes
Pasta Marinara
Pork Loin with Sweet Potatoes and Pears (GF)
All Natural Pork loin roasted with Sweet Potatoes, Pears and fresh rosemary
Pulled BBQ Chicken (GF)
Shredded BBQ chicken - add to a salad or slider bun!
Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables (GF)
All Natural Bone-in Chicken pieces with Roasted Brussels, Carrots, & Potatoes
Sausage & Pepper Pasta
Sausage & Peppers (GF)
Sweet Italian sausage and Bell Peppers
Steak & Potatoes
Wicked Good Fish Cakes
White fish, fresh basil, lemon and breadcrumbs form these delcious patties
Family Style Meals
Chicken Meal
Chicken Meal of the Month - Roast Lemon Chicken (GF) - all natural chicken in a tasty lemon sauce served over a bed of spinach and white rice; also served with a baguette and a side salad
Meatlovers Meal
Meatlovers Meal of the Month - Meatloaf with Brown Sugar Ketchup glaze - the classic dish basted with a tasty brown sugar ketchup glaze; served with roasted potatoes, a baguette and our side salad of the month
Clean Meal
Clean Meal of the Month - Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables (GF) - all natural whole roasted chicken served with roasted carrots, potatoes, and Brussels; served with a baguette and our side salad of the month (baguette is not GF)
Vegetarian Meal
Vegetarian Meal of the Month - Acorn Stuffed Squash (VG, GF) - Acorn squash stuffed with a quinoa, dried cranberry, spinach and feta mixture; served with white rice, a baguette, (not GF), and our side salad of the month
Pasta Meal
Pasta Meal of the Month - Cheesy Sausage Bake - penne marinara, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta and shredded mozzarella layered together and baked until bubbling; served with garlic bread and our side salad of the month
Soup & Salad Meal
Soup & Salad Meal of the Month - Choose from Turkey Chili (GF), Chicken Noodle, or Butternut Cranberry Soup (VG, GF); plus a crusty baguette (or tortilla chips) and a side salad (please note your choice with your order)
Monthly Special Meal
Monthly Special - Cider Chicken (GF) - all natural boneless chicken with sauteed apples in a cider, sage, butter sauce; also served with a baguette and our side salad of the month (baguette is not GF)
Marinated Meats & Tenders
All Natural Marinated Chicken (GF)
1 or 2# of our Marinated Chicken ready to cook or freeze
All Natural Steak Tips
1 or 2# of our Marinated Steak tips ready to cook or freeze; Please note, steak prices have recently gone up so we have raised our price accordingly. We will adjust as the market dictates - thanks for your understanding.
Hoison Salmon
Enjoy our Hoison marinated Fresh Salmon seasoned and ready to cook with instructions
Breaded Chicken Tenders
1# or 2# of our fully cooked breaded chicken tenders ready to reheat or freeze
Sides
Assorted Roasted Vegetables (GF)
Assorted Vegetables roasted with oil and seasonings
Roasted Broccoli (GF)
Broccoli roasted with oil and seasonings
Roasted Brussel Sprouts (GF)
Brussel sprouts roasted with oil and seasonings
Roasted Carrots (GF)
Carrots roasted with oil and seasonings
Roasted Carrots and Brussels (GF)
Carrots and Brussel sprouts roasted with oil and seasonings.
Roasted Cauliflower
Roasted Potato Wedges (GF)
Potatoes roasted with oil and seasonings
Roasted String Beans (GF)
String Beans roasted with oil and seasonings
Roasted Sweet Potatoes (GF)
Sweet Potatoes roasted with oil and seasonings
Sticky White Rice (GF)
Vegetarian Dishes
Black Bean Quesadillas
Black beans, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh cilantro
Vegetarian Meal
Vegetarian Meal of the Month - Acorn Stuffed Squash (VG, GF) - Acorn squash stuffed with a quinoa, dried cranberry, spinach and feta mixture; served with white rice, a baguette, (not GF), and our side salad of the month
Whipped Ricotta Cheese (GF)
Pizza & Taco Kit Supplies, and Calzones
Housemade Marinara Sauce (GF)
Housemade with fresh herbs
Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone
Delicious Pizza dough stuffed with pepperoni, cheese, and homemade marinara sauce: comes with extra sauce for dipping.
Pepperoni (GF)
To top your pizza!
Pizza Rounds
2 wood grilled pizza rounds
Shredded Cheddar
Shredded mozzarella cheese (GF)
Shredded Cheese to top your pizza
Taco Meat
Tortilla shells
Cookies, Breads, Dry Goods
Baguette
Baguette to pair with your dip, soup or meal
Brownies
Bruschetta Toasts
Housemade bruschetta toasts to pair with your dip, soup, or meal
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies (uncooked)
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie batter balled up and ready for you to cook and enjoy fresh from the oven
Garlic Bread
Housemade Granola
Housemade granola with Whole Grain Oats, Almonds, Walnuts, and sweetened with Honey. Perfect with Yogurt or Ice Cream, or as a snack on its own!
Housemade Rustic Loaf
Housebaked Rustic Loaf of Bread. Perfect warmed up with butter or as an accompaniment to one of our appetizers or meals
Irish Soda Bread
A loaf of our delicious housemade Irish Soda Bread.
Jumbo Housemade PB Choc Chip Cookies
Lemon Loaf with Glaze
Lemon Bread with lemon glaze
Pumpkin Bread Loaf
Sophia's Breadsticks
Sophia's Pita Chips
Tortilla Chips (GF)
Bag of GF tortilla chips to pair with your dip or soup
FRESH. EASY. DELICIOUS. Cooking In Prepared Foods & Catering. Our society has changed—everyone is busy. But our needs are the same. At the end of the day people are still looking for healthy, delicious meals that they feel good about putting on their table. That’s where we come in. We use the finest, freshest ingredients to provide a high-quality product, that’s delicious and healthy. We also offer many choices — from Family-friendly to Gluten-free options, there is something for everyone. We prepare the meals so all you have to set the table and enjoy.
