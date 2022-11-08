Cooking In Prepared Foods & Catering

Restaurant header imageView gallery

7 Pleasant Street

Milton, MA 02186

Popular Items

Turkey Chili (GF)
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Parmesan

ATTENTION

Daily Orders

Please place your order by 10 AM delivery the same day. Delivery is between 2 - 4 every day. If you are located outside of Milton, please call to arrange for delivery. Please call anytime to arrange for pick up. And, if it is after 10 please call - if we can accommodate you we will. We will gladly take your order in advance too! 617-322-1811. Your food will come cooked and ready to reheat with instructions. Thank you!

CURBSIDE PICK UP INSTRUCTIONS

VEHICLE INFORMATION

VEHICLE INFORMATION

Please enter in your vehicle make and color. Please call us when you arrive at 617-322-1811 and we will bring your food out.

Apps & Dips

1# yogurt (GF)

$7.49

1# of Sophia's Greek Yogurt - We have multiple flavors. Flavors include honey, honey lemon, honey vanilla, honey coconut, honey coffee or honey raspberry. Please note your preference with your order. Delicious!!

All Natural Crudite with Ranch Dip (GF)

$9.95

Veggie Sticks with Ranch dip

All Natural Hummus (GF)

$5.95

Authentic Middle Eastern Recipe

All Natural Salsa (GF)

$7.95+

Tomatoes, Garlic, Onions, and Fresh Cilantro

All Natural Tom/Mozz/Basil Mixture (GF)

$5.95

The Classic Mixture of deliciousness - add some bruschetta toasts to enjoy this with!

All Natural Tortilla Chips (GF)

$3.50
Berry Sauce (GF)

$19.50

Homemade fresh berry sauce - perfect on your ice cream or yogurt parfait!

Black Bean Dip (GF)

$5.95
Fresh Fruit Salad (GF)

$9.95+

Ripe melon with Strawberries and Kiwi

Greek Layer dip (GF)

$9.95

Our homemade hummus topped with plain Greek yogurt and a mixture of cucumbers, kalamata olives, scallions, feta, and fresh mint. Goes great with our Bruschetta toasts or just a fork!

Lasagna Rolls

$19.95

Lasagne noodles filled with a ricotta, goat cheese, and fresh parsley mixture, topped with marinara and cheese

Mini Charcuterie (GF)

$19.95

An assortment of cheeses, fruit, dried fruits, and cured meat.

Snack Pack

$6.95

Perfect Combo of hummus, naan, celery and carrot sticks, and all natural chicken strips. Great for an on the go pick-me-up!

Tzatziki Sauce (GF)

$7.95
Whipped Ricotta Cheese (GF)

$5.95

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Eggs, homemade salsa, and cheddar cheese on a white wrap

Egg Cups (GF)

$6.95

Eggs, tomato, and spinach in muffin form. Perfect to heat and eat!

Egg White Wrap

$8.95

Egg whites, spinach, and mozzarella cheese on a white wrap

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$7.95

Old fashioned oats, fresh berries, cinnamon and honey.

Power Parfait

$6.95

Protein packed Sophia's Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and homemade granola.

Soups

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup

$20.00+

Butternut Cranberry Soup (GF)

$20.00+

A delicious soup of the season with hints of butternut, pumpkin, maple syrup and dried cranberries.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$20.00+

Housemade all natural chicken, vegetables, and noodles in broth - the perfect comfort food!

Soup & Salad Meal

$55.00+

Soup & Salad Meal of the Month - Choose from Turkey Chili (GF), Chicken Noodle, or Butternut Cranberry Soup (VG, GF); plus a crusty baguette (or tortilla chips) and a side salad (please note your choice with your order)

Turkey Chili (GF)

$20.00+

Housemade with ground turkey, tomatoes, peppers, onions and chili spices

Salads & Bowls

All Natural Grilled Chicken Strips (GF)

$14.50+

The perfect Salad topper!

Asian Chicken Salad with Sesame seeds, almonds, & Soy ginger dressing

$13.95
Baby Spinach, Strawberry, Glazed Walnut & Goat Cheese Salad

$12.95

Baby Spinach, Glazed walnuts, Dried cranberries, Goat Cheese, and Liquid Gold dressing

Beet, Walnut, & Blue Cheese Salad (GF)

$12.95

Roasted Beets, heart healthy walnuts, and Blue Cheese over romaine; served with Liquid Gold dressing

Buddha Bowl (GF)

$12.95

Kale, Quinoa, roasted vegetables, and garbanzo beans served with our homemade tahini dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad (GF)

$13.95

All natural boneless chicken strips in Buffalo sauce with Blue Cheese crumbles over a bed of romaine; served with homemade blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce with Croutons, Shaved Parm, and Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze over greens.

Chicken Salad with Dried Cran & Walnuts (GF)

$6.50+

Chicken Spinach Salad with Feta and Chopped Almonds (GF)

$13.95

All natural chicken with dried cranberries, almonds, and feta cheese over a bed of baby spinach.

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Romaine topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, and blue cheese

Fresh Fruit Salad with Berries and Kiwi (GF)

$9.95+
Greek Salad (GF)

$10.95

Romaine lettuce with cukes, tomatoes, peppers, olives, feta, and a Cider Shallot dressing

Hoison Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$16.95

6 oz of our Hoison Salmon atop baby spinach greens with quinoa, edamame, cucumbers, and carrots; served with an Asian soy dressing

Hoison Salmon Spinach Salad

$16.95

Fresh Chilean Salmon with a hoison glaze, feta cheese, and chopped almonds over a bed of baby spinach.

Homemade Liquid Gold dressing (GF)

$8.00

Our signature Cider Shallot dressing

Side Salad of the month

$9.95

Our side salad of the month (GF) - Baby spinach, dried cranberries, feta and chopped almonds; served with our signature Liquid Gold dressing

Steak Salad Topper

$8.95
Steak Taco Salad

$15.95
Taco Salad (GF)

$10.95

Black beans, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, shredded cheddar, and tortilla strips over a bed of romaine.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Caesar Salad Wrap

$11.95

Crunchy romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons tossed with Caesar dressing in a white wrap

Caprese Sandwich

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and balsamic glaze in a sub roll

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.95+

Our homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts in a white wrap

Figgy Panini

$14.95

Prosciutto, fig jam, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and arugula on focaccia bread

Greek Veggie Wrap

$12.95

Hummus, romaine, cucumber, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, and feta in a white wrap

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$12.95

Roasted vegetables, goat cheese, and pesto in a white wrap

The Italian

$14.95

Salami, provolone cheese, ham, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing on a baguette

The North End

$14.95

Chicken cutlet, roasted red pepper, mozzarella cheese, pesto and balsamic glaze on a sub roll

Mains

Acorn Squash stuffed with Quinoa, Cranberries & Feta (VG, GF)

$22.95+

Acorn Squash stuffed with a quinoa, cranberry, spinach, and feta mixture served over a bed of white rice.

BBQ Chicken Kabobs with Roasted Veg (GF)

$22.95+
BBQ Wings (GF)

$16.95

All Natural wings in tasty BBQ sauce

Black Bean Quesadillas

$16.95

Black beans, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh cilantro

Buffalo Wings (GF)

$16.95

All Natural wings in tangy Buffalo sauce

Caprese Chicken (GF)

$22.95+

Caprese Pesto Quesadillas

$17.95

Flour tortillas filled with tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and pesto sauce then pan fried until golden.

Cheese Lasagne

$39.95+
Chicken Parmesan

$22.95+

Breaded chicken topped with Marinara sauce and Cheese

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.95+
Chicken Quesadilla

$16.95+

Chicken and cheese in flour tortillas served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Tenders and Potatoes

$22.95
Chicken, Broccoli & Ziti

$18.95+

Hoison Salmon Dinner with Roasted Vegetables

$17.95+

Fresh Roasted Chilean salmon topped with a Hoison Glaze served with roasted vegetables.

Lasagna Rolls

$19.95

Lasagne noodles filled with a ricotta, goat cheese, and fresh parsley mixture, topped with marinara and cheese

Lemon Chicken (GF)

$22.95+

All Natural Chicken with Lemon, Parsley and butter; served with spinach & white rice

Meatloaf with Ketchup Brown Sugar Glaze

$22.95+

Classic meatloaf basted with a ketchup brown sugar glaze; served with roasted potatoes

Pasta Marinara

$6.95+

Pork Loin with Sweet Potatoes and Pears (GF)

$13.95+

All Natural Pork loin roasted with Sweet Potatoes, Pears and fresh rosemary

Pulled BBQ Chicken (GF)

$20.95+

Shredded BBQ chicken - add to a salad or slider bun!

Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables (GF)

$22.95+

All Natural Bone-in Chicken pieces with Roasted Brussels, Carrots, & Potatoes

Sausage & Pepper Pasta

$20.95+
Sausage & Peppers (GF)

$20.95+

Sweet Italian sausage and Bell Peppers

Steak & Potatoes

$27.95
Wicked Good Fish Cakes

$23.95+

White fish, fresh basil, lemon and breadcrumbs form these delcious patties

Family Style Meals

BBQ Wings with Coleslaw, Roasted Potato Wedges and a side salad

Chicken Meal

$45.00+

Chicken Meal of the Month - Roast Lemon Chicken (GF) - all natural chicken in a tasty lemon sauce served over a bed of spinach and white rice; also served with a baguette and a side salad

Meatlovers Meal

$55.00+

Meatlovers Meal of the Month - Meatloaf with Brown Sugar Ketchup glaze - the classic dish basted with a tasty brown sugar ketchup glaze; served with roasted potatoes, a baguette and our side salad of the month

Clean Meal

$55.00+

Clean Meal of the Month - Roasted Chicken with Root Vegetables (GF) - all natural whole roasted chicken served with roasted carrots, potatoes, and Brussels; served with a baguette and our side salad of the month (baguette is not GF)

Vegetarian Meal

$55.00+

Vegetarian Meal of the Month - Acorn Stuffed Squash (VG, GF) - Acorn squash stuffed with a quinoa, dried cranberry, spinach and feta mixture; served with white rice, a baguette, (not GF), and our side salad of the month

Pasta Meal

$55.00+

Pasta Meal of the Month - Cheesy Sausage Bake - penne marinara, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta and shredded mozzarella layered together and baked until bubbling; served with garlic bread and our side salad of the month

Soup & Salad Meal

$55.00+

Soup & Salad Meal of the Month - Choose from Turkey Chili (GF), Chicken Noodle, or Butternut Cranberry Soup (VG, GF); plus a crusty baguette (or tortilla chips) and a side salad (please note your choice with your order)

Monthly Special Meal

$55.00+

Monthly Special - Cider Chicken (GF) - all natural boneless chicken with sauteed apples in a cider, sage, butter sauce; also served with a baguette and our side salad of the month (baguette is not GF)

Marinated Meats & Tenders

All Natural Marinated Chicken (GF)

$15.95+

1 or 2# of our Marinated Chicken ready to cook or freeze

All Natural Steak Tips

$19.95+

1 or 2# of our Marinated Steak tips ready to cook or freeze; Please note, steak prices have recently gone up so we have raised our price accordingly. We will adjust as the market dictates - thanks for your understanding.

Hoison Salmon

$24.95+

Enjoy our Hoison marinated Fresh Salmon seasoned and ready to cook with instructions

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$25.95+

1# or 2# of our fully cooked breaded chicken tenders ready to reheat or freeze

Sides

Assorted Roasted Vegetables (GF)

$9.99+

Assorted Vegetables roasted with oil and seasonings

Roasted Broccoli (GF)

$9.99+

Broccoli roasted with oil and seasonings

Roasted Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$10.99+

Brussel sprouts roasted with oil and seasonings

Roasted Carrots (GF)

$9.99+

Carrots roasted with oil and seasonings

Roasted Carrots and Brussels (GF)

$9.99+

Carrots and Brussel sprouts roasted with oil and seasonings.

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.99+
Roasted Potato Wedges (GF)

$9.99+

Potatoes roasted with oil and seasonings

Roasted String Beans (GF)

$9.99+

String Beans roasted with oil and seasonings

Roasted Sweet Potatoes (GF)

$9.99+

Sweet Potatoes roasted with oil and seasonings

Sticky White Rice (GF)

$6.95+

Vegetarian Dishes

Lasagna Rolls

$19.95

Lasagne noodles filled with a ricotta, goat cheese, and fresh parsley mixture, topped with marinara and cheese

Black Bean Quesadillas

$16.95

Black beans, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh cilantro

Vegetarian Meal

$55.00+

Vegetarian Meal of the Month - Acorn Stuffed Squash (VG, GF) - Acorn squash stuffed with a quinoa, dried cranberry, spinach and feta mixture; served with white rice, a baguette, (not GF), and our side salad of the month

Whipped Ricotta Cheese (GF)

$5.95

Pizza & Taco Kit Supplies, and Calzones

All Natural Salsa (GF)

$7.95+

Tomatoes, Garlic, Onions, and Fresh Cilantro

Housemade Marinara Sauce (GF)

$5.95

Housemade with fresh herbs

Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone

$11.95+

Delicious Pizza dough stuffed with pepperoni, cheese, and homemade marinara sauce: comes with extra sauce for dipping.

Pepperoni (GF)

$4.50

To top your pizza!

Pizza Rounds

$10.00

2 wood grilled pizza rounds

Shredded Cheddar

$4.95
Shredded mozzarella cheese (GF)

$4.95

Shredded Cheese to top your pizza

Taco Meat

$19.95+

Tortilla shells

$4.50

Cookies, Breads, Dry Goods

Baguette

$2.95

Baguette to pair with your dip, soup or meal

Brownies

$8.00+
Bruschetta Toasts

$3.95

Housemade bruschetta toasts to pair with your dip, soup, or meal

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$13.50+

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies (uncooked)

$13.50

Our homemade chocolate chip cookie batter balled up and ready for you to cook and enjoy fresh from the oven

Garlic Bread

$4.95
Housemade Granola

$3.95+

Housemade granola with Whole Grain Oats, Almonds, Walnuts, and sweetened with Honey. Perfect with Yogurt or Ice Cream, or as a snack on its own!

Housemade Rustic Loaf

$5.95

Housebaked Rustic Loaf of Bread. Perfect warmed up with butter or as an accompaniment to one of our appetizers or meals

Irish Soda Bread

$12.95

A loaf of our delicious housemade Irish Soda Bread.

Jumbo Housemade PB Choc Chip Cookies

$13.50+
Lemon Loaf with Glaze

$12.95

Lemon Bread with lemon glaze

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$12.95

Sophia's Breadsticks

$6.99

Sophia's Pita Chips

$6.99
Tortilla Chips (GF)

$3.95

Bag of GF tortilla chips to pair with your dip or soup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

FRESH. EASY. DELICIOUS. Cooking In Prepared Foods & Catering. Our society has changed—everyone is busy. But our needs are the same. At the end of the day people are still looking for healthy, delicious meals that they feel good about putting on their table. That’s where we come in. We use the finest, freshest ingredients to provide a high-quality product, that’s delicious and healthy. We also offer many choices — from Family-friendly to Gluten-free options, there is something for everyone. We prepare the meals so all you have to set the table and enjoy.

Website

Location

7 Pleasant Street, Milton, MA 02186

Directions

