Cooper’s Kitchen Juicy Broils & More
No reviews yet
810 West Douglas Avenue
Coolidge, AZ 85128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Specials
Catfish Po Boy Sandwich
Deep fried catfish fried until golden brown, stacked with slaw, tomato, peppers, drizzled with Coopers homemade dressing, served with your choice.
Garlic & Herb Baked Chicken
Marinated chicken cooked to perfection. Served with mashed potatoes or mac and cheese with our vegetable of the day. Sunday blessings will bless you with some peach cobbler on Coopers Tab
Beef Tacos
3 Mini Beef Tacos, Served with Rice & Beans Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and salsa on the side.
Green Chili Enchiladas
2-3 Green Chili Enchiladas, Served with Rice and Beans Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Salas, Homemade Salsa On the side.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked BBQ pulled pork slow cooked for hours, Served on a bun. Served with your choice of sides.
Entree Salads
Chicken Salad
Fresh Greens, grilled chicken, Tomatoes, Egg, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Cucumber, Boiled Egg
The (Town) Coolidge Salad
Fresh greens, breaded chicken, shredded cheese, sweet bacon, cucumber, red onion, boiled egg, tomato,
Shrimp & Chicken Salad
leafy green, grilled chicken and shrimp, tomato, egg, cucumber, tomato and lemon served with ranch.
Bacon & Chicken Salad
leafy greens, grilled chicken, bacon and shredded cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
Salad mix topped with chopped ground beef patty, bacon, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, Served with Ranch dressing.
Chicken Caeser Salad
Fresh romaine, Caeser dressing, chicken strips, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Juicy Wet Boils
Ty's Snow Crab boil
2 snow crab clusters, 1 corn, 3 potatoes, 2 eggs, 8 shrimp, 4 slices of kielbasa, lemon.
Ramen Boil
Ramen noodles with cooper's signature blend of flavorings, shrimp, kielbasa, corn, egg, with your choice of seasoning and heat level.
Lynetta's Wing Boil
a boil created for those who don't like seafood!! 8 chicken wings, potatoes, egg, corn, sausage, and your heat level and seasoning.
Lucy's Grande Boil
This is for a party or a hangout to share or you just enjoy a platter of seafood to dig in. 5 Clusters, 8 Potatoes, 5 Sausages, 20 Shrimp, 4 Corn on the Cob, 8 Eggs
The king Crab Boil
2 king legs, 1 corn, 3 potatoes, 2 eggs, 8 shrimp, 4 slices of kielbasa, lemon.
Lobster Boil
1 Steamed Lobster with Chefs Seasonings, 1 corn, 3 potatoes, 2 eggs, 8 shrimp, 4 slices of kielbasa, Served with Garlic Dipping Sauce & Lemon
Lobster & Crab Boil
2 snow crab clusters, 1 Lobster, 1 corn, 3 potatoes, 2 eggs, 8 shrimp, 4 slices of kielbasa, lemon.
Philly's & Burgers
Philly Steak N Cheese
Thinly sliced beef, Peppers, Onions, White Cheese, Served on a hoagie bun.
Chicken philly & Cheese
Thinly sliced chicken with sauteed peppers and onions topped with white cheese, Served on a hoagie bun.
Burger Meal
Our homemade seasoned flam grilled burger with your choosing of toppings. Choose your side.
Bunzynator Combo
Combo box with a burger, wings and fries
Western Burger Meal
Cooper's kitchen sweet signature sauce, cheddar cheese topped with deep fried onion rings.
Jalapeno Burger Meal
Ground beef patty seasoned to perfection loaded with jalapenos and cheddar cheese.
The Douglas Burger Combo
Cooper's Signature Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Bacon, Onion, Jalapenos, Avocado, Served with Fries
Build Your Burger
Build your Own Burger
Royalnator Combo
Bacon Burger, 3pc-Catfish, 8- Breaded Shrimp, Wings, Deep fried Corn dog, Hush puppies, Fries
Catfish & Shrimp
Fish Only
Deep-fried golden-brown nuggets 4-5 Pieces.
Fish & Fries
Fish Nuggets 4-5 pieces, Served with seasoned fries.
Fish & Shrimp Combo
4-5 pieces of catfish nuggets, 8-10 fried shrimp seasoned fries, slaw
Breaded Butterfly Shrimp & Fries
8-9 butterfly shrimp deep fried until golden brown, Served with fries.
Torpedo Shrimp
8-9 Deep-fried golden-brown shrimp only
Torpedo Shrimp & Fries
Deep fried shrimp until golden brown, Served with fries.
Fish Family Platter Combo
16 pieces of catfish nuggets, 4 orders of fries, 4 sides of macaroni salad
Seafood Dinners
Cooper's BBQ Pit
BBQ Ribs & Shrimp
Tender pork ribs splashed with Cooper's homemade signature sauce & 4 shrimps of choice and vegetable of the day.
BBQ Brisket Dinner
Slow cooked beef brisket overnight for hours until tender and cooked to perfection. Served with 2 sides.
1/2 Rack St Louis Ribs
Marinated slow cooked ribs and smoked for hours until ribs are falling off the bone, Seasoned and cooked to perfection and served with our special sauce.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken so tender and juicy with our signature BBQ sauce, Served with 2 sides
Chicken Wings & More
Chicken & Waffles
Homemade golden-brown waffle, dusted with powder sugar and a light drizzle of honey, Served with butter and honey
Smothered Chicken
This dish is one of our favorites. lightly breaded chicken and deep fried until golden brown, Served with Mashed Potatoes and vegetable of the day.
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings deep fried until golden brown served with raw cut cold veggies and ranch dressing.
Traditional Bone in Wings (Full Order)
10 Deep fried chicken wings cooked to perfection served with Ranch dressing.
Fried Chicken
3 Piece Deep fried chicken until golden brown served with 2 sides.
Pork
Pastas
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Homemade slow cooked spaghetti sauce just like grandma made, Served over a bed of noodles.
Chicken Alfredo
Homemade simmered Alfredo Sauce simmered slow and low for hours, Served on a bed of Fettuccini Pasta tossed with our grilled marinated chicken. Served with garlic bread.
Shrimp Alfredo
Homemade simmered Alfredo Sauce simmered slow and low for hours, served on a bed of Fettuccini Pasta and 8 Grilled Shrimp, Served with Vegetable of the day and garlic bread.
Sides
Dessert Menu
Light & Healthy
Fresh Fruit Box
Mixed seasoned fruit with your liking of yogurt or cottage cheese
Chicken Breast
Our salt free chicken breast is served with our steamed fresh vegetable of the day.
Tilapia
Our Steamed Tilapia is cooked until moist and juicy, Served with our seasonal steamed vegetables.
Grilled Shrimp
Our marinated grilled shrimp served with our seasonal vegetable of the day.
Catering Menu
Pulled Pork
Slow cooked pulled pork slowly cooked until tender.
Beef Brisket
Slow smoked beef brisket cooked for hours until nice and tender with our signature BBQ sauce.
BBQ Chicken
Savory BBQ chicken so tender and juicy with our signature sauce.
Seafood Boils
All seafood boils come with 10lbs of your choice of meat. Potatoes - 13 Lbs kielbasa- 15 Lbs Corn- 10 Lbs Shrimp - 20 Lbs Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce Lemons- 5 Lbs Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce 5 Lbs
Wings Party Platters
Buffalo, Hot, Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki Ranch and Celery Sticks & Carrots Included
Catfish & Fries Family Platter 10Lbs
Shrimp & Fries Family Platter 10Lbs
Popcorn Chicken Tray
Deep-fried golden-brown popcorn chicken bites.
Shrimp Alfredo
Chicken Alfredo
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Smothered Pork Chops
Mini Sandwiches
24 Mini Half Sub Marine Sandwiches
Baked Ravioli W/ Meat Sauce
Spaghetti & Meat sauce
Baked Ziti
Grilled Kielbasa Peppers & Onions
Homemade Meatloaf
Sides
4 Qts Coleslaw
Homemade creamy coleslaw made to perfection.
4Qts Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
20 Corn On The Cob
Fruit Tray Spread Platter
Strawberries, Grapes, Watermelon, Oranges
Green Beans With Bacon & Onions
Stuffing
Chicken & Waffle Platter
14 Waffles, 5lbs of Chicken
Mac & Cheese
Baked Beans
Garden House Salad
Scalloped or Au Gratin Potatoes
Call for Open Hours
Delivery or Pick Up "I Be Cookin Kookin" Seafood and More
810 West Douglas Avenue, Coolidge, AZ 85128