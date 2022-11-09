Corktown Pizza Co Petoskey
1965 Marten
Petoskey, MI 49770
Popular Items
Create Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Lg Sq Margarita
Topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic & red onions. Finished with our signature pizza sauce and a dusting of sea salt.
Lg Sq Hockeytown Hawaiian
Smoked ham, fresh cut pineapple, smoked bacon, Memphis sweet BBQ Sauce, Cajun crust.
Lg Sq Motown Meat Lover
Pepperoni cups, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, smoked ham, topped with our signature pizza sauce.
Lg Sq D-Town Deluxe
Classic pepperoni under the cheese, mushrooms, ham, red onions and green peppers, topped with our signature pizza sauce.
Lg Sq Veggie Supreme
Green peppers, red onions, roasted mushrooms, black olives, mild pepper rings, topped with our signature pizza sauce.
Lg Sq The Randazzo
Pepperoni cups, jalapeños, Mike’s hot honey, parmesan cheese, topped with our signature pizza sauce.
Lg Sq Tangy BBQ Chicken
Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, fresh garlic, red onions, roasted garlic, topped with a tangy BBQ sauce and parmesan cheese. **Also available with our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, topped with our house ranch dressing.
Lg Sq Pepperoni
Sm Sq Margherita
Sm Sq D-Town Deluxe
Sm Sq Motown Meat Lover
Sm Sq Veggie Supreme
Sm Sq The Randazzo
Sm Sq Hockeytown Hawaiian
Sm Sq Tangy BBQ Chicken
Sm Sq Chicken Bacon Ranch
Large Thin Square Margherita
Large Thin Square D-Town Deluxe
Large Thin Square Motown Meat Lover
Large Thin Square Veggie Supreme
Large Thin Square The Randazzo
Large Thin Square Hockeytown Hawaiian
Large Thin Square Tangy BBQ Chicken
Large Thin Square Chicken Bacon Ranch
Small Thin Square Margherita
Small Thin Square D-Town Deluxe
Small Thin Square Motown Meat Lover
Small Thin Square Veggie Supreme
Small Thin Square The Randazzo
Small Thin Square Hockeytown Hawaiian
Small Thin Square Tangy BBQ Chicken
Small Thin Square Chicken Bacon Ranch
Round Margherita
Round D-Town Deluxe
Round Motown Meat Lover
Round Veggie Supreme
Round The Randazzo
Round Hockeytown Hawaiian
Round Tangy BBQ Chicken
Round Chicken Bacon Ranch
Subs
Meatball Sub
Seasoned meatballs, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella/brick cheese blend and house red sauce. Served with Salt and Pepper chips
Italian Sub
Salami, ham, mozzarella/brick cheese blend with romaine lettuce, red onions, mild pepper rings and tomatoes. Comes with Italian dressing. Served with Salt and Pepper chips
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken, smoked bacon and mozzarella/brick cheese blend with romaine lettuce, red onions, mild pepper rings and tomatoes. Comes with ranch dressing. Served with Salt and Pepper chips
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, mozzarella/brick cheese blend, red onions, mild pepper rings, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with Italian dressing. Served with Salt and Pepper chips
Veggie Sub
Red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella/brick cheese blend, green peppers, mild pepper rings, black olives, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with Italian dressing. Served with Salt and Pepper chips
BBQ Chicken Sub
Chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella, red onions, mild pepper rings and Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. Served with Salt and Pepper chips
Appetizer
Sweet Chili Cauliflower
Baked cauliflower florets tossed in sweet chili sauce.
Italian Sausage Meatballs
Baked in our award-winning pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese.
Signature Mac & Cheese
White cheddar macaroni and cheese with jalapeño infused honey.
Individual Pizza
Personal sized pizza with your choice of 1 topping.
DOH Tots
Small pizza dough bites coated with parmesan cheese. Comes with pizza sauce for dipping.
Breadsticks
Ambassador Bread
Classic pepperoni on top, hot honey, mozzarella/brick cheese blend and grated parmesan cheese.
Cheese Breadsticks
Our delicious dough topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and brick cheeses, then sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese.
Italian Breadsticks
Our delicious dough topped with garlic butter, Italian herbs, then sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese.
Salads
Sm Antipasto
Lg Antipasto
Sm Corktown Salad
Lg Corktown Salad
Sm Caesar
Lg Caesar
Sm Garden Salad
Lg Garden Salad
Side Dressings and Sauce
Desserts
Gluten Free Pizza
GF Square Cheese Pizza
GF Margherita Pizza
GF D-Town Deluxe Pizza
GF Veggie Supreme
GF Motown Meat Lover Pizza
GF The Randazzo
GF Hockeytown Hawaiian
GF Tangy BBQ Chicken Pizza
GF Chicken Bacon Ranch
Gluten Free Breadsticks
Bottled Drinks
Red Bull
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1965 Marten, Petoskey, MI 49770