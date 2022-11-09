Restaurant header imageView gallery

Corktown Pizza Co Petoskey

review star

No reviews yet

1965 Marten

Petoskey, MI 49770

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Square Cheese Pizza
Cheese Breadsticks
DOH Tots

Create Your Own Pizza

Lg Square Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Sm Square Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large Thin Square Pizza

$15.49

Small Thin Square Pizza

$10.99

Round Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Specialty Pizza

Lg Sq Margarita

$22.99

Topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic & red onions. Finished with our signature pizza sauce and a dusting of sea salt.

Lg Sq Hockeytown Hawaiian

$21.99

Smoked ham, fresh cut pineapple, smoked bacon, Memphis sweet BBQ Sauce, Cajun crust.

Lg Sq Motown Meat Lover

$22.99

Pepperoni cups, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, smoked ham, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Lg Sq D-Town Deluxe

$21.99

Classic pepperoni under the cheese, mushrooms, ham, red onions and green peppers, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Lg Sq Veggie Supreme

$21.99

Green peppers, red onions, roasted mushrooms, black olives, mild pepper rings, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Lg Sq The Randazzo

$21.99

Pepperoni cups, jalapeños, Mike’s hot honey, parmesan cheese, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Lg Sq Tangy BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, fresh garlic, red onions, roasted garlic, topped with a tangy BBQ sauce and parmesan cheese. **Also available with our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, topped with our house ranch dressing.

Lg Sq Pepperoni

$16.49

Sm Sq Margherita

$15.99

Topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic & red onions. Finished with our signature pizza sauce and a dusting of sea salt.

Sm Sq D-Town Deluxe

$14.99

Classic pepperoni under the cheese, mushrooms, ham, red onions and green peppers, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Sm Sq Motown Meat Lover

$15.99

Pepperoni cups, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, smoked ham, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Sm Sq Veggie Supreme

$14.99

Green peppers, red onions, roasted mushrooms, black olives, mild pepper rings, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Sm Sq The Randazzo

$14.99

Pepperoni cups, jalapeños, Mike’s hot honey, parmesan cheese, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Sm Sq Hockeytown Hawaiian

$14.99

Smoked ham, fresh cut pineapple, smoked bacon, Memphis sweet BBQ Sauce, Cajun crust.

Sm Sq Tangy BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, fresh garlic, red onions, roasted garlic, topped with a tangy BBQ sauce and parmesan cheese. **Also available with our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce

Sm Sq Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, topped with our house ranch dressing.

Large Thin Square Margherita

$22.99

Topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic & red onions. Finished with our signature pizza sauce and a dusting of sea salt.

Large Thin Square D-Town Deluxe

$21.99

Classic pepperoni under the cheese, mushrooms, ham, red onions and green peppers, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Large Thin Square Motown Meat Lover

$22.99

Pepperoni cups, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, smoked ham, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Large Thin Square Veggie Supreme

$21.99

Green peppers, red onions, roasted mushrooms, black olives, mild pepper rings, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Large Thin Square The Randazzo

$21.99

Pepperoni cups, jalapeños, Mike’s hot honey, parmesan cheese, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Large Thin Square Hockeytown Hawaiian

$21.99

Smoked ham, fresh cut pineapple, smoked bacon, Memphis sweet BBQ Sauce, Cajun crust.

Large Thin Square Tangy BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, fresh garlic, red onions, roasted garlic, topped with a tangy BBQ sauce and parmesan cheese. **Also available with our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce

Large Thin Square Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, topped with our house ranch dressing.

Small Thin Square Margherita

$15.99

Topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic & red onions. Finished with our signature pizza sauce and a dusting of sea salt.

Small Thin Square D-Town Deluxe

$14.99

Classic pepperoni under the cheese, mushrooms, ham, red onions and green peppers, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Small Thin Square Motown Meat Lover

$15.99

Pepperoni cups, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, smoked ham, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Small Thin Square Veggie Supreme

$14.99

Green peppers, red onions, roasted mushrooms, black olives, mild pepper rings, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Small Thin Square The Randazzo

$14.99

Pepperoni cups, jalapeños, Mike’s hot honey, parmesan cheese, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Small Thin Square Hockeytown Hawaiian

$14.99

Smoked ham, fresh cut pineapple, smoked bacon, Memphis sweet BBQ Sauce, Cajun crust.

Small Thin Square Tangy BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, fresh garlic, red onions, roasted garlic, topped with a tangy BBQ sauce and parmesan cheese. **Also available with our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce

Small Thin Square Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, topped with our house ranch dressing.

Round Margherita

$22.99

Topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic & red onions. Finished with our signature pizza sauce and a dusting of sea salt.

Round D-Town Deluxe

$21.99

Classic pepperoni under the cheese, mushrooms, ham, red onions and green peppers, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Round Motown Meat Lover

$22.99

Pepperoni cups, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, smoked ham, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Round Veggie Supreme

$21.99

Green peppers, red onions, roasted mushrooms, black olives, mild pepper rings, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Round The Randazzo

$21.99

Pepperoni cups, jalapeños, Mike’s hot honey, parmesan cheese, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

Round Hockeytown Hawaiian

$21.99

Smoked ham, fresh cut pineapple, smoked bacon, Memphis sweet BBQ Sauce, Cajun crust.

Round Tangy BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, fresh garlic, red onions, roasted garlic, topped with a tangy BBQ sauce and parmesan cheese. **Also available with our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce

Round Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, topped with our house ranch dressing.

Subs

Served with Salt and Pepper chips

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Seasoned meatballs, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella/brick cheese blend and house red sauce. Served with Salt and Pepper chips

Italian Sub

$9.99

Salami, ham, mozzarella/brick cheese blend with romaine lettuce, red onions, mild pepper rings and tomatoes. Comes with Italian dressing. Served with Salt and Pepper chips

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.99

Chicken, smoked bacon and mozzarella/brick cheese blend with romaine lettuce, red onions, mild pepper rings and tomatoes. Comes with ranch dressing. Served with Salt and Pepper chips

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Ham, mozzarella/brick cheese blend, red onions, mild pepper rings, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with Italian dressing. Served with Salt and Pepper chips

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella/brick cheese blend, green peppers, mild pepper rings, black olives, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes with Italian dressing. Served with Salt and Pepper chips

BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.99

Chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella, red onions, mild pepper rings and Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. Served with Salt and Pepper chips

Appetizer

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$8.99

Baked cauliflower florets tossed in sweet chili sauce.

Italian Sausage Meatballs

$10.99

Baked in our award-winning pizza sauce with mozzarella cheese.

Signature Mac & Cheese

$8.99

White cheddar macaroni and cheese with jalapeño infused honey.

Individual Pizza

$7.99

Personal sized pizza with your choice of 1 topping.

DOH Tots

$6.99

Small pizza dough bites coated with parmesan cheese. Comes with pizza sauce for dipping.

Breadsticks

Ambassador Bread

$9.99

Classic pepperoni on top, hot honey, mozzarella/brick cheese blend and grated parmesan cheese.

Cheese Breadsticks

$6.99

Our delicious dough topped with garlic butter, mozzarella and brick cheeses, then sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese.

Italian Breadsticks

$6.49

Our delicious dough topped with garlic butter, Italian herbs, then sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese.

Salads

Sm Antipasto

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, salami, ham, cheese, cucumbers, & mild pepper rings. Comes with Italian dressing.

Lg Antipasto

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, salami, ham, cheese, cucumbers, & mild pepper rings. Comes with Italian dressing.

Sm Corktown Salad

$8.99

Spinach, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, dates, & red grapes. Comes with a sweet onion dressing.

Lg Corktown Salad

$13.99

Spinach, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, dates, & red grapes. Comes with a sweet onion dressing.

Sm Caesar

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Comes with Caesar dressing.

Lg Caesar

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Comes with Caesar dressing.

Sm Garden Salad

$6.99

Lg Garden Salad

$9.99

Side Dressings and Sauce

Garlic Butter Side

$1.00

Pizza Sauce Side

$1.00

Ranch Side

$1.00

Sweet BBQ Sauce Side

$1.00

Tangy BBQ Side

$1.00

Italian Dressing Side

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese Side

$1.00

Hot Honey Side

$1.99

Caesar Dressing Side

$1.00

Sweet Onion Dressing Side

$1.00

Caramel Dipping Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Cinnamon DOH Tots

$6.99

Our delicious dough bites coated with sugar and cinnamon. Comes with a caramel dipping sauce.

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Square Cheese Pizza

$12.99

GF Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, roasted garlic & red onions. Finished with our signature pizza sauce and a dusting of sea salt.

GF D-Town Deluxe Pizza

$16.99

Classic pepperoni under the cheese, mushrooms, ham, red onions and green peppers, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

GF Veggie Supreme

$16.99

Green peppers, red onions, roasted mushrooms, black olives, mild pepper rings, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

GF Motown Meat Lover Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni cups, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, smoked ham, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

GF The Randazzo

$16.99

Pepperoni cups, jalapeños, Mike’s hot honey, parmesan cheese, topped with our signature pizza sauce.

GF Hockeytown Hawaiian

$16.99

Smoked ham, fresh cut pineapple, smoked bacon, Memphis sweet BBQ Sauce, Cajun crust.

GF Tangy BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, fresh garlic, red onions, roasted garlic, topped with a tangy BBQ sauce and parmesan cheese. **Also available with our Memphis sweet BBQ sauce

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, roasted garlic, topped with our house ranch dressing.

Gluten Free Breadsticks

GF Cheese Bread

$10.99

GF Italian Breadsticks

$8.49

GF Ambassador Breadsticks

$11.99

Bottled Drinks

Aquafina 20oz Bottle

$1.89

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter Bottle

$3.49

Diet Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$1.89

Mt Dew 2 Liter Bottle

$3.49

Mt Dew 20oz Bottle

$1.89

Mug Root Beer 2 Liter Bottle

$3.49

Pepsi 2 Liter Bottle

$3.49

Pepsi 20oz Bottle

$1.89

Sierra Mist 2 Liter Bottle

$3.49

Sierra Mist 20oz Bottle

$1.89

Red Bull

Original Red Bull

$4.29

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$4.29

Yellow Edition Red Bull

$4.29

Blue Edition Red Bull

$4.29

Watermelon Redbull

$4.29

Lunch Specials

1 Oven Baked Sub/20oz Fountain Soda

$9.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1965 Marten, Petoskey, MI 49770

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Parkside Deli, Petoskey
orange star4.6 • 104
313 Howard St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Mim's Mobile Grill - 425 Michigan Street
orange starNo Reviews
425 Michigan Street Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Thai Orchid Cuisine - Petoskey - 433 E Mitchell St
orange starNo Reviews
433 E Mitchell St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Roast & Toast
orange star4.7 • 881
309 E Lake St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
NOMAD.
orange starNo Reviews
795 Front St Bay Harbor, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Center for the Arts
orange starNo Reviews
800 Bay Harbor Drive Bay Harbor, MI 49770
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Petoskey

Roast & Toast
orange star4.7 • 881
309 E Lake St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Petoskey Brewing
orange star4.3 • 833
1844 M 119 Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Parkside Deli, Petoskey
orange star4.6 • 104
313 Howard St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Petoskey
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston