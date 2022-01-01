Petoskey restaurants you'll love

Petoskey restaurants
Toast
  • Petoskey

Petoskey's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Petoskey restaurants

Parkside Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Parkside Deli

313 Howard St, Petoskey

Avg 4.6 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwich Special$10.55
Grilled Cauliflower, Prosciutto, Gruyere, Sourdough
#3 Ham$9.50
Brie, Apple, Dried Cherry Aioli, White
#10 Turkey Rueben$9.50
Marbled Rye, Swiss, Creamy Coleslaw, 1000 Island
More about Parkside Deli
Petoskey Brewing image

 

Petoskey Brewing

1844 M 119, Petoskey

Avg 4.3 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Patty Burger$11.00
One smashed Toski Sand’s beef patties on a brioche bun.
Pesto Chicken$12.00
Smoked pulled chicken, Swiss cheese, tomato and pesto mayo on a pretzel bun.
Chipotle Chicken$12.00
Smoked pulled chickent, Plath’s bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo on a pretzel bun.
More about Petoskey Brewing
Roast & Toast image

SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast & Toast

309 E Lake St, Petoskey

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.30
Espresso, steamed milk
Avocado Veggie$9.50
sundried tomato pesto mayo, spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, swiss
Blackwich$10.75
toasted bread, blackened chicken, Plath's bacon, tomato, avocado, swiss, bleu cheese pesto mayo, lettuce
More about Roast & Toast
Great Lakes Center for the Arts image

 

Great Lakes Center for the Arts

800 Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TRIAL WINE JUNE 26$1.00
TRIAL WINE JULY 2$1.00
More about Great Lakes Center for the Arts
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Tequila

751 Spring St, petoskey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mi Tequila
Midland

