Chili in
Petoskey
/
Petoskey
/
Chili
Petoskey restaurants that serve chili
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Parkside Deli
313 Howard St, Petoskey
Avg 4.6
(104 reviews)
Cactus Chili 8oz
$6.35
More about Parkside Deli
Petoskey Brewing
1844 M 119, Petoskey
Avg 4.3
(833 reviews)
Not-so-Chilly Chili
$7.00
Beef and bean chili with just the right touch of spices. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions. Served with a warm Bavarian style pretzel stick.
More about Petoskey Brewing
