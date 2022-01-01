Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Petoskey

Petoskey restaurants
Petoskey restaurants that serve chili

Cactus Chili 8oz image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Parkside Deli

313 Howard St, Petoskey

Avg 4.6 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Cactus Chili 8oz$6.35
More about Parkside Deli
Petoskey Brewing image

 

Petoskey Brewing

1844 M 119, Petoskey

Avg 4.3 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Not-so-Chilly Chili$7.00
Beef and bean chili with just the right touch of spices. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions. Served with a warm Bavarian style pretzel stick.
More about Petoskey Brewing

