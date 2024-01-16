- Home
Cornerstone Cafe and Catering
154 West Broadway Street
Monticello, MN 55362
NA Beverage Menu
Soda
Hot
Juice
Starters
- Lettuce Wraps$11.00
5 leaf lettuce served with, chicken,grapes,celery,onions,almonds and sweet mayo
- Onion Rings$10.00
- Rosemary & Parmesan Fries$8.00
- Sweet Potatoe Fries$8.00
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Served with marinara
- Fried Pickles$10.00
Served with homemade ranch
- Steak Bites$14.00
Served with onion rings and sweet chili sauce
Soup & Salad
Soups
- Bowl Chicken Wild Rice$9.00
served with choice of bread and crackers
- Cup Chicken Wild Rice$7.00
served with choice of bread and crackers
- Bowl Meaty Chili$9.00
served with choice of bread and crackers
- Cup Meaty Chili$7.00
served with choice of bread and crackers
- Bowl Soup of the Day$9.00
served with choice of bread and crackers
- Cup Soup of the Day$7.00
served with choice of bread and crackers
- 32 oz Soup$19.99
Served with crackers
- 32 oz Soup & Loaf$23.99
Served with choice of bread loaf
Salads
- The Cornerstone Salad$14.00
Mixed greens,sliced egg,cheddar cheese,real bacon,onion,broccoli,carrot,tomatoes & grilled chicken
- Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed greens,feta cheese,olives,peppers,onions,tomatoes served with Balsamic Dressing
- Spinach Salad$14.00
Spinach,strawberries,bacon,candied pecans,onions,grilled chicken served with house Poppyseed dressing
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Mixed greens,parmesan cheese,croutons and caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$14.00
Mixed greens,cheddar and swiss cheese,cucumber,tomato,onion,ham,turkey,sliced egg
- Crispy Mandarin Orange Salad$14.00
Mixed greens,crispy chicken,bacon,mandarin oranges,candied walnuts served with Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Fruit & Nut Salad$14.00
Mixed greens,Granny Smith apples,bleu cheese crumble,craisins,toasted walnuts served with house Poppyseed dressing
- SD Garden$6.00
dressing choice,bread & butter
- SD Caesar$6.00
choice of bread and butter
- SD Greek$10.00
poppyseed dressing,bread & butter
- SD Fruit Nut$9.00
balsamic vingairette,bread & butter
Breakfast
Specialties
- Corned Beef Hash*$15.00
corned beef, two eggs any style, choice of potatoe, and choice of toast
- Cornerstone Stacker$12.00
english muffin,ham,bacon,over-hard egg,american cheese, choice of potatoe
- Monti Cruncher$14.00
tortilla,scrambled egg,ham,bacon,cheddar cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
ham,bacon,sausage,cheddar,scrambled egg,onions,peppers,mushrooms,tomatoes,jalapenos
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
two corn tortillas, two sunny side up eggs, tomatilla salsa,red sauce,sausage,jalapenos,refried beans,cheddar cheese,cilantro, side sour cream and salsa
- 1/2 Jenny's Wild Bennie$12.00
toasted english muffin,sliced ham,poached egg,wild rice soup and choice of potatoe
- Full Jenny's Wild Bennie$15.00
toasted english muffin,sliced ham,poached egg,wild rice soup and choice of potatoe
- 1/2 Eggs Benedict$12.00
toasted english muffin,sliced ham,poached egg,hollandaise sauce and choice of potatoe
- Full Eggs benedict$15.00
toasted english muffin,sliced ham,poached egg,hollandaise sauce and choice of potatoe
- Country Fried Steak*$15.00
breaded beef patty,sausage gravy,two eggs any style and choice of potatoe
- Steak & Eggs*$15.00
6 oz steak, 2 eggs any style,choice of potatoe,choice of toast
- Haystack$14.00
one biscuit, sausage gravy, two eggs any style, topped with hashbrowns
- Biscuit & Gravy$12.00
two biscuits, homemade sausage gravy
- 2 Egg Meal$10.00
2 eggs any style, choice of potato, meat and toast
- 1 Egg Meal$8.00
1 Egg any style, choice of potato, meat and toast
Omelets
- Everything$16.00
ham,bacon,sausage,american cheese,spinach,tomatoes,onions,mushrooms,red pepper, jalapenos
- Farmer's$15.00
ham,bacon,red peppers,onion,mushrooms,hashbrown,cheddar cheese
- Chicken Wild Rice Omelet$15.00
Chicken wild rice soup,Swiss cheese,ham,hollandaise
- Minnesota$15.00
ham,wild rice,swiss cheese,hollandaise sauce
- Ham & Cheese$14.00
ham,american and swiss cheese
- Garden Vegetable$15.00
cheddar cheese,spinach, tomatoes,onions,red peppers,mushrooms,jalapenos
- Cornerstone Gyro$15.00
Gyro meat,feta cheese,onions,tzatziki sauce and diced tomatoes on top
Skillets
- The "Hog" Pile$16.00
ham,bacon,sausage,mushrooms,onions, cheddar and swiss cheese
- Steak Lover's$17.00
sirloin steak,swiss cheese,onions,mushrooms,breakfast potatoe,hollandaise
- Creamy Chicken Wild Rice$15.00
scrambled eggs,ham,our famous house chicken wild rice soup,hollandaise sauce
- South of the Border$16.00
chicken breast,mexican seasoning,bacon,cheddar and pepperjack cheese,onions, red peppers,sour cream and salsa served on the side
- Garden Vegetable$14.00
cheddar cheese,tomatoes,onions,red peppers,jalapenos,mushrooms,spinach
Pancakes
- One Cake, Two eggs* & Meat$10.00
two eggs any style, choice of bacon,sausage or ham
- Two Cakes, Two eggs* & Meat$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of bacon,sausage or ham
- Two Cakes & Meat$10.00
choice of bacon,sausage or ham
- Two Cakes & Two Eggs*$9.50
choice of two eggs any style
- One Cake & Two Eggs*$8.50
choice of two eggs any style
- One Cake & Meat$7.50
choice of bacon,sausage or ham
Cinnamon Bread French Toast
- One Slice French Toast$6.00
- One Slice French Toast & Meat$10.00
choice of bacon,sausage or ham
- Two Slices French Toast & Meat$12.00
choice of bacon,sausage or ham
- One Slice French Toast, Two Eggs* & Meat$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of bacon,sausage,ham
- Two Slices French Toast, Two Eggs* & Meat$14.00
two eggs any style, choice of bacon,sausage,ham
Breakfast Sides
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Deep fried potatoe wedges
- Hashbrowns$4.00
- Loaded Breakfast Potatoes$6.00
Cheddar cheese,grilled onions, bacon
- Loaded Hashbrowns$6.00
Cheddar cheese,grilled onions, bacon
- One French Toast$4.50
- One Pancake$3.50
- Bwl Oats$8.00
Brown sugar,milk,raisins
- Cup Oats$6.00
Brown sugar,milk,raisins
- English Muffin$3.49
- SD Biscuit$3.00
- Toast$2.00
White, wheat, rye or sour dough
- One egg$2.00
- Two eggs$4.00
- Peanut Butter$1.00
- Side Sausage Gravy$3.50
- Side Hollandaise Sauce$3.50
- Side Sausage Links$3.50
- Side Bacon$3.50
- Side Sliced Ham$3.50
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
- Caramel Roll$4.50
Lunch & Dinner
Entrees
- Garlic Butter Sirloin*$20.00
8 oz. Flame grilled steak,vegetable blend,choice of garlic mashed potatoes,fries or hashbrowns
- Grilled Meatloaf$16.00
two slices of mealoaf,vegetable blend,garlic mashed potatoes
- Shepard's Pie$14.00
ground beef,onions,cream corn,mashed potatoes,cheddar cheesee
- Sauteed Shrimp$19.00
shrimp,vegetable blend,white/wild rice blend
- Cashew Stir Fry V GF$14.00
onions,sweet peppers,broccoli,cashews,white rice,sesame seeds
Hand Tossed Pasta
- Spaghetti & Meatball$14.00
spaghetti noodle,fresh herb marinara,two meatballs,parmesan cheese
- Penne Alfredo$14.00
penne,cream butter sauce,garlic,spices,broccoli,mushrooms,parmesan cheese
- Chicken & Broccoli Cavatappi$15.00
chicken,broccoli,tomatoes,parmesan,cavatappi,red pepper flakes,light broth butter sauce
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken$16.50
penne,chicken breast,walker's wood jerk paste,garlic,cream,white wine,lime juice,fresh cilantro
- 1/2 Spag$14.00
choice of side salad
- 1/2 Jam$16.50
choice of side salad
- 1/2 Cava$15.00
choice of side salad
- 1/2 Alfredo$14.00
choice of side salad
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Classic Burger*$13.00
choice of american,cheddar,colby jack,pepper jack, or swiss +2.00
- The Cornerstone Burger*$15.00
bacon,fried mushrooms,fried onions, swiss cheese
- Cowboy Burger*$15.00
bacon,bbq sauce,onion ring,pepper jack cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger*$14.00
bacon,colby jack cheese
- Patty Melt*$13.00
1/2 lb burger,swiss cheese,onions, on rye bread
- One Traditional Gyro$12.00
lamb and beef gyro meat,feta cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,tzatziki sauce,on a grilled pita
- Two Traditional Gyro$14.00
lamb and beef gyro meat,feta cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,tzatziki sauce,on a grilled pita
- Philly Cheese$15.00
slow roasted beef sliced,cheddar and swiss cheese,onion,peppers,mushrooms
- French Dip$14.00
slow roasted beef,swiss cheese, au jus served on a hoagie bun
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$15.00
bacon,swiss cheese,ranch dressing,kaiser roll
- 1/2 Caraway Rueben$13.00
corned beef, swiss cheese,sour cream caraway sauerkraut sauce,caraway rye bread
- Full Caraway Rueben$16.00
corned beef, swiss cheese,sour cream caraway sauerkraut sauce,caraway rye bread
- B.L.T.$12.00
bacon,lettuce,tomatoes,mayo
- Soup & Sandwich Combo$13.00
swiss cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,onions,mayo
- Ranch Chicken Wrap$12.00
grilled chicken breast,cheddar,lettuce,tomatoes,ranch dressing,garlic herb tortilla
- Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken breast,swiss cheese,lettuce,tomatoes,pineapple ring,stir fry sauce
- Almond Chicken Salad Wrap$13.00
chicken,celery,onions,red grapes,toasted almonds,lettuce,garlic and herb tortilla
- Caesar Wrap$12.00
romaine lettuce,parmesan cheese,caesar dressing (add chicken +2.00)
- Grilled Chicken Salad Sandwhich$13.00
grilled 12-grain peasant bread,house made chicken salad,tomatoes,lettuce,colby jack cheese
- 1/2 Open Faced Hot Beef$10.00
slow roasted beef,garlic mashed potatoes and gravy
- Full Open Faced Hot Beef$13.00
slow roasted beef, double garlic mashed potatoes and gravy (sub veggies)
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
White bread grilled with colby jack and american cheese
Sides
- Loaf of Bread$6.00
White, wheat, rye
- Bread & Butter$1.09
White, wheat, rye or sour dough
- 1 Meatball$3.00
- Chips & Salsa$2.05
- Garlic Toast$1.99
- SD Raspberry Vinaigrette$0.89
- Scoop Ice Cream$2.00
- SD 1,000 Island$0.89
- SD Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.89
- SD BBQ$0.89
- SD Beef Gravy$3.50
- SD Blue Cheese$0.89
- SD Blue Cheese crumble$0.89
- SD Caesar dressing$0.89
- SD Chipotle Mayo$0.89
- SD Sweet Mayo$0.89
- SD French dressing$0.89
- SD Fries$4.00
- SD Honey Mustard$0.89
- SD Lemon Aioli$0.89
- SD Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- SD Mayo$0.89
- SD Mashed Potato & Gravy$3.50
- SD Oil & Vin$0.89
- SD Poppyseed$0.89
- SD Ranch$0.89
- SD White Rice$2.50
- SD Rosemarry Fries$6.00
- SD Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- SD Salsa$0.89
- SD Gyro Meat$1.09
- SD Sour Cream$0.89
- SD Tzatziki$0.89
- SD Veggies$5.00
- Slice Cheese$0.95
- Sub Fruit$2.00
- SD Tortilla Chips$1.49
Kids
Kids Menu
- Chicken Strips$5.99
Served fries or chips, choice of dipping sauce
- Cheese Burger$5.99
American cheese, pickle, served with fries of chips
- Deli Sandwhich$5.99
Choice of bread, turkey,ham or corned beef, mayo,swiss cheese,lettuce, served with fries or chips
- Spaghetti & Meatball$5.99
Served with red pasta sauce,meatball,parmesan cheese and garlic toast
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
Served with garlic toast
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
Served with fries or chips
- Open Faced Hot Beef$5.99
Served with slow roasted beef on a slice of wheat bread with mashed potaotes and gravy
- Egg Scrambler$5.99
Served with 2 eggs, breakfast potatoes, toast and a choice of bacon,sausage links,or ham
- Kids French Toast$5.99
One slice french toast served with option of bacon, sausage links or ham
- Kids Pancake$5.99
One pancake served with option of bacon, sausage links or ham
Desserts
Dessert
- Special K Bar$2.99
- SL-Carrot Cake$7.00
- SL-Choc Hazelnut Cake$7.00
- SL-Better Than Sex Cake$7.00
- SL-French Silk$7.00
- SL-Sinfully Rich$7.00
- SL-Mint Heaven$7.00
- SL-Key Lime$7.00
- SL-Peanut Butter Cream$7.00
- SL-Milk & Cookies$7.00
- SL-Banana Cream$7.00
- SL-Coconut Cream$7.00
- SL-Toasted Coco Caramel Pecan$7.00
- SL-Pumpkin$6.25
- SL-Caramel Apple$7.00
- SL-2 Crust Apple$6.50
- SL-Strawberry Rhubarb$6.50
- SL-Triple Berry$6.50
- SL-Blueberry Crunch$6.50
- SL-Fresh Peach$6.50
- SL-Peach Custard$6.50
- SL-Pecan$6.25
- SL-Tart Cherry$6.50
- SL-Cheesecake$7.00
- SL-Double Choc Cake$7.00
- SL-Strawberry Cake$7.00
- SL-Dark Choc Cake$7.00
- SL-Raspberry Cake$7.00
- SL-Mint Choc Cake$7.00
- SL-PB Cake$7.00
- SL-Lemon Cake$7.00
- SL-Lemon Meringue$7.00
- SL-Blueberry Peach$6.50
- SL-Lemon Sour Cream Raisin$7.00
- SL-Pumpkin Pecan$6.25
- SL-Bread Pudding$6.25
- SL-Sour Cream Raisin$7.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.99
- Raspberry Bars$2.99
- Other cookies$2.99
- Other bars$2.99
- WL-Carrot Cake$50.00
- WL-Choc Hazelnut Cake$50.00
- WL-Strawberry Cake$50.00
- WL-Double Choc Cake$50.00
- WL-Dark Choc Cake$50.00
- WL-Raspberry Cake$50.00
- WL-Mint Choc Cake$50.00
- WL-PB Cake$50.00
- WL-Lemon Cake$50.00
- WL-French Silk$35.00
- WL-Sinfully Rich$35.00
- WL-Caramel Apple$35.00
- WL-Banana Cream$35.00
- WL-Coconut Cream$35.00
- WL-Toasted Coco Caramel Pecan$35.00
- WL-Lemon Meringue$35.00
- WL-Peanut Butter Cream$35.00
- WL-Mint Heaven$35.00
- WL-Key Lime$35.00
- WL-Lemon Sour Cream Raisin$35.00
- WL-Milk & Cookies$35.00
- WL-Pecan$30.00
- WL-Pumpkin Pecan$30.00
- WL-Pumpkin$30.00
- WL-Fresh Peach$30.00
- WL-Peach Custard$30.00
- WL-Blueberry Peach$30.00
- WL-Blueberry Crunch$30.00
- WL-Strawberry Rhubarb$30.00
- WL-Tart Cherry$30.00
- WL-Triple Berry$30.00
- WL-2 Crust Apple$30.00
- WL-Cheesecake$50.00
- WL- Sour Cream Raisin$35.00
- WL- Better Than Sex Cake$50.00
Wine Menu
Red Wine
- GL Luccio Luscious Sweet Red$8.00
- GL Hess Select Cabernet$13.00
- GL Brickmason$10.00
- GL Alias$7.00
- GL Golden$9.00
- GL Blackcabra$9.00
- GL Cannonball Cabernet$5.00
- BTL Luccio Luscious Sweet Red$24.00
- BTL Hess Select Cabernet$39.00
- BTL Brickmason$30.00
- BTL Alias$21.00
- BTL Golden$27.00
- BTL Blackcabra$27.00
- BTL Cannonball Cabernet$15.00
White Wine
Champagne
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
All made from scratch meals, full bar, full catering, homemade desserts. Breakfast served all day!
154 West Broadway Street, Monticello, MN 55362