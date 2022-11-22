Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ember Coffee Co. Big Lake

No reviews yet

450 Jefferson Blvd.

Suite 1

Big Lake, MN 55309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Humboldt
Salted Maple Latte
Breakfast Burrito

Coffee

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$5.35+

Our signature espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavor combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Our own recipe made from scratch. Enjoy it topped with whipped cream.

Salted Maple Latte

Salted Maple Latte

$5.35+

The taste of Minnesota. Our signature espresso and steamed milk sweetened with pure maple syrup and topped off with whipped and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Spiced Miel

Spiced Miel

$5.15+

Our Fall rendition of a Spanish classic. Our signature espresso and steamed milk sweetened with honey and enhanced by warming spices. This coffee with honey is so delicious and a perfect drink to start your day.

The Humboldt

The Humboldt

$5.35+

A signature drink: The Humboldt. Caramel and coffee are one of those classic flavor combinations that’s almost impossible to beat.

The Old Schoolhouse

The Old Schoolhouse

$5.35+

This creamy and fragrant cardamom latte is warm and inviting, with spices that stimulate the senses, bringing a sweet, floral and peppery flavor to your homemade latte that you won’t soon forget.

The You Betcha'

The You Betcha'

$5.35+

A classic vanilla latte, created with house-made vanilla syrup using high-quality Madagascar vanilla beans. You've never had a better vanilla latte than this!

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.35+

Our rich, full-bodied espresso combined with bittersweet mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.

Americano

Americano

$3.35+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth and nuance. Pro Tip: For an additional boost, ask your barista to try this with an extra shot.

Cafe con Leche

Cafe con Leche

$3.45

A Spanish classic, strong coffee with scalded milk

Cafe Miel

Cafe Miel

$5.05+

Our dark, rich espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. A perfect milk-forward warm-up.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.45+

Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. An alchemy of barista artistry and craft.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.05+

Handcrafted in small batches daily, slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat. Made from beans grown to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.45

An espresso drink of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It’s Spanish in origin: “cortado” means “cut” in Spanish, indicating that the espresso is cut with the milk. In contrast to other coffee drinks, a Cortado is always the same volume: one doubleshot of espresso and 2 ounces milk.

Drip Brew

Drip Brew

$2.45+

Traditional preparation, hot water poured over freshly-ground coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.35+

Our smooth signature Espresso Roast with rich flavor and caramelly sweetness is at the very heart of everything we do.

Not Coffee

Golden Latte

Golden Latte

$5.25+

Our favorite vehicle for turmeric is this Ayurvedic-inspired golden latte, also known as golden milk or turmeric milk. Made with turmeric, our signature scratch-made vanilla syrup and steamed milk.

Orchard Cider

Orchard Cider

$4.35+

Apple cider spiced with cinnamon and complemented by notes of vanilla. A perfect taste of Autumn and naturally caffeine-free.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.35+

Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk and topped with foam for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. An iconic chai cup.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.35+

Smooth and creamy matcha sweetened just right and served with steamed milk. This favorite will transport your senses to pure green delight.

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.35+

Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with sweetened whipped cream and a chocolate-flavored drizzle. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits..

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.80+

A blend of high-quality tea from Steven Smith Teamaker combined with frothy milk in a non-coffee version of the classic latte.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75+

Our premium black tea, steamed milk, and scratch-made vanilla syrup. Our Lord Bergamot loose-leaf tea is an elevated and flavor superior tea to the traditional Earl Grey.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.75

The nostalgic staple we've all come to love. Prepackaged apple juice for the road, or just the juice-loving palette.

Arnie Palmer

Arnie Palmer

$3.55+

Premium black tea is shaken with ice. It's the ideal iced tea—a rich and flavorful tea journey awaits you.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.95+

Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with sweetened whipped cream and a chocolate-flavored drizzle. A timeless classic made to sweeten your spirits..

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.55+

Uncommonly delicious black teas, green teas, and herbal infusions; imported directly from friends and blended and packed in Portland, OR.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.55+

Premium tea is shaken with ice. It's the ideal iced tea—a rich and flavorful tea journey awaits you.

Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.95+

A refreshing and naturally-fizzy tea-based drink produced by Ya Sure Kombucha in Brainerd, MN

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.55+

Awaken your taste buds with the zing of refreshing lemonade—this tangy, fresh sip puts a little zip in your step.

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$0.95

Want to treat your furry friends? The Pup Cup is an Ember Coffee secret menu items just for dogs!

Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.95+

A refreshing and fizzy root beer produced locally by Ya Sure Kombucha in Brainerd, MN

Steamer

Steamer

$3.75+

A comforting classic. Warm, frothy milks combined with a flavor shot of your choosing.

Savory

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Fluffy scrambled eggs, chunks of bacon, and spiced potatoes—a savory combination. Add to that sautéed onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, and a garlic cream cheese schmear, all rolled in a crisp flour tortilla.

Breakfast Burrito (GF)

Breakfast Burrito (GF)

$8.25Out of stock

Fluffy scrambled eggs, chunks of bacon, and spiced potatoes—a savory combination. Add to that sautéed onions, bell peppers, melted cheese, and a garlic cream cheese schmear, all rolled in a crisp grain-free, casava flour tortilla.

The Monsieur Porky

The Monsieur Porky

$6.75

Premium ham and cheddar cheese, heated inside a delicious, locally-made butter croissant.

The Monsieur Porky (GF)

The Monsieur Porky (GF)

$7.25

Premium ham and cheddar cheese, heated inside a delicious, scratch-made gluten-friendly roll.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.45Out of stock

Scratch-made bread dough rolled with mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, and an olive-oil based tomato sauce that tastes like "the old country."

Sweet

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.55

Flaky layers of pastry with almond cream, dusted with powdered sugar.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Locally-baked blueberry muffin, proudly baked by Backwards Bread in St. Cloud, MN.

Brownie

Brownie

$3.95

Moist yet and chewy with rich chocolatey flavors. We like to call them, "Death by Chocolate."

Brownie (GF)

Brownie (GF)

$3.95Out of stock

Thick and chewy with rich chocolatey flavors. Gluten-friendly recipe but so delightful no one can tell.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

The perfect balance of chewy and crunchy. Our best chocolate chip recipe yet, made with real ingredients in Ember's own kitchen.

Monster Cookie (GF)

Monster Cookie (GF)

$2.95

The classic gluten-friendly recipe with peanut butter, chocolate chips, and M&M's. Our own recipe, made with real ingredients in Ember's own kitchen.

Snackable

Chips n' Crackers

Chips n' Crackers

$1.75

Your selection of several rotating chips and cracker options. Perfect for kiddos or those on-the-go looking for that "crunch" factor.

Meat n' Cheese (GF)

Meat n' Cheese (GF)

$1.85

Beef stick and mozzarella cheese, pre-packaged for freshness and snacking on-the-go.

Apples n' Almond Butter (GF)

Apples n' Almond Butter (GF)

$2.75

Fresh red apple, sliced and served with a serving of creamy almond butter.

Rawr Bar (GF)

Rawr Bar (GF)

$4.45

Select from multiple flavors of the cleanest and tastiest energy bar available in Minnesota. Each bar starts with the same eight ingredients: pea protein, nut or seed butter, raw coconut nectar, ground flax seed, cold-pressed coconut oil, 72% dark chocolate, blackstrap molasses, and Himalayan pink sea salt.

Cups & Mugs

11 oz. Signature "Ember" Mug

$9.95

12 oz. Two-Tone "Not a Quitter"

$9.95

15 oz. Ceramic "Perkatory" Mug

$9.95

10 oz. Bistro Mug, Blue with Mango Rim

$23.95

12 oz. Potbelly Mug, Chestnut with Green Rim

$23.95

14 oz. Slimline Mug, Black with Mango Rim

$25.95

16 oz. Americana Mug, Peacock with Rust Rim

$25.95

16 oz. White Travel Tumbler

$14.95

16 oz. Matte Black RTIC® Travel Mug

$21.95

16 oz. Stainless Steel Klean Kanteen® Thermos

$34.95

Misc.

1.5" Ember Sticker

$0.75

3.0" Ember Sticker

$1.50

Gift Basket

$27.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ember Coffee Company is a locally-owned coffee shop serving hand-crafted espresso drinks, brewed coffee, local pastries and decadent hand-scooped ice cream. Started by the Berry family, their vision is to create a “living room” for Big Lake—a place to connect with friends, have a casual business meeting, and call your home away from home. Ember’s mission is to turn strangers into friends, serve the best coffee everywhere, and be a place that cultivates creativity and good works. We are more than a coffee shop—we are a community on a mission, passionate about bringing beauty to every corner of our city.

Website

Location

450 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1, Big Lake, MN 55309

Directions

