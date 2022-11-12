Coronato
101 Two Hills Drive
Unit #140
Carrboro, NC 27510
Popular Items
Please Read
Pan Pizza Package
Family Night Dinner Package
Salads and Snacks
Coronato Chopped Salad
local greens tomatoes, and cucumber with Roman artichokes, Castelvetrano olives, braised chick peas, Pecorino Romano, Sicilian oregano and a creamy red wine vinaigrette
Chicory Caesar Salad
*Vegan* Vera Luce mixed chicories, Tuscan chickpeas and toasted sunflower seeds, lemon and creamy vegan Ceasar dressing. Delicious salad! Not just for vegans!
Potato Chips
Fresh fried, thick cut potato chips dusted with za'atar. Served with sundried tomato & tahini pesto. (Vegan)
Mozzarella Fritti
A big piece of fresh mozzarella breaded and fried
Suppli Romana
3 crispy rice crochetes with tomato risotto and stuffed with fresh mozzarella
Potato Crochette
2 big crispy roasted potato crochette, with black pepper and Pecorino Romano. Stuffed with a hunk of mozzarella. breaded and fried crispy. Perfect pizza snack.
Marinated Olives
Buttery Castelvetrano olives from Sicily Marinated in a pickled Calabrian chill condimento. Oh so good.
Pickled Vegetable
Crunchy pickled seasonal vegetables with Sicilian olives, capers, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil
Eggplant Meatballs
Tomato braised EGGPLANT meatballs, with pecornio Romano and fresh basil. These are vegetarian.! no-meat-balls. They are delicious!
Pizza Bianca
Similar in appearance to focaccia, “pizza al Bianca” is an EV olive oil laden, thin and crisp Italian bread with good chew. We bake ours fresh every day, finished with rosemary and sea salt. Think of this like a nice piece of fresh bread to go with your salad, burrata, or meatballs.
Garlic Knots
Fried dough knots tossed in a rich garlic butter, fresh parsley, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Side Marinara
Side of our marinara to go with pizzas, knots, or fritti!
Herby Ranch
Side of our house-made, herbaceous ranch dressing to go with pizzas, knots, or fritti!
Sandwiches
Caprese Panino
Fresh and creamy burrata cheese, fresh Red Hawk Farm tomatoes, and baby arugula with EV olive oil, basil pesto and Parmigiano-Reggiano on a house baked Schiacciata (Ski-ah-chee-atta) bread.
Meatball Panino
Tomato braised eggplant meatballs stuffed inside our toasted house made Schiacciata bread with mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano and fresh basil
Pizza
Marinara
Raw crushed tomato sauce, garlic, sea salt, and Sicilian oregano (no cheese)
Teddy's Fave
*Vegan!* Teddy's Favorite pizza! Raw Crushed Dinapoli Tomatoes, shaved garlic and red onions with hour made Almond ricotta and finished with Coronato pizza dust, EV olive oil, taggiasca olives and baby arugula
Classica
Raw crushed tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano (Our version of the Margheritta pizza)
Sbagliata
"Sbagliato" means mixed up! It is our mixed up "classica" with raw crushed tomato sauce, fresh basil, smoked mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Caprina
Raw crushed tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, local fresh goat cheese, shaved red onion, taggiasca olives and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Potato
A Coronato classic. Slow roasted potato and garlic base with preserved lemon, fontina, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiana, and rosemary
Funghi
Roasted onions and mushrooms with fresh mozzarella and taleggio cheese, torn parsley, lemon and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Americano
Americano - raw crushed tomato sauce, melty mozzarella, really good pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Sausage
Raw crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, local basil sweet Italian sausage, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Roma
Raw crushed tomato sauce, shaved garlic, provolone and mozzarella. Finished with Sicilian oregano, marinated artichokes, taggiasca olives and pickled hot peppers
Kids Pizza
Simple Tomato sauce and mozzarella pizza...for the kids
Marinara Special
*Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week Special! Raw crushed Dinapoli tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, basil-pistachio pesto and house made almond milk ricotta
Roman Pan Pizza
Marinara Pan
Raw Crushed Tomato sauce, shaved garlic, Coronato "pizza dust" and Pecorino Romano Cheese If you choose to make it Vegan we will remove the Pecorino Romano and add our house made Almond Ricotta which is amazing!
Three Cheese Pan
with raw crushed tomato sauce, Sicilian oregano, mozzarella, provolone and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Classica Pan
with raw crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Pepperoni Pan
Raw crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, aged provolone and really good pepperoni finished with EV olive oil and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Roasted Mushroom Pan
Creamy roasted onions and garlic with roasted mushrooms, herb oil, fontina, fresh mozzarella and shaved red onions. Finished with lemon and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Sausage Pan Pizza
with raw crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sweet Italian Sausage, basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano
Dessert
Coronato Tiramisu
Our version of Tiramisu! Mascarpone Zabayone layered with a dark chocolate and espresso crumble and devil's food cake.
Cannoli (3)
3 Sicilian cannoli shells stuffed with sweet mascarpone and sheep's milk ricotta cream with chocolate chips and pistachios
Chocolate Budino - VEGAN!
VEGAN DESSERT Dark chocolate budino (Italian style pudding) with Chocolate cake and Videri dark chocolate chunks. This is for... 1.) Chocolate lovers 2.) Vegans 3.) Everyone
Lemon-Ricotta Bombaloni (5)
These pillowy soft dough sweet balls are reminiscent of the American doughnut holes. Fried to order and dusted in fine sugar and served warm with peach jam!
Retail Wine & Beer
Forst Italian Pilsner
4.9% vol. Birra Dolomiti is crafted using pure alpine spring water from the Dolomite Alps in northeastern Italy. Only foraged wild hops, indigenous to the area, are used in production. And locally farmed barley, from a native clone, is used to give this pilsner-style beer its distinctive flavor.
Botanist & Barrel Cider (8 oz can)
FARMHOUSE 'Seriously Dry' B&B Farmhouse cider is unfiltered & unpasteurized to show the true terroir of the southern apples. Wild fermentation shows off bright tropical fruit like pineapple and citrus notes. The finish is bone dry and can conditioned for light effervescence. 6.9% ABV.
Prosecco Superiore, Terre di Rai
100% Glera bubbly and effervescent. Wildflower, white stone fruit and a whiff of honey shape the nose. The honeyed note follows over to the foaming palate along with green apple and a hint of almond.
Pinot Grigio, Castelnuovo del Garda
100% Pinot Grigio from northern Italy, Veneto. Fermented in stainless-steel vats for 4 months. Straw color. Intense on the nose with floral scents. Well balanced and crisp on the palate.
Sauvignon Blanc, Lavis
Trebbiano, Dama
100% Trebbiano from Abruzzo! Straw pale yellow color with greenish nuances. Floral scents and good persistence. Dry and elegant on the palate.
Chardonnay, Peri
100% Chardonnay from Brescia (north Italy close to lake Garda) Aged 3 months in oak. Straw yellow color with light golden reflections. Floreal, intense and persistent perfume of fresh harvested fruit, pineapple and apricots. Palate gives fresh, savory, medium structure and persistence with a pleasant mineral aftertaste.
Rose', Marramiero (cerasuollo d'Abruzzo)
100% Montepulciano from central Italy in Abruzzo, Rosciano. Soft cherry red bright and sparkling color. Fruity fragrance of raspberry, pomegranate and flowery of geranium, gillyflower with good persistence. Round, dry and pleasant on the palate.
Chianti, Corsettini
100% Sangiovese from Chianti, Tuscany! Ruby red with a bouquet of ripe fruit, cinnamon, cloves and wisteria. Dry and assertive on the palate, it is well-balanced in texture with fine-grain tannins and a pleasant fruity note.
Montepulciano, Dama
100% Montepuliciano from Abruzzo! Ruby red color with dark red nuances. Liquorice scents and good persistence. Rich and harmonious on the palate.
Sparkling Barbera, Braida "La monella"
100% Barbera from Piemonte! A gaudy purplish ruby red color, with a lively, and sparkling froth. Fragrant, unbridled and vinous bouquet, with numerous scents of red fruit. Extraordinarily lively taste, very fresh, “cheerful and unrestrained”, good body and a smooth texture.
Nebbiolo, Chiosso
100% Nebbiolo from northern Piedmonte! Deep ruby red with garnet red shades. Nose: Fine, airy, with hints of violet, tobacco and coffee. Palate: Fresh, harmonious, persistent, with a pleasantly bitter aftertaste
Pizza Pantry
Calabrian Hot Pepper Oil
House made hot pepper oil using imported Calabrian chilies and Umbrian EV olive oil that yield a smoky and spicy condimento. (4 ounce bottle)
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
500 ml bottle of Coronato's house extra virgin olive oil from Umbria Italy. It is produced in an area called Colli Martani and is made in only small quantities. The favorable climate of central Italy, the unique soil, the olive varieties and the advanced cold extraction method performed by artisanal olive oil makers are the essential elements for this product. It includes a blend of Moraiolo, Frantoio and Leccino olive varieties.
Coronato Pizza Dust
A balanced blend of Sicilian flowering oregano, dried and crushed Calabrian hot peppers, thick flaked English sea salt and toasted Spicewalla black peppercorn. Bite the dust!
"The Joy of Pizza" Cookbook
Dan Richer of Razza Pizza in ew Jersey wrote a beautiful book with Katie Parla - all about pizza. These are two wonderful humans who really know their Pizza and Italian food. I highly recommend this book! The book's release date in Novememeber 9 and we are offering a discounted retail price!
Fun NA Things
Stappi Red Bitter Italian Soda (100 ml)
Classic Roman Bitter Soda that has a refreshing fizz and slightly bitter embrace that is reminiscent of Campari. Served with orange. *alcohol-free!
Ghia Spritz (can)
CLEAR EYED and HIGH MINDED GHIA is a NON-ALCOHOLIC APÉRITIF INSPIRED by the MEDITERRANEAN. This is their signature bitter aperitivo, but spritzed. This one is a simple Ghia-Soda-Sprig-of Rosemary-Twist-of-Yuzu drink. Fun and tasty!
Athletic Brewing Co. "Upside Dawn" Golden Ale (12 oz)
Non-alcoholic brew. Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops.
Athletic Brewing Co. "Free Wave" Hazy IPA (12 oz)
Non-alcoholic brew. This mouth watering west coast style IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.
Athletic Brewing Co. "Upside Dawn" Golden Ale (6 pk)
Non-alcoholic brew. Classic craft Golden Ale Style. Refreshing, clean, balanced, light-bodied. Aromas subtle with floral and earthy notes. Brewed with premium Vienna Malt along with combo of English and traditional American hops.
Athletic Brewing Co. "Free Wave" Hazy IPA (6 pk)
Non-alcoholic brew. This mouth watering west coast style IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.
Ginger Beer
Spring and Mineral Waters
Mountain Valley Spring Water Still (.33 Liter)
Mountain Valley Spring Water Still ( 1 Liter)
Mountain Valley Spring Water Sparkling (.33 Liter)
Mountain Valley Spring Water Sparkling (1 Liter)
San Pellegrino Blood Orange Sparklin
San Pellegrino Orange-Pomegranate Sparkling
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
