Cotija’s Taqueria 238 S main st.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
238 S main st., Red Bluff, CA 96080
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LAKE CALIFORNIA CAFE & PIZZRIA
No Reviews
19632 Lake California Dr Cottonwood, CA 96022
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Red Bluff
More near Red Bluff