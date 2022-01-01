Restaurant header imageView gallery

Country House Claredon Hills

241 55th

Clarendon Hills, IL 60514

Popular Items

Country Burger
Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Starters

The perfect size to whet your appetite, small enough not to spoil your dinner.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Artichoke hearts, baby spinach, chopped red onion, feta and cream cheese. Served with warm pita chips.

Savannah Shrimp

$11.99

Southern style sautéed shrimp in a rich, spicy, butter sauce with sliced French baguette.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Pulled chicken breast, cream cheese, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce. Served with warm pita chips.

Chicken Tenders Your Way

$9.99

Breaded white meat chicken, flash-fried and served with your choice of Country house dipping sauce.

Spicy Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Duck Tenders

$9.99

May be the perfect appetizer. Crispy and just perfect flavor to get you started. flash-fried, and served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.

Shareable (2) Duck Tenders

$16.99

May be the perfect appetizer. Crispy and just perfect flavor to get you started. flash-fried, and served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.

Duck Tenders (3) Jamboree

$26.99

May be the perfect appetizer. Crispy and just perfect flavor to get you started. flash-fried, and served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.99

Battered and flash-fried, served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.

Mini Taco Appetizer

$8.99

Corn Dog Appetizer

$5.99Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Baby Spinach Salad

$9.99

Fresh baby spinach tossed with crispy bacon, sliced fresh mushrooms, chopped boiled egg and doused in a warm, bacon dressing.

Baked French Onion Soup - Bowl

$5.99

Rich, Simmering with sliced baguette and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Baked French Onion Soup - Cup

$5.49

Rich, Simmering with sliced baguette and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad - Small

$3.99

Cashew Sal W/O Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chicken Cashew Salad

$13.99

Hearty romaine hearts with grilled chicken, cashews, apple, swiss cheese and poppy seed dressing.

Chicken Rice - Bowl

$4.99

Chicken rice - Cup

$4.49

Country House Chili - Bowl

$5.99

Country House Chili - Cup

$5.49

Our original recipe for more than 40 years.

Cream of Broccoli - Bowl

$4.99

Cream of Broccoli - Cup

$4.49

Crispy Cashew Salad

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crispy chicken tenders on a bed of greens with hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, shredded cheese and choice of dressing.

Crispy Spinach Salad

$13.99

French Onion - Bowl

$4.99

French Onion - Cup

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

ROMAINE DINNER SALAD

$3.49

Salmon Caesar Salad

$14.99

Salmon Cashew Salad

$15.49

Salmon Spinach Salad

$14.99

Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Fresh baby Spinach tossed with crispy bacon, Fresh sliced mushrooms, chopped boiled egg and Sliced grilled Chicken Breast. With a warm bacon dressing

Tossed Salad

$2.99

Two-Fisted Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with choice of one side.

B.L.T.

$8.99

Bartender Steak Sandwich

$17.99

A local favorite off our secrete menu. Butterfly cut tenderloin char-grilled to order and topped with Monterey jack cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms. served on garlic bread.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Slow roasted pork shoulder, pulled and mixed with housemade BBQ sauce on a sesame seed bun. served with a pickle spear

Broiled Salmon Sandwich

$13.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon with sundried tomato mayo on fresh ciabatta bun.

Char-Broiled Chicken Breast

$11.49

Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger.

Char-Broiled Chicken With Cheese

$12.49

Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger. With your choice of cheese.

French Dip

$9.99

Roasted and sliced beef on fresh French bread served with a side of savory au jus.

French Dip with Cheese

$10.99

Roasted and sliced beef on fresh French bread, choice of melted cheese served with a side of savory au jus.

Grilled Cheese - Adult

$5.50

Muffaletta

$11.99

A NOLA classic. Baked ham, hard salami, Monterey jack and swiss cheese plus a garlicky olive spread served hot on French bread.

Pastrami Reuben

$12.49

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.49

Thinly sliced, hot grilled pastrami on a bakery-fresh pretzel bun served with a side of Dijon infused mayo.

Pastrami with Cheese

$12.49

Thinly sliced, hot grilled pastrami, your choice of cheese, served on a bakery-fresh pretzel bun served with a side of Dijon infused mayo.

Pot Roast and Smoked Gouda Sandwich

$12.99

We call it our comfort roast with smoked Gouda cheese grilled on sourdough bread. Served with a side of cold horseradish sauce.

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Kosher-style corned beef with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on choice of light or dark rye and served with 1000 island dressing.

Salami Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey Club Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Turkey Stack

$10.99

Sliced turkey with bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a pretzel bun with a side of cranberry relish.

Sliders

For a lighter appetite, or they work as appetizers, too!

Mini Burger Sliders

$11.99

Country House triplets topped with American cheese, pickle slices and our own special sauce and served with steakhouse fries. Sorry, no cheese substitutions.

Tenderloin Sliders

$14.99

Two grilled tenderloin filets with red onion and cold horseradish sauce on sesame toasted bun. Served with steakhouse fries.

BBQ Pork Sliders

$10.99

Slow roasted, hand pulled and served with our tangy BBQ sauce on a bakery-style slider bun, served with onion strings, pickle slices and a side of steakhouse fries.

Wraps

All wraps served in a soft tomato tortilla with a side of ranch salsa and your choice of side.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast with onion, sweet peppers, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Vegetarian Wrap

$9.49

Onion, sweet peppers, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Southwest Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

The Chop House

Select beef and pork cuts cooked to order. Served with your choice of side.

Country House Steak Sandwich

$16.99

A perfectly prepared 5-ounce filet, charbroiled and served open faced on toast points with sautéed mushrooms.

Kentucky Ribeye

$21.99

prime 10-ounce ribeye, marinated, cooked to order and topped with drunken mushrooms and bleu cheese crumbles.

Country House Ribeye

$20.99

prime, 10-ounce ribeye, seasoned, cooked to order, rested and topped with flash fried onion straws.

Carne Asada

$18.99

Tender marinated skirt steak, charbroiled and served with grilled jalapenos and choice of a side dish.

Pork Chops

$16.99

Twin, perfectly seasoned chops, grilled and served with a side of applesauce. Tender and juicy.

German Wurst Platter

$13.99

Grilled veal bratwurst, knockwurst, and Thüringen with German potato salad and sauerkraut.

Double Country House Steak Sandwich

$25.99

2 of our 5 ounce filets cooked to order, topped with sautéed mushrooms and your choice of a side

Bartender Steak Sandwich

$17.99

A local favorite off our secrete menu. Butterfly cut tenderloin char-grilled to order and topped with Monterey jack cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms. served on garlic bread.

Seafood

Pretzel Crusted Walleye

$15.99

One of our house favorites, lake walleye breaded with crusted pretzels, flash-fried crispy- tender and served with choice of side and house Louisiana tarter sauce.

Golden Shrimp

$13.99

A half dozen Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded and flash-fried. served with your choice of side and zesty cocktail sauce.

Golden Shrimp Snack Size

$10.99

Four piece Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded and flash-fried. served with your choice of side and zesty cocktail sauce.

New England Fish Fry

$13.99

North Atlantic haddock in a New England-style batter, flash-fried and served with choice of side and tarter sauce.

Broiled Walleye

$15.99

Blackened Walleye

$15.99

Country Boy Catch

$13.99

Broiled Salmon Sandwich

$13.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon with sundried tomato mayo on fresh ciabatta bun.

Pasta

Chicken Veggie Linguine

$12.99

Tossed with tender chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, tomato garlic, basil, parmesan cheese and olive oil. Served with garlic bread.

Shrimp Veggie Linguine

$14.99

Vegetable Linguine

$9.99

Seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, tomato garlic, basil, parmesan cheese and olive oil. Served with garlic bread.

Savannah Chicken Linguini

$12.99

Savannah Shrimp Linguine

$14.99

Sautéed shrimp tossed with fresh spinach, tomato and rich, spicy better sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Burgers

Chicagoland's favorite burger for over 45 years. served with lettuce, tomato, a pickle spear and your choice of side.

Cheeseburger

$13.99

A classic made with a half-pond of fresh certified Angus beef. Your choice of cheese.

Country Burger

$12.99

A classic made with a half-pond of fresh certified Angus beef.

Top Drawer Burger

$14.99

Best burger you've ever tasted! This burger is a special blend of ground brisket, short rib and whole chuck.

Top Drawer With Cheese

$15.99

Best burger you've ever tasted! This burger is a special blend of ground brisket, short rib and whole chuck. topped with you're choice of cheese.

Elk Burger

$15.99

You'll be impressed and hooked! Our Elk burger is very tender and similar to beef with a little more flavor.

Elk Burger With Cheese

$16.99

You'll be impressed and hooked! Our Elk burger is very tender and similar to beef with a little more flavor. With your choice of cheese.

Veggie Burger

$10.49

Made with ground carrots, broccoli, peas, string beans and beans for a delicious flavor.

Veggie Burger With Cheese

$11.49

Made with ground carrots, broccoli, peas, string beans and beans for a delicious flavor. With your choice of cheese.

Bison Burger

$15.99

Has a flavor that's savory-sweet and deliciously juicy.

Bison Burger With Cheese

$16.99

Has a flavor that's savory-sweet and deliciously juicy. With your choice of cheese.

Char-Broiled Chicken Breast

$11.49

Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger.

Char-Broiled Chicken With Cheese

$12.49

Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger. With your choice of cheese.

Turkey Burger

$10.49

A lean, third -pound ground turkey.

Turkey Burger With Cheese

$11.49

A lean, third -pound ground turkey. With your choice of cheese.

Special Burgers

Bacon and Blue Cheese - Country Burger

$15.24

Bacon and Blue Cheese - Bison

$17.98

Bacon and Blue Cheese - Chicken Breast

$13.49

Bacon and Blue Cheese - Elk

$17.98

Bacon and Blue Cheese - Top Drawer

$17.24

Bacon and Blue Cheese - Turkey

$12.49

Bacon and Blue Cheese - Veggie

$12.48

California -Burger

$16.48

California - Bison

$19.48

California - Chicken

$14.98

California - Elk

$19.48

California - Top Drawer

$17.98

California - Turkey

$13.98

California - Veggie

$13.48

Patty Melt - Country Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt - Bison

$16.99

Patty Melt - Chicken Breast

$12.99

Patty Melt - Elk

$16.99

Patty Melt - Top Drawer

$15.99

Patty Melt - Turkey

$11.49

Patty Melt - Veggie

$11.49

Red White Blue- Burger

$14.98

Red White Blue - Bison

$17.98

Red White Blue - Chicken

$12.48

Red White Blue - Elk

$17.98

Red White Blue - Top Drawer

$16.98

Red White Blue - Turkey

$12.48

Red White Blue - Veggie

$12.48

Children's Menu

Child Country Burger

$4.75

Child Cheeseburger

$4.99

Child Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Child Spaghetti with Sauce

$4.50

Child Spaghetti W/O sauce

$4.50

Child Fish Fry

$6.99

Child Hot Dog

$4.99

Child Macaroni Cheese

$4.50

Child Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Child Mini Corn Dogs

$5.50Out of stock

Child Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Sides

ADD 3 SHRIMP TO STEAKS

$7.00

ADD ONE FRIED EGG

$1.00

ADULT CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL

$10.99

ADULT HOT DOG MEAL

$10.99

ADULT SPICY TENDERS

$11.99

APPLESAUCE

$0.75

Avocado

$1.50

BACON & EGG SANDWICH

$3.99

BAKED POTATO

$2.99

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.99

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$5.99

BASKET OR & FF

$4.99

BUN, GLUTEN FREE

$1.00

BUN, SESAME

$1.00

CAESAR SALAD - SMALL

$3.49

COLE SLAW - SIDE

$2.99

CORN ON COB - SIDE

$1.99

CORN, WHOLE KERNEL - SIDE

$1.75

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$8.99

EXTRA BEER BATTERED COD

$2.00

EXTRA MINI CHEESEBURGER

$3.50

EXTRA MINI HAMBURGER

$3.50

EXTRA PITA CHIPS

EXTRA VEGGIES

FISH & CHIPS - PIECE

$5.25

FRESH CORN - SIDE

$1.99

FRESH FRUIT - SIDE

$2.99

FRIES - SIDE

$2.99

GARLIC BREAD - HALF

$1.50

GARLIC BREAD - WHOLE

$2.99

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD - WHOLE

$3.98

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$8.99

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

HOT DOG - SIDE

$2.50

MASHED POTATOS

$1.75

MUSHROOMS, SAUTEED

$1.25

ONION RINGS, SIDE

$2.99

PORK CHOP LUNCH - ONE CHOP

$9.99

POTATO SALAD - SIDE

$2.99

PRETZEL BUN

$1.00

RASPBERRY BBQ SAUCE

$6.00

ROMAINE DINNER SALAD

$3.49

SALMON - SIDE

$7.54

SESAME BUN

$1.00

SHRIMP (BREADED) - EACH

$2.33

SIDE - BUFFALO BURGER

$12.50

SIDE - BURGER

$6.65

SIDE - CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

SIDE - ELK BURGER

$10.99

SIDE - TOP DRAWER BURGER

$10.99

SIDE - TURKEY BURGER

$5.75

SIDE - VEGGIE BURGER

$5.75

SIDE CHILD BURGER

$2.99

SIDE GERMAN SAUERKRAUT

$1.50

SIDE OF BROCCOLI - SAUTEED

$2.99

SIDE OF BROCCOLI - STEAMED

$2.99

SIDE OF CASHEWS - 2 OZ

$2.50

SIDE OF DARK RYE

$1.00

SIDE OF FRENCH BREAD

$1.00

SIDE OF FRIES AND ONION RINGS

$2.99

SIDE OF GERMAN POTATO SALAD

$1.99

SIDE OF LIGHT RYE

$1.00

SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES

$2.99

SIDE SOUR DOUGH BREAD

$1.00

SIDE STEAMED VEGGIES

$2.99

SMALL SPINACH SALAD

$6.35

SPLIT

$1.50

STEAK 5oz FILET - SIDE

$10.99

STEAK SKIRT - SIDE

$10.99

TILAPIA - SIDE PIECE

$5.99

TOSSED SALAD

$2.99

TOSSED SALAD W/BLUE CHEESE

$2.99

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Plain Cheesecake

$4.50

Pump Bread W/O Ice Cream

$6.99

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$8.50

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Child Soda

$1.99

Coffee

$2.99

Cold Cider

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Cider

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.99

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pellagrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Soda Water

Splash Cranberry

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Tonic

$2.99

Virgin Colada

$4.50

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$4.50

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$4.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Casual dining in a rustic atmosphere has made The Country House Restaurants west suburban favorites for more than 40 years. Any of our three locations - Clarendon Hills, Geneva and Lisle, Illinois are great spots for a quick business lunch, a relaxed dinner, or just to have a cocktail with your neighbor. We are best known for our highly touted "Country Burger" - a hearty half-pound served on dark rye. It was recently voted "Chicago's Favorite Burger" by the readers of The Chicago Tribune.

