Country House Claredon Hills
No reviews yet
241 55th
Clarendon Hills, IL 60514
Popular Items
Starters
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Artichoke hearts, baby spinach, chopped red onion, feta and cream cheese. Served with warm pita chips.
Savannah Shrimp
Southern style sautéed shrimp in a rich, spicy, butter sauce with sliced French baguette.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Pulled chicken breast, cream cheese, ranch dressing and buffalo sauce. Served with warm pita chips.
Chicken Tenders Your Way
Breaded white meat chicken, flash-fried and served with your choice of Country house dipping sauce.
Spicy Chicken Tenders
Duck Tenders
May be the perfect appetizer. Crispy and just perfect flavor to get you started. flash-fried, and served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.
Shareable (2) Duck Tenders
May be the perfect appetizer. Crispy and just perfect flavor to get you started. flash-fried, and served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.
Duck Tenders (3) Jamboree
May be the perfect appetizer. Crispy and just perfect flavor to get you started. flash-fried, and served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Battered and flash-fried, served with your choice of Country House dipping sauce.
Mini Taco Appetizer
Corn Dog Appetizer
Soups & Salads
Baby Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach tossed with crispy bacon, sliced fresh mushrooms, chopped boiled egg and doused in a warm, bacon dressing.
Baked French Onion Soup - Bowl
Rich, Simmering with sliced baguette and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Baked French Onion Soup - Cup
Rich, Simmering with sliced baguette and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad - Small
Cashew Sal W/O Chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Cashew Salad
Hearty romaine hearts with grilled chicken, cashews, apple, swiss cheese and poppy seed dressing.
Chicken Rice - Bowl
Chicken rice - Cup
Country House Chili - Bowl
Country House Chili - Cup
Our original recipe for more than 40 years.
Cream of Broccoli - Bowl
Cream of Broccoli - Cup
Crispy Cashew Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders on a bed of greens with hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, shredded cheese and choice of dressing.
Crispy Spinach Salad
French Onion - Bowl
French Onion - Cup
Grilled Chicken Salad
ROMAINE DINNER SALAD
Salmon Caesar Salad
Salmon Cashew Salad
Salmon Spinach Salad
Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken Breast
Fresh baby Spinach tossed with crispy bacon, Fresh sliced mushrooms, chopped boiled egg and Sliced grilled Chicken Breast. With a warm bacon dressing
Tossed Salad
Two-Fisted Sandwiches
B.L.T.
Bartender Steak Sandwich
A local favorite off our secrete menu. Butterfly cut tenderloin char-grilled to order and topped with Monterey jack cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms. served on garlic bread.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork shoulder, pulled and mixed with housemade BBQ sauce on a sesame seed bun. served with a pickle spear
Broiled Salmon Sandwich
Fresh Atlantic salmon with sundried tomato mayo on fresh ciabatta bun.
Char-Broiled Chicken Breast
Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger.
Char-Broiled Chicken With Cheese
Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger. With your choice of cheese.
French Dip
Roasted and sliced beef on fresh French bread served with a side of savory au jus.
French Dip with Cheese
Roasted and sliced beef on fresh French bread, choice of melted cheese served with a side of savory au jus.
Grilled Cheese - Adult
Muffaletta
A NOLA classic. Baked ham, hard salami, Monterey jack and swiss cheese plus a garlicky olive spread served hot on French bread.
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami Sandwich
Thinly sliced, hot grilled pastrami on a bakery-fresh pretzel bun served with a side of Dijon infused mayo.
Pastrami with Cheese
Thinly sliced, hot grilled pastrami, your choice of cheese, served on a bakery-fresh pretzel bun served with a side of Dijon infused mayo.
Pot Roast and Smoked Gouda Sandwich
We call it our comfort roast with smoked Gouda cheese grilled on sourdough bread. Served with a side of cold horseradish sauce.
Reuben Sandwich
Kosher-style corned beef with melted swiss cheese and sauerkraut grilled on choice of light or dark rye and served with 1000 island dressing.
Salami Sandwich
Turkey Club Sandwich
Turkey Reuben
Turkey Stack
Sliced turkey with bacon, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a pretzel bun with a side of cranberry relish.
Sliders
Mini Burger Sliders
Country House triplets topped with American cheese, pickle slices and our own special sauce and served with steakhouse fries. Sorry, no cheese substitutions.
Tenderloin Sliders
Two grilled tenderloin filets with red onion and cold horseradish sauce on sesame toasted bun. Served with steakhouse fries.
BBQ Pork Sliders
Slow roasted, hand pulled and served with our tangy BBQ sauce on a bakery-style slider bun, served with onion strings, pickle slices and a side of steakhouse fries.
Wraps
The Chop House
Country House Steak Sandwich
A perfectly prepared 5-ounce filet, charbroiled and served open faced on toast points with sautéed mushrooms.
Kentucky Ribeye
prime 10-ounce ribeye, marinated, cooked to order and topped with drunken mushrooms and bleu cheese crumbles.
Country House Ribeye
prime, 10-ounce ribeye, seasoned, cooked to order, rested and topped with flash fried onion straws.
Carne Asada
Tender marinated skirt steak, charbroiled and served with grilled jalapenos and choice of a side dish.
Pork Chops
Twin, perfectly seasoned chops, grilled and served with a side of applesauce. Tender and juicy.
German Wurst Platter
Grilled veal bratwurst, knockwurst, and Thüringen with German potato salad and sauerkraut.
Double Country House Steak Sandwich
2 of our 5 ounce filets cooked to order, topped with sautéed mushrooms and your choice of a side
Bartender Steak Sandwich
A local favorite off our secrete menu. Butterfly cut tenderloin char-grilled to order and topped with Monterey jack cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms. served on garlic bread.
Seafood
Pretzel Crusted Walleye
One of our house favorites, lake walleye breaded with crusted pretzels, flash-fried crispy- tender and served with choice of side and house Louisiana tarter sauce.
Golden Shrimp
A half dozen Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded and flash-fried. served with your choice of side and zesty cocktail sauce.
Golden Shrimp Snack Size
Four piece Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded and flash-fried. served with your choice of side and zesty cocktail sauce.
New England Fish Fry
North Atlantic haddock in a New England-style batter, flash-fried and served with choice of side and tarter sauce.
Broiled Walleye
Blackened Walleye
Country Boy Catch
Broiled Salmon Sandwich
Fresh Atlantic salmon with sundried tomato mayo on fresh ciabatta bun.
Pasta
Chicken Veggie Linguine
Tossed with tender chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, tomato garlic, basil, parmesan cheese and olive oil. Served with garlic bread.
Shrimp Veggie Linguine
Vegetable Linguine
Seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, tomato garlic, basil, parmesan cheese and olive oil. Served with garlic bread.
Savannah Chicken Linguini
Savannah Shrimp Linguine
Sautéed shrimp tossed with fresh spinach, tomato and rich, spicy better sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Burgers
Cheeseburger
A classic made with a half-pond of fresh certified Angus beef. Your choice of cheese.
Country Burger
A classic made with a half-pond of fresh certified Angus beef.
Top Drawer Burger
Best burger you've ever tasted! This burger is a special blend of ground brisket, short rib and whole chuck.
Top Drawer With Cheese
Best burger you've ever tasted! This burger is a special blend of ground brisket, short rib and whole chuck. topped with you're choice of cheese.
Elk Burger
You'll be impressed and hooked! Our Elk burger is very tender and similar to beef with a little more flavor.
Elk Burger With Cheese
You'll be impressed and hooked! Our Elk burger is very tender and similar to beef with a little more flavor. With your choice of cheese.
Veggie Burger
Made with ground carrots, broccoli, peas, string beans and beans for a delicious flavor.
Veggie Burger With Cheese
Made with ground carrots, broccoli, peas, string beans and beans for a delicious flavor. With your choice of cheese.
Bison Burger
Has a flavor that's savory-sweet and deliciously juicy.
Bison Burger With Cheese
Has a flavor that's savory-sweet and deliciously juicy. With your choice of cheese.
Char-Broiled Chicken Breast
Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger.
Char-Broiled Chicken With Cheese
Not really a burger, but you can build it like a burger. With your choice of cheese.
Turkey Burger
A lean, third -pound ground turkey.
Turkey Burger With Cheese
A lean, third -pound ground turkey. With your choice of cheese.
Special Burgers
Bacon and Blue Cheese - Country Burger
Bacon and Blue Cheese - Bison
Bacon and Blue Cheese - Chicken Breast
Bacon and Blue Cheese - Elk
Bacon and Blue Cheese - Top Drawer
Bacon and Blue Cheese - Turkey
Bacon and Blue Cheese - Veggie
California -Burger
California - Bison
California - Chicken
California - Elk
California - Top Drawer
California - Turkey
California - Veggie
Patty Melt - Country Burger
Patty Melt - Bison
Patty Melt - Chicken Breast
Patty Melt - Elk
Patty Melt - Top Drawer
Patty Melt - Turkey
Patty Melt - Veggie
Red White Blue- Burger
Red White Blue - Bison
Red White Blue - Chicken
Red White Blue - Elk
Red White Blue - Top Drawer
Red White Blue - Turkey
Red White Blue - Veggie
Children's Menu
Sides
ADD 3 SHRIMP TO STEAKS
ADD ONE FRIED EGG
ADULT CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL
ADULT HOT DOG MEAL
ADULT SPICY TENDERS
APPLESAUCE
Avocado
BACON & EGG SANDWICH
BAKED POTATO
BASKET OF FRIES
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
BASKET OR & FF
BUN, GLUTEN FREE
BUN, SESAME
CAESAR SALAD - SMALL
COLE SLAW - SIDE
CORN ON COB - SIDE
CORN, WHOLE KERNEL - SIDE
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH
EXTRA BEER BATTERED COD
EXTRA MINI CHEESEBURGER
EXTRA MINI HAMBURGER
EXTRA PITA CHIPS
EXTRA VEGGIES
FISH & CHIPS - PIECE
FRESH CORN - SIDE
FRESH FRUIT - SIDE
FRIES - SIDE
GARLIC BREAD - HALF
GARLIC BREAD - WHOLE
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD - WHOLE
GRILLED HAM & CHEESE
Hard Boiled Egg
HOT DOG - SIDE
MASHED POTATOS
MUSHROOMS, SAUTEED
ONION RINGS, SIDE
PORK CHOP LUNCH - ONE CHOP
POTATO SALAD - SIDE
PRETZEL BUN
RASPBERRY BBQ SAUCE
ROMAINE DINNER SALAD
SALMON - SIDE
SESAME BUN
SHRIMP (BREADED) - EACH
SIDE - BUFFALO BURGER
SIDE - BURGER
SIDE - CHICKEN BREAST
SIDE - ELK BURGER
SIDE - TOP DRAWER BURGER
SIDE - TURKEY BURGER
SIDE - VEGGIE BURGER
SIDE CHILD BURGER
SIDE GERMAN SAUERKRAUT
SIDE OF BROCCOLI - SAUTEED
SIDE OF BROCCOLI - STEAMED
SIDE OF CASHEWS - 2 OZ
SIDE OF DARK RYE
SIDE OF FRENCH BREAD
SIDE OF FRIES AND ONION RINGS
SIDE OF GERMAN POTATO SALAD
SIDE OF LIGHT RYE
SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES
SIDE SOUR DOUGH BREAD
SIDE STEAMED VEGGIES
SMALL SPINACH SALAD
SPLIT
STEAK 5oz FILET - SIDE
STEAK SKIRT - SIDE
TILAPIA - SIDE PIECE
TOSSED SALAD
TOSSED SALAD W/BLUE CHEESE
Desserts
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Child Soda
Coffee
Cold Cider
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Fruit Punch
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Cider
Hot Tea
IBC Root Beer
Iced Tea
Kiddie Cocktail
Lemonade
Milk
Mt. Dew
Orange Juice
Pellagrino Sparkling Water
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Splash Cranberry
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Virgin Colada
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mary
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Casual dining in a rustic atmosphere has made The Country House Restaurants west suburban favorites for more than 40 years. Any of our three locations - Clarendon Hills, Geneva and Lisle, Illinois are great spots for a quick business lunch, a relaxed dinner, or just to have a cocktail with your neighbor. We are best known for our highly touted "Country Burger" - a hearty half-pound served on dark rye. It was recently voted "Chicago's Favorite Burger" by the readers of The Chicago Tribune.
241 55th, Clarendon Hills, IL 60514