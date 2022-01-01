Country House Claredon Hills

Restaurant info

Casual dining in a rustic atmosphere has made The Country House Restaurants west suburban favorites for more than 40 years. Any of our three locations - Clarendon Hills, Geneva and Lisle, Illinois are great spots for a quick business lunch, a relaxed dinner, or just to have a cocktail with your neighbor. We are best known for our highly touted "Country Burger" - a hearty half-pound served on dark rye. It was recently voted "Chicago's Favorite Burger" by the readers of The Chicago Tribune.

