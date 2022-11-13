Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

CowBar Burger - Downtown Morgan Street Food Hall

40 Reviews

$$

411 W. Morgan Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
Quad Stack
Southern Classic

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.00

8oz Burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and CowBar Sauce

Quad Stack

$13.00

1 LB Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Bacon and CowBar Sauce

Nuclear Burger

$10.00

8oz Burger with PepperJack Cheese, Sriracha Ketchup, CowBar Hotsauce, Jalepenos and Pickled Onions

Truffle Burger

$13.00

8oz Burger with Carmelized Onions, Gouda Cheese, Truffle aioli

Southern Classic

$10.00

8 oz Burger with American Cheese, Mustard, Onion, Chili and Slaw

You're a Vegan

$14.00

2 Beyond Meat Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Vegan Mayo

Southern Vegan

$15.00

2 Beyond Meat Patties, Vegan slaw, mustard, onion, Vegan Chili and Vegan Cheddar Cheese

Vegan Stacker

$16.00

2 Beyond Meat Patties, CowBar Hotsauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Vegan Mayo, Vegan Cheddar Cheese

Not your momma's grilled cheese

$9.00

3 slices of Sourdough, American Cheese, Mt. Olive Sweet Pickles

Single Patty

$7.00

Sauce

$0.50

Dogs

Plain Dog

$4.00

New England Hotdog Bun

Truffle Dog

$5.00

New England Hotdog Bun, Carmelized Onions, Truffle Aioli

Southern Classic Dog

$6.00

New England Hotdog Bun, Chili, Mustard, Onion, Slaw

Kim Jun Yum

$5.00

New England Hotdog Bun, Kimchi, Spicy Mayo, Wasabi Mayo

Fries

Original Small

$3.00

1.5 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt

Italian Small

$4.00

1.5 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, garlic, rosemary, and parmesan cheese

Truffle Small

$5.00

1.5 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, truffle shavings, truffle aioli

Asian Small

$4.00

1.5 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, kimchi, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and togorashi

Side Slaw

$2.50

Original Large

$5.00

3 potato with cracked black pepper and sea salt

Italian Large

$6.00

3 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, garlic, rosemary, and parmesan cheese

Truffle Large

$7.00

3 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, truffle shaving, truffle aioli

Asian Large

$6.00

3 potato with cracked black pepper, sea salt, kimchi, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo and togorashi

Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

LifeWater

RockStar

$4.00

Multiple Flavors

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Cheerwine, Mt. Dew, Pink Lemonade, Mist Twist, and Root Beer

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cow Bar – A handcrafted artisan burger joint. CowBar prides itself in producing a unique take on the old standard burger with Hand Cut Fries and All Beef Hotdogs.

Location

411 W. Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

