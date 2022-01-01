Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Coyote Sonoma

95 Reviews

$$

44f Mill Street

Healdsburg, CA 95448

LIVE MUSIC

Secure your tickets to our live music events! No physical ticket needed, we will put your name on the guest list for check-in on the night of the show.

HEY JUDE, 8/19

$15.00

POYNTLYSS SISATRS, 8/27

$10.00

DUSTIN SAYLOR FULL BAND, 9/16

$20.00

WHITE

CHARD GLASS

$8.00

CHARD BOTTLE

$16.00

CHARD CASE

$192.00

ROSE GLASS

$8.00

ROSE BOTTLE

$16.00

ROSE CASE

$192.00

SAUV BLANC GLASS

$8.00

SAUV BLANC BOTTLE

$14.00

SAUV BLANC CASE

$168.00

RED

WDC ZIN GLASS

$11.00

WDC ZIN BOTTLE

$22.00

WDC ZIN CASE

$264.00

CAB SAUV GLASS

$12.00

CAB SAUV BOTTLE

$24.00

CAB SAUV CASE

$288.00

TOMBSTONE GLASS

$12.00

TOMBSTONE BOTTLE

$24.00

TOMBSTONE CASE

$288.00
check markReservations
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Join us on our spacious outdoor patio or inside our restaurant for lunch & dinner! We are back open with a fresh new menu - featuring favorites such as paninis, burgers, shareable appetizers and gourmet entrees, plus beer, cider and wine all on tap, and great options by the glass or bottle too! We are a great meeting place for friends and family, or for a fun night out, listening to live music on Friday and Saturday nights. We look forward to hosting you!

Website

Location

44f Mill Street, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Directions

