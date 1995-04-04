Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Duke's Spirited Cocktails 111 Plaza St

343 Reviews

$$

111 Plaza St

Healdsurg, CA 95448

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Zombie
CUCUMBER COOLER

POPULAR ITEMS

Well Vodka

$13.00

Well Gin

$13.00

Well Rum

$13.00

Well Tequila

$13.00

Well Whiskey

$13.00

1Well Rye

$13.00

Shooter

$10.00

CUCUMBER COOLER

$15.00

Caribbean Queen Mojito

$15.00

Hott Boi Summer

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Moscow

$15.00

Siren

$15.00

Slushy

$10.00

Tito's

$15.00

Goose

$15.00

Jager Bomb

$16.00

Tapatio Blanco

$13.00

Fire Ball

$10.00

Jameson

$15.00

Casamigos blanco

$15.00

Jack

$15.00

BOILERMAKER

$11.00

HIGHNOON

$6.00

MODELO

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

PILSNER

$7.00

STAFF SHOT

$5.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack Apple

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH WBG

$8.00

HH Bonza ale

$5.00

HH old-fashioned

$10.00

HH cocktail

$10.00

HH martini

$10.00

HH Marg

$10.00

HH CANNED BEERS

$4.00

HH Manhattean

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Bodega Breeze

$15.00

BUZZ BUZZ

$15.00

CARIBBEAN QUEEN MOJITO

$15.00

Cioa Bella

$15.00

CUCUMBER COOLER

$15.00

DUKES MANHATTAN

$15.00

DUKES MARGARITA

$15.00

DUKES OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

Irish Goodbye

$15.00

Hocus Pocus

$15.00

Hott Boi Summer

$15.00

Im All Ears

$15.00

Little Miss Sorry

$15.00

MOSCOW MULE

$15.00

MR. BROWNSTONE

$15.00

One Horse Town

$15.00

PUNCH

$15.00

Rosemallow Daisy

$15.00

SANGRIA

$15.00

Shipwrecked

$15.00

Siren

$15.00

Banana Colada Slush

$10.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$15.00

SLOE TIMES AT HEALDSBURG HIGH

$15.00

SPICE OF LIFE

$15.00

Aperol Spirts

$15.00

Americano

$15.00

AMF

$20.00

Bay breeze

$15.00

Bee’s knees

$15.00

Bellini

$15.00

Between the sheets

$15.00

Bijou

$15.00

Black Russian

$15.00

Blood & Sand

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Bramble

$15.00

Brandy Alexander

$15.00

Bronx

$15.00

Brooklyn

$15.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

Clover club

$15.00

Corpse #1

$15.00

Corpse #2

$15.00

Corpse #3

$15.00

Cosmo

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark”n”stormy

$15.00

Espresso martini

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Hanky panky

$15.00

Hemingway daiquiri

$15.00

Jack rose

$15.00

Long Island

$20.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Martinez

$15.00

Mary Pickford

$15.00

Mint julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Painkiller

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

PAPER PLANE

$15.00

Penicillin

$15.00

Pimms cup

$15.00

Pina colada

$15.00

Pisco sour

$15.00

Ramos fizz

$15.00

Rickey

$15.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Salty dog

$15.00

High West American Prairie

$14.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sea breeze

$15.00

Sherry cobbler

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Singapore sling

$15.00

Tequila sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Vesper martini

$15.00

Vieux-carre

$15.00

Whiskey smash

$15.00

Whiskey sour

$15.00

White lady

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Zombie

$15.00

CPR

$15.00

LIQUOR

1Well Vodka

$13.00

Amass vodka

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Charbay Clear

$14.00

Chopin

$16.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Hanger 1

$14.00

Hanson Sonoma Grape

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

St. George AP vodka

$14.00

Stoli

$14.00

Titos

$15.00

Lighting

$15.00

1Well Gin

$13.00

Alley 6 Gin

$14.00

Arborist

$14.00

Barr Hill

$14.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Botanist

$14.00

Bummer & Laz

$14.00

Fleurette Vermiliion

$14.00

Fords Gin

$14.00

Gray Whale

$15.00

Griffo

$14.00

H.O.B.S Y & Y

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Monkey 47

$25.00

Plymouth

$15.00

Sipsmith

$15.00

St George Botanivore

$15.00

St George Dry

$15.00

St George Terroir

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

1Well Rum

$13.00

Appleton Signature

$14.00

Banks 5

$14.00

Bounty

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Clement vsop

$17.00

Denizen 8 Year

$15.00

Denizen Dark 100

$13.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$14.00

El Dorado 12 Year

$18.00

El Dorado 15 Year

$16.00

Four Square redoutable

$17.00

Goslings black seal

$13.00

Hamilton St Lucia

$13.00

Joel Richard 25yr

$20.00

Kuleana Rum

$16.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$13.00

Mount Gay XO

$16.00

Neisson Blanc

$13.00

Novo Fogo

$15.00

Plantation 20th Anniversary

$25.00

Plantation 5 Year

$14.00

Plantation Original Dark

$16.00

Plantation Overproof

$13.00

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Rumfire

$13.00

SAILOR JERRY

$13.00

Smith And Cross

$15.00

Wright & Brown Rum

$15.00

Zacapa

$15.00

Zaya

$16.00

El Dorado 8yr

$16.00

1Well Tequila

$13.00

Casamigos blanco

$15.00

Casamigos repo

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Cazadores Blanco

$14.00

Cazadores Repo

$15.00

Clase Azul

$42.00

Corralejo Blanco

$14.00

Corralejo Repo

$16.00

Corralejo Anejo

$18.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Don Fulano Repo

$17.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio 1942

$47.00

Dos Armadillos Plata

$13.00

Dos Armadillos Repo

$14.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00

Fortaleza Repo winter

$26.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$25.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Herredura Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$17.00

Insolito Blanco

$17.00

Insolito Repo

$19.00

Mijenta Blanco

$17.00

Ocho Blanco

$14.00

Ocho Repo

$17.00

Ocho Anejo

$19.00

Patron

$14.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$15.00

Siete Leguas Repo

$17.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$19.00

Tapatio

$14.00

Tapatio 110

$16.00

Tapatio Repo

$15.00

Tapatio Anejo

$19.00

Teremana Blanco

$15.00

Teremana Repo

$17.00

Herradura Legend

$42.00

Don Julio Primavera

$40.00

1Well Whiskey

$13.00

Alley 6 single malt

$14.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Balcones baby blue

$15.00

Balcones Lineage

$13.00

Balcones Texas pot still

$15.00

Bardstown Fusion

$16.00

Barrel dovetail

$27.00

Barrell Armida

$20.00

Barrell Craft Spirits 15yr

$60.00

Barrell Private Release

$26.00

Barrell Seagrass

$20.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Basil Hayden 10 Bourbon

$20.00Out of stock

Belle Meade sour mash bourbon

$15.00Out of stock

Bib & Tucker

$16.00

Blantons

$25.00

Blood oath bourbon

$24.00

Bookers bourbon

$15.00

Bradshaw Bourbon

$13.00

Breaking&entering

$15.00

Buffalo trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Charbay D&T

$13.00

Charbay R5

$16.00

Charbay S

$16.00

Charles goodnight

$14.00

Coppercraft bourbon

$16.00

Cyrus Noble bourbon

$14.00

Dickel 8yr bourbon

$16.00

Dickel Bonded bourbon

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$17.00

EH Taylor barrel proof

$18.00

Eh Taylor single barrel

$18.00

EH Taylor small batch

$16.00

EH Taylor Uncut & Unfilterd

$60.00

Elijah Craig

$13.00

Elijah Craig 18yr

$20.00

Elijah Craig 23yr

$30.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$17.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$15.00

Elmer T Lee

$20.00

Evan Williams 1783

$15.00

Few cold cut

$15.00

Fire Ball

$10.00

Four Roses limited

$18.00

Four roses single barrel

$17.00

Four roses small batch

$15.00

Frey ranch bourbon

$16.00

Garrison Bro Cowboy Bourbon

$42.00

Garrison bros Brobalmorhea

$55.00

Garrison Bros Honeydrew

$14.00

Garrison Bros single barrel

$16.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

George T Stagg

$20.00Out of stock

Griffo stony point

$14.00

Hancock Reserve

$20.00

Heaven Hill 7YR BiB

$13.00

High West American Prairie

$14.00

High West Mid Winter Dram

$30.00

Hillrock Single Malt

$35.00

Hirsch bourbon

$15.00

Hudson baby bourbon

$15.00

Hudson rye

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Jack Daniels 10yr

$17.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$17.00

Jack Daniels Sinatra

$40.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$17.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$20.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$15.00

Jeffersons Small Batch

$13.00

JH cutter

$14.00

Johnny Drumm

$13.00

Kentucky Owl 10yr

$79.00

Kentucky vintage

$13.00

Knob Creek Yr 9

$16.00

Koval 4 grain

$13.00

Koval bourbon

$13.00

Koval millet

$13.00

Koval oat

$13.00

Larceny bourbon

$15.00

Larceny bourbon barrel proof

$19.00

Leopold bros bourbon 5yr

$17.00

Little book

$18.00

Lost republic bourbon

$14.00

Low gap bourbon

$15.00

Makers mark

$14.00

Makers Mark Limited

$17.00

McKenna 10yr

$15.00

Mckenzie bonded bourbon

$16.00

Mckenzie Pot Still

$14.00

Michters 10yr bourbon

$25.00

Michters American

$14.00

Michters bourbon

$14.00

Michters sour mash

$14.00

Michters toasted barrel

$14.00

Mulholland whiskey

$14.00

Noah’s mill

$17.00

Old Bardstown

$13.00

OLD FITZGERALD 8YR

$21.00

Old Forester 1870 original batch

$14.00

Old Forester 1897 bonded

$15.00

Old forester 1920 prohibition

$13.00

Old Forester Old & Fine

$14.00

Old Grand-Dad 100 bonded

$13.00

Old Grand-Dad 114

$14.00

Old Potrero 18th

$18.00

Old Potrero port

$20.00

Pinhook Boubon Heist

$14.00

Pinhook bourbon heist high proof

$17.00

Redemption high rye bourbon

$15.00

Redwood empire lost monarch

$14.00

Rowans creek

$15.00

Russel's Reserve 10 Year

$15.00

Russell 13yr

$28.00

Saint Cloud 7yr bourbon

$27.00

Sonoma bros bourbon

$13.00

Sonoma distilling bourbon

$15.00

Sonoma distilling co. cherrywood bourbon

$15.00

Sonoma distilling co. west of Kentucky

$14.00

Spirit works bourbon

$13.00

Spirit works wheat

$13.00

St. George single malt

$17.00

Stagg JR

$18.00

Stave robber

$13.00

Weller

$14.00

Weller antique 107

$17.00

Weller 12yr

$24.00

Weller CYBP

$20.00

Weller Full Proof

$18.00

Westland peated whiskey

$15.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$23.00

Wild Turkey 101 pf

$14.00

Wild Turkey 81 pf

$13.00

Wilderness Trail Black

$14.00

Wilderness Trail Grey

$20.00

Wilderness Trail Yellow

$15.00

Willet pot still

$16.00

Woodford Wheated

$15.00

Yellowstone bourbon

$15.00

Woodford Bourbon

$15.00

Woodford Straight Malt

$15.00

Jack Triple Mash

$17.00

Jack Rye

$15.00

Spirit Works Bourbon

$16.00

Spirit Works Wheat

$16.00

Peerless Bourbon

$18.00

Highwest Double Rye

$16.00

Highwest Rendezvous

$17.00

1Well Rye

$13.00

Alley 6 rye

$13.00

Angels envy rye

$17.00

Basil Hayden 10 Rye

$20.00

Basil Hayden dark rye

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Dad's Hat rye

$16.00

EH Taylor rye

$17.00

Frey ranch rye

$17.00

George Dickey rye

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Hudson rye

$16.00

Jack Daniels SB Rye

$17.00

Jefferson ocean rye

$17.00

Koval rye

$13.00

Leopold bros three chambers rye

$60.00

Leopolds rye

$14.00

Lost republic rye

$14.00

Low gap rye

$15.00

Michter's Barrel Rye

$18.00

Michters 10yr rye

$25.00

Michters rye

$15.00

Parker’s heritage rye 8yr

$25.00

Peerless rye

$20.00

Pikesville rye

$16.00

Pinhook Hard Rye Guy

$15.00

Pinhook Highproof Rye

$17.00

Pinhook Tiz Rye Time

$18.00

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant rye

$16.00

Russell's Rye 6yr

$16.00

RUSSELL'S RYE Single Barrel

$17.00

Sagamore Cast Rye

$16.00

Sagamore Distillers Select

$17.00

Sagamore Rye

$14.00

Sazerac rye

$14.00

Sonoma distilling cherrywood rye

$15.00

Sonoma Distilling rye

$15.00

Spirit works rye

$15.00

Whistle pig 10yr

$16.00

Whistle pig 12yr

$18.00

Whistle pig 15yr

$30.00

Whistle pig Boss Hog Lapulapu

$115.00

Whistle pig piggy back 6yr

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101 rye

$15.00

Willett rye

$17.00

Willett Wolves

$70.00

Woodford reserve rye

$16.00

DINGLE

$19.00

GREENSPOT

$16.00

JAMESON

$14.00

POWERS

$14.00

REDBREAST 12yr

$16.00

REDBREAST CASK STRENGTH

$17.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$13.00

TYRONENELL

$15.00

YELLOW SPOT

$30.00

REDBREAT 15Y5

$30.00

SLANE

$13.00

LIMAVADY

$16.00

LOST IRISH

$15.00

Hakushi 12yr

$20.00

Hibiki Harmony

$16.00

Kavalan Sherry Cask

$27.00

Nikka Barrel

$17.00

Nikka Coffey

$17.00

Nikka Taketsuru

$18.00

Suntory toki

$14.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$19.00

Crown Royle

$14.00

1WELL SCOTCH

$13.00

BALVENIE 12YR

$14.00

BALVENIE 14YR

$16.00

BALVENIE 15YR

$25.00

BALVENIE 21YR

$40.00

CAMPASS BOX PEAT MONSTER

$17.00

CAMPASS BOX SPANIARD

$16.00

COMPASS BOX JUNVENILES

$22.00

DALMORE 15YR

$20.00

DEWARS

$12.00

GLENGOYNE 15YR

$18.00

GLENMORANGIE 10YR

$16.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12YR

$14.00

HIGHLAND PARK 15YR

$18.00

HIGHLAND PARK MAGNUS

$16.00

Johnnie walker black label

$14.00

Johnnie walker blue label

$65.00

LAGAVULIN 16YR

$17.00

LAPHROAIG 10YR

$16.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$15.00

MACALLAN 15YR

$21.00

MACALLAN 18YR

$60.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$13.00

OBAN 14YR

$16.00

SPRINGBANK 10YR

$15.00

TALISKER 10YR

$15.00

Baardseth

$16.00

Frapin cognac

$14.00

Germain Robin Armagnac

$23.00

Germain Robin coast Road

$16.00

Germain Robin Old Havana

$23.00

Germain Robin XO

$25.00

HENNESSY

$15.00

KAPPA PISCO

$13.00

KORBEL

$13.00

Lecarre

$15.00

Amaretto

$13.00

Aperol

$13.00

BAILEYS

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Disaronno

$11.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Fernet

$13.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$14.00

JAGERMEISTER

$13.00

ST. GEORGE COFFEE

$13.00

YELLOW CHARTREUSE

$13.00

1WELL MEZCAL

$13.00

Amaras Cupreata

$15.00

Amaras Espadin

$14.00

Bozal Borrego

$23.00

Bozal Cenizo

$23.00

Bozal Cuishe

$14.00

Bozal Jabali

$26.00

Bozal Tobala

$26.00

Bruxo 1

$14.00

Bruxo 2

$15.00

Bruxo 4

$23.00

Buxo 3

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$20.00

Del Maguey Crema De Mezcal

$13.00

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$20.00

Del Maguey Papalome

$33.00

Del Maguey San Luis del Rio

$16.00

Del Maguey Tepextate

$33.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$33.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida De Muertos

$14.00

El Jolgorio Cuishe

$20.00

El Jolgorio Madre Cuishe

$30.00

El Jolgorio Pechuga

$35.00

El Jolgorio Tepeztate

$30.00

Fosforo Mezcal

$18.00

LA LUNA BRUTO

$30.00

La Luna Bruto+ Manso

$34.00

LA LUNA CHINO

$23.00

LA LUNA ENSAMBLE CHINO+MANSO

$22.00

La Luna Ensamble De 6 Magueyes

$50.00

La Luna Espadincillo

$16.00

LA LUNA MANSO SAHUAYO

$46.00

La Venenosa Sierra Del Tigre

$34.00

La Venenosa Tabernas

$14.00

La Venenosa Tutsi

$55.00

La Vennenosa Coasta De Jalisco

$25.00

Madre Mezcal Espadin

$15.00

Mezcalero no. 22

$20.00

NUESTRA SOLEDAD EJUTIA

$14.00

Nuestra Soledad Matatian

$15.00

Nuestra Soledad San Baltazar

$15.00

NUESTRA SOLEDAD SAN LUIS DEL RIO

$14.00

NUESTRA SOLEDAD STA. MA.

$14.00

Ojo De Tigre Artesanal

$14.00

Rayu

$14.00

Rayu Ensamble

$15.00

Rey Campero Cuishe

$16.00

Rey Campero Espadin

$14.00

Rey Campero Jabali

$20.00

Siete Misterios Doba-yej

$15.00

Sotol Clande

$20.00

Sotol por Siempre

$13.00

Vago Elote

$15.00

Vago Ensamble en Barro Tio Rey

$22.00

Vago Ensamble Jarquin

$25.00

Vago Espadin Jarquin

$15.00

Vago Espadin Joel Barriga

$15.00

Vago Mexicano

$24.00

Yuu Baal Espadin

$14.00

Yuu Baal Tobala

$22.00

Del Maguey Wild Jabli

$32.00

Del Maguey Sanblo Ameyaltepeo

$43.00

Siete Misterios Olla De Barro Espadin

$26.00

Contraluz Cristlino

$15.00

400 Conejos Oaxaca

$17.00

BEER

Boiler maker

$11.00

Lee boiler

$8.00

1\2 Pint

$4.00

PILSNER

$7.00

Seismic

$7.00

Cooperage

$7.00

Cuver

$7.00

Russian River

$7.00

STEM CIDER

$7.00

FOG BELT

$7.00

NEW GLORY

$7.00

Berryessa

$7.00

BB IPA

$7.00

HOP VALLEY

$7.00

ELYSIAN

$7.00

ALMANAC

$7.00

HENHOUSE

$7.00

FORT POINT

$7.00

BARREL HOUSE

$7.00

FACTION

$7.00

MODELO

$6.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

Lil Sum

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

GOLDEN STATE

$8.00

Highnoon

$6.00

KYLA KOMBUCHA

$8.00

MILLER HIGH LIFE

$5.00

PLINY

$9.00

SEISMIC SHATTER CONE

$6.00

Blind Pig

$9.00

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$6.00

Golden State Cider

$7.00

Pabst Cold Brew

$6.00

Hazers Gonna Haze

$7.00

Cuver Dark Abbey

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Death And Taxes

$8.00

SOUL FIX KOMBUCHA

$6.00

WINE

PIPER SONOMA

$12.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Brut Rose

$14.00

CHALK HILL CHARD

$15.00

Cambria Chard

$13.00

Cannonball SAUV BLANC

$12.00

Copain ROSE

$12.00

Murphy Goode Pinot

$12.00

BLOOD ROOT PINOT

$14.00

WILLIAM HILL CAB

$17.00

Edmeades Zin

$16.00

Cannonball Merlot

$14.00

PIPER SONOMA BT

$45.00

BRUT ROSE

$52.00

Prosecco

$35.00

Cannonball SAUV BLANC BT

$45.00

Cambria CHARDONNAY BT

$48.00

CHALK HILL CHARDONNAY BT

$56.00

CHOPAIN ROSE BT

$45.00

BLOOD ROOT PINOT NOIR BT

$52.00

Cannonball Merlot

$50.00

Edmeades ZINFANDEL

$60.00

La Storia CABERNET BT

$60.00

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$45.00

NA BEVERAGES

DELICATE FLOWER

$7.00

GREEN BUSINESS

$7.00

DUKE'S TONIC

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$5.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$5.00

Soda water

Ginger ale

$3.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Topo Chico

$8.00

Coffee

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

MERCHANDISE

BRO HATS

$35.00

T-SHIRTS

$25.00

TANK-TOPS

$25.00

SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

MASKS

$20.00

Dad Hat

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Duke's is a locally cultivated cocktail bar occupying a historic location that, since 1933, has been serving delicious libations to the hardworking people of Healdsburg, CA. Our mission is to provide a welcoming watering hole for locals and tourists alike, free of pretension and full of enjoyment, education and experimentation. Our menu showcases locally made spirits, beer and wine as well as a unique selection of brands from across the ocean. When it comes to the products we use behind the bar - If we can make it or grow it ourselves, we will. If we can’t, we will make sure it is the best we can buy.

Website

Location

111 Plaza St, Healdsurg, CA 95448

Directions

Gallery
Duke's Spirited Cocktails image
Duke's Spirited Cocktails image
Duke's Spirited Cocktails image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sonoma Burger-Sebastopol
orange starNo Reviews
173 Pleasant Hill N Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
HopMonk Tavern - Sebastopol
orange star3.6 • 1,687
230 Petaluma Ave Sebastopol, CA 95472
View restaurantnext
Mission Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
52 mission circle suite 111 Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
PRESS Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
587 St. Helena Hwy St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Twin Oaks Roadhouse
orange star4.1 • 579
5745 Old Redwood HWY Penngrove, CA 94951
View restaurantnext
Ayawaska Petaluma - Petaluma
orange starNo Reviews
101 2nd St, Ste 190 Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Healdsurg

Coyote Sonoma
orange star4.4 • 95
44f Mill Street Healdsburg, CA 95448
View restaurantnext
Burdock - 109A Plaza St
orange star4.5 • 8
109A Plaza St Healdsburg, CA 95448
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Healdsurg
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston