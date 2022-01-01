Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crab Trap

1209 Ocean Blvd

SSI, GA 31522

Fried Shrimp
Bowl Soup
Side hush

Appetizer

Shrimp dip

Shrimp dip

$8.00

A family recipe! Dusted with paprika and served with captain's wafers.

Cup Soup

Cup Soup

$7.00

World famous recipe! Milk based with blue crab and sherry

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$9.00

World famous recipe! Milk base with blue crab and sherry

Bowl Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar sauce.

Bowl Shrimp

Bowl Shrimp

$15.00

Served with homemade cocktail and tartar

Bowl Rock Shrimp

$19.00

Little bites of heaven!

Bowl Cajun shrimp

$15.00

Grilled Georgia shrimp with our house seasoning

Bowl Fried Oyster

$15.00

Voted best on the island!

Bowl Oysters

$15.00

We like em fried golden brown. Voted best on the island!

Fried Piece of Fish

$18.00

Fresh and delicious! Served with homemade cocktail and tartar.

Piece of Fish

$18.00

Fresh and delish! Cooked any way you like

Single Deviled Crab

$10.00

Made fresh daily with blue crab claw. Topped with our house made garlic aioli

Bowl Fried Scallops

$18.00

Fresh diver sea scallops

Bowl Scallop

$18.00

Fresh diver sea scallops cooked any way you like. Try em blackened!

Fried Single Soft Shell

$19.00

seasonal

Single Soft Shell

$19.00

Seasonal.

Bowl Fried Chicken

$12.00

Petite chicken tenderloins served with country dijon honey mustard

Bowl Chicken

$12.00

Petite chicken tenderloins prepared your way and served with country dijon mustard

Crab legs App

Crab legs App

$25.00

One cluster steamed and served with drawn butter

Quart Soup

Quart Soup

$30.00

World famous recipe! Milk base with blue crab and sherry.

Entrees

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Lightly breaded and cooked golden brown. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$24.00

We like em lightly breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar

Boiled Shrimp

$24.00

You peel 'em. Fresh shell on Georgia Shrimp boiled to perfection and dusted with old bay. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar.

Cajun Shrimp

$24.00

Grilled GA shrimp with our house seasoning

Rock Shrimp

Rock Shrimp

$27.00

Little bites of heaven!

Fried Oysters

$24.00

Voted best on the Island!

Oysters

$24.00

Lightly breaded in our own seasoned flour and fried until golden brown. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar. Voted best on the island!

Fried Fish

$35.00

Always fresh and delicious. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar.

Fish

$35.00

Always fresh and delish! We will cook it how you like it. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar.

Deviled Crab

Deviled Crab

$24.00

Made fresh daily with blue crab claw. Topped with our house made garlic aioli

Fried Scallops

$35.00

Fresh diver sea scallops

Scallops

$35.00

Fresh diver caught sea scallops cooked any way you like. Try em blackened!

Fried Soft Shell

$30.00

Seasonal

Soft Shell Crab

$30.00

Seasonal. Served with baked potato, coleslaw and hushpuppies

Combo

$29.00

Half portions of any two from above, and we will cook em how you like.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Fresh fish with sweet chili coleslaw and cilantro-lime aioli in flour tortillas. Served with battered fries

Crab Legs

Crab Legs

$53.00

U crack em! Lightly steamed with drawn butter, coleslaw and hushpuppies

Seafood Casserole

Seafood Casserole

$24.00

Made with GA shrimp, blue crab, our special sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with coleslaw and garlic bread

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$24.00

A low country favorite! Blackened shrimp, andouille sausage and creole tomato sauce over wild rice. Served with coleslaw and garlic bread

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Petite chicken tenderloins served with country dijon honey mustard

Chicken Fingers

$16.00

Petite chicken tenderloins prepared your way and served with country dijon mustard

Steak

$36.00

Lightly blackened. Served with salad, baked potato and garlic bread.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Georgia shrimp sauteed with button mushrooms, onions, sherry roasted cherry tomatoes, and bacon over creamy cheddar cheese grits with garlic bread

Fried Crabbers Delight

$32.00

Our seafood platter with the catch of the day, shrimp and oysters. Served with our homemade cocktail and tartar.

Blackened Crabber's Delight

$32.00

Our seafood platter with the catch of the day, shrimp and oysters prepared anyway you like. Comes with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies.

Grilled Crabber's Delight

$32.00

Our seafood platter with catch of the day, shrimp and oysters. Served with homemade cocktail and tartar

Broiled Crabber's Delight

$32.00

Our seafood platter with catch of the day, shrimp and oysters. Served with our homemade cocktail and tartar

Trap Salad

$7.00

Fresh greens with tomato, onion, bell pepper and grated carrots. Add any protein for market price

Kids

Kids Fried Shrimp

$13.00

Kids Shrimp

$13.00

Kids Fried Oyster

$13.00

Kids Oyster

$13.00

Kids Fried Fish

$16.00

Kids Fish

$16.00

Kids Fried Deviled Crab

$14.00

Kids Deviled Crab

$14.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$10.00

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Side

Side fries

$4.00

Side slaw

$4.00

Side BP

$4.00

Side hush

$4.00

Side sweet pot

$4.00

Side corn

$4.00

Side grits

$4.00

Side salad

$5.00

Side broccoli

$4.00

Side sprouts

$4.00

Side garlic bread

$4.00

Side veg of day

$4.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

NA Beverages

Bottled water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soft Drink

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Water

T Shirts/Sweatshirt

T Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

Tye Dye

$28.00

Long Sleeve

$35.00

Employee T Shirt

$11.00

Employee Long Sleeve

$17.00

Tumbler/Misc./Hat

Tumbler

$31.00

Hat

$35.00

Employee Hat

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Crab Trap on St. Simons Island is a casual seafood restaurant that has been a favorite of locals and tourists alike for more than 45 years. We offer your choice of the finest local shrimp, scallops, oysters and fish all served with battered fries, hush puppies and coleslaw (salad, cheese grits, corn, baked potato, and veg of the day available upon request). We also offer fabulous tender beef filets, casseroles, creoles and chicken fingers. Last, but not least, our world famous crab soup continues to bring patrons back time after time.

Location

1209 Ocean Blvd, SSI, GA 31522

