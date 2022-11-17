Craft Grill - Tomball
25219 Kuykendahl Road G110
TOMBALL, TX 77375
Appetizers
ATX Avocado Toast Extreme
Sourdough Toast Points with Avocado and Cotija Cheese, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Pico de Gallo, Mayo, Lime Juice, Cilantro
Bama Balls
Six deep-fried bacon Mac ‘n Cheese balls with a hint of Jalapeño, plated & drizzled with Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Blue Ribbon Deviled Eggs
Six egg halves, yolks mixed with our Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, topped with Benton’s Burnt Ends Bacon, Green Onion
Colima's Coconut Shrimp
Wild-Caught Jumbo Gulf Shrimp breaded with Coconut Flake and deep-fried. Served with a Sweet Chili/Orange Marmalade sauce.
Connie's Queso Large
The good stuff! Served with chips and topped with pico de gallo and avocado!
Connie's Queso Small
the good stuff! Served with chips and topped with pico de gallo and avocado!
Fried Green Tomatoes
Dusted in flour, deep-fried & sprinkled with spice; served half a dozen to a plate with Mississippi Come-Back Sauce
Fried Pickles
Jaime’s Fried Bread & Butter Pickles or Kyle’s Fried Dill Chip Pickles, served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Nashville Chicken Wings Fried
Six Spicy, Jumbo Chicken Wings breaded & deep-fried. Can be ordered as plain grilled or blackened & grilled +$1. Upon request can be prepared mild. Served with Celery Sticks, Pickles, Alabama White BBQ Sauce
Oklahoma Kitchen Sink Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Connie’s Queso, Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Side Sour Cream
Patti's Campechana
Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp in a slightly spicy tomato salsa with chunks of fresh Avocado, House-Made Corn Tortilla Chips
Pretzels and Queso
Not just one, but TWO Jumbo Soft Pretzels, served with Connie’s Queso for dipping
Smashed 'Taters
Three big deep-fried ‘Tater Halves, topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Chopped Green Onions, Sour Cream
Tomball, Texas Cheese fries
French Fries, Connie’s Queso, Bacon, Jalapeños, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch
Burgers
The All American
Guest favorite! Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles & Spicy Brown Mustard (Mayonnaise available upon request). Your choice of American, Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss or Pepper-Jack Cheese, plus one side
The Signature Burger
house-made Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese combined with house-made Bourbon Bacon Jam make this one a winner all by itself! (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles are available upon request), plus one side
The Gruene Burger
Pronounced ‘Green’, this one pays tribute to the Texas Hill Country with Chipotle Sauce, Roasted Jalapeño Pepper Strips (seeds removed) & house-made Salsa Verde, plus some melty Monterey Jack Cheese, plus one side
The Texian Burger
Tex meets Mex! Connie’s Queso, Avocado Slices, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Sliced Jalapeños plus one side
The Rebel Burger
Swiss Cheese combine with Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, plus Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce & Honey Mustard, pickles, plus one side
The Deep South Burger
Cheddar, Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Mississippi Come-Back Sauce, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles, plus one side
The Barbecue Beast Burger
Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket, Texas BBQ King Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños, Pepper-Jack Cheese, plus one side
The Beef Burger Sliders
a Trio of Winners! The All-American Burger, The Signature Burger, and The Texian Burger, plus one side
Chicken
Georgia Chicken
Mangoes, (Peaches when in season), Grilled Chicken, Candied Pecans, Texas Goat Cheese, Avocado, House-Made Tomatillo Salsa Verde, Sautéed Sweet Potato Spirals, Cilantro
The Florida Keys Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Creamy Cilantro Sauce, plus two sides
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand breaded & deep-fried Chicken, plus two sides
Chicken 'n Waffle
fluffy Belgian waffle, spicy (mild also available) Fried Chicken, Rosemary-Infused Syrup (regular pancake syrup also available)
Desserts
Kid Version Pecan Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Caramel Drizzle
Texas Sheet Cake Brownie
Frosted Chocolate Brownie filled with Chocolate Chips, Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Sauce, Cherry on Top
Homemade 'Nanner Puddin'
Served in an eight-ounce Mason Jar with Vanilla Wafers, Bananas, Fresh Whipped Cream on Top
Arkansas Fried Apple Hand Pie
Made from Scratch & It Shows! Vanilla Ice Cream, Powdered Sugar Sprinkled on top with a drizzle of Salted Caramel
Ice Cream Waffle Sundae
big enough to share, if you want to! Fluffy Belgian-style Waffle, Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Candied Pecans, Fresh Whipped Cream, with a Cherry on Top!
Ice Cream Scoop
One single scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Pumpkin Parfait
Light pumpkin pudding parfait with iced cookie crumbles and fresh whipped cream
Crafty Plates
Crafty Bacon Mac 'n Cheese
With Bacon Crumbles, plus one side
Crafty Brianna's Pasta
Crafty Burger
Plain & Dry, unless otherwise requested, plus one side
Crafty Caesar Salad
Crafty Catfish Bites
Crafty Chicken Fried Chicken
Crafty Chicken Fried Steak
Crafty Chicken Fried Steak Fingers
Three CFS Fingers, plus one side
Crafty Farmhouse Salad
Crafty Fried Chicken Tenders
Two Chicken Tenders, plus one side
Crafty Grilled Cheese
American, Provolone & Cheddar, plus one side
Crafty Grilled Chicken Breast
Plain & Dry, unless otherwise requested, plus one side
Crafty Oklahoma Kitchen Sink Nachos
Crafty Patti's Campechana
Crafty Penne Pasta
Pasta Noodles with Butter, plus one side
Meat
Petite Filet
6 oz Certified Angus Beef Petite Filet, Mashed Potatoes and one other side
Sirloin
10 oz Certified Angus Beef Sirloin, Mashed Potatoes and one other side
Ribeye
14 oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye, Mashed Potatoes and one other side
Chicken Fried Steak
Tender Top Round Steak, dusted in flour, eggs, buttermilk & deep-fried, Sawmill Bacon Gravy, plus 2 sides
Grilled Pork Rib Eye
comes with Seasonal Harvest Salad of beets, mandarin oranges, Texas goat cheese and candied pecans with a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce on top. Also comes with side of cinnamon apples.
Salads
Waco Wedge
Chilled Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Halved Grape Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions, Capers, House-Made Balsamic-Vinaigrette with Herbs, Signature Pimento Cheese Deviled
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, (gf if ordered without Croutons), Caesar Dressing.
Farmhouse Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, Carrots.
Mason Jar Salad
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Eggs, Zucchini Spirals.
Florida Sunshine Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cabbage, Kale, Carrots, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Beet Spirals.
Nuts and Berries Salad
Mixed Greens, Blackberries, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Carrot Spirals.
Southern Salad
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Beans, Diced Bell Peppers, Sweet Corn, Shredded Cheddar.
Side Salad
Sandwiches and Hand Helds
South Carolina Pulled Pork Sliders
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Pickles, Cole Slaw on the side, plus one side
Fried Chicken Sliders
Fried Chicken on house-made Buttermilk Biscuits, served with Mississippi Come-Back Sauce, Pickles, plus one side
Boca Beer-Batter Fish Tacos
Beer-battered & deep-fried Red Snapper Fish, Cole Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Flour Tortillas, plus one side
Smoked Beef Brisket Quesadilla
Slow-Smoked Certified Angus Brisket, Side Pico de Gallo, Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Mississippi Come-Back Sauce, Pepper-Jack Cheese
Spring Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, all on Texas Toast, plus one side
The Dixie Chick
Spicy Fried Chicken sandwich, Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, plus one side side
Cajun Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp, Cajun Spices, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Tomatoes, Cole Slaw, Remoulade Sauce, on a Soft French Roll (crusty also available), plus one side
C.O.D.'s Texas Cheesesteak
COD stands for Chris O’Donnell. Shaved Ribeye Steak, Grilled Green and Red Bell Peppers, Onions & Jalapeños, Connie’s Queso on a soft hoagie roll, plus one side
Seafood
Australian Sea Bass
Also known as Barramundi, loaded with good Omega-3 fats! Lemon Butter Sauce, plus two sides
Rockport Redfish
Blackened Redfish, Sautéed Sweet Potato Noodles, house-made Tomatillo Salsa Verde, Avocado & Lemon Wedge
North Carolina Blackberry-Chipotle Glazed Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with Blackberry-Chipotle Glaze, plus two sides
South Texas Mahi-Mahi
Grilled Mahi-Mahi, Lemon Butter, Pico de Gallo, plus two sides
Crawfish Redfish
Blackened Redfish, topped with Crawfish Confetti Cream Sauce, Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits, Diced Red Bell Peppers, Green Onions
South of the Border Salmon
Blackened Salmon, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Grilled Sweet Corn, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, house-made Salsa Verde
Marco Island Mahi-Mahi
Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Sautéed Spinach, Smoked & Grilled Pineapple, Mango & Papaya Cubed
New Orleans Style Shrimp and Grits
Dark Roux made in-house, Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits, Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp, Side Grilled French Roll, No Bread
Fried Shrimp Platter
Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp, Fried, Plus two sides
Fried Catfish Platter
Mississippi Catfish, Deep-Fried, plus two sides
Fried Shrimp and Catfish Platter
Deep-Fried Combo, plus two sides
Sides
Asparagus
Bacon Mac 'n Cheese
Cilantro Lime Rice
Cinnamon Apples
Cole Slaw
Fresh Fruit Cup
Gouda Cheese Grits
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Sweet Corn
Harvest Salad
Small side salad of mixed greens, diced beets, mandarin oranges, Texas goat cheese and candied pecans. Served with Citrus Vinaigrette, but can sub any dressing.
Jalapeno Hush Puppies
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Veggies
Regular French Fries
Riced Cauliflower
Sauteed Spinach
Sub cup gumbo
Sub cup tortilla soup
Sub side salad
Sub Texas cheese fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle
White rice
Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Made From Scratch – Brined & Marinated Chicken, House-Made Chicken Stock, Fresh Avocado Chunks, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Side Grilled Bread, ( Gluten Free if ordered without the Side Bread or Tortilla Strips)
Geaux Tigers! Blonde Roux Gumbo
Made From Scratch – First we make a Roux, (ours is a Blond Roux, lighter in color, thicker in texture, richer in taste), with the Holy Trinity (Celery, Onions, Bell Peppers) & da Pope (Garlic), Shredded Chicken, House-Made Chicken Stock, Andouille Sausage, your choice of White Rice or Cilantro-Lime Rice
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:30 pm
At Craft Grill and Craft Grill Breakfast Club, we take the extra time and make our delicious menu items from scratch! Our hamburgers are ground in-house using Certified Angus Beef Chuck, Brisket and Ribeye. 21-Day Wet-Aged Steaks Hand-Cut in-house. Over 30 Sauces, Dressings and Gravies made from scratch in-house.
25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL, TX 77375