Craft Grill - Tomball

No reviews yet

25219 Kuykendahl Road G110

TOMBALL, TX 77375

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crafty Fried Chicken Tenders
The All American
Crafty Bacon Mac 'n Cheese

Additional Items

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Plasticware

Appetizers

ATX Avocado Toast Extreme

$15.50

Sourdough Toast Points with Avocado and Cotija Cheese, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Pico de Gallo, Mayo, Lime Juice, Cilantro

Bama Balls

$9.50

Six deep-fried bacon Mac ‘n Cheese balls with a hint of Jalapeño, plated & drizzled with Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Blue Ribbon Deviled Eggs

Blue Ribbon Deviled Eggs

$8.50

Six egg halves, yolks mixed with our Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, topped with Benton’s Burnt Ends Bacon, Green Onion

Colima's Coconut Shrimp

Colima's Coconut Shrimp

$16.50

Wild-Caught Jumbo Gulf Shrimp breaded with Coconut Flake and deep-fried. Served with a Sweet Chili/Orange Marmalade sauce.

Connie's Queso Large

$10.50

The good stuff! Served with chips and topped with pico de gallo and avocado!

Connie's Queso Small

$8.50

the good stuff! Served with chips and topped with pico de gallo and avocado!

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Dusted in flour, deep-fried & sprinkled with spice; served half a dozen to a plate with Mississippi Come-Back Sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Jaime’s Fried Bread & Butter Pickles or Kyle’s Fried Dill Chip Pickles, served with Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Nashville Chicken Wings Fried

Nashville Chicken Wings Fried

$13.50

Six Spicy, Jumbo Chicken Wings breaded & deep-fried. Can be ordered as plain grilled or blackened & grilled +$1. Upon request can be prepared mild. Served with Celery Sticks, Pickles, Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Oklahoma Kitchen Sink Nachos

$15.50

Tortilla Chips, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Connie’s Queso, Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Side Sour Cream

Patti's Campechana

Patti's Campechana

$14.00

Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp in a slightly spicy tomato salsa with chunks of fresh Avocado, House-Made Corn Tortilla Chips

Pretzels and Queso

$10.00

Not just one, but TWO Jumbo Soft Pretzels, served with Connie’s Queso for dipping

Smashed 'Taters

$13.50

Three big deep-fried ‘Tater Halves, topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Chopped Green Onions, Sour Cream

Tomball, Texas Cheese fries

$9.50

French Fries, Connie’s Queso, Bacon, Jalapeños, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch

Burgers

The All American

$14.00

Guest favorite! Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickles & Spicy Brown Mustard (Mayonnaise available upon request). Your choice of American, Cheddar, Provolone, Swiss or Pepper-Jack Cheese, plus one side

The Signature Burger

$15.00

house-made Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese combined with house-made Bourbon Bacon Jam make this one a winner all by itself! (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles are available upon request), plus one side

The Gruene Burger

$15.00

Pronounced ‘Green’, this one pays tribute to the Texas Hill Country with Chipotle Sauce, Roasted Jalapeño Pepper Strips (seeds removed) & house-made Salsa Verde, plus some melty Monterey Jack Cheese, plus one side

The Texian Burger

$15.00

Tex meets Mex! Connie’s Queso, Avocado Slices, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Sliced Jalapeños plus one side

The Rebel Burger

$15.50

Swiss Cheese combine with Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, plus Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce & Honey Mustard, pickles, plus one side

The Deep South Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Mississippi Come-Back Sauce, Cole Slaw, Bread & Butter Pickles, plus one side

The Barbecue Beast Burger

$18.50

Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket, Texas BBQ King Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños, Pepper-Jack Cheese, plus one side

The Beef Burger Sliders

$16.50

a Trio of Winners! The All-American Burger, The Signature Burger, and The Texian Burger, plus one side

Chicken

Georgia Chicken

$16.00

Mangoes, (Peaches when in season), Grilled Chicken, Candied Pecans, Texas Goat Cheese, Avocado, House-Made Tomatillo Salsa Verde, Sautéed Sweet Potato Spirals, Cilantro

The Florida Keys Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Creamy Cilantro Sauce, plus two sides

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

Hand breaded & deep-fried Chicken, plus two sides

Chicken 'n Waffle

$16.00

fluffy Belgian waffle, spicy (mild also available) Fried Chicken, Rosemary-Infused Syrup (regular pancake syrup also available)

Desserts

Kid Version Pecan Sundae

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Caramel Drizzle

Texas Sheet Cake Brownie

$9.75

Frosted Chocolate Brownie filled with Chocolate Chips, Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Chocolate Sauce, Cherry on Top

Homemade 'Nanner Puddin'

$8.50

Served in an eight-ounce Mason Jar with Vanilla Wafers, Bananas, Fresh Whipped Cream on Top

Arkansas Fried Apple Hand Pie

$9.75

Made from Scratch & It Shows! Vanilla Ice Cream, Powdered Sugar Sprinkled on top with a drizzle of Salted Caramel

Ice Cream Waffle Sundae

$11.00

big enough to share, if you want to! Fluffy Belgian-style Waffle, Strawberries, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Candied Pecans, Fresh Whipped Cream, with a Cherry on Top!

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

One single scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Pumpkin Parfait

$8.50

Light pumpkin pudding parfait with iced cookie crumbles and fresh whipped cream

Crafty Plates

Crafty Bacon Mac 'n Cheese

$8.00

With Bacon Crumbles, plus one side

Crafty Brianna's Pasta

$11.00

Crafty Burger

$9.00

Plain & Dry, unless otherwise requested, plus one side

Crafty Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crafty Catfish Bites

$9.00

Crafty Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.00

Crafty Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Crafty Chicken Fried Steak Fingers

$9.00

Three CFS Fingers, plus one side

Crafty Farmhouse Salad

$7.00

Crafty Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Two Chicken Tenders, plus one side

Crafty Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American, Provolone & Cheddar, plus one side

Crafty Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Plain & Dry, unless otherwise requested, plus one side

Crafty Oklahoma Kitchen Sink Nachos

$9.00

Crafty Patti's Campechana

$9.00

Crafty Penne Pasta

$8.00

Pasta Noodles with Butter, plus one side

Margaritas - Please Have ID Ready at Pick Up

TOGO MARGARITA

$8.00

16oz Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

1/2 Gallon Frozen Margarita

$39.99

Full Gallon Frozen Margarita

$59.99

Meat

Petite Filet

$36.00

6 oz Certified Angus Beef Petite Filet, Mashed Potatoes and one other side

Sirloin

$23.50

10 oz Certified Angus Beef Sirloin, Mashed Potatoes and one other side

Ribeye

$31.00

14 oz Certified Angus Beef Ribeye, Mashed Potatoes and one other side

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Tender Top Round Steak, dusted in flour, eggs, buttermilk & deep-fried, Sawmill Bacon Gravy, plus 2 sides

Grilled Pork Rib Eye

$19.50

comes with Seasonal Harvest Salad of beets, mandarin oranges, Texas goat cheese and candied pecans with a drizzle of balsamic reduction sauce on top. Also comes with side of cinnamon apples.

Pasta

Brianna's Pasta

$19.00

Extra-Creamy Parmesan Alfredo Sauce with Bacon & Penne Pasta.

Salads

Waco Wedge

$14.00

Chilled Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing, Halved Grape Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions, Capers, House-Made Balsamic-Vinaigrette with Herbs, Signature Pimento Cheese Deviled

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, (gf if ordered without Croutons), Caesar Dressing.

Farmhouse Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Red Onions, Carrots.

Mason Jar Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Eggs, Zucchini Spirals.

Florida Sunshine Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Cabbage, Kale, Carrots, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Beet Spirals.

Nuts and Berries Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Blackberries, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Carrot Spirals.

Southern Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Beans, Diced Bell Peppers, Sweet Corn, Shredded Cheddar.

Side Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches and Hand Helds

South Carolina Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork, Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Pickles, Cole Slaw on the side, plus one side

Fried Chicken Sliders

$14.00

Fried Chicken on house-made Buttermilk Biscuits, served with Mississippi Come-Back Sauce, Pickles, plus one side

Boca Beer-Batter Fish Tacos

$14.75

Beer-battered & deep-fried Red Snapper Fish, Cole Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Flour Tortillas, plus one side

Smoked Beef Brisket Quesadilla

$16.75

Slow-Smoked Certified Angus Brisket, Side Pico de Gallo, Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, Mississippi Come-Back Sauce, Pepper-Jack Cheese

Spring Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, all on Texas Toast, plus one side

The Dixie Chick

$16.50

Spicy Fried Chicken sandwich, Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, plus one side side

Cajun Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$16.50

Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp, Cajun Spices, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Tomatoes, Cole Slaw, Remoulade Sauce, on a Soft French Roll (crusty also available), plus one side

C.O.D.'s Texas Cheesesteak

$17.50

COD stands for Chris O’Donnell. Shaved Ribeye Steak, Grilled Green and Red Bell Peppers, Onions & Jalapeños, Connie’s Queso on a soft hoagie roll, plus one side

New England Style Fish and Chips

$16.50

Beer-Battered & Deep-Fried Red Snapper Fish, French Fries, Cole Slaw, house-made Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar

Smoked Brisket Hash

$14.00

Seafood

Australian Sea Bass

$24.00

Also known as Barramundi, loaded with good Omega-3 fats! Lemon Butter Sauce, plus two sides

Rockport Redfish

$22.00

Blackened Redfish, Sautéed Sweet Potato Noodles, house-made Tomatillo Salsa Verde, Avocado & Lemon Wedge

North Carolina Blackberry-Chipotle Glazed Salmon

$23.00

Grilled Salmon topped with Blackberry-Chipotle Glaze, plus two sides

South Texas Mahi-Mahi

$22.00

Grilled Mahi-Mahi, Lemon Butter, Pico de Gallo, plus two sides

Crawfish Redfish

$25.00

Blackened Redfish, topped with Crawfish Confetti Cream Sauce, Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits, Diced Red Bell Peppers, Green Onions

South of the Border Salmon

$23.00

Blackened Salmon, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Grilled Sweet Corn, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, house-made Salsa Verde

Marco Island Mahi-Mahi

$22.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Sautéed Spinach, Smoked & Grilled Pineapple, Mango & Papaya Cubed

New Orleans Style Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Dark Roux made in-house, Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits, Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp, Side Grilled French Roll, No Bread

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.50

Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp, Fried, Plus two sides

Fried Catfish Platter

$14.50

Mississippi Catfish, Deep-Fried, plus two sides

Fried Shrimp and Catfish Platter

$17.50

Deep-Fried Combo, plus two sides

Sides

Asparagus

$4.75

Bacon Mac 'n Cheese

$4.75

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.75

Cinnamon Apples

$4.75

Cole Slaw

$4.75

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.75

Gouda Cheese Grits

$4.75

Grilled Mushrooms

$4.75

Grilled Sweet Corn

$4.75

Harvest Salad

$4.75

Small side salad of mixed greens, diced beets, mandarin oranges, Texas goat cheese and candied pecans. Served with Citrus Vinaigrette, but can sub any dressing.

Jalapeno Hush Puppies

$4.75

Mashed Potatoes

$4.75

Mixed Veggies

$4.75

Regular French Fries

$4.75

Riced Cauliflower

$4.75

Sauteed Spinach

$4.75

Sub cup gumbo

$3.50

Sub cup tortilla soup

$3.00

Sub side salad

Sub Texas cheese fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Waffle

$4.75

White rice

Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00+

Made From Scratch – Brined & Marinated Chicken, House-Made Chicken Stock, Fresh Avocado Chunks, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Side Grilled Bread, ( Gluten Free if ordered without the Side Bread or Tortilla Strips)

Geaux Tigers! Blonde Roux Gumbo

$8.00+

Made From Scratch – First we make a Roux, (ours is a Blond Roux, lighter in color, thicker in texture, richer in taste), with the Holy Trinity (Celery, Onions, Bell Peppers) & da Pope (Garlic), Shredded Chicken, House-Made Chicken Stock, Andouille Sausage, your choice of White Rice or Cilantro-Lime Rice

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Craft Grill and Craft Grill Breakfast Club, we take the extra time and make our delicious menu items from scratch! Our hamburgers are ground in-house using Certified Angus Beef Chuck, Brisket and Ribeye. 21-Day Wet-Aged Steaks Hand-Cut in-house. Over 30 Sauces, Dressings and Gravies made from scratch in-house.

Location

25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL, TX 77375

Directions

