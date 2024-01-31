Crave Kitchens - Southlake 280 Commerce Street Suite 107
Big Red's Burger & Grill
Classic Burgers
- American Classic Single$8.95
One All-American beef patty with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with our signature Big Red sauce.
- Classic All American Burger$10.95
Two All-American beef patties with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with our signature Big Red sauce.
- Classic American Single with Cheese$10.75
One All-American beef patty with our signature Big Red sauce and your choice of melted Cheddar, Swiss, American, or Habanero Jack.
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.75
Two All-American beef patties with our signature Big Red sauce and your choice of melted Cheddar, Swiss, American, or Habanero Jack.
- Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger$13.75
Two All-American beef patties with our signature Big Red sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and American cheese.
Signature Burgers
- Baja Burger$14.75
Two All-American beef patties topped with fresh guacamole, ghost pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pico, and a house verde mayo.
- BBQ Burger$14.75
Two All-American beef patties, smoked bacon, and melted cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and crispy onions.
- Breakfast Burger$13.75
Two All-American beef patties topped with smoked bacon, an over easy egg, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli.
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$13.75
Two All-American beef patties topped with roasted mushrooms, lettuce, onion, tomato, Swiss cheese, and creamy garlic aioli.
- The Diablo$13.75
Two All-American beef patties with grilled jalapeños, tomato, lettuce, ghost pepper jack cheese, and chipotle cayenne aioli.
- Truffle Burger$16.75
Two All-American beef patties with crispy onions, truffle mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion topped with Cheddar cheese.
Sides
Brownstone Pizza
Appetizers
- Garlic Rolls$5.95+
Garlic Rolls baked, then topped with melted garlic butter and Romano cheese.
- Meatballs$6.95
A beef and pork blend with a house spice blend, topped with marinara sauce & Romano cheese.
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Breaded mozzarella, crisped to a golden brown perfection with our spiced marinara dipping sauce.
Wings / Boneless
Salad
- Caesar Salad$4.95
Crisp romaine and baby arugula tossed with garlic croutons and fresh Romano cheese. Includes your dressing of choice.
- Simple Greens Salad$4.95
A mix of romaine, arugula, and leaf lettuce tossed with croutons, tomato, shaved carrots, cucumbers, and red onions. Includes your dressing of choice.
- BBQ Chicken Salad$14.95
Crisp romaine and baby arugula tossed with garlic ranch, red onions, smoked bacon, egg, and crispy popcorn chicken. Toopped with BBQ sauce.
Pizza
- BBQ Chicken$15.95
A base of rich BBQ sauce, topped with ghost pepper jack and mozzarella cheese, fire-roasted chicken, red onions, and topped with fresh cilantro.
- Brownstone Garden$15.95
Homemade tomato sauce, roasted mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella.
- Brownstone Hot Honey$14.95
Our signature house pepperoni pizza! Homemade tomato sauce, topped with a miix of ghost pepper jack and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and our unforgettable hot honey.
- Build Your Own$10.95
Build your own pizza.
- Meat Lovers$15.95
A mix of sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, smoked bacon, and fresh mozzarella
- Neapolitan$10.95
A blend of creamy mozzarella topped with roasted garlic Romano cheese.
- Supreme$15.95
A combination of pepperoni and hearty sausage topped with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
- The Smoky Carnita$15.95
Slow braised pork carnitas, mozzarella, smoky ghost pepper jack cheese, green peppers, and red onion, topped with chipotle aioli and cilantro.
- White Pizza$16.95
A mix of EVOO, and fresh Garlic topped with the ultimate cheese trifecta of ricotta, mozzarella, and Romano.
Dessert
Red Crane
Appetizers
Entrees
- Broccoli Beef$15.95
A delicious mix of garlic, ginger, beef and fresh broccoli served with jasmine rice.
- Chow Mein$11.95
Our take on the traditional dish, made with chow mein noodles and stir fried cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and your choice of protein (beef, chicken, shrimp, or pork).
- General Tso$13.95
Crispy fried boneless chicken breast tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce served with jasmine rice.
- Orange Chicken$13.95
Crispy chicken breast tossed in a tangy orange sauce, served with jasmine rice.
- Red Crane Fried Rice$10.95
The classic combination of jasmine rice, onions, garlic, ginger, carrots, egg, and your choice of protein (beef, chicken, shrimp, or pork).
- Red Thai Curry$11.95
A mixture of coconut milk, red curry, kaffir lime, fish sauce, galangal, and your choice of protein (beef, chicken, shrimp, or pork) served with jasmine rice.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$13.95
Crispy chicken tossed with green pepper in a sweet and sour sauce, served with jasmine rice.
- Vegetable Stir Fry$10.95
A mixture of carrots, cabbage, onions, ginger, green peppers, and broccoli, wok fried and served with jasmine rice.
The Flying Rooster
Appetizers
Salad
- BBQ Chicken Salad$14.95
Crisp romaine and baby arugula tossed with garlic ranch, red onions, smoked bacon, egg, and crispy popcorn chicken. Toopped with BBQ sauce.
- Simple Greens Salad$4.95
A mix of romaine, arugula, and leaf lettuce tossed with croutons, tomato, shaved carrots, cucumbers, and red onions. Includes your dressing of choice.
- Caesar Salad$4.95
Crisp romaine and baby arugula tossed with garlic croutons and fresh Romano cheese. Includes your dressing of choice.
Wings / Tenders
- Boneless Wings$8.95+
Breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in your choice of house sauce.
- Bone In Chicken Wings$8.96+
Traditional, fried bone-in wings with your choice of sauce.
- 3 Piece Chicken Fritter Meal$11.95
Three piece crispy breaded chicken tenderloins served with French fries and your choice of sauce.
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Style Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Crispy chicken, buffalo butter sauce, crispy onions, lettuce, and tomato paired with our house garlic ranch.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Crispy, spiced chicken tenders topped with creamy coleslaw with lettuce and tomato, smothered with our house chipotle mayo.
- Southern BLT Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Fried chicken and applewood smoked bacon served with lettuce, tomato, and our fan favorite spicy house BBQ mayo.
Sides
- French Fries$4.95
Crisp, straight cut French fries tossed in our house seasoning.
- Tater Tots$4.95
Tater tots tossed in our signature house seasoning.
- Nashville Coleslaw$6.95
Shredded cabbage tossed with julienne carrots and a creamy house dressing.
- Truffle Fries$6.95
Straight cut French fries in our house seasoning served with truffle mayo.
Dessert
- 2 Layer Chocolate Cake$6.99
Layers of chocolate decadence topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate butter cake. Finished with a rich silky chocolate ganache.
- Cronuts$6.99
Our croissant beignet is a flaky spin on the traditional beignet served with raspberry dipping sauce.
- Raspberry Swirl New York Cheesecake$6.99
Raspberry puree swirled throughout our New York style cheesecake batter and baked on a graham cracker crust.
Twisted Cactus
Burritos
- Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito$9.95
Red cactus rice, house refried beans, pico de gallo, and our house cheese blend wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Carne Asada Burrito$11.95
Carne asada, refried beans, red cactus rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our house cheese blend wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Chicken Tinga Burrito$9.95
Smoky chipotle roasted chicken thighs with red cactus rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, smoky chipotle sauce, and our house blend of cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Pork Carnita Burrito$9.95
Slow braised pork carnitas with red cactus rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and our house blend of cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Shrimp Burrito$11.95
Citrus cilantro marinated shrimp with red cactus rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and our house blend of cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Twisted Cactus Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Over easy eggs, sausage, smoked bacon, refried beans, red cactus rice, pico de gallo, and our signature house cheese blend wrapped in a flour tortilla.
- Vegetarian Chorizo Burrito$11.95
Vegan chorizo, red cactus rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Street Tacos
- Carne Asada Tacos$11.95
Carne asada with cilantro and diced yellow onions, served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Chicken Tinga Tacos$9.95
Chicken with cilantro and diced yellow onions, served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Pork Carnitas Tacos$9.95
Pork carnitas with cilantro and diced yellow onions, served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Shrimp with cilantro and diced yellow onions, served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Vegan Chorizo Tacos$11.95
Vegan chorizo with cilantro and diced yellow onions, served on your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Bowls
Sides
- Salsa & Chips$4.95
White corn tortilla chips served with your choice of salsa.
- Guacamole & Chips$5.95
Housemade guacamole seasoned with our signature seasoning and finished with tomatoes, cilantro and yellow onions. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
- Refried Beans$4.95
Refried beans topped with cotija cheese.
- Twisted Cactus Rice$4.95
Our house Spanish rice with roasted corn, poblano peppers, and onions topped with pico de gallo.
- Twisted Cactus Rice & Beans$5.95
A combination of our signature house Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Pico de Gallo$1.99
A mix of tomatoes, garlic, cilantro, yellow onions, and fire roasted jalapeños with lime.
- Salsa Roja$1.99
Fire roasted tomatoes blended with a perfect balance of spice.
- Salsa Verde$1.99
A smoky, citrus blend of tomatillos.
Crave Kitchens Catering
Lunch Boxes
- Burger Box$84.00
Feeds six people. Classic burger with chips or a salad and a cookie.
- Chicken Sandwich Box$84.00
Feeds six people. Chicken sandwich with chips or a salad and a cookie.
- Taco Plate$66.00
Feeds six people. Tacos with your choice of protein, Spanish rice, refried beans, diced white onions and fresh cilantro.
- Bento Box$96.00
Bento Box for six people with your choice of entree. Comes with jasmine rice and your choice of a vegetable eggroll or potsticker.
Buffets
- Burger Bar$125.00
Feeds 10 people. Burger bar includes fresh brioche buns, grilled burgers, assorted cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mushrooms, smoked bacon, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.
- Fajita Platter$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Fajita platter is your choice of protein and tortilla with green peppers, onions, salsa, Spanish rice, refried beans, and chips.
- Taco Bar$239.00
Feeds 20 people. Everything you need to build your own tacos, including your choice of two proteins and tortillas with house cheese blends, onions, cilantro and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, and chips & salsa.
- Asian Buffet$125.00
Feeds 10 people. Buffet with your choice of three entrees, along with your choice of egg rolls or potstickers. Includes jasmine rice.
Packs
- Burger Pack$120.00
Feeds 10 people. Your choice of burger. All burgers come with two All American beef patties, our signature Big Red sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with three pounds of tater tots or French fries.
- Chicken Sandwich Pack$120.00
Feeds 10 people. Your choice of chicken sandwich with three pounds of tater tots or French fries.
- Burrito Platter$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Your choice of two burritos wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with chips and salsa.
- Taco Platter$80.00
Feeds 10 people. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas and protein, comes with diced white onions and fresh cilantro.
- Burrito Bowl$78.00
Feeds six people. Burrito bowl with chips, our signature Red Cactus Spanish rice and refried beans, your choice of protein, house cheese blend, and pico de gallo.
Appetizers
- Meatballs$50.00
20 meatballs. Meatballs are a beef and pork blend with house spices topped with marinara sauce and romano cheese.
- Mozzarella Sticks$55.00
25 pieces of breaded mozzarella served with marinara dipping sauce.
- Garlic Knots$32.00
30 garlic knots topped with melted garlic butter and romano cheese.
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$55.00
Feeds 10 people. Smoked gouda mac and cheese bites served with garlic ranch dressing
- Vegetable Egg Rolls$55.00
20 vegetable egg rolls served with sweet chili sauce.
- Pork & Cabbage Potstickers$60.00
30 crispy steam-fried pork and cabbage potstickers served with Red Crane dippi