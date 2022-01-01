Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Chicken
Soul Food

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX Dallas / Grapevine

1450 W State Highway 114

Suite 500

Grapevine, TX 76051

Breakfast All Day

Aunt Portia’s Chicken Omelet

Aunt Portia’s Chicken Omelet

$16.00

4 eggs folded served with chicken, cheese, onions, Bell peppers and home fries.

Momma White’s

$16.00

One piece of chicken prepared southern style, grits, 2 eggs, home fries and toast.

Ivan’s Chorizo & Eggs

Ivan’s Chorizo & Eggs

$16.00

Flavorful crumbled chorizo sausage, potatoes and eggs cooked to order served with warm flower tortillas.

Waffle Breakfast Samich

$12.95

Cheesy eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, all stuffed between a waffle.

Kiss My Grits Special Breakfast

$10.95

2 eggs, choice of sausage, hot link or bacon, grits and one biscuit.

Yo Momma’s Biscuits & Gravy

Yo Momma’s Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

2 buttermilk biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs and home fries. (Gravy is one the side) AVAILABLE UNTIL 1PM DAILY

Lo-Lo's Hood Classics (Chicken & Waffles)

KK’S

$21.95

3 pieces of chicken southern style, 2 waffles, grits and 2 eggs with cheese and onions.

Baby Ray

$19.95

3 pieces of chicken smothered with gravy and onions, with 2 waffles. (Gravy will be on the side)

Lo-Lo’s

Lo-Lo’s

$18.95

"Our MOST POPULAR CLASSIC" 3 pieces of chicken prepared southern style, with 2 Golden waffles.

Double D

$16.95

Two juicy breasts & one delicious waffle.

Sheeda’s Special

$14.00

One succulent breast & one wing, one delicious waffle.

Nay Nay’s

$14.00

2 delicious waffles, 2 eggs & a bowl of grits.

Toy-Toy

$12.50

2 chicken wings and one delicious waffle.

Betty’s Boob

$12.00

One juicy breast and one delicious waffle.

Lil Amadi

$11.00

One thigh & leg, or 2 thighs and one delicious waffle.

Tre-Tre

$11.00

2 legs with a delicious waffle.

Famous Soul Food Platter

Three Pieces Of Chicken (Southern Fried)

$21.00
Three Pieces Of Chicken Smothered In Gravy & Onions

Three Pieces Of Chicken Smothered In Gravy & Onions

$21.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$21.00

Three Chicken Tenders

$21.00
Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets

Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets

$21.00
Mix It Up

Mix It Up

$21.00

One piece chicken and one piece of fish

Croquette Platter

$21.00

The Eats

BackWoods

BackWoods

$15.95

CHICKEN GIZZARDS & RICE, SMOTHERED WITH GRAVY & ONIONS.

Puff’s Chicken Tender Basket

$14.95

THREE JUICY BONELESS CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH FRIES OR WAFFLE & YOUR CHOICE OF OF OUR FAMOUS SOUTHSIDE RANCH, BBQ SAUCE OR HONEY MUSTARD.

Blackened Fish Dinner

Blackened Fish Dinner

$23.95

BLACKENED CATFISH SERVED WITH DIRTY RICE, ZUCCHINI & SQUASH VEGETABLE MEDLY AND TOPPED WITH SHRIMP SAUTEED IN A GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE.

ABC’S Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$22.00

OUR CLASSIC MAC & CHEESE SERVED WITH SEVEN GRILLED SHRIMP, BACON, CARMELIZED ONIONS AND A HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT.

Sakilae’s Fish & Chips

$16.95

YOUR CHOICE OF SHRIMP OR FISH AND CHIPS.

Chyna’s Honey Hots

Chyna’s Honey Hots

$15.95

SIX WINGS SPLASHED WITH CHYNA'S HONEY & HOT SAUCE COMBO SERVED WITH SOUTHSIDE RANCH.

Uncle Brotha's Shrimp & Grits

$24.95

Seven Fried Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, bacon, a zest of lemon a splash of hot sauce topped with cheddar cheese over a bed of grits

DVZ's Chicago Style Hot Wings

$15.95

Burgers 'N' Mo'

Ya-Ya’s Honey butta Chicken Biscuit

$7.95

Big crispy tender between our delicious buttermilk biscuit drizzled with sweet honey.

Phat Azz Samich

Phat Azz Samich

$15.95

Your choice of chicken or catfish fillet served on a brioche bun with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and your choice of Mayo, ranch or 1000 island dressing served with fries.

Stupid Fries

$13.95

Hot seasoned fries topped with tender white meat chicken, gravy and onions, green and red Bell peppers covered with cheese.

Daily Specials

TWO DOLLAR WINGS (Dine-In Thursday ONLY)

$2.00Out of stock

Whole WINGS $2.00 each - THURSDAY DINE-IN ONLY

CHICKEN AND BEER (Monday ONLY)

$25.00Out of stock

Family Feast (Small)

$55.95

Feeds 4 people: 8 pieces of chicken mix, 2 sides (pint) with 4 cornbread muffins. ~$13.98 per person

Family Feast (Medium)

$79.95

Feeds 6 people: 12 pieces of chicken mix, 2 sides (quart), 6 cornbread muffins. ~$13.32 per person

Family Feast (Large)

$99.95

Feeds 8 People: 16 pieces of chicken mix, 3 sides (quart), with 8 cornbread muffins. ~$12.50 per person

Chicken Only (8 Piece)

$23.99

Chicken Only (12 Piece)

$32.99

Chicken Only (16 Piece)

$39.99

Quart Side

$21.99

Pint Side

$11.99

Dozen Corn Bread

$22.99

Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance

Dozen Biscuits

$24.99

Must be ordered at least by the day before

Do Dirty Rice & Shrimp

$17.95

Bowl of Dirty Rice, topped with 5 large shrimp and a garlic butter sauce. Add chopped hot link for 3mo.

Sides & Add-On's

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$5.00

Banana Foster Sauce

$3.50

Bananas

$3.00

Bananas

$3.00

Beans Over rice

$6.50

Candy Yams

$6.50

Cheese

$1.50

Cheese Grits

$6.50

Chicken Gravy Only

$2.00

Coleslaw

$6.50

Collard Greens

$6.50

Dirty Rice

$6.50

French Fries

$6.50

Fried Okra

$6.50

Gravy & Onions

$2.50

Home Fries

$6.50

Lo-Lo’s Gravy

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

One Breast

$5.95

One Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.50

One CornBread Muffin

$2.50

One leg

$3.30

One Piece Fish

$6.95

One Tender

$4.95

One Wing

$3.50

Pecans Or Walnuts

$1.50

Plain Grits

$4.00

Potato Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Red Beans

$6.50

Rice & Butter

$6.50

Rice & Gravy

$6.50

Sausage

$5.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms

$6.50

Sauteed Spinach

$6.50

Sauteed Zucchini & Squash

$6.50

Smothered Biscuit

$4.50

Spicy Hot Links

$5.00

Strawberries

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Toast

$1.50

Tomatoes & Onions

$6.50

Two Eggs

$4.00

Waffle

$6.50

Whipped Potatoes

$6.50

Whipped Topping

$1.50

Breast

$5.95

Leg

$3.30

Thigh

$3.30

Add On Shrimp

$8.95

Two Croquettes

$8.00

Biscuits & Gravy (Side)

$8.00

Black Eyed Peas

$6.50

Add On Grilled Breast

$8.95

Add On Grilled Catfish

$8.95

One Croqette

$5.00

Jalapeno

$1.50

2 jalapeños - Indicate fresh or pickled

The Sweets (Desserts)

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.95

Fresh Fruit Cobblers

$8.95
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$8.95

Banana Pudding Half-Pan

$39.99

Banana Pudding Pan

$69.99

Cobbler Half-Pan

$39.99

Cobbler Pan

$69.99

Sides

Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms

$6.50

Sauteed Spinach

$6.50

Dirty Rice

$6.50

French Fries

$6.50

Fried Okra

$6.50

String Beans & Red Potatoes

$6.50

Collard Greens

$6.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Sauteed Zucchini & Squash

$6.50

Potato Salad

$6.50

Candied Yams

$6.50

Red Beans

$6.50

Beans over Rice

$6.50

Cheese Grits

$6.50

Whipped Potatoes

$6.50

Home Fries

$6.50

Rice and Gravy

$6.50

Tomatoes & Onions

$6.50

Rice & Butter

$5.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Plain Grits

$4.00

Waffle

$5.00

Side Salad

$7.95

CAN NOT BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ANOTHER SIDE

Non Alcoholic Beverages

KOOL-AID

KOOL-AID

$3.79

Strawberry Soda

$3.79

Tea

$3.79

Lemonade

$3.79

Soda

$3.79

Kids Drink

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.95

Red Kool-Aid

$3.79

Blue Kool-Aid

$3.79

Purple Kool-Aid

$3.79

Green Kool-Aid

$3.79

Watermelon Kool-Aid

$3.79

Mixed Kool Aid Kool-Aid

$3.79

Sweet Tea

$3.79

Arnold Palmer

$3.79

Uptown (Tiger Woods)

$3.79

Pepsi

$3.79

Diet Pepsi

$3.79

Dr. Pepper

$3.79

Sierra Mist

$3.79

Crush Orange

$3.79

Cherry Pepsi

$3.79

Code Red

$3.79

Soda Water

$3.79

H20

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Lolo's Premium Bottled Water

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.79

Unsweet Tea

$3.79

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Alcoholic Beverages

1942 Frozen

$50.00Out of stock

Lolo's Punch

$10.95

Pinnacle Vodka, Red Kool- Aid, Splash of Pineapple Juice

Blue Ivy

$10.95

Blue Kool-Aid, Lemonade, Splash of Sprite, Dressed with a lemon and cherry

Georgia On My Mind

$10.95

Peach Vodka, OJ, and Sweet Tea

Purplesaurus Rex

$10.95

Gin, Lemonade, Grape Kool-Aid, dress with a Lemon

Bacon Mary

$8.95

Bloody Mary Mix, Splash of hot sauce, Pinnacle Vodka, Lemon Juice, Salted Rim, Topped with Bacon and two olives

Henny Drop

$13.95

Hennessy, Ginger syrup, Lemonade, Fresh Squeezed lemon

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$9.95

Fresh squeezed lemon, lemonade, vodka, Simple syrup, Sugar rim

Knockout

$12.95

Apple vodka, Apple pucker, Rum, Triple Sec

Rooster Punch

$12.95

Red Kool- Aid, Lemonade, Vodka, Rum, Triple Sec, Gin, Sweet & Sour, Splash of Sprite

Lolo- Rita

$13.95

Patron, Sweet and Sour, Splash of OJ

Standard Mix Drink

$9.50

Well/house liquor only

ManMosa

$5.95

Lo-Lo's Punch

$8.00

Sunrise Mimosa

$3.95

Melon Mojito

$6.00

Georgia On My Mind

$6.00

Bloody Bacon Mary

$7.50

Maple Train

$7.00

Frozen Patron Margarita

$9.00

Purplesauras Rex

$6.00

Not Yo Daddy's Old Fashioned

$8.00

Gin + Juice

$7.00

The Knockout

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

$ 4 Mimosa

$4.00

Rooster Punch

$9.00

Blue Ivy

$7.00

Lo-Lo A Rita

$11.00

Henny Drop

$10.50

16 oz Lo-Lo's Rooster Brew

$3.50

16 oz Blue Moon

$4.50

16 oz Stella Artois

$5.00

16 oz Angry Orchard Draft

$4.50

24 oz Blue Moon Draft

$6.50

24 oz Angry Orchard Draft

$6.50

24 oz Lo-Lo's Rooster Brew

$5.50

24 oz Stella Artois

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Four Peaks Kiltlifter

$5.50

Heineken

$4.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

GL Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GL Malbec

$9.00

GL Zinfandel

$6.00

GL Red Blend

$6.00

GL Merlot

$10.00

GL Hob Nob CS

$7.00

GL Mark West PN

$7.00

GL Trapiche M

$9.00

GL Ravenwood Z

$6.00

GL Rex Goliath RB

$6.00

GL Seven Hills M

$10.00

GL Meiomi

$12.00

GL Sangria Red

$8.00

G Pinot Grigio

$7.00

G Savignon Blanc

$7.00

G 14 Hands Pinot Grigion

$7.00

G Franks Family Chardonnay

$7.00

G Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

G Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$9.00

G Rex Goliath Chardonnay

$6.00

G Rex Goliath Moscato

$6.00

G Sangria White

$8.00

Glass - J. Roget

$7.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$45.00

Malbec Bottle

$55.00

Zinfandel Bottle

$40.00

Red Blend Bottle

$40.00

Merlot Bottle

$60.00

Hob Nob CS Bottle

$45.00

Mark West PN Bottle

$45.00

Trapiche M Bottle

$55.00

Ravenwood Z Bottle

$40.00

Rex Goliath RB Bottle

$40.00

Seven Hills M Bottle

$50.00

Meiomi Bottle

$60.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$45.00

Savignon Blanc Bottle

$45.00

14 Hands Pinot Grigion Bottle

$45.00

Franks Family Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Josh Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$45.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Bottle

$54.00

Rex Goliath Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Rex Goliath Moscato Bottle

$40.00

Luc Belaire Rose Bottle

$100.00

Perrier Jouet Rose Bottle

$500.00

Armand De Brignac Bottle

$500.00

J. Roget Bottle

$40.00

Rocks on Side

Salt

Shot

Soda

Sour

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Sugar Rim

Sweet

Tall

Tonic

Twist

Up

Very Dry

Water

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Tito's

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

DBL Ciroc

$18.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

DBL Tito's

$20.00

Hendricks

$9.50

Beefeater

$8.50

Pinnacle Gin

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

DBL Hendricks

$19.00

DBL Beefeater

$17.00

DBL Pinnacle Gin

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$17.00

DBL Tanqueray

$17.00

Meyers Dark

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Goslings

$8.50

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi 151

$8.50

Malibu

$9.00

DBL Meyers Dark

$17.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Cruzan

$14.00

DBL Goslings

$17.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi 151

$17.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Café

$11.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$45.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$8.50

Patron Xo Café

$14.00

Rancho Alegre

$5.50

1800 Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.50

Avion Anejo

$15.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$22.00

DBL Patron Café

$22.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$90.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$28.00

DBL Patron Silver

$17.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$28.00

DBL Rancho Alegre

$11.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$17.00

DBL Avion Anejo

$30.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Knob Creek

Evan Williams

$5.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jamesons

$8.50

Fireball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Royal Apple

$8.50

Crown Royal XO

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Gentleman's Jack

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$17.00

DBL Evan Williams

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$26.00

DBL Jamesons

$17.00

DBL Fireball

$14.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$17.00

DBL Crown Royal

$17.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$17.00

DBL Crown Royal XO

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Gentleman's Jack

$16.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Glenlivet

$8.50

John Barr

$5.50

Macallen

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

DBL Glenlivet

$17.00

DBL John Barr

$11.00

DBL Macallen

$24.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$24.00

Courvoisier

$8.50

Triple Sec

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.50

Kahlua

$8.50

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Rumchata

$7.00

DBL Courvoisier

$17.00

DBL Triple Sec

$11.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$11.00

DBL Sour Apple Pucker

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$17.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$14.00

DBL Chambord

$14.00

DBL Hennessy

$24.00

DBL Rumchata

$14.00

Beer

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Dos X

$6.50

Shiner

$6.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Coors

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Modelo

$7.00

Corona Sunrise

$14.95

Corona add tequila, orange juice, grenadine & sqeeze and set lime.

Wine

Glass Chardonnay

$7.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$28.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Glass Moscato

$7.00

Bottle Moscato

$28.00

Glass Cabernet

$8.00

Bottle Cabernet

$32.00

Glass Merlot

$8.00

Bottle Merlot

$32.00

Glass Champagne

$6.00

Bottle Champagne

$32.00

Glass Meiomi Pinot N.

$11.00

Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir Wine

$39.95

Moet

$75.00

Bottle Quilt Cabernet Wine

$80.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$10.95

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Clas Azul

$28.00Out of stock

Don Julio Rep

$11.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Whiskey & Scotch

Jack Daniels

$9.95

Crown Royal

$9.95

Crown Royal Apple

$9.95

Devils River

$6.50

Jameson

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$6.50

McCallan 12

$14.00

Woodford

$11.95

Uncle Nearest

$11.95

Gin & Rum

Tanqueray

$7.95

Pinnacle Gin

$5.95

Bacardi

$6.95

Captain Morgan

$6.95

Malibu

$7.50

Cordials

Courvoisier

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Amaretto

$7.50

Bailey's

$7.50

Kahula

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Hennessy Bottle 750ml

$180.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.95

Titos

$9.00

Pinnacle Peach

$5.95

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ciroc

$9.50Out of stock

Clothing

Onesie

$20.00

Kids Shirts

$20.00

Adult Small Shirt

$20.00

Adult Medium Shirt

$20.00

Adult Large Shirt

$20.00

Adult Extra Large Shirt

$22.00

Adult XX Large Shirt

$24.00

Adult XXX Large Shirt

$26.00

Adult XXXX Large Shirt

$28.00

Hats

$20.00

Hoodie

$36.95

Merch

Large Mason Jars

$5.00Out of stock

Hotsauce

$5.50

Covid-19 Supplies

Bleach (Gallon)

$3.99Out of stock

Bath Tissue (Single Roll)

$1.49Out of stock

Facial Tissue (Individual Box)

$2.29Out of stock

Gloves (Individual Box)

$7.99Out of stock

Nitrile Gloves (Individual Box)

$8.99

XL Papaer Towels (Single Roll)

$4.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

"Two Decades of Distinctive & Delicious Soul Food" with the juiciest, most flavorful fried chicken, the fluffiest, most melt-in-your-mouth waffles and other mouth-watering soul food favorites.

Location

1450 W State Highway 114, Suite 500, Grapevine, TX 76051

Directions

Gallery
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX image
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX image

