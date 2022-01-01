Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX Dallas / Grapevine
1450 W State Highway 114
Suite 500
Grapevine, TX 76051
Popular Items
Gonna Tease You
Light 'N' Lean
Lil Sis Egg White Omelet
Fresh baby spinach, sautéed mushrooms, diced onions are folded into a fluffy omelet and branished with fresh diced tomatoes and scallions.
Cool Bre Bre’s Chicken Salad
Field greens with your choice of white meat grilled or fried. Candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, avocado,, applewood bacon & your choice of ranch, honey mustard or balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing.
Veggie Plate
YOUR CHOICE OF FOUR SIDES SERVED WITH CORNBREAD.
Grilled Chicken, Fish or Shrimp
YOUR CHOICE OF PROTEIN GRILLED TO HEART HEALTHY PERFECTION. COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.
Vibe Salad
Breakfast All Day
Aunt Portia’s Chicken Omelet
4 eggs folded served with chicken, cheese, onions, Bell peppers and home fries.
Momma White’s
One piece of chicken prepared southern style, grits, 2 eggs, home fries and toast.
Ivan’s Chorizo & Eggs
Flavorful crumbled chorizo sausage, potatoes and eggs cooked to order served with warm flower tortillas.
Waffle Breakfast Samich
Cheesy eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, all stuffed between a waffle.
Kiss My Grits Special Breakfast
2 eggs, choice of sausage, hot link or bacon, grits and one biscuit.
Yo Momma’s Biscuits & Gravy
2 buttermilk biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs and home fries. (Gravy is one the side) AVAILABLE UNTIL 1PM DAILY
Lo-Lo's Hood Classics (Chicken & Waffles)
KK’S
3 pieces of chicken southern style, 2 waffles, grits and 2 eggs with cheese and onions.
Baby Ray
3 pieces of chicken smothered with gravy and onions, with 2 waffles. (Gravy will be on the side)
Lo-Lo’s
"Our MOST POPULAR CLASSIC" 3 pieces of chicken prepared southern style, with 2 Golden waffles.
Double D
Two juicy breasts & one delicious waffle.
Sheeda’s Special
One succulent breast & one wing, one delicious waffle.
Nay Nay’s
2 delicious waffles, 2 eggs & a bowl of grits.
Toy-Toy
2 chicken wings and one delicious waffle.
Betty’s Boob
One juicy breast and one delicious waffle.
Lil Amadi
One thigh & leg, or 2 thighs and one delicious waffle.
Tre-Tre
2 legs with a delicious waffle.
Famous Soul Food Platter
The Eats
BackWoods
CHICKEN GIZZARDS & RICE, SMOTHERED WITH GRAVY & ONIONS.
Puff’s Chicken Tender Basket
THREE JUICY BONELESS CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH FRIES OR WAFFLE & YOUR CHOICE OF OF OUR FAMOUS SOUTHSIDE RANCH, BBQ SAUCE OR HONEY MUSTARD.
Blackened Fish Dinner
BLACKENED CATFISH SERVED WITH DIRTY RICE, ZUCCHINI & SQUASH VEGETABLE MEDLY AND TOPPED WITH SHRIMP SAUTEED IN A GARLIC BUTTER SAUCE.
ABC’S Shrimp Mac & Cheese
OUR CLASSIC MAC & CHEESE SERVED WITH SEVEN GRILLED SHRIMP, BACON, CARMELIZED ONIONS AND A HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT.
Sakilae’s Fish & Chips
YOUR CHOICE OF SHRIMP OR FISH AND CHIPS.
Chyna’s Honey Hots
SIX WINGS SPLASHED WITH CHYNA'S HONEY & HOT SAUCE COMBO SERVED WITH SOUTHSIDE RANCH.
Uncle Brotha's Shrimp & Grits
Seven Fried Jumbo Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, scallions, bacon, a zest of lemon a splash of hot sauce topped with cheddar cheese over a bed of grits
DVZ's Chicago Style Hot Wings
Burgers 'N' Mo'
Ya-Ya’s Honey butta Chicken Biscuit
Big crispy tender between our delicious buttermilk biscuit drizzled with sweet honey.
Phat Azz Samich
Your choice of chicken or catfish fillet served on a brioche bun with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and your choice of Mayo, ranch or 1000 island dressing served with fries.
Stupid Fries
Hot seasoned fries topped with tender white meat chicken, gravy and onions, green and red Bell peppers covered with cheese.
Daily Specials
TWO DOLLAR WINGS (Dine-In Thursday ONLY)
Whole WINGS $2.00 each - THURSDAY DINE-IN ONLY
CHICKEN AND BEER (Monday ONLY)
Family Feast (Small)
Feeds 4 people: 8 pieces of chicken mix, 2 sides (pint) with 4 cornbread muffins. ~$13.98 per person
Family Feast (Medium)
Feeds 6 people: 12 pieces of chicken mix, 2 sides (quart), 6 cornbread muffins. ~$13.32 per person
Family Feast (Large)
Feeds 8 People: 16 pieces of chicken mix, 3 sides (quart), with 8 cornbread muffins. ~$12.50 per person
Chicken Only (8 Piece)
Chicken Only (12 Piece)
Chicken Only (16 Piece)
Quart Side
Pint Side
Dozen Corn Bread
Must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance
Dozen Biscuits
Must be ordered at least by the day before
Do Dirty Rice & Shrimp
Bowl of Dirty Rice, topped with 5 large shrimp and a garlic butter sauce. Add chopped hot link for 3mo.
Sides & Add-On's
Avocado
Bacon
Banana Foster Sauce
Bananas
Bananas
Beans Over rice
Candy Yams
Cheese
Cheese Grits
Chicken Gravy Only
Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Dirty Rice
French Fries
Fried Okra
Gravy & Onions
Home Fries
Lo-Lo’s Gravy
Mac & Cheese
One Breast
One Buttermilk Biscuit
One CornBread Muffin
One leg
One Piece Fish
One Tender
One Wing
Pecans Or Walnuts
Plain Grits
Potato Salad
Red Beans
Rice & Butter
Rice & Gravy
Sausage
Sausage Gravy
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Zucchini & Squash
Smothered Biscuit
Spicy Hot Links
Strawberries
Toast
Toast
Tomatoes & Onions
Two Eggs
Waffle
Whipped Potatoes
Whipped Topping
Breast
Leg
Thigh
Add On Shrimp
Two Croquettes
Biscuits & Gravy (Side)
Black Eyed Peas
Add On Grilled Breast
Add On Grilled Catfish
One Croqette
Jalapeno
2 jalapeños - Indicate fresh or pickled
The Sweets (Desserts)
Sides
Sauteed Onions & Mushrooms
Sauteed Spinach
Dirty Rice
French Fries
Fried Okra
String Beans & Red Potatoes
Collard Greens
Mac & Cheese
Sauteed Zucchini & Squash
Potato Salad
Candied Yams
Red Beans
Beans over Rice
Cheese Grits
Whipped Potatoes
Home Fries
Rice and Gravy
Tomatoes & Onions
Rice & Butter
2 Eggs
Plain Grits
Waffle
Side Salad
CAN NOT BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ANOTHER SIDE
Non Alcoholic Beverages
KOOL-AID
Strawberry Soda
Tea
Lemonade
Soda
Kids Drink
Red Bull
Red Kool-Aid
Blue Kool-Aid
Purple Kool-Aid
Green Kool-Aid
Watermelon Kool-Aid
Mixed Kool Aid Kool-Aid
Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Uptown (Tiger Woods)
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Crush Orange
Cherry Pepsi
Code Red
Soda Water
H20
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Coffee
Lolo's Premium Bottled Water
Lemonade
Unsweet Tea
Chocolate Milk
Alcoholic Beverages
1942 Frozen
Lolo's Punch
Pinnacle Vodka, Red Kool- Aid, Splash of Pineapple Juice
Blue Ivy
Blue Kool-Aid, Lemonade, Splash of Sprite, Dressed with a lemon and cherry
Georgia On My Mind
Peach Vodka, OJ, and Sweet Tea
Purplesaurus Rex
Gin, Lemonade, Grape Kool-Aid, dress with a Lemon
Bacon Mary
Bloody Mary Mix, Splash of hot sauce, Pinnacle Vodka, Lemon Juice, Salted Rim, Topped with Bacon and two olives
Henny Drop
Hennessy, Ginger syrup, Lemonade, Fresh Squeezed lemon
Long Island Iced Tea
Lemon Drop
Fresh squeezed lemon, lemonade, vodka, Simple syrup, Sugar rim
Knockout
Apple vodka, Apple pucker, Rum, Triple Sec
Rooster Punch
Red Kool- Aid, Lemonade, Vodka, Rum, Triple Sec, Gin, Sweet & Sour, Splash of Sprite
Lolo- Rita
Patron, Sweet and Sour, Splash of OJ
Standard Mix Drink
Well/house liquor only
ManMosa
Lo-Lo's Punch
Sunrise Mimosa
Melon Mojito
Georgia On My Mind
Bloody Bacon Mary
Maple Train
Frozen Patron Margarita
Purplesauras Rex
Not Yo Daddy's Old Fashioned
Gin + Juice
The Knockout
Pina Colada
$ 4 Mimosa
Rooster Punch
Blue Ivy
Lo-Lo A Rita
Henny Drop
16 oz Lo-Lo's Rooster Brew
16 oz Blue Moon
16 oz Stella Artois
16 oz Angry Orchard Draft
24 oz Blue Moon Draft
24 oz Angry Orchard Draft
24 oz Lo-Lo's Rooster Brew
24 oz Stella Artois
Corona
Michelob Ultra
Bud Light
Budweiser
Four Peaks Kiltlifter
Heineken
Miller Lite
GL Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Malbec
GL Zinfandel
GL Red Blend
GL Merlot
GL Hob Nob CS
GL Mark West PN
GL Trapiche M
GL Ravenwood Z
GL Rex Goliath RB
GL Seven Hills M
GL Meiomi
GL Sangria Red
G Pinot Grigio
G Savignon Blanc
G 14 Hands Pinot Grigion
G Franks Family Chardonnay
G Josh Sauvignon Blanc
G Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc
G Rex Goliath Chardonnay
G Rex Goliath Moscato
G Sangria White
Glass - J. Roget
Pinot Noir Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Malbec Bottle
Zinfandel Bottle
Red Blend Bottle
Merlot Bottle
Hob Nob CS Bottle
Mark West PN Bottle
Trapiche M Bottle
Ravenwood Z Bottle
Rex Goliath RB Bottle
Seven Hills M Bottle
Meiomi Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Savignon Blanc Bottle
14 Hands Pinot Grigion Bottle
Franks Family Chardonnay Bottle
Josh Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Bottle
Rex Goliath Chardonnay Bottle
Rex Goliath Moscato Bottle
Luc Belaire Rose Bottle
Perrier Jouet Rose Bottle
Armand De Brignac Bottle
J. Roget Bottle
Rocks on Side
Salt
Shot
Soda
Sour
Sprite
Sugar Rim
Sweet
Tall
Tonic
Twist
Up
Very Dry
Water
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ketel One
Tito's
DBL Belvedere
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ciroc
DBL Ciroc Apple
DBL Ketel One
DBL Tito's
Hendricks
Beefeater
Pinnacle Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
DBL Hendricks
DBL Beefeater
DBL Pinnacle Gin
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
Meyers Dark
Captain Morgan
Cruzan
Goslings
Bacardi
Bacardi 151
Malibu
DBL Meyers Dark
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Cruzan
DBL Goslings
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi 151
DBL Malibu
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Patron Xo Café
Rancho Alegre
1800 Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Avion Anejo
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Café
DBL Patron Gran Platinum
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Xo Café
DBL Rancho Alegre
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio Reposado
DBL Don Julio Silver
DBL Avion Anejo
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Evan Williams
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Jamesons
Fireball
Seagrams 7
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal XO
Jack Daniels
Gentleman's Jack
Bulliet Rye
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Evan Williams
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Jamesons
DBL Fireball
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Crown Royal XO
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Gentleman's Jack
DBL Bulliet Rye
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenlivet
John Barr
Macallen
Glenlivet 12
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Glenlivet
DBL John Barr
DBL Macallen
DBL Glenlivet 12
Courvoisier
Triple Sec
Peach Schnapps
Sour Apple Pucker
Kahlua
Bailey's Irish Cream
Chambord
Hennessy
Rumchata
DBL Courvoisier
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Sour Apple Pucker
DBL Kahlua
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
DBL Chambord
DBL Hennessy
DBL Rumchata
Beer
Wine
Glass Chardonnay
Bottle Chardonnay
Glass Pinot Grigio
Bottle Pinot Grigio
Glass Moscato
Bottle Moscato
Glass Cabernet
Bottle Cabernet
Glass Merlot
Bottle Merlot
Glass Champagne
Bottle Champagne
Glass Meiomi Pinot N.
Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir Wine
Moet
Bottle Quilt Cabernet Wine
Tequila
Whiskey & Scotch
Cordials
Clothing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
"Two Decades of Distinctive & Delicious Soul Food" with the juiciest, most flavorful fried chicken, the fluffiest, most melt-in-your-mouth waffles and other mouth-watering soul food favorites.
1450 W State Highway 114, Suite 500, Grapevine, TX 76051