The Crimson Melt TBD

Food

Build Your Own Menu

Build Your Own Tots

$11.00

A layer of tots customized to fit your appetite!

Build Your Own Mac n' Cheese

$11.00

A layer of Levitow's mac n cheese customized to fit your appetite!

Build Your Own Crimson Melt

$11.00

Build Your Own Salad

$6.00

Customize your salad with any topping you'd like!

Build your Own Shake 16oz

$9.99

Create your own exciting fully engulfed shake!

Build your Own Shake 8oz

$6.99

Cheese Add-Ons

Watonga Cheddar

$1.50

Monterrey Jack

$1.50

Pepper Jack

$1.50

Swiss

$1.50

Parmesan

$1.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Smoked Gouda

$1.50

Mozzarella/Provolone Mix

$1.50

Bleu Cheese

$1.50

Vegan Cheese

$1.50

Cheese Curds

$1.50

Smoked Cheddar

Crimson Melts

Named For Fire Chief Hugh Halligan. The Halligan Tool Is Considered One Of The Most Effective Forcible Entry Tools Firefighters Can Have At Their Disposal {Pimento Cheese, Bacon Cheddar, Bacon Crumbles, Mac N’ Cheese, Cheetos (Make It Spicy: Flaming Hot Cheetos And Pepper, Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli And Jalapeño)}

#ATHLETE

$12.50

This Sammi Will Fuel You To Compete In Life And Be A Tiger Amongst Kittens! {Chicken, Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Cheese Curds, Red Onion, Buffalo Ranch}

KJ Pyledriver

$12.50

A Pizza Inspired Melt with Garlic and Herb Sourdough, a rich Mozzarella/Provolone blend, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and firehouse Marinara. In Honor of Air Force Veterans Jack and Kirstan Pyle!

Shift Fridge

$14.00

If It’s In There…We’re Eating It! This Sandwich Is A Foodie’s Dream, Made Up Of A Smorgasbord Of Ingredients To Satisfy Even The Hungriest Of Mortals {Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Mac-N-Cheese, Cheddar Jack, Tots, Cheese Curds}

Swann of Nashville

$12.50

This Nashville Chicken Inspired Sandwich Is Named In Honor Of The First African American Director Chief In Nashville…Chief William Swann {Nashville Chicken, Pepper Jack, Hot Honey Drizzle, Topped With A Pickle}

The Halligan

$12.50

A Cheesy Melt featuring our signature Mac n' Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Pimento Cheese, Watonga Cheddar & Cheetos Ask to Make it Spicy. Our Spicy Melt switches it up by adding a heated twist. This melt features Pimento Cheese, pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and Flaming Hot Cheetos

The Tetrahedron

$11.00

Freshly Grated Tangy Smoked Cheddar, Monterrey Jack, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Parmesan served on Big Sky Wyoming Sourdough

Billy Mitchell

$12.50

A Chicken Cordon Bleu Inspired Sandwich That Pays Homage To The Father Of The USAF {Chicken, Ham, Swiss, Dijon Mustard}

Steam Engine

$12.50

This Historic And Legendary Firefighting Vehicle Paved The Way For The Modern-Day Pumper. Engage The Pump! {Grilled Chicken, Avocado Spread, Smoked Gouda, Cilantro, Red Pepper, Served With Chipotle Aioli}

American Airman

$12.50

3 Bugles

$12.50

This One’s For The Assistant Fire Chiefs That Run Day To Day Operations For Their Departments {Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Cheddar Jack, Signature Seasoning Blend}

The Flashover

$12.50

Only The Brave Will Consume This Sandwich And Bravery Is Not The Absence Of Fear, But Action In The Face Of Fear {Jalapeño Cornbread, Cream Cheese, Cheddar, Bacon Crumbles, Jalapeño, Jalapeño Kettle Chips, Served With A Strawberry Dipping Sauce}

Veggie High Rise

$11.50

Mama Always Said To “Eat Your Vegetables”. In This Case We Don’t Mind If We Do! {Garden Herb Bread, Cheddar Jack, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado Spread, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli}

Red Tails of Tuskegee

$12.50

Named In Honor Of The Legendary And Heroic 332d Tuskegee Airmen {Chicken, Mozzarella/Provolone Mix, Firehouse Marinara, Signature Seasoning Blend}

Defensive Attacks (Soups and Salads)

Loaded Potato Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.50

Kids Meal

For the little heroes. Half Tetrahedron Crimson Melt, your choice of tots or Mac n' Cheese, and a drink.

Jr Firefighter Meal

$6.00

Half Tetrahedron, Tots & Drink

Meat Add-Ons

Add Bacon

$0.50

Add Breaded Chicken

$0.50

Add Grilled Chicken

$0.50

Add Ham

$0.50

Add Italian Sausage

$0.50

Add Pepperoni

$0.50

Add Salami

$0.50

Add Watonga Cheese Sausage

$0.50

Sauce Add-ons

Add Roasted Garlic Aioli

Add Buffalo Ranch

Add Hot Honey

Add Ranch

Salad Dressing

Add Chipotle Aioli

Add Bacon Aioli

Add Firehouse Marinara

Add Dijon

Add BBQ Sauce

Add Strawberry Dipping sauce

Add Nashville Hot Sauce

Sides & Appetizers

Appetizers and sides

Crimson Cheese Curds

$7.00

Levitow's Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Cheddar, mozzrella, provolone, monterrey jack, parmesan

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Smoked Gouda Mac n' Cheese Bites

$7.00

Tots

$4.00

Triple Loaded Tots

$7.00

Tots Smothered In Our Signature Crimson Melt Cheese Sauce, Sprinkled With Bacon Crumbles, Green Onions, & Diced Tomato

Big Sky Bread Bites

$4.00

Hot & Fresh Sourdough Cubes Served With Our Signature Cheese Sauce

Vegetable Add-Ons

Add Diced Tomato

$0.50

Add Spinach

$0.50Out of stock

Add Red Onion

$0.50

Add Jalapeno

$0.50

Add Tots

$0.50

Ice Cream, Shakes & Drinks

Fully Engulfed Shakes

The Hap Arnold

$7.99+

Cookie Two Step ice cream, Chocolate rim, Chocolate sprinkles, Chocolate Chip cookie pieces, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, topped with a chocolate chip cookie

The Fighting Falcon (Cereal Killer)

$7.99+

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, vanilla frosting rim, Froot Loops, Whipped Cream, Fruity Pebble Krispy Treat, and a Strawberry Drizzle

Union Break

$7.99+Out of stock

Coffee Ice Cream, Chocolate Rim, Chocolate sprinkles, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, chocolate drizzle, caramel squares, espresso powder, 3 mini donut stack

Loud City

$7.99+

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (w/blue coloring), orange inside drizzle, Vanilla Icing Rim, Orange and blue Sprinkles, Sugar Cookie Pieces, Whipped Cream Topped with A Sugar Cookie and Blue Vanilla Drizzle

The Probie

$7.99+

Rocky Road Ice Cream, Chocolate Icing Rim, Chocolate Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, Chocolate drizzle, Topped with A Brownie and Large Marshmallow kabob, chocolate sprinkles and mini marshmallows

The Pulaski

$7.99+Out of stock

Strawberry Ice Cream, Vanilla Icing Rim, Candy Pieces, Whipped Cream, Topped With gummy worms, twizzlers, candy kabob, And Cotton Candy

The Pike Pole

$7.99+

PB Overload Ice Cream, Peanut Butter rim, Mini Reeses pieces, Whipped Cream, PB Drizzle, Chocolate Drizzle, chocolate sprinkles, Reese's Cup kabob, And A Nutty Bar

McKinley Mint Chip

$7.99+

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Chocolate Icing Rim, Oreo Pieces, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, Topped with Mint Chocolate Cookies

Shift Celebration

$7.99+

Birthday Cake Ice Cream, Vanilla Icing Rim, Rainbow Sprinkles, Whipped Cream, rainbow Sprinkles, Topped with A Cupcake and waffle cone and frosted animal cookies

Paul Airey

$7.99+Out of stock

Butter Crunch Ice Cream, Vanilla Frosting Rim, Graham Crackers, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Topped with An Oatmeal Cream Pie, cinnamon churro cereal, cinnamon sugar dust

BYO Shake

$6.99+

Create your Fully Engulfed Shake!

Can Soda & Bottled Water

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Pepsi Zero

$1.25

Starry

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Lemon Sweet Tea Brisk

$1.25

Mug Root Beer

$1.25

Water

$2.00

mountain dew

$1.25

Orange Crush

$1.25

Shake Add-Ons

Brownie

$2.00

candy pieces

$1.00

caramel drizzle

$1.00

caramel squares

$1.00

chocolate chips

$1.00

chocolate drizzle

$1.00

chocolate icing rim

$1.00

cinnamon dust

$0.50

cinnamon roll

$1.00

cinnamon toast cereal

$1.00

cookie pieces

$1.00

cotton candy

$1.00

cupcake

$2.00

diary free whipped cream

$1.00

Donut

$3.00

frosted animal cookies

$1.00

fruity pebble treat

$2.00

graham cracker rim

$1.00

honey bun

$2.00

marshmallow fluff rim

$1.00

Mini M&Ms

$1.00

mini marshmallows

$1.00

mint chocolate cookie pieces

$1.00

nutter butters

$1.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$2.00

oreos

$1.00

peanut butter rim

$1.00

rainbow sprinkles

$0.50

Reeses Cups

$2.00

reeses pieces

$1.00

vanilla drizzle

$1.00

vanilla icing rim

$1.00

whipped cream

$1.00

white chocolate chips

$1.00

XL Marshmallow

$2.00

Ice Cream Selections

Krazie Cookie Dough Ice Cream

Blue Monster Ice Cream

Rocky Road Ice Cream (Contains Almonds)

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

PB Overload

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Butter Crunch Ice Cream

Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

Nameless Coffee Co Ice Cream

Dairy Free Cookies And Cream

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

Homemade Vanilla

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Heroic Grilled Cheese and Fully Engulfed Shake Bar!

Location

2100 N Eastern Ave, Ste. 10, Moore, OK 73160

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

