The Crimson Melt TBD

Crimson Melts

Named For Fire Chief Hugh Halligan. The Halligan Tool Is Considered One Of The Most Effective Forcible Entry Tools Firefighters Can Have At Their Disposal {Pimento Cheese, Bacon Cheddar, Bacon Crumbles, Mac N’ Cheese, Cheetos (Make It Spicy: Flaming Hot Cheetos And Pepper, Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli And Jalapeño)}