Main picView gallery

Crocante 4311 East Colonial Drive

review star

No reviews yet

4311 East Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

PARA COMENZAR / STARTERS

QUESO FRITO

$9.00

house guava sauce

ALCAPURRIAS DE CARNE

$8.00

BEEF STUFFED FRITTER “mayo-ketchup sauce”

BACALAITOS

$9.00

Cilantro Mayo

MINI EMPANADILLAS DE LECHON

$8.00

PORK TURNOVERS stuffed, Swiss cheese and spicy calypso

RELLENITOS DE YUCA

$9.00

BANDEJA LOIZA

$25.00

ESCOJA DE 3 DE LOS ANTERIORES / CHOOSE 3 FROM THE ABOVE

LONGANIZA DE CERDO

$10.00

MORCILLA

$10.00

CHOOSE BETWEEN TRADITIONAL, BLOODLESS OR HALF N HALF

CHICHARRON

$15.00+

Lime wedge, garlic sauce and chimichurri

BANDEJA CROCANTE

$33.00

MORCILLAS, CHICHARRON, LONGANIZA house sausages and chicharron

CROCANTE QUESO

$12.00

pork, cilantro, mojo and baked chicharron

COCTEL DE PULPO

$17.00

CALAMARES FRITOS

$14.00

House calypso sauce and reduced balsamic vinegar

CRISTIANA MORCILLA

$10.00

SOPAS Y ENSALADAS / SOUPS AND SALADS

SOPA DEL DIA

$7.00+

CHICKPEA SOUP WITH BONELESS PIG’S FEET

ENSALADA ARUGULA

$8.00+

FRESH MANGO, AVOCADO, CHERRY TOMATOES, WHITE CHEESE AND HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

CORTES ESPECIALES / SIGNATURE CUTS

LA KAN KAN ROTISSERIE

$34.00

LIMITED AVAILABILITY 16oz

CHURRASCO

$30.00

ENCEBOLLADO O CHIMICHURRI / TOPPED WITH ONIONS OR CHIMICHURRI

CROCANTE PRIME RIB

$36.00Out of stock

(only served on Fridays)12oz

RIBEYE STEAK

$32.00

SERVED WITH HOUSE BUTTER

"SHORT RIB" GUISADO

$29.00

Boneless Short Rib

DE LA COSTA / SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES

CHILLO ENTERO

$29.00

FILETE DE ROBALO

$22.00

RABO DE LANGOSTA

$49.00

WHOLE LOBSTER TAIL

CAMARONES

$21.00

ENSALADA DE PULPO

$26.00

HOUSE SIDES

YUCA AL MOJO

$4.50

TOSTONES

$4.50

ARROZ BLANCO Y HABICHUELAS ROSADAS

$4.50

PAN DE MAÍZ

$4.50

MADUROS

$4.50

ARROZ BLANCO

$4.50

SPECIALTY SIDES

SIDE MOFONGO

$7.00

BATATAS FRITAS

$6.00

PAPAS FRITAS CASERAS

$6.00

ENSALADA DE CODITOS

$7.00

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

$8.00

ARROZ CON GANDULES

$7.00

PASTEL

$6.00

MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

AGUACATE

$5.00

RISOTTO MAMPOSTEAO

$14.00

CERDO & POLLO / PORK & CHICKEN

POLLO ASADO

$17.00

SALSA CHIMICHURRI

CHICHARRONES DE POLLO

$17.00

PECHUGA DE POLLO A LA PARRILLA

$16.00

CHOOSE ONE SAUCE

PORCHETTA DE PERNIL

$18.00

CARNE FRITA ENCEBOLLADA

$17.00

COSTILLAS DE CERDO ASADAS

$24.00

BBQ TROPICAL / TROPICAL BBQ SAUCE

SANDWICHES AND BURGERS

PORCHETTA SANDWICH

$15.00

SWISS CHEESE, ARUGULA, GARLIC SAUCE, CHICHARRON

SANDWICH DE POLLO ROTISSERIE

$15.00

SWISS CHEEESE, ARUGULA, MOJO

CROCANTE BURGER

$16.00

CHEDDAR, LONGANIZA, SAUTEED ONIONS, PLANTAIN CHIPS

PASTELON BURGER

$16.00

SWEET PLANTAINS, WHITE CHEESE AND BACON

MOFONGO RELLENOS / STUFFED MASHED PLANTAINS

MOFONGO PORCHETTA

$19.00

MOFONGO POLLO AJILLO

$18.00

AL AJILLO O A LA CRIOLLA / WITH CREAMY GARLIC OR CREOLE SAUCE

MOGONGO POLLO CRIOLLA

$18.00

MOFONGO CAMARONES AJILLO

$23.00

MOFONGO LANGOSTA

$45.00

SALSA BERNESA DE CILANTRIO / CILANTRO BERNAISE SAUCE

MOFONGO CARNE FRITA

$16.00

DESSERTS

FLAN DE QUESO

$9.00

SALSA GUAYABA Y COCO / GUAVA AND COCONUT SAUCE

TEMBLEQUE

$9.00

BUDIN CON HELADO

$10.00

GUANABANA ICE CREAM

POSTRE TEMPORADA / SEASONAL DESSERT

$10.00

KIDS MENU

TENDERS DE POLLO / CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

PECHUGA LA PARRILLA / BABY CHICKEN BREAST

$9.00

MACARRONES CON QUESO / MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

HAMBURGUESA CON QUESO / KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

EMPLOYEE MENU

EMPLOYEE CHICHARRONES POLLO

$8.50

EMPLOYEE POLLO ASADO

$8.50

EMPLOYEE PECHUGA POLLO

$8.00

EMPLOYEE CARNE FRITA

$8.50

EMPLOYEE SANDWICH DE POLLO

$7.50

EMPLOYEE PASTELON BURGER

$8.00

EMPLOYEE TOSTONES

$2.25

EMPLOYEE ARROZ C HABICHUELAS

$2.25

EMPLOYEE MADURO

$2.25

EMPLOYEE ENSALADA CASA

$4.00

EMPLOYEE YUCA

$2.25

EMPLOYEE PAN DE MAIZ

$2.25

READY TO COOK

MORCILLA RTC

$22.00

CRISTIANA RTC

$22.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

ORANGE FANTA

$3.00

BARQS ROOT BEER

$3.00

FUZE SWEET TEA

$3.00

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

PERRIER SPARKLING

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

JUGOS / JUICES

GUANABANA JUICE

$5.00

PARCHA JUICE

$5.00

MANGO JUICE

$5.00

GUAYABA JUICE

$5.00

TAMARINDO JUICE

$5.00

LIMONADA FRESCA

$5.00

Piña Virgin

$7.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

COFFEE DRINKS

CAFE ESPRESSO

$5.00

CAFE CON LECHE

$5.00

REGULAR COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4311 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Foxtail Coffee - Milkhouse
orange starNo Reviews
201 N Bumby Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Olea Mediterranean Grill - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
2714 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Korgette - 609 Irvington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
609 Irvington Ave Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Baldwin perk - 4833 New Broad St
orange starNo Reviews
4833 New Broad St ORLANDO, FL 32814
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Baldwin Park
orange star4.3 • 3,069
4982 New Broad Street Orlando, FL 32814
View restaurantnext
Provision and Buzz Co.
orange star3.7 • 212
4868 New Broad St Orlando, FL 32814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston