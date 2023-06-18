Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cunningham's Journal - on The Bricks

15 W 23rd St.

PO Box 1266

Kearney, NE 68847

Popular Items

Journal Bites

Journal Bites

$12.00

Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Click to see several varieties, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

(8) Wings

(8) Wings

$12.00

Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.

FOOD MENU

Cheeseballs

Cheeseballs

$10.00

Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.

Pork Belly Bites

Pork Belly Bites

$11.00

Bite-sized brown sugar seared pork belly.

"The Works" Nachos

"The Works" Nachos

$13.00

Freshly fried chips, queso, beef, black olives, tomatoes and onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Roulette Peppers

Roulette Peppers

$9.00

Sauteed and served with wasabi ranch

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Homemade hummus with fresh baked pita bread. Served with carrots and bell pepper slices.

Pretzel Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Taste Sample

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$10.00

1/2 lb ground chuck. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.00

1/2 lb ground chuck with colby jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Double Cheese Bypass

Double Cheese Bypass

$16.00

1 pound ground chuck in two patties with colby jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Bacon CheeseBurger

Bacon CheeseBurger

$12.00

1/2 lb ground chuck with colby jack and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips

Guinness Burger

Guinness Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb Guinness marinated ground chuck, infused with bacon and swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Journal Burger

Journal Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb ground chuck infused with onions and cilantro, topped with swiss. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Swiss & Shroom

Swiss & Shroom

$12.00

1/2 lb ground chuck, sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Ole' Bleu Burger

Ole' Bleu Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb ground chuck. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Rajun Cajun Burger

Rajun Cajun Burger

$13.00

1/2 lb ground chuck, cajun seasoning, sparky's sauce, sauteed onions and pepperjack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Prairie Burger

Prairie Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb ground chuck topped with smoked BBQ brisket, onion strips, and colby jack. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Feisty Feta

Feisty Feta

$14.00

1/2 lb ground chuck topped with feta and shishito pepper sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Big Hog

Big Hog

$15.00

1/2 lb ground chuck, topped with pork belly strips, bacon, BBQ sauce, and colby jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Juicy Lucy

Juicy Lucy

$15.00

3/4 lb colby jack stuffed patty, infused with bacon. Topped with colby jack and bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Juicy Jack

Juicy Jack

$15.00

3/4 lb pepperjack stuffed patty, infused with onions and cilantro, topped with pepperjack. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

Juicy Jameson

Juicy Jameson

$15.00

3/4 lb bleu cheese stuffed patty. Topped with Jameson whiskey sauce, onion strips, and beer cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.

French Club

French Club

$15.00

Shaved prime rib, smoked turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a hoagie. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Shaved prime rib and provolone on a hoagie bun. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Loaded French Dip

Loaded French Dip

$15.00

Shaved prime rib, sauteed onions and mushrooms with provolone cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Ribeye Sandwich

Ribeye Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled ribeye with fried onion strips and monterrey jack cheese on a hoagie. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

6 oz prime rib on a hoagie, served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Hot N Spicy Prime Rib

$16.00

6 oz prime rib with jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a hoagie. Served with au jus. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with XXX sauce. Served with onion, tomato and lettuce. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Dijon Chicken

Dijon Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, spicy dijon sweet mustard, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Drunken Chicken

Drunken Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms and onions, bacon, swiss cheese. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, house made buffalo, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice fries or onion strips.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

3 open faced tacos on flour tortillas. Sauteed garlic lime shrimp, coleslaw, cilantro lime sauce, mango avocado salsa.

Grilled Salmon Tacos

Grilled Salmon Tacos

$10.00

3 open faced tacos on flour tortillas, sauteed garlic lime salmon, coleslaw, cilantro lime sauce, mango avocado salsa.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, grilled veggies and shredded cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grilled veggies, shredded cheese

Firecracker Salmon Salad

Firecracker Salmon Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, grilled firecracker salmon, grilled veggies, shredded cheese

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Salad

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, 3 bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled veggies, shredded cheese

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$10.00
Strawberry Feta & Spinach

Strawberry Feta & Spinach

$14.00

Grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, strawberry vinaigrette

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00

2 skewers of bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp served on a bed of rice.

Firecracker Salmon

Firecracker Salmon

$16.00

2 grilled salmon skewers with a spicy firecracker marinate and mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.

Grilled Filet Skewers

$19.00Out of stock
Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$18.00

3 chicken skewers grilled and basted with house BBQ sauce with mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.

Tequila Lime Shrimp

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$16.00

2 skewers of jumbo shrimp with a tequila lime shrimp marinate and mango salsa, served on a bed of rice.

Jameson Steak Medallions

Jameson Steak Medallions

$18.00

2 skewers of bleu cheese sirloin medallions, sauteed onions, Jameson sauce, served on a bed of rice.

Build A Trio

Build A Trio

Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.

Chicken Mac N Cheese

Chicken Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Baked house mac n cheese topped with grilled chicken, served with salad and choice of one side.

Raspberry Habanero 1/4 Chickens

Raspberry Habanero 1/4 Chickens

$17.00

Roasted 1/4 chickens with raspberry habenero marinate, served with salad and choice of one side.

Apple Cider Pork Medallions

$18.00Out of stock

Apple cider sauce over tender pork medallions, served with salad and choice of one side.

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$29.00

14 oz hand cut certified hereford ribeye, served with a salad and choice of one side.

Filet Medallions

Filet Medallions

$32.00Out of stock

Grilled medallions in red wine mushroom sauce, served with a salad and choice of one side.

Jim Beam Sirloin

Jim Beam Sirloin

$21.00

8 oz marinated hereford sirloin, served with a salad and choice of one side.

(16) Wings

(16) Wings

$19.00

Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of two sauces. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.

PER Single Topping

PER Single Topping

$8.00

PER Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

House buffalo, grilled chicken, bleu cheese

PER Chicken Bacon Ranch

PER Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, 3 cheese blend.

PER Drunken Chicken

$11.00

BBQ, grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, colby jack cheese.

PER House Special

$11.00

Marinara, beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, olives

PER Meat Lovers

$11.00

Marinara, beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

PER Reuben

$10.00

Thousand island, corn beef, cabbage

PER Western BBQ

$11.00

Sassy BBQ, smoked brisket, onions, colby jack

PER Cheese

$9.00

PER Philly

$11.00

Bistro, shaved prime rib, green peppers, onions

LG Single Topping

LG Single Topping

$14.00

LG Reuben Pizza

$16.00

Thousand island, corn beef, cabbage

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

House buffalo, grilled chicken, bleu cheese

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.00

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

Ranch, grilled chicken, bacon, 3 cheese blend

LG Drunken Chicken Pizza

LG Drunken Chicken Pizza

$17.00

BBQ, grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, colby jack

LG House Special Pizza

LG House Special Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, beef, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, olives

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon

LG Philly Pizza

$18.00

Bistro, shaved prime rib, green peppers, onions

LG Western BBQ Pizza

LG Western BBQ Pizza

$18.00

Sassy BBQ, smoked brisket, onions, colby jack

LG H&H BYO Pizza

$14.00

LG H&H Specialty Pizza

$18.00

Kid's Personal Pizza

$6.00

Served with choice of a side.

Kid's Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Served with choice of a side.

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.00

5 boneless wings served with choice of a side.

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Served with a choice of a side.

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Cup Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Mango Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

BREAD PUDDING

$6.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN CAKE

$6.00Out of stock

Guiness Chocolate Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Fries

$2.00

Onion Strips

$2.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Loaded Potato

$3.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Sauce Side

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup - Bowl

$7.00

Soup - Cup

$3.00

Rice - Cup

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Carrots & Celery

$3.00

BEVERAGES

SODA

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

HI-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

TEA/LEMONADE

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.00

Flavor Refill

$0.50

BAR

BEER

BUD LIGHT

BUD LIGHT

Out of stock

BUSCH LIGHT

COORS LIGHT

MILLER LIGHT

MICHELOB ULTRA

BLUE MOON

BOULEVARD WHEAT

BOTTLE ROCKET JUICY BURST IPA

GOLDEN ROAD MANGO CART

GUINNESS DRAUGHT

KINKAIDER SNOZZBERRY

KROSS STRAIN HOPSTREAKER

LOSTWAY 1890 LOST ALE

SURLY GRAPEFRUIT

SURLY LEMONADE ALE

SURLY LOGIC BOMB

THUNDERHEAD PRAIRIE PEACH

TROPIC SLAM BLVD

TWISTED TEA

ZIPLINE COPPER ALT

Out of stock

ZIPLINE PICKLE LAGER

BIG ASS MILLER LITE

$4.50

Taste Sample

CINCO DE MAYO

BLUEBERRY MARG

$7.50+

COTTON CANDY MARG

$7.50+

SPICY MANGO MARG

$7.50+

HORCHATA SHOT

$4.00

SUNRISE SHOOTER

$4.00

MEXICAN CANDY

$4.00

THIRSTY 3RD THURSDAY

TOAD STOPPER

$3.00

BOO-COLADA

$4.00

COURTYARD BAR

BEER

BTL BUDWEISER

$3.75

BTL BUD LIGHT

$3.75

BTL BUSCH LIGHT

$3.75

BTL COORS LIGHT

$3.50

BTL MICH ULTRA

$4.00

BTL BOULEVARD WHEAT

$4.00

BTL CORONA

$4.25

BTL HEINEKEN

$4.00

BTL REDDS APPLE

$4.00

CAN PBR

$3.00

CAN BUSCH N/A

$3.25

ALUM COORS LT

$3.50

ALUM MILLER LT

$3.50

LIQUOR

WELL BOURBON

$3.75

CROWN ROYAL

$5.50

CROWN APPLE

$5.50

CROWN PEACH

$5.50

CROWN VANILLA

$5.50

WINDSOR

$4.00

PENDELTON

$4.50

KNOB CREEK

$5.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$4.00

JAMESON

$5.00

DEWARS WHITE

$4.75

WELL VODKA

$3.75

DEEP EDDY ORANGE

$4.00

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA

$4.00

TITOS

$4.50

WESTERN WATERMELON

$4.25

WESTERN RASPBERRY

$4.25

WESTERN PRICKLY PEAR

$4.25

WESTERN CUCUMBER

$4.25

WESTERN BLUEBERRY

$4.25

WESTERN PEACH

$4.25

WESTERN STRAWBERRY

$4.25

UV BLUE RASPBERRY

$4.00

WELL GIN

$3.75

AVIATION

$5.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$5.00

WELL RUM

$3.75

BACARDI

$4.00

BLUE CHAIR SPICE

$4.50

BLUE CHAIR WHITE

$4.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$4.25

CRUZAN BANANA

$4.00

CRUZAN BLACKCHERRY

$4.00

CRUZAN COCONUT

$4.00

CRUZAN MANGO

$4.00

CRUZAN PINEAPPLE

$4.00

CRUZAN RASPBERRY

$4.00

CRUZAN VANILLA

$4.00

MALIBU

$4.25

MEYERS

$5.00

WELL TEQUILA

$3.75

PATRON SILVER

$6.50

AMARETTO

$4.25

BLACK RASPBERRY LIQUEUR

$4.25

BLUE CURACAO

$4.25

FIREBALL

$4.50

HENNESEY VS

$5.00

JAGERMEISTER

$5.00

MAUI BLUE

$4.25

MAUI RED

$4.25

MC CHERRY

$1.50

MC CHERRY

$4.25

MIDORI

$4.25

PEACH SCNAPPS

$4.00

PUCKER APPLE

$4.00

PUCKER BLUE ISL

$4.00

PUCKER GRAPE

$4.00

PUCKER STRAW

$4.00

PUCKER WATER

$4.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$4.50

DRINKS

Adios MF

$6.50

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

ALL BLUE

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Bomb Pop

$6.00

Chuck Norris Drink

$6.50

Dirty Shirley

$3.75

Electric Lemonade

$6.00

Fuzzy Fucker Drink

$6.50

Fuzzy Navel

$4.50

Green Tea Drink

$6.00

Hurricane

$5.00

Journal Juice

$7.00

Liq Cocaine Drink

$6.00

Liquid Marij Drink

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$5.50

Mai Tai

$6.00

Nerd

$6.00

ORANGE PEEL DRINK

$6.00

Pink Starburst Drink

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Shark Water

$6.00

Skittles Drink

$6.00

Strawberry BS

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.50

SHOTS

3 Wise Men

$5.00

APPLESAUCE

$3.00

Dos Amigos

$4.00

Eight Ball

$4.50

Fuzzy Fucker

$4.75

Georgia Peach

$4.75

Green Tea Shot

$4.50

Jolly Rancher

$4.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

Leg Spreader

$4.50

LEMON DROP

$4.50

Liquid Cocaine

$4.25

Liquid Marijuana

$4.50

Pink Starburst

$4.00

Purple Shot

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$4.50

Royal Flush

$4.75

Sex @ My House

$4.00

Sex @ my Neighbors

$4.00

Sex with an Alien

$4.00

Sex with an Alligator

$4.00

Sex with a Bartender

$4.00

SKITTLES

$4.50

Slut Bucket

$4.25

Surfer on Acid

$4.50

Tie Me to the Bedpost

$4.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

BOMBS

$30K MILLIONAIRE

$4.75

CHERRY BOMB

$5.00

CHUCK NORRIS

$5.00

GUSHER

$4.75

JAGER BOMB

$5.00

ORANGE PEEL

$4.75

VEGAS BOMB

$5.00

MARGARITAS