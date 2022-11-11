Restaurant header imageView gallery

CURRYS RESTAURANT & PUB

review star

No reviews yet

864 KENMORE AVE

Buffalo, NY 14216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Fry
Chicken Fajita Wrap

Desserts

Apple Pie

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Dibbles

Bologna Dibble

$15.50

thick cut fried bologna, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Chicken Dibble

$16.50

grilled chicken breast, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Chicken Finger Dibble

$16.50

chicken fingers, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Corned Beef Dibble

$16.50

corned beef, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Dibble

$13.50

stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Dibble Of The Week

$17.00

Filet Dibble

$19.50

filet of sirloin, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Ham Dibble

$14.50

ham, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Hamburger Dibble

$16.50

hamburger, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Meatball Dibble

$17.50

house made meatballs, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries and red sauce

Pastrami Dibble

$14.50

Roast Beef Dibble

$16.50

roast beef, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Sausage Dibble

$17.50

Italian sausage patty, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Strip Steak Dibble

$20.50

NY strip steak, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Turkey Breast Dibble

$16.50

fresh oven roasted turkey breast, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries

Dinner Specials

10 oz Prime Rib

$28.00

potato, veggie

16 oz prime rib

$32.00

potato, veggie

Breaded Fish

$17.00

potato, coleslaw, tuna macaroni salad, rye bread, tarter and lemon

Broiled Fish

$17.00

potato, coleslaw, tuna macaroni salad, rye bread, tarter and lemon

Fish Fry

$17.00

potato, coleslaw, tuna macaroni salad, rye bread, tarter and lemon

Fish Sandiwch

$14.00

beer battered, lettuce, tomato, tarter and lemon

Half Fish Fry

$15.00

potato, coleslaw, tuna macaroni salad, rye bread, tarter and lemon

Liver & Onions

$16.00

bacon, sautted onions, brown sherry sauce, mashed, veggie

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.00

mashed, veggie, covered in gravy

Turkey Dinner

$17.00

fresh, oven roasted white and dark turkey, stuffing, mashed, corn, cranberry sauce, gravy over everything

Pot Roast

$17.00

house braised, mashed, veggie

Extra Pc Fish

$8.00

Cajun Broiled

$17.50

Dinner Special

$18.00

Porkchop

$20.00

Dinner Special

$17.00

Entrees

Banana Pepper Chicken

$19.00

stuffed banana peppers, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese

Banana Pepper Filet

$22.00

stuffed banana peppers, filet of sirloin, mozzarella cheese

Banana Pepper NY Strip

$24.00

stuffed banana peppers, NY strip steak, mozzarella cheese

Bruschetta Chicken

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, house made bruschetta, feta cheese

Filet of Sirloin Dinner

$20.00

8 oz filet of sirloin

Breaded Shrimp

$17.00

10 lightly battered shrimp

NY Strip Steak Dinner

$22.00

10 oz NY strip steak

Spinach and Artichoke Encrusted Haddock

$18.00

broiled haddock, spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs

Entrees-Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$15.50

baked with mozzarella and marinara, 2 meatballs

Baked Ziti

$15.50

baked with mozzarella and marinara, 2 meatballs

Banana Pepper Pasta

$15.00

banana pepper cream sauce

Banana Pepper Pasta with Chicken

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, banana pepper cream sauce

Banana Pepper Pasta with Shrimp

$21.00

Banana Pepper Pasta with Steak

$21.00

filet of sirloin, banana pepper cream sauce

Broccoli Alfredo

$15.00

house made alfredo, broccoli

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, broccoli, house made alfredo

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

breaded chicken breast, pasta with red sauce

Manicotti

$17.00

baked with mozzarella and marinara, 2 meatballs

Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo

$21.00

sauteed shrimp, broccoli, house made alfredo

Spaghetti

$14.00

served with marinara and 2 meatballs

Ziti

$14.00

served with marinara and 2 meatballs

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.50

fries and a pickle

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.50

2 fingers, fries and a pickle

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

fries and a pickle

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

fries and a pickle

Kids Spaghetti

$7.50

red sauce and a meatball

Kids Ziti

$7.50

red sauce and a meatball

Lunch Specials

LS Beef on Weck

$13.99

LS BLT

$13.99

LS Bologna

$13.99

LS Burger Melt

$13.99

LS Cajun Chicken Salad

$13.99

LS Cajun Chicken Wrap

$13.99

LS Cashew Chicken Salad

$13.99

LS Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

LS Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

LS Chicken Deluxe

$13.99

LS Chicken Fajita Wrap

$13.99

LS Chicken Finger Wrap

$13.99

LS Chicken Melt

$13.99

LS Chicken Pita

$13.99

LS Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$13.99

LS Chicken Walnut Salad

$13.99

LS Club Sandwich

$13.99

LS Curry Burger

$13.99

LS Daily Lunch

$13.99

LS Deli Sandwich

$13.99

LS Delmonico

$18.95

LS French Dip

$17.95

LS Grilled Cheese

$13.99

LS Julienne Salad

$13.99

LS Open Beef

$13.99

LS Open Turkey San

$13.99

LS Pot Roast Sandwich

$13.99

LS Reuben

$13.99

LS Soup Salad Combo

$13.99

LS Tuna Melt

$13.99

LS Turkey Bruschetta Wrap

$13.99

LS Turkey Melt

$13.99

Melts

Burger Melt

$14.00

grilled rye, hamburger, swiss cheese, sauteed onions, chips and a pickle

Chicken Melt

$14.00

grilled rye, grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, chips and a pickle

Reuben

$14.00

grilled rye, corned beef, swiss, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, chips and a pickle

The Pauly

$15.00

grilled rye, corned beef, pastrami, swiss cheese 1000 island dressing, coleslaw, chips and a pickle

Tuna Melt

$12.00

grilled rye, tuna, American cheese, tomatoes, chips and a pickle

Turkey Melt

$14.00

grilled rye, turkey breast, 1000 island dressing, american cheese, bacon and tomato, chips and a pickle

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

grilled rye, turkey breast, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, chips and a pickle

Sandwiches

Beef on Weck

$13.00

slow roasted, thin sliced roast beef, kimmelweck roll, horseradish, chips and a pickle

BLT

$10.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips and a pickle

Bologna & Onions

$13.00

thick cut fried bologna, american cheese, sautted onions, chips and a pickle

Chicken Deluxe

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, chips and a pickle

Chicken Pita

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion in a pita with Italian vinaigrette, chips and a pickle

Club Sandiwch

$14.00

triple-decker, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, chips and a pickle

Curry Beef

$15.00

roast beef, sauteed onins, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, , chips and a pickle

Curry Burger

$14.00

Deli Sandwiches

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips and a pickle

Filet Sandwich

$19.00

8 oz filet of sirloin, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, fries and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Open Beef

$15.00

roast beef, open on white bread, fries and gravy

Open Steak Loaded

$22.00

10 oz NY strip steak, peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic toasted roll, fries and a pickle

Open Steak Sandwich

$20.00

10 oz NY strip steak, garlic toasted roll, fries and a pickle

Open Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

fresh, oven roasted white and dark turkey meat, open over white bread, fries and gravy

Oriental Chicken Pita

$15.00

Sides

Side Beef Gravy

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Side of Mac Salad

$3.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Pita

$1.75

Side Turkey Gravy

$0.75

Side Veggie

$3.00

Side Baker

$3.00

Side Banana Pepper

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Of German

$3.00

Side Tarter

$0.75

Soups and Salads

Bowl of Onion

$7.00

made in house

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

soup of the day

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.00

cajun grilled chicken breast, garden salad, black olives,cheddar, and egg

Cashew Chicken Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, garden salad, red cabbage, carrots, bacon, and cashews

Chicken and Walnut Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, garden salad, dried cranberries, candied walnuts

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, grilled chicken breast

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, bacon and gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce

Cup of French Onion

$6.00

made in house

Cup of Soup

$5.00

soup of the day

House Salad

$6.00

cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, croutons

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00

bacon and gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce

Greek Chicken Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini's, feta cheese, and pita bread

Greek Salad

$10.00

red onion, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini's, feta cheese, and pita bread

Greek Steak Salad

$19.00

filet of sirloin, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini's, feta cheese, and pita bread

House Bowl

$7.00

house soup, creamy, cheesy, and spicy

House Cup

$6.00

house soup, creamy, cheesy, and spicy

Julienne Salad

$13.00

garden salad, ham, turkey, swiss, american, and egg

Steak Caesar Salad

$19.00

Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, filet of sirloin

Steak Gorgonzola Salad

$19.00

filet of sirloin, bacon and gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce

Summer Salad

$14.95

Starters

Artichoke Hearts

$12.00

sauteed, served scampi style

Bruschetta Bread

$10.00

garlic bread, fresh bruschetta, feta cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

cheddar, mozzarella, onions, peppers, chicken, sour cream, and salsa

Full Casino

$24.00

Full Raw

$18.00

Full Steamed

$18.00

Garlic Bread

$7.00

melted mozzarella

Garlic Bread with Spinach

$8.00

mozzarella cheese, spinach

Garlic Bread with Tomato

$8.00

mozzarella cheese, tomato

Garlic Bread with Tomato and Spinach

$10.00

mozzarella cheese, tomato, spinach

Half Casino

$12.00

Half Raw

$9.00

Half Steamed

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

cheddar, mozzarella, onions, peppers, sour cream, salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

cheddar, mozzarella, onions, peppers, shrimp, sour cream, and salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

cheddar, mozzarella, onions, peppers, filet of sirloin, sour cream, and salsa

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$14.00

served with garlic toast

Nachos

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Wings N Things

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

fries, blue cheese, celery and carrots

Curry's Combo

$24.00

choose 4 from the following

Double Chicken Finger

$18.00

fries, blue cheese, celery and carrots

Double Wing

$28.00

blue cheese, celery and carrots

Loaded Fries

$10.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions, ranch dressing and/ or sour cream

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.00

cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions, ranch dressing and/ or sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

marinara sauce

Pizza Sticks

$9.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

cheddar, bacon, scallions, and sour cream

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of Tater Tots

$4.00

Single Wing

$16.00

blue cheese, celery and carrots

Specialty Double

$30.00

blue cheese, celery and carrots

Specialty Single

$18.00

blue cheese, celery and carrots

Specialty Triple

$42.00

blue cheese, celery and carrots

Triple Wing

$40.00

blue cheese, celery and carrots

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Wraps

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$14.00

cajun grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar, Italian vinaigrette, chips and a pickle

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast, chips and a pickle

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, peppers, onion, cheddar, salsa and sour cream, chips and a pickle

Chicken Finger Wrap

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, chips and a pickle

Chicken Souvlaki Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta, greek dressing, chips and a pickle

Turkey Club Bruschette Wrap

$14.00

fresh oven roasted turkey, house made bruschetta, bacon, feta cheese, chips and a pickle

Bottle Beer

Blue

$3.68

Blue Lite

$3.68

Bud

$3.68

Bud Lite

$3.68

Coors Lite

$3.68

Corona

$5.06

Heineken

$5.06

Heineken Lite

$5.06

Miller Lite

$3.68

Molson

$3.68

Non-Alcoholic

$3.68

Stella

$3.68

Ultra

$3.68

Party

$40.00

Liquor

3 Olives Cherry

3 Olives Grape

3 Olives Pomegranite

Absolute

Bacardi

Bailey's

Bar Amaretto

Belvedere

Bulleit Rye

Canadian Club

Captain Morgan

Chivas

Coffee Liquor

Copper Dog

Crown Apple

Crown Peach

Crown Royal

Cuervo Gold

Cuervo Silver

Deep Eddy

Deep Eddy Cran

Deep Eddy Lemon

Deep Eddy Lime

Deep Eddy Orange

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

Dewars

DisArono

Drambuie

Four Roses

Frangelico

Glenmorange

Grand Marnier

Hendrick's

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.52

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.52

High Noon Lemon

$5.52

High Noon Lime

$5.52

High Noon Peach

$5.52

High Noon Pineapple

$5.52

Irish Mist

Jack Daniels

Jack Fire

Jager

Jameson

Jim Beam

Jim Beam Peach

JW Black

JW Red

Ketel One

Makers Mark

$6.44

Milagros

Pink Whitney

Proper 12

Red Stag

Rumhaven

Rumple Minze

Sambuca

Sazerac

Seagrams 7

Seagrams VO

Skrewball

Smirnoff Blueberry

Smirnoff Orange

Southern Comfort

Stoli

Stoli Citrus

Stoli Lime

Stoli O

Stoli Raz

Stoli Vanilla

Tanqueray

Titos

Tommy Rotter Gin

Tommy Rotter Vodka

Tully

Well Bourbon

Well Brandy

Well Gin

Well Rum

Well Tequila

Well Whiskey

Well Vodka

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet

$7.82

Chardonnay

$7.82

Malbec

$7.82

Merlot

$7.82

Moscato

$7.82

Pinot Grigio

$7.82

Pinot Noir

$7.82

Reisling

$7.82

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.82

White Zinfandel

$7.82

Soda

Club Soda

$2.76

Coke

$2.76

Diet Coke

$2.76

Ginger Ale

$2.76

Root Beer

$2.76

Sprite

$2.76

Sweet Tea

$2.76

Tonic

$2.76

Unsweetened Tea

$2.76

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.76

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottled Wine

Smoke Tree, Chardonnay

$31.26

Le Rime, Pinot Grigio

$27.59

Pacific Rim, Reisling

$27.59

Bar Dog, Chardonnay

$27.59

Ravenswood, Merlot

$27.59

Smoke Tree, Rose

$31.26

Vive, Malbec

$27.59

Cline, Cabernet

$27.59

J Vineyard, Pinot Gris

$31.26

J Vineyard, Pinot Noir

$31.26

Chateau Souvereign, Sauvignon Blanc

$27.59

1000 Stories, Zinfandel

$31.26