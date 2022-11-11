CURRYS RESTAURANT & PUB
864 KENMORE AVE
Buffalo, NY 14216
Popular Items
Desserts
Dibbles
Bologna Dibble
thick cut fried bologna, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Chicken Dibble
grilled chicken breast, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Chicken Finger Dibble
chicken fingers, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Corned Beef Dibble
corned beef, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Dibble
stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Dibble Of The Week
Filet Dibble
filet of sirloin, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Ham Dibble
ham, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Hamburger Dibble
hamburger, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Meatball Dibble
house made meatballs, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries and red sauce
Pastrami Dibble
Roast Beef Dibble
roast beef, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Sausage Dibble
Italian sausage patty, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Strip Steak Dibble
NY strip steak, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Turkey Breast Dibble
fresh oven roasted turkey breast, stuffed banana peppers, garlic toasted roll, mozzarella. Served with fries
Dinner Specials
10 oz Prime Rib
potato, veggie
16 oz prime rib
potato, veggie
Breaded Fish
potato, coleslaw, tuna macaroni salad, rye bread, tarter and lemon
Broiled Fish
potato, coleslaw, tuna macaroni salad, rye bread, tarter and lemon
Fish Fry
potato, coleslaw, tuna macaroni salad, rye bread, tarter and lemon
Fish Sandiwch
beer battered, lettuce, tomato, tarter and lemon
Half Fish Fry
potato, coleslaw, tuna macaroni salad, rye bread, tarter and lemon
Liver & Onions
bacon, sautted onions, brown sherry sauce, mashed, veggie
Meatloaf Dinner
mashed, veggie, covered in gravy
Turkey Dinner
fresh, oven roasted white and dark turkey, stuffing, mashed, corn, cranberry sauce, gravy over everything
Pot Roast
house braised, mashed, veggie
Extra Pc Fish
Cajun Broiled
Dinner Special
Porkchop
Dinner Special
Entrees
Banana Pepper Chicken
stuffed banana peppers, grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese
Banana Pepper Filet
stuffed banana peppers, filet of sirloin, mozzarella cheese
Banana Pepper NY Strip
stuffed banana peppers, NY strip steak, mozzarella cheese
Bruschetta Chicken
grilled chicken breast, house made bruschetta, feta cheese
Filet of Sirloin Dinner
8 oz filet of sirloin
Breaded Shrimp
10 lightly battered shrimp
NY Strip Steak Dinner
10 oz NY strip steak
Spinach and Artichoke Encrusted Haddock
broiled haddock, spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs
Entrees-Pasta
Baked Spaghetti
baked with mozzarella and marinara, 2 meatballs
Baked Ziti
baked with mozzarella and marinara, 2 meatballs
Banana Pepper Pasta
banana pepper cream sauce
Banana Pepper Pasta with Chicken
grilled chicken breast, banana pepper cream sauce
Banana Pepper Pasta with Shrimp
Banana Pepper Pasta with Steak
filet of sirloin, banana pepper cream sauce
Broccoli Alfredo
house made alfredo, broccoli
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
grilled chicken breast, broccoli, house made alfredo
Chicken Parmesan
breaded chicken breast, pasta with red sauce
Manicotti
baked with mozzarella and marinara, 2 meatballs
Shrimp and Broccoli Alfredo
sauteed shrimp, broccoli, house made alfredo
Spaghetti
served with marinara and 2 meatballs
Ziti
served with marinara and 2 meatballs
Kids Menu
Lunch Specials
LS Beef on Weck
LS BLT
LS Bologna
LS Burger Melt
LS Cajun Chicken Salad
LS Cajun Chicken Wrap
LS Cashew Chicken Salad
LS Chicken Caesar Salad
LS Chicken Caesar Wrap
LS Chicken Deluxe
LS Chicken Fajita Wrap
LS Chicken Finger Wrap
LS Chicken Melt
LS Chicken Pita
LS Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
LS Chicken Walnut Salad
LS Club Sandwich
LS Curry Burger
LS Daily Lunch
LS Deli Sandwich
LS Delmonico
LS French Dip
LS Grilled Cheese
LS Julienne Salad
LS Open Beef
LS Open Turkey San
LS Pot Roast Sandwich
LS Reuben
LS Soup Salad Combo
LS Tuna Melt
LS Turkey Bruschetta Wrap
LS Turkey Melt
Melts
Burger Melt
grilled rye, hamburger, swiss cheese, sauteed onions, chips and a pickle
Chicken Melt
grilled rye, grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, chips and a pickle
Reuben
grilled rye, corned beef, swiss, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, chips and a pickle
The Pauly
grilled rye, corned beef, pastrami, swiss cheese 1000 island dressing, coleslaw, chips and a pickle
Tuna Melt
grilled rye, tuna, American cheese, tomatoes, chips and a pickle
Turkey Melt
grilled rye, turkey breast, 1000 island dressing, american cheese, bacon and tomato, chips and a pickle
Turkey Reuben
grilled rye, turkey breast, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, chips and a pickle
Sandwiches
Beef on Weck
slow roasted, thin sliced roast beef, kimmelweck roll, horseradish, chips and a pickle
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips and a pickle
Bologna & Onions
thick cut fried bologna, american cheese, sautted onions, chips and a pickle
Chicken Deluxe
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, chips and a pickle
Chicken Pita
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion in a pita with Italian vinaigrette, chips and a pickle
Club Sandiwch
triple-decker, lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, chips and a pickle
Curry Beef
roast beef, sauteed onins, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, , chips and a pickle
Curry Burger
Deli Sandwiches
lettuce, tomato, mayo, chips and a pickle
Filet Sandwich
8 oz filet of sirloin, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, fries and a pickle
Grilled Cheese
Open Beef
roast beef, open on white bread, fries and gravy
Open Steak Loaded
10 oz NY strip steak, peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella cheese, garlic toasted roll, fries and a pickle
Open Steak Sandwich
10 oz NY strip steak, garlic toasted roll, fries and a pickle
Open Turkey Sandwich
fresh, oven roasted white and dark turkey meat, open over white bread, fries and gravy
Oriental Chicken Pita
Sides
Side Beef Gravy
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Mac Salad
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Side Pita
Side Turkey Gravy
Side Veggie
Side Baker
Side Banana Pepper
Side of Rice
Side Salad
Side Of German
Side Tarter
Soups and Salads
Bowl of Onion
made in house
Bowl of Soup
soup of the day
Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons
Cajun Chicken Salad
cajun grilled chicken breast, garden salad, black olives,cheddar, and egg
Cashew Chicken Salad
grilled chicken breast, garden salad, red cabbage, carrots, bacon, and cashews
Chicken and Walnut Salad
grilled chicken breast, garden salad, dried cranberries, candied walnuts
Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, grilled chicken breast
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
grilled chicken breast, bacon and gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce
Cup of French Onion
made in house
Cup of Soup
soup of the day
House Salad
cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, croutons
Gorgonzola Salad
bacon and gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce
Greek Chicken Salad
grilled chicken breast, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini's, feta cheese, and pita bread
Greek Salad
red onion, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini's, feta cheese, and pita bread
Greek Steak Salad
filet of sirloin, red onion, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini's, feta cheese, and pita bread
House Bowl
house soup, creamy, cheesy, and spicy
House Cup
house soup, creamy, cheesy, and spicy
Julienne Salad
garden salad, ham, turkey, swiss, american, and egg
Steak Caesar Salad
Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, filet of sirloin
Steak Gorgonzola Salad
filet of sirloin, bacon and gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce
Summer Salad
Starters
Artichoke Hearts
sauteed, served scampi style
Bruschetta Bread
garlic bread, fresh bruschetta, feta cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
cheddar, mozzarella, onions, peppers, chicken, sour cream, and salsa
Full Casino
Full Raw
Full Steamed
Garlic Bread
melted mozzarella
Garlic Bread with Spinach
mozzarella cheese, spinach
Garlic Bread with Tomato
mozzarella cheese, tomato
Garlic Bread with Tomato and Spinach
mozzarella cheese, tomato, spinach
Half Casino
Half Raw
Half Steamed
Quesadilla
cheddar, mozzarella, onions, peppers, sour cream, salsa
Shrimp Quesadilla
cheddar, mozzarella, onions, peppers, shrimp, sour cream, and salsa
Steak Quesadilla
cheddar, mozzarella, onions, peppers, filet of sirloin, sour cream, and salsa
Stuffed Banana Peppers
served with garlic toast
Nachos
Fried Green Tomatoes
Wings N Things
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Tater Tots
Chicken Fingers
fries, blue cheese, celery and carrots
Curry's Combo
choose 4 from the following
Double Chicken Finger
fries, blue cheese, celery and carrots
Double Wing
blue cheese, celery and carrots
Loaded Fries
cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions, ranch dressing and/ or sour cream
Loaded Tater Tots
cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions, ranch dressing and/ or sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
marinara sauce
Pizza Sticks
Potato Skins
cheddar, bacon, scallions, and sour cream
Side of Fries
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Tater Tots
Single Wing
blue cheese, celery and carrots
Specialty Double
blue cheese, celery and carrots
Specialty Single
blue cheese, celery and carrots
Specialty Triple
blue cheese, celery and carrots
Triple Wing
blue cheese, celery and carrots
Pretzel Bites
Wraps
Cajun Chicken Wrap
cajun grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar, Italian vinaigrette, chips and a pickle
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast, chips and a pickle
Chicken Fajita Wrap
grilled chicken breast, peppers, onion, cheddar, salsa and sour cream, chips and a pickle
Chicken Finger Wrap
lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, chips and a pickle
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta, greek dressing, chips and a pickle
Turkey Club Bruschette Wrap
fresh oven roasted turkey, house made bruschetta, bacon, feta cheese, chips and a pickle