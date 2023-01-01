A map showing the location of Dagim2 8 Bond StreetView gallery

Dagim2 8 Bond Street

8 Bond Street

Great Neck, NY 11021

Order Again

APPETIZERS

HOMEMADE TZATZIKI

$10.00

greek yogurt, cucumber, dill, mint and garlic served with pita

DAGIM TACOS

$20.00

WHOLE ROASTED EGGPLANT

$15.00

chickpeas, tahini, fresh garlic and parsley

TRUFFLE FRIES

$13.00

served with garlic aioli

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$18.00

ZUCCHINI EGGPLANT CHIPS

$18.00

served with homemade tzatziki

CHARRED CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

SALAD

ISRAELI SALAD

$18.00

tomato, cucumber, onion, dill and parsley

SHREDDED SALAD

$18.00

shredded romaine, dill, scallion and crumbled feta with red wine vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

romaine, herb croutons and grated parmesan topped with shaved parmesan

GREEK SALAD

$19.00

tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, feta, kalamata olives and red wine vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

$18.00

PASTAS

PENNE ALA VODKA

$23.00

LINGUINI PRIMAVERA

$26.00

ENTREES

ST. PETER'S HALF & HALF

$42.00

whole tilapia served with choice of two sides

GRILLED RED SNAPPER

$48.00

whole fish served with choice of two sides

BLACKENED SALMON

$38.00

grilled filet served with choice of two sides

Fish And Chips

$29.00

WHOLE GRILLED BRANZINO

$48.00

MISO CHILEAN SEA BASS

$52.00

MYKONOS BRONZINO

$48.00

SIDES

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$14.00

sauteed or steamed

ROSEMARY POTATOES

$12.00

HANDCUT FRENCH FRIES

$11.00

BASMATI RICE

$8.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLI RABE

$15.00

GIGANTES

$14.00

DESSERTS

Raspberry Cheescake

$14.00

BAKLAVA

$10.00

Napoleon

$14.00

APPLE PIE

$14.00

FROM THE SEA

CRISPY RICE

$15.00

spicy tuna or salmon, orange masago, sweet teriyaki, spicy mayo, microgreens

BLACKENED TUNA BITES

$16.00

avocado, pico de gallo, wonton chips, aioli

YELLOWTAIL CARPACCIO

$17.00

black masago, jalapeño, micro cilantro, citrus ponzu

KANI SALAD

$15.00

cucumber, kani, spicy mayo, orange masago

EDAMAME

$10.00

SIGNATURE ROLLS

BBQ SALMON ROLL

$27.00

seared BBQ salmon, kani, cucumber, orange masago, sweet BBQ

VOLCANO

$25.00

spicy tuna, avocado, aioli, tempura crunch

SPICY GIRL

$27.00

avocado, tempura crunch, teriyaki, cilantro

ORANGE DRAGON

$25.00

mango, avocado and lettuce on soy paper with crispy shallots and miso glaze

CRAZY RAINBOW

$25.00

tuna, salmon, hamachi, spicy kani, avocado, cucumber, scallion, masago, aioli

BOND STREET

$27.00

spicy tuna, tempura crunch, seared tuna, garli aioli, masago, microgreens

RIVER ROLL

$27.00

(no rice) spicy tuna wrapped in salmon, aioli, black masago and scallion

CLASSIC ROLLS

SPICY TUNA

$14.00

AVOCADO CUCUMBER

$12.00

YELLOWTAIL JALAPEÑO

$14.00

SALMON AVOCADO

$14.00

CALIFORNIA

$12.00

TUNA AVOCADO

$14.00

SPECIAL SUSHI

$18.00

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

TUNA

$16.00

HAMACHI

$16.00

SALMON

$16.00

IKURA

$16.00

NA BEVERAGE

GINGER BEER

$4.50

DIET COKE

$4.00

COKE

$4.00

GINGERALE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

GRAPFRUIT

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$2.50

Peoigrino

$8.00

COFFEE

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Espresso

$7.00

Cappucino

$7.00

Decaf Capucino

$7.00

Regular Tea

$4.00

BOTTLED BEER

STELLA ARTOIS

$8.00

HEINEKEN

$8.00

AMSTEL LIGHT

$8.00

CORONA EXTRA

$8.00

CORONA LIGHT

$8.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$8.00

MODELO NEGRO

$8.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Dirty Martini

$18.00

Apple Martini

$18.00

Kiwi Mojito

$18.00

OLD FASHIONED

$18.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$18.00

FRENCH MARTINI

$18.00

WINTER MULE

$18.00

BASIC COCKTAILS

L.I.T.

$16.00

COSMO

$18.00

Mojito

$17.00

OLD FASHIONED

$18.00

MARGARITA

$16.00

LEMON DROP

$17.00

MARTINI

$17.00

BAY BREEZE

$14.00

SEA BREEZE

$14.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$14.00

RUSTY NAIL

$17.00

BLOODY MARY

$17.00

MOSCOW MULE

$16.00

MIMOSA

$14.00

BELINI

$14.00

HOT TODDY

$15.00

IRISH COFFEE

$16.00

MOJITO

$17.00

WHISKEY / SCOTCH / BOURBON

TEN HIGH

$12.00

JACK DANIELS

$12.00

JAMESON

$12.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$12.00

SLANE

$12.00

GENTLEMAN JACK

$16.00

MAKER'S MARK

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$14.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

BROTHER'S BOND

$16.00

MICHTER'S RYE

$16.00

BULLEIT RYE

$12.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL

$14.00

DALMORE 12

$16.00

BALVENIE 12

$16.00

BALVENIE 14

$26.00

GLENLIVET 15

$22.00

GLENMORANGIE 18

$36.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL

$40.00

VODKA / TEQUILA

TITO'S VODKA

$14.00

STOLICHNAYA

$14.00

ABSOLUT

$14.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

BELVEDERE

$14.00

STOLI RASPBERRY

$14.00

STOLI BLUEBBERRY

$14.00

STOLI VANILLA

$14.00

CASAMIGOS

$14.00

PATRON SILVER

$14.00

DON JULIO

$14.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$36.00

CLASE AZUL ANEJO

$80.00

DOBEL REPOSADO

$16.00

DOBEL CRISTALINO ANEJO

$36.00

DON JULIO 1942

$38.00

CUERVO RESERVA PLATINO

$18.00

CUERVO RESERVA REPOSADO

$22.00

CUERVO RESERVA EX ANEJO

$30.00

1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO

$18.00

GRAN CENTENARIO CRISTALINO

$28.00

GRAN CENTENARIO LEYENDA

$30.00

KOMOS ROSA

$28.00

CORAMINO ANEJO

$18.00

1800 MILENIO

$40.00

RUM & GIN

BACARDI

$14.00

MYER'S RUM

$13.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$14.00

HENDRICK'S

$14.00

CORDIALS

DISARONNO

$16.00

PALLINI LIMONCELLO

$14.00

AMERICAN FRUITS APPLE LIQUEUR

$16.00

ARAK ASHKELON

$15.00

BARTENURA

$17.00

CLEAR CREEK DISTILLERY

$17.00

COINTREAU

$16.00

DEKUYPER

$15.00

DRAMBUIE

$14.00

FRANGELICO

$14.00

GODIVA LIQUEURS DARK CHOCOLATE

$15.00

LUXARDO

$14.00

SABRA COFFEE

$16.00

COGNAC/BRANDY

Deau Privilege Kosher Cognac France

$16.00

Five Stones XO Cognac OUP Kosher France

$16.00

Lautrec VSOP Kosher France

$16.00

Louis Royer V.S. France

$16.00

Marquis de Brim XO Wood Box

$33.00

RED WINE BY THE BOTTLE

Barkan Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Baron Herzog Merlot

$45.00

Baron Herzog Jeunesse Semi Sweet Cab

$46.00

Herzog Lineage Pinot Noir

$52.00

Binyamina Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

RED WINE BY THE GLASS

Barkan Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Baron Herzog Merlot

$13.00

Jeunesse Semi Sweet Cabernet

$14.00

Herzog Lineage Pinot Noir

$16.00

Binyamina Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

WHITE WINE BOTTLE

Barkan Chardonnay

$44.00

Baron Herzog Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Bartenura Pinot Grigo

$45.00

Bartenura Moscato

$46.00

Goosebay Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

WHITE WINE GLASS

Baron Herzog Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Barkan Chardonnay

$13.00

Bartenura Pinot Grigo

$15.00

Bartenura Moscato

$15.00

Goosebay Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

ROSE & SPARKLING BY THE BOTTLE

Baron Herzog White Zinfandel

$32.00

Bartenura Prosecco

$65.00

ROSE & SPARKLING BY THE GLASS

Baron Herzog White Zinfandel

$11.00

Bartenura Prosecco

$18.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8 Bond Street, Great Neck, NY 11021

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

