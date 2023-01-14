Daily Addiction Coffeehouse 307 Main St.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Avacado Toast

Avacado Toast on 10 Grain Bread

$7.50

Bagel

Bagel with cream cheese

$4.50

Biscotti

Hazelnut Zebra Biscotti

$2.00

English Toffee Biscotti

$2.00

Almond Biscotti

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Croissant

$6.00

Breakfast Bagel

$6.50

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans (Variety)

$2.00

Dessert Bars

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Brownie Bits Bar

$3.50

Blondie Bar

$3.50

Strawberry Cheescake Bar

$3.50

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.50

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$3.50

Loaf Cakes

Chocolate Banana Loaf Cake

$3.00

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$3.00

Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.50

Triple Berry Muffin

$3.50

Muffin Top

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin Top

$4.50

Banana Nut Muffin Top

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin Top

$4.50

Creme Brulee Muffin Top

$4.50

Raspberry Muffin Top

$4.50

Apple Crumb Muffin Top

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin Top

$4.50

Banana Muffin Top

$4.50

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$3.25

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.25

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.25

Pup Cup

Pup Cup-whipped topping

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.75+

Breve

Breve

$4.75+

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Chai

Chai

$5.00+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Creamy Smoothie

Creamy Smoothie

$4.50+

Dasani

Dasani 20 oz. bottle water

$2.75

Drip

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso Shots

12 Oz. Solo Espresso

$1.00

12 Oz. Double Espresso

$2.00

Frappe

Frappe

$5.25+

Fruit Based Smoothie

Fruit Based Smoothie

$4.75+

Granita

Granita

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Ice water

32 Oz. Ice Water

$1.00

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.50

Latte

Latte

$4.50+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75+

London Fog

London Fog

$4.50+

Lotus

Lotus

$7.25+

Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+

Redbull

8.5 oz can of Redbull

$3.50

Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.50+

Soda

16 Oz. Can of Soda

$2.50

Specialty Drinks

Apple Pie

$4.75+

Christmas Cookie

$4.75+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.75+

Cowboy Lemonade

$4.75+

Dawn's Cold Brew

$4.75+

Gizzly Granita

$4.75+

Hawaiian Sunset Zinger

$4.75+

Lucky Charm

$4.75+

ND Lemonade

$4.75+

Nutty Professor

$4.75+

Pecan Dream

$4.75+

Queen Of Hearts

$4.75+

S'mores

$4.75+

Skittles Zinger

$4.75+

Snickers

$4.75+

Sonie's Tea

$4.75+

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.75+

Sugar Daddy

$4.75+

The Barke

$7.00

Upside Down Pineapple Cake

$4.75+

White Cow

$4.75+

Steamer

Steamer

$2.75+

Tea

Tea

$3.75+

Matcha

$3.75+

Tummy Yummy

Blue Tummy Yummy kids drink

$2.00

White Coffee

White Coffee

$4.75+

Zinger

Zinger

$7.25+

CBD Cream

CBD Relief Cream (jar)

$40.00

Gift Cards

10.00 Daily Addiction Gift Card

$10.00

15.00 Daily Addiction Gift Card

$15.00

20.00 Daily Addiction Gift Card

$20.00

25.00 Daily Addiction Gift Card

$25.00

Mugs

Daily Addiction Coffee Mug

$15.00

Tumblers

20 Oz. Daily Addiction Tumbler

$20.00

1 Oz. Loose Leaf Tea

1 Oz. Loose Leaf Tea (any variety in Tea Bag)

$3.00

Christmas basket with mug

Christmas Basket with Mug

$30.00

Christmas basket with tumbler

Christmas Basket with Tumbler

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

307 Main Street, Williston, ND 58801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

