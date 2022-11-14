Da J3rk Spot - 12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24
36 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Afro Caribbean Restaurant Serving authentic Guyanese cuisines with a modern twist of bold flavors. We care what we feed our community, all of our dishes are made to order from scratch, thats our principle! At Da J3rk Spot we make bold flavors. We dream it and then do it.....together.....every day reinventing Flavors.
12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24, Eagle River, AK 99577
