Da J3rk Spot - 12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24

36 Reviews

12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24

Eagle River, AK 99577

Order Again

Popular Items

J3rk Chicken Strips
Spicy Jamaican Beef Patty
Mac & Cheese (New Size 12 oz)

Specials

Spicy Jamaican Beef Patty

Spicy Jamaican Beef Patty

$6.00

Season spicy beef in a flaky pastry crust, freshly baked to order.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Freshly baked bread pudding topped with our in-house Carmel-Rum sauce! Always made from scratch!

Scallop Rasta Pasta

Scallop Rasta Pasta

$32.00Out of stock

Fettuccine pasta, homemade Rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers and Seasoned buttery scallops. All made from scratch. Try this unique and delicious dish today!

Island Favorites

These are our most Authentic Caribbean dishes on our menu. They are made to order from scratch, please allow 20-30 mins to prepare.
Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$23.00

Served with White Rice, Two Sweet Plantains, and Cabbage w/ Carrots

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$21.00

Try our Delicious Curry chicken, made from scratch with authentic East Indian and Caribbean spices. Comes with white rice, sautéed cabbage and two slices of fried sweet plantains.

Curry Shrimp

Curry Shrimp

$19.00

Authentic East Indian curry with a blend of authentic Caribbean spices fresh shrimp served with white rice, sautéed cabbage and two slices of fried sweet plantains.

Braised Oxtail

Braised Oxtail

$27.00

Slowly cooked and tender braised oxtails in a rich gravy made of special herbs, spices, and caramelized brown sugar. Served with White Rice, Two Sweet Plantains, and Cabbage w/ Carrots A popular Caribbean dish for all your cravings! Let us take you there!

Brown Stewed Chicken

Brown Stewed Chicken

$20.00

Served with White Rice, Two Sweet Plantains, and Cabbage w/ Carrots

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

Shrimp Rasta Pasta

$20.00

Fettuccine pasta, homemade Rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers and J3rk shrimp. All made from scratch. Try this unique and delicious dish today!

Chicken Rasta Pasta

Chicken Rasta Pasta

$24.00

Fettuccine pasta, homemade Rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers and grilled J3rk Chicken Thigh . All made from scratch. Try this unique and delicious dish today!

Scallop Rasta Pasta

Scallop Rasta Pasta

$32.00Out of stock

Fettuccine pasta, homemade Rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers and Seasoned buttery scallops. All made from scratch. Try this unique and delicious dish today!

J3rk Wing Meal

J3rk Wing Meal

$17.00

Three whole J3rk wings served with rice and beans, two slices of fried sweet plantains, sautéed cabbage. Includes choice of our popular J3rk sauces.

Whole J3rk Wings

Whole J3rk Wings

$7.00+

Bold flavor with a kick of spices, Marinated overnight in our special jerk blend. Slowly grilled to perfection and served with one of our house special J3rk BBQ sauces. Choice of Mango, Pineapple, Original and Cranberry J3rk BBQ sauce.

J3rk Chicken Meal (Leg Quarter)

J3rk Chicken Meal (Leg Quarter)

$19.00Out of stock

Perfectly marinated and grilled leg quarter, rice and beans, sautéed cabbage and two slices of fried sweet plantains. Perfect dinner option!

Vegetarian

Veggie Rasta Pasta

Veggie Rasta Pasta

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta, sautéed onions and peppers, spinach and our homemade Rasta pasta sauce. Full or flavor!

Veggie J3rk Bowl

Veggie J3rk Bowl

$14.00

Rice and beans, sautéed onions, peppers and spinach, drizzled with our J3rk ranch sauce.

Veggie J3rk Burger

Veggie J3rk Burger

$15.00

Sesame Bun, Spinach, Beyond Patty, Tomato, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Topped w/ J3rk Ranch Sauce. Comes w/ seasoned fries.

Spinach & Chick Pea Curry

Spinach & Chick Pea Curry

$17.00

Signature red curry, chick pea, spinach, onions. Serve red with white rice, sautéed cabbage and two slices of fried sweet plantains.

Quick Bites

J3rk Chicken Bowl

J3rk Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Rice & Peas, J3rk Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions & Peppers. Topped with J3rk Ranch Sauce

J3rk Shrimp Bowl

J3rk Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Rice and Beans, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, J3rk Shrimp. Drizzled with our signature J3rk Ranch.

J3rk Chicken Sandwich

J3rk Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Filled with layers of flavor. Made with our original j3rk sauce, shredded j3rk chicken, sweet plantains, and mango coleslaw on a toasted bun. We guarantee this will not disappoint!

Jerk Chicken & Shrimp Bowl A Sutton Fav

$17.00
J3rk Chicken Melt

J3rk Chicken Melt

$12.00

French Bread, Shredded J3rk Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, and Original J3rk Sauce

J3rk Chicken Wrap

J3rk Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled J3rk chicken, spinach, bell peppers, carrots, avocado, choice of spinach or flour tortillas, our special J3rk ranch all wrapped together and served with our fresh house made plantain chips.

J3rk Chicken Strips

J3rk Chicken Strips

$12.00+

We hand cut and marinate our strips in our signature J3rk blend from scratch, we then toss In our signature seasoned dry mixture, for the perfect coat, then fried in vegetable oil. Your choice of 3 strips or 6 strips and seasoned fries.

J3rk Taco

J3rk Taco

$8.00

You've had all those other tacos. Now try one of our signature J3rk Chicken Tacos that will surely take you to your Favorite Caribbean Island!

J3rk Chicken Flatbread

J3rk Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Flat bread, Grilled J3rk chicken, spinach, mild cheddar cheese and J3rk ranch lightly grilled to perfection. Served with our freshly made in house plantain chips.

Sides

Fried Sweet Plantains

Fried Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Sweet ripe plantains, sliced and fried to perfection. It is one of our most popular sides.

Rice & Beans ( New Size 12 oz )

Rice & Beans ( New Size 12 oz )

$6.00

Traditional Caribbean Rice and Beans seasoned with a blend of herbs, spices and slowly cooked to perfection.

Mac & Cheese (New Size 12 oz)

Mac & Cheese (New Size 12 oz)

$8.00

This baked mac and cheese is a family favorite recipe, loved by both children and adults. Combination of cheeses and spices for the ultimate cheesy deliciousness! Perfect for a comforting dinner or side dish!

White Rice

White Rice

$4.00

Side Fries

$6.00
Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Green Plantains thinly sliced, fried to a crisp and lightly salted.

Side Of Cabbage

$3.00

Beverages

Sodas

Sodas

Tropical Rythyms 16 Fl oz

Tropical Rythyms 16 Fl oz

BlueMonkey

BlueMonkey

Sparkling Juice Mango, Guava, Watermelon and Passion Fruit.

Bottled Water

$1.00

JA SOF DRINK PINEAPPLE

$2.50

JA SOF. DRINK CREAM SODA

$2.50

JA SOF DRINK KOLA CHAMPAGNE

$2.50

TING Sparkling Grapefruit

$2.50

JA SOF DRINK GINGER BEER

$2.50
Hibiscus Passion Fruit Punch

Hibiscus Passion Fruit Punch

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh homemade hibiscus and passion fruit punch. Taste the of the islands in every sip.

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Our House Specialty Sauces

Mango J3rk

$0.75

Honey J3rk (Spicy)

$0.75Out of stock

Honey J3rk

$0.75

Original J3rk

$0.75

Original J3rk (Spicy)

$0.75

Pineapple J3rk

$0.75Out of stock

J3rk Ranch

$0.75

Cranberry J3rk

Hot Sauces

Bring the 🌶 heat home!

Hot Pepper Sauce

$5.50

Jerk Flavored

$6.00

Scotch Bonnet

$6.00

Sweet and Spicy

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Afro Caribbean Restaurant Serving authentic Guyanese cuisines with a modern twist of bold flavors. We care what we feed our community, all of our dishes are made to order from scratch, thats our principle! At Da J3rk Spot we make bold flavors. We dream it and then do it.....together.....every day reinventing Flavors.

Website

Location

12110 Business Blvd, Ste. 24, Eagle River, AK 99577

Directions

